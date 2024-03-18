Indeed, this is a great joke by Matt Hencock regarding Bill Gates' chips:

"Tell him that considering how many people I’m getting his chips injected into, he owes me one!"

Where are the journalists, where are the law enforcement agencies, where are the people who and whose loved ones have been injured or killed by these technologies?

https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1742880/Matt-Hancock-leaked-whatsapps-Bill-Gates-microchip-Covid-conspiracy'

https://twitter.com/TheWarRoomNZ/status/1632769199843184640

Bill Gates and his PROTEUS BIOMEDICAL:

https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/pdfs/SmartTab20M-CEOCFOMagazine-Preview.pdf

CEOCFO: Mr. Niichel, what is the concept behind SmartTab?

Mr. Niichel: SmartTab is a wireless ingestible capsule that is working on targeted drug delivery for patients.

CEOCFO: How are you able to get what was injectable into a capsule?

Mr. Niichel: It is a proprietary mechanism, so we basically have two methods. You have a capsule that has an injection system, where we can either inject a solid state, which is basically a time released sphere into the side of the stomach or a liquid injection to where there is a poly needle that is injected first and then we follow on with the liquid. Therefore, either we can injection the dry state through the proprietary pharmaceutical grade implant needles or we can do a liquid state.

CEOCFO: Would you explain what wireless means? What is the technology that is allowing this to happen once it is injected?

Mr. Niichel: The wireless business is really neat. Now you can control the way the active ingredients are released in the capsule. You can monitor the location of the capsule. You have a two-way communication with the capsule that will either track where it is, or you can control where it is. The wireless piece also has sensors in it, so there is a temperature sensor, there is a pH sensor. Those are twofold, number one, not only to trigger when the reactive ingredients are triggered to release, per the pH sensor, the temperature sensor, but also to monitor the internal vitals of a person. We can add more sensors as the technology grows, but this idea of having wireless communication with your cell phone and iWatch, or a PC in a clinical setting.

There is a company called Proteus that has made some very good progress for a chip that they embed into a single tablet that tracks when you consume the active ingredient. They do not do a drug delivery, it is just basically a simple tablet, they can add a chip to it. However, they do have it commercialized and their partnership with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and they do have FDA approval on the device.

https://web.archive.org/web/20180103192837/https://bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com/dothaneagle.com/content/tncms/assets/v3/eedition/4/9b/49ba9955-36c9-502b-8a03-1b3860d4f3d7/5a224b12a8476.pdf.pdf US regulators approve first digital pill to track patients

These privacy issues are likely to crop up more often as drug-makers and medical device companies combine their products with technologies developed by SiliconValley...

https://web.archive.org/web/20120620163405/http://www.weforum.org/pdf.php?

download=60372

Privacy remains a thorny issue in digital health , with unresolved questions over who actually owns patient data: Is it the patients themselves? Or perhaps the companies providing digital health solutions? Or healthcare providers? Or governments?

https://web.archive.org/web/20130523013419/http://proteusdigitalhealth.com/company/partners

https://web.archive.org/web/20100215072217/http://www.proteusbiomed.com:80/articles/Proteus_NovartisCollaboration_011210.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20220120103147/https://www.closeconcerns.com/knowledgebase/r/bd0aa237/pdf/mobile/FDA%20approves%20Abilify%20MyCite%20from%20Proteus-Otsuka%2C%20first%20pill%20with%20embedded%20sensor%20that%20tracks%20ingestion%20via%20wearable%20patch%2C%20app%3B%20diabetes%20implications%3F.pdf

FDA approves Abilify MyCite from Proteus-Otsuka, first pill with embedded sensor that tracks ingestion via wearable patch, app; diabetes implications? - November 20, 2017 Executive Highlights

It will be rolled out in a limited fashion next year, though pricing hasn't yet been established. Proteus's sensor can be packaged and delivered in three ways, and this is the first approved indication to be directly integrated into the pill (i.e., at the manufacturing level). ▪ We see this as another opportunity to capture non-existent data, learn more about real-world use, and drive smarter reimbursement and outcomes tracking. ▪ This technology is promising, but, carries a few potential barriers to uptake: (i) The ability of the system to improve "compliance" has not yet been established - a study will likely commence after sales begin; (ii) The patch, which looks bulky and caused skin irritation in 12.4% of cases in trials, demands adherence in its own right!; and (iii)

There is concern over privacy, as it has been compared to a "biomedical Big Brother" (see NYT).

