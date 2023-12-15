NOTE:

FOR YOUR INFORMATION:

AFTER MY RECENT PUBLICATIONS PUBMED AND OTHER SITES BLOCK ME FROM ACCESSING THEIR PUBLICATIONS.

SAVING POSTS IN PDF FORMAT: CTRL P

Dr. Kory said that in order to treat the disease, a correct diagnosis must first be made.

A friend of mine was an anesthesiologist in the Covid ward.

He used to say:

"People don't die from the virus, they were poisoned, but with what? How were people in different parts of the world poisoned?"

At first, he didn't know what they were poisoned with.

But when he learned that one of the toxicity mechanisms of nanotechnology/graphene is that they oxidize cardiolipins,

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC5039077/pdf/nihms783634.pdf

Quote: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC5039077/: “Studies have elucidated two mechanism of graphene mediated ROS damage: (1) Upon cellular internalization, GO interferes with the electron transport system, induces overproduction of H2O2 and hydroxyl radicals. This leads to the oxidization of cardiolipin and the release and translocation of hemoprotein from mitochondrial inner membrane to the cytoplasm. This triggers release of cytochrome c complex (cyt c) which induces calcium release from endoplasmic reticulum and activates caspase 9 which in turn activates caspase 3 and 7 leading to cell death.”

he said:

"NOW EVERYTHING IS CLEAR.

People are dying because of the toxicity of nanotechnology!!!"

He was very outspoken. He is no longer alive, having died under strange circumstances of "cardiac arrest."

Dr. Kory said that you can't treat a disease well if you don't diagnose it correctly.

Full agreement.

The problem is that doctors are not familiar with the technology of graphene and other applied nanotechnologies that harm and kill people. However, people like Dr. Kory, who clearly know this, do not tell others. They know perfectly well what the real cause of the "pandemic" is, and they still only talk about the Wuhan lab leak.

That's why NOTHING makes sense - because the data doesn't point to a "pandemic", yet people actually did die of a strange disease, a "virus" that "passes all blood barriers” (nanotech does this because it is so tiny - quote: https://particleandfibretoxicology.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12989-016-0168-y#ref-CR32 “GFNs can induce acute and chronic injuries in tissues by penetrating through the blood-air barrier, blood-testis barrier, blood-brain barrier, and blood-placenta barrier etc., and accumulating in the lung, liver, and spleen), causes suffocation (nanotech does this because it causes severe oxidative stress, resulting in lack of oxygen in the cells/low saturation, leading to thrombosis and organ failure, and subsequent death. These toxins damage the immune system, which is why the common cold can be fatal. Graphene accumulates in various organs, including the lungs (quote: https://particleandfibretoxicology.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12989-016-0168-y#ref-CR32“Administration route

The common administration routes in animal models include airway exposure

( intranasal insufflation, intratracheal instillation, and inhalation ), oral administration, intravenous injection, intraperitoneal injection and subcutaneous injection.

The major exposure route for GFNs in the working environment is airway exposure, thus inhalation and intratracheal instillation are used mostly in mice to simulate human exposure to GFNs.”

Quote:

“In additi

Aon to respiratory exposures, Graphene Oxide, after entering the body by intravenous injection, could also be retained in the lung and induce the formation of granulomas and pulmonary edema [91]. Also, inhaled GO nanosheets can destroy the ultrastructure and biophysical properties of pulmonary surfactant film, which is the host’s first line of defense, and reveal their potential toxicity [92]. Once deposited at the bottom of the pulmonary alveoli, nanoparticles can be taken up by macrophages [93] or eliminated by respiratory mucus via the action of hair celphene ls [94] or, for the smallest of them, pass through the pulmonary epithelium and end up in the interstitial liquid [95].”

“For instance, Zhang et al. found that Graphene Oxide was mainly entrapped in mouse lungs [49]; however, Li et al. observed that GO accumulated in mouse liver [76]. Notably, small GO sheets, with diameters of 10–30 nm, were mainly distributed in the liver and spleen, whereas

larger GO sheets (10–800 nm) mainly accumulated in the lungs [49, 52, 77].”

👇 POST-”VACCINATION” ADVERSE EFFECTS 👇

👇👇👇 COVID 👇👇👇 GFNs TOXICITY 👇👇👇 COVID 👇👇👇

Results:

Acute lung injury (ALI) and chronic pulmonary fibrosis

Acute lung injury (ALI) and pulmonary edema

Acute inflammation in lung at 1 day, and alleviated inflammation in lung after 6 weeks

These GFNs (graphene family nanoparticles) are inflammogenic in both the lung and the pleural space

Accumulate mainly in the liver and lungs, leading to high accumulation, longtime retention, pulmonary edema and granuloma formation and alleviated acute tissue injuries, decreased the early weight loss

GO appeared toxic and caused death

GNFs affect general locomotor activity, balance, and neuromuscular coordination

Toxicity in internal organs - GO can result in acute inflammation response and chronic injury by interfering with the normal physiological functions of important organs

A high dose of GO that forms aggregations can block pulmonary blood vessels and result in dyspnea [50, 98], and platelet thrombi were observed at high concentrations of 1 and 2 mg/kg body weight via intravenous injection [89].

