https://youtu.be/lCkJrw0OSxQ

The fabulous rainbow of colors that are found in chili peppers contain thousands of bioflavonoids and carotenoids, which may be partly responsible for the healing properties of cayenne. These natural pigments help chlorophyll in capturing the sun’s energy in the process called photosynthesis. Some of these colorful and healthful substances are: betacarotene, zeaxanthin, cryptoxanthin, violaxanthin, neoxanthin, antheraxanthin, cryptoxanthin, and lutein. Free range chickens eat a wide assortment of these natural pigments and produce eggs with deep reddish orange yolk, which reflects the healthful nutrients in the chicken’s diet. Cayenne powder is added to commercial chicken feed to give their egg yolk the healthy color that we look for.

What is even more amazing is the 3000 plus scientific studies listed in the National Library of Medicine on the health benefits of capsaicin and cayenne.

The fact that 3000 studies exist on the merits of capsaicin, with no serious drug patron to fund the studies shows how valuable this humble little fruit may be to our future health care system. Imagine how many studies would be done on capsaicin if we invested research dollars based upon a simple formula of risk to benefit to cost of that item.

Imagine how much harder a swimming pool pump would have to work if the pool was filled with yogurt instead of water. That’s how much harder your heart has to work to move the sludgy blood that is a product of our lifestyle.

When the blood gets too thick, it cannot fit into tiny capillaries and many cells that rely on this precarious flow of supplies begin to starve for oxygen and nutrients; then start to accumulate waste products and die in their own toxic mess. When the blood gets too thick, the heart must pump harder to get blood to all areas, thus stressing the heart muscle. When the blood gets too thick, the pressure in the vessels goes up, with hypertension being the result. High blood pressure pounds away at delicate capillaries in the brain and kidney and can cause stroke or organ failure. Cayenne can change all of that.

Fibrin is the substance in the blood that forms clots when we are cut--something we don’t want to happen before we are cut.

Releases endorphins. The reason that a morphine addict can get “high” off of his drug is that the human brain has receptor sites for heroine and morphine, more accurately known as endorphins (“endo” for inside us and “orphin” for morphine). The body uses these “rivers of pleasure” to reduce pain during childbirth and major cuts and burns, while also letting endorphins flow when we are doing something that we enjoy. When we eat cayenne, we feel an initial burning sensation, though it doesn’t really burn anything. The body thinks that a burn has occurred and lets a little endorphin flow to soothe the wound.

Valuable nutrients. High in protein, fiber, vitamin C, bioflavonoids, mixed carotenoids and some essential fatty acids; cayenne is a “nutrient dense” food…

While many people labor under the misconception that cayenne irritates the stomach, and it can in higher doses, actually aspirin is one of the more lethal compounds on the stomach. Aspirin causes microscopic bleeding in the lining of the stomach, which kills 3,300 older Americans each year from hemorrhaging. Alcohol is a milder irritant on the stomach lining. Cayenne has been shown in scientific studies to protect the lining of the stomach from potential! damage caused by aspirin and alcohol.

The novice is going to find that cayenne requires an adaptation period. Build up to eating a reasonable level.

Cayenne should never be rubbed on an open wound. Do not inhale cayenne powder or serious spasms of coughing and sneezing will follow. Do not get any hot peppers in your eyes.

It was the Framingham study done by Harvard University that proclaimed: "Our way of life is related to our way of death." While many Americans are overfed, the majority are also poorly nourished. The typical American, statistically speaking, is overweight, has six colds per year, is regularly plagued with lethargy, mild depression, and constipation, gets dentures by age 45, begins a marked decline in function and vitality by age 50, and dies in their 60s or 70s from heart disease or cancer. Another scientist has stated the problem more bluntly: "We are digging our graves with our teeth." A return to healthier foods, including cayenne, would make a marked difference in the health of Americans.

Arthritis. Over 2.5 million Americans suffer from rheumatoid arthritis so severe that it requires medical attention.° More than 40 million Americans have some degree of some form of arthritis. Rheumatoid arthritis usually involves an inflammation, thickening and eventually an erosion of the bone ending connective tissue. Osteoarthritis involves the dissolving of the spongy cartilage that cushions the pounding between bone endings. Cayenne to the rescue. Topical application of the more dilute 0.025% capsaicin ointment was able to provide substantial pain relief in patients with both osteo and rheumatoid arthritis within 4 weeks.

Fat reduction. Cayenne has the remarkable ability to favorably alter the levels of fats in the blood and the body. Country doctors have noticed for decades that people who eat lots of hot peppers rarely get overweight. In animals, giving capsaicin in the diet while feeding 30% of the calories as lard provided for a 29% reduction in serum triglycerides compared to animals fed the same diet but no capsaicin.'® A human using cayenne pepper daily might expect to drop their triglycerides from 300 milligrams per deciliter, which puts them at risk for heart disease’, to 213 mg per deciliter which is closer to the normal range. Inthe animal study just mentioned, there was a 24% reduction in fat surrounding the kidneys (perirenal). Through some unknown mechanism, cayenne helps the body to mobilize and use up fats, which is a very healthy effect for fat-burdened Americans.

Herbal augmentor. With the stimulating and vasodilating effects of cayenne, cayenne is used along with other herbs to enhance their value.

Hypertension is called the “silent killer’, because the first symptom a person may have is a fatal stroke or heart attack. Cayenne may be able to help.