▪ We last covered Proteus in depth three years ago, when it raised $52 million in Series G financing. We've seen the company at multiple conferences since, but with no diabetes updates - SXSW 2017 (general comments on fitting products into "life flow"), ACC 2016 (see BP outcomes below), CES 2016 (brief mention of structured glucose testing), ACC 2015 (comments on digital medicine), and SXSW 2015 (comments on making design "invisible"). ▪ Below, we discuss a competitive landscape with at least 12 companies working on improving pill tracking through passive data capture and novel packaging. Just last week, Proteus, Otsuka, and the FDA announced approval of Abilify MyCite, the first pill with an embedded sensor that digitally tracks if patients have taken their medication. Abilify MyCite was resubmitted to FDA in May after a complete response letter was issued in April 2016 - FDA had requested additional information, including further human factors investigations. The system consists of tablets embedded with Ingestible Event Marker (IEM) sensors containing copper, magnesium, and silicon that generate an electric signal in the acidic environment of the stomach (it's the size of a grain of sand).'

http://rimed.org/rimedicaljournal/2020/10/2020-10-23-perspective-hagan.pdf Implied Yet Unproven: The Digital Pill – Present and Future'

https://web.archive.org/web/20210809062158/https://watermark.silverchair.com/lsaa040.pdf?token=AQECAHi208BE49Ooan9kkhW_Ercy7Dm3ZL_9Cf3qfKAc485ysgAAAsEwggK9BgkqhkiG9w0BBwagggKuMIICqgIBADCCAqMGCSqGSIb3DQEHATAeBglghkgBZQMEAS4wEQQMeST54fU8xHZ_bcFkAgEQgIICdHRhvSPgf_SJu_crBpLRF0mMRQIGwuFTPrpieJgFwwNtck2YB3OfQfC_0HRbatATGThtSOUCBUrTINBvytRsVP6QkzGnCfJOKUc9_xbtULLnowyfqTLYD9iSuSVhSSvALVV6g999a5O5YsOmseC_Qf0TgahyGPKcwizLG7fokLfRiMfeMaONB1OjkICbhidYdeXGRwseQUWaA3agBzkpDooyhpfYoNi90iAk_SHBmF1df1XF73iwmGAoyHLgcRi8f8WcTLlDCLjyoxOBPrw5PYddUB1Sam0IxcIyNLqVVPct8WaI2au3n7UVs8EgAfGnZx-f9vRWfTAYw9BnLaEV7XaS6si2_qRo62s-EhDTdgHtn0dWFQSZQ2qnv_jyGU4do4Ev06w8ZNOc8ZzbKDpfJMopXarX6n4yiTMzUqn8q0uP7MMild6XjxgFRfDnKtd9JKMWD1cT7PMZIUpGZDV4aOxNG4TuCylD9j7oj8aLhEDuqxbFG80Mcve4pFoa6L8PkNB4z-Mr5kb3_3zKMO4rAVr69rq_JLSLAmnQiL2GYsaYx1HcOhqvG3uTNTj76rOlNpqFazyV8_ysw4Pe-WgTKJoXJmoUBxY6xXwB7CB2JcmVBPrJmYWAbgeFW2dNW46cozFGvYAiEXHsMsBpMFSigOzqY2j-MmteyoGlu3-iLr0sp9h5Gh-88JuCl6X86FqNfIfbnilTC7HyHgjT1Qln6_VIKC0wTRu9UJNCCmrW5ahpXvmzeH8pxDJ9kNeUZjhBEjptwSvwibWNR7BG28bREMv3n91Atys0Q69-X1aU_zds_MbPYo-mOm-MEt5vE83QOtZsydA ‘Digital pills’ for mental diseases: an ethical and social analysis of the issues behind the concept

That's why they need "Pandemic", because it "empowers" them suddenly to do/implement whatever they want, to introduce any type of dictatorship and inject/instill any “chips”/unproven technologies/devices/experimental "drugs", etc.

It is a population tagging that is harmful and lethal and has nothing to do with health.

It is a crime.

Just have a look at this technology and what it is related to:

https://patents.justia.com/inventor/mark-j-zdeblick

http://www.ijarset.com/upload/2018/february/16-IJARSET-khan.pdf Implantable Bio-MEMS for the treatment of Cance

Discharge of the drug solution from this device and the release rates are controlled by an external magnetic field .

The biocompatibility of the implanted BioMEMS devices is an important factor to be considered [30]. Care must be taken since it will be implanted in the body for a long period of time and it will interact with tissues in the body . Following four factors should be considered when designing an implantable BioMEMS device: (i) the impact of the implantable device on the immune response , (ii) minimizing biofouling on the implanted device, (iii) the physical effect of the implant on the surrounding tissues, and (iv) the degree of cell adhesion achieved by the implanted device.

TOXICITY? INFORMED CONSENT? TRANSPARENCY REGARDING CONTRACTS, ADVERSE EFFECTS, COMPONENTS USED? SCIENCE? JOURNALISM? LAW?

Leaked WhatsApps showed Damon Poole, the Health Secretary's media adviser asking Mr Hancock whether he had spoken to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organisation, about the New Variant Assessment Platform (NVAP) - a service offering other countries UK expertise to detect and assess new variants around the world.

When Mr Hancock confirmed that he had spoken to him, Mr Poole said: "No promises but I’m trying to land a Bill Gates endorsement of the platform".