GO disrupts the alveolar-capillary barrier , allowing inflammatory cells to infiltrate into the lungs and stimulate the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines [99]. Fibrosis and inflammation could be verified by the increased levels of the protein markers collagen1, Gr1, CD68 and CD11b in the lungs.

The pregnant mice had abortions at all dose , and most pregnant mice died when the high dose of rGO was injected during late gestation [44].

Notably, the development of offspring in the high dosage group was delayed during the lactation period . The high dose of GO decreased the maternal mice’s water consumption by oral exposure, which reduced milk production and thus postponed the growth of offspring [53].

The developmental toxicity of GFNs may induce structural abnormalities, growth retardation, behavioural and functional abnormalities, and even death.

The cytotoxicity of GFNs in vitro has been verified in various cells to change the cell viability and morphology, destroy the membrane integrity, and induce DNA damage [110–112]. GO or rGO decrease cell adhesion; induce cell apoptosis ; and enter lysosomes, mitochondria, cell nuclei, and endoplasm [113]. GQDs entered cells and induced DNA damage by the increased expression of p53, Rad 51, and OGG1 proteins in NIH-3 T3 cells [87].

Graphene and rGO caused cytotoxic effects and mitochondrial injury , such as the release of lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), an increase in the activation of caspase-3, and the generation of ROS (Reactive Oxygen Species, leading to acute oxidative stress) [82, 116]

g /mL 2–24 h Oxidative stress induced, concentration dependent cytotoxicity and genotoxicity

Triggered autophagy, enhances cell death

Caused DNA fragmentations and chromosomal aberrations

Caused single stranded DNA damage, genotoxicity and hypomethylation

Graphene materials cause dose dependent toxicity in animals and cells, such as liver and kidney injury, lung granuloma formation, decreased cell viability and cell apoptosis

GO/GS particles reportedly cause morphological changes and significant lysis , leading to high haemolysis in red blood cells (rbcs). Rbc membrane disruption is probably attributed to the strong electrostatic interactions between the negatively charged oxygen groups on the go/gs surface and positively charged phosphatidylcholine lipids on the rbc outer membrane

Protein corona effect Because of the high free surface charge, nanomaterials can easily form “coronas” with proteins in biological systems [163, 164]. '

The protein corona is suggested to affect the circulation, distribution, clearance and toxicity of nanoparticles.

The physical interaction of graphene nanoparticles with cell membranes is one of the major causes of graphene cytotoxicity [7, 170, 171]. Graphene has high capability to bind with the α-helical structures of peptides because of its favourable surface curvature [172]. AMYLOID PLAQUE FORMATIONS!!!!!

Furthermore, the sharpened edges of GNS may act as ‘blades’,

inserting and cutting through bacterial cell membranes [173]. Moreover, GO also damaged the outer membrane of E. coli bacteria directly, resulting in the release of intracellular components [173].

induce inflammation, apoptosis and necrosis

If the surface coatings eventually break down, their toxicity may be significantly different from the short-term exposure results.

studies of brain injury or neurotoxicity deserve more attention in the future.

adverse effects on the sperms: oxidative stress in the testes and, at the highest dose, also reduced sperm motility, total sperm count, morphological sperm abnormalities and tissues alterations in the testes 👆👆 COVID 👆👆👆 GFNs TOXICITY 👆👆👆 COVID 👆👆 👆 POST-”VACCINATION” ADVERSE EFFECTS 👆

So, they talk about the "strange virus from Wuhan" - a "disease" that has ALL the characteristics of TOXIC NANOTECHNOLOGY.

Meanwhile, we SEE that graphene, etc. has been used in "masks," "PCR tests," "vaccines," respirator filters, drugs - even in saline, in packaging, in food, is sprayed as a "biocide," etc.

THIS IS COVID. NANOTECHNOLOGY/GRAPHENE IS THE CAUSE OF COMPLICATIONS AND DEATHS.