Stroke. Your body has 60,000 miles of blood vessels which create a complete network of circulation to each and every cell in the human body. In many Americans, due to stress, high fat diet, wrong kind of fat in the diet, sedentary lifestyle, and low intake of vitamin E and fish oil--our blood turns from a thin liquid into a thick sludgy liquid that is unable to feed the distant tissues in the body. This thicker blood is constantly forming clots, or embolisms, in various parts of the body. When these clots form in the brain, a stroke can be the result. Over 155,000 Americans died last year from strokes, or cerebrovascular problems. Those who do survive a stroke often end up with partial paralysis, or a loss of speech or memory. Cayenne to the rescue.

Hot peppers thin the blood by breaking up these clots.

Toxin protection. Cayenne helps to encourage sweating. The skin is the largest organ in the human body, with about 2000 pores per square inch of surface area. A main function of the skin is to eliminate waste products.

Cayenne encourages sweating and detoxification, which is an extremely important function in toxically burdened Americans.*°

Urinary tract pain. Medical administration of capsaicin to the bladder has been very effective in reducing pain

ARTHRITIS, BLEEDING, blood cleanser, bronchitis, bruises, burns, congestion, chills, CIRCULATION, DIABETES, eyes, fatigue, fevers, gas, HEART, HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE, INFECTION, KIDNEY PROBLEMS, lung problems, mucus, pancreas, pyorrhea, RHEUMATISM, shock, STROKES, sunburn, TUMORS, ULCERS, varicose veins, and wounds.

The Rockefeller Drug Trust was our local representative of the world-wide Rothschild Family group of moneylenders and banking criminals. Whatever cannot be controlled for their profit, is downgraded, covered up, and often criminalized or otherwise made impossible to obtain through insurance or in the open marketplace. Individuals who rock the boat by creating, using, or popularizing alternative cures and procedures are persecuted by the private medical orthodoxy, aided by the government, much as religious heretics of old were investigated and denounced by The Church before being turned over to the secular authorities for burning or execution. If you've looked at our modern, trillion-dollar-a-year health care and pharmaceutical industry, it will be an eye opening and mind-expanding experience to read “The Drug Story” and learn about the tawdry and sordid little origins of this money-making leviathan that now penetrates so many facets of our lives and dictates what procedures our physicians may use to heal us; and what our insurance companies may pay for.

On the other hand, “Curing With Cayenne” presents just one herbal substance, a readily available and inexpensive plant, that is a potent tool for healing and curing many ailments and diseases, including the leading causes of death in modern America. Although it's seen long use by healers, Dr. Richard Schulze is the man who discovered (or rediscovered) that Cayenne is one of the most potent healing substances of all…

Patients used this formula to repair detached retinas, heal macular degeneration — and avoid laser surgery.

Hundreds and hundreds of his patients also had cataracts dissolve, and glaucoma go away. People reduced their prescriptions and eventually tossed all their glasses in the trash. They didn’t need them.

dosage with cayenne is essential

WARNING: The recommendations contained in this report may cause adverse reactions in some people.

Cayenne does a couple of things immediately One is to dilate your arterial walls, which is the way you want to go. Most things that are bad for us — like cigarettes and coffee, can constrict the arterial walls and make your diseases worse, because now you have a smaller hose. Hot cayenne works so well when you are having a heart attack because it dilates the walls…

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/other/aaron-rodgers-cayenne-pepper-water-drink-explained-why-jets-star-believes-new-beverage-is-a-fountain-of-youth/ar-AA1thhNp

"T-Mo gave me a little fountain of youth he said he's been taking for a while," Rodgers said. "All legal, of course. ... He's been taking like cayenne pepper and water, so he gave me some before the game."

“Felt pretty good, but I’ve been kind of gassing him up that that’s why I’m feeling so good. I’m not sure how much that’s playing a factor.”

https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/nfl/cayenne-pepper-powered-rodgers-healthy-as-jets-vs-texans-inactives-revealed/ar-AA1tisdV

https://www.webmd.com/diet/health-benefits-cayenne-pepper

Benefits of Cayenne Pepper

Cayenne peppers can provide a variety of health benefits. These include:

Pain relief

The capsaicin in chili peppers, such as cayenne peppers, is what gives them their spice and “heat.” But it's also a pretty potent pain reliever. When you apply it topically to your skin, capsaicin can help with pain by reducing the amount of a chemical messenger known as substance P, which travels to your brain to signal discomfort. With less substance P, you feel less pain. The FDA has approved topical capsaicin treatment for certain kinds of nerve pain, and research on capsaicin injections to relieve arthritis pain is promising.

Psoriasis treatment

Psoriasis is an autoimmune condition that makes your skin itchy, scaly, and covered with red patches. While there is currently no cure, topical capsaicin creams can help reduce itching and improve skin inflammation related to psoriasis.

Metabolism boost

Capsaicin increases the amount of heat that your body produces, giving a slight boost to your metabolism and causing you to burn slightly more calories. It’s also somewhat effective in reducing hunger, which might help you eat less throughout the day.

Digestive health

It might seem ironic because you probably associate spicy foods with heartburn. But the capsaicin in cayenne pepper actually stimulates the nerves in your stomach that produce digestive fluids, which helps your digestion. Research shows it may even help prevent the most common type of stomach ulcers, which are caused by the H. pylori bacteria.

Reducing heart disease

Studies on animals have shown that the capsaicin in chili peppers may help reduce heart-related problems such as high blood pressure by calming inflammation, but we need more research to know if it translates to people.

Lowering cancer risks

Research is still in the early stages, but some studies show that capsaicin has strong anticancer abilities. It's been shown to target tumors and slow the growth and spread of cancer cells. It may even be able to kill certain types of cancer cells, including prostate, skin, and pancreatic.

Cayenne