Treatment is primarily to prevent oxidative stress, which is the main mechanism of toxicity, a detoxification, etc.

https://mybiohack.com/blog/bio-corona-nanoparticles-future-nanotoxicity

Biomolecules that bind a nanoparticle's surface are referred to as biocorona R

Biocorona can directly shift the immune system to an acute or chronic inflammatory state, or fully bypass the immune system and cause oxidative stress

There are many different types of nanoparticle structures which makes it difficult to tell what the biocorona complex will do inside the body

Avoiding exposure to nanoparticles/materials seems to be the first step to protection

Examples Of Bio-Corona

Bio-Corona can be formed when NP bind to certain biomolecules (proteins, membranes, cells, DNA and organelles) with the most prominently studied being: R https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23335558/ Bridge over troubled waters: understanding the synthetic and biological identities of engineered nanomaterials - PubMed (nih.gov)

ECM constituents and receptors R

Fibrinogen R

Fungi R

Heparin R

Heparan Sulfate R

Human Serum Albumin (HSA) R

Immunoglobulin (IgG) R

Metals (such as silver, gold, titanium) R

Bio-corona can induce alterations in ECM interacting with cell surface receptors, growth factors and cytokines, leading to numerous signaling cascades which are closely related to cell behavior. R R R

Bio-corona can act as danger signals to the immune system and cause an inflammatory reaction by the immune system (via activation of TLRs on antigen presenting cells) possibly by nanoparticle-associated molecular patterns (NAMPs). R R R

Bio-corona can also the innate immune system via complement activation (via lectin pathway) and key effector cells (such as mast cells). R R

Biocorona and NPs can also act as haptens and activate the immune system. R

Biocorona may also sway the immune system. R

For example, if bio-corona solely activates helper T lymphocytes type 1 (Th1), B lymphocytes and macrophages type 1 (M1), then the immune system may be stuck in an acute inflammatory reaction. R

On the other hand, if bio-corona solely activates helper T lymphocytes type 2 (Th2), M2 and regulatory T lymphocytes (Tregs), then the immune system can sustain a chronic inflammatory response, thus producing possible pro-tumor activity. R

4. Can Worsen Endotoxin Exposure

Some biocorona can bind to lipoplysaccharides (LPS) and enhance LPS's pro-inflammatory actions. R R R

5. Can Go By Undetected By The Immune System

Bio-corona may also have ways to go by undetected by the immune system. R

For example, spores of the human opportunistic fungal pathogen Aspergillus fumigatus are surrounded by a natural protein corona of hydrophobin, making them “invisible” to cells of the immune system. R

This provides further evidence that bio-corona can be have stealth-like properties. R

6. Other Systems Affected

Brain - Biocorona can help transport NP across the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB). R R

Gut - can alter the gut-brain axis and other microbiome-(human)host interactions R

Kidneys - possible cell death from gold biocorona formation R R

Liver R R

Lungs R

Spleen R

Vascular system - possible DNA damage and repair, heat shock response, mitochondrial energy metabolism, oxidative stress and antioxidant response, and ER stress and unfolded protein response cascades; e.g. iron biocorona increases IL-6, TNF-α, Cxcl-2, VCAM-1, and ICAM-1 R R

What To Do About Bio-Corona?

What may help with toxic bio-corona complexes?

Albumin - can inhibit NPs R

ApoE - Apolipoprotein E can bind to NPs, although it can also help NPs cross the BBB R R R

ApoA1 R

Avoid exposure to nanomaterials, nanoparticles, and ultrafine particulate matter.

N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC) - can reduce oxidative stress by blocking macrophage activation R

Mechanism Of Action

Hard vs Soft Biocorona:

"Due to the large surface area, nanosize biomaterials have high free energy which has the tendency to dynamically interact with molecular entities present in the surrounding. Proteins are the major entity strongly interacts with the surface of nanoparticles. As soon as a nanomaterials is in contact with biological fluid, proteins are adsorbing on the surface forming a surrounding layer. The binding of this layer is assumed to be tight, however reversible, resulting in a dynamic exchange of proteins with the microenvironment. The protein layer, is also called biocorona, and is composed of a hard corona and a soft corona, characterized by a slow exchange and a fast exchange, respectively, of proteins. Interestingly it has been observed that among the 3,400 proteins of human plasma only a minor part of them is directly interacting with nanoparticles" R

Biocorona and Toll-Like Receptors: R

NPs can act as danger signals because pathogens display PAMPs and damaged tissues release DAMPs that act as a secreted alarmin.

NPs coated with bio-corona of complex protein structure can act as nanomaterial-associated molecular patterns (NAMPs).

These molecular signatures are recognized by pattern recognition receptors (PRRs), including innate immunity Toll-like receptors (TLRs).

The activation of PRRs triggers inflammation and alerts the adaptive immune system to an imminent danger.

Thus, NPs coated with bio-corona, displaying hydrophobic surfaces, are interpreted as danger signals by the immune system

It is the toxicity of nanotechnology that is killing and injuring us.

https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=SYM&EVENTS=ON&VAX=COVID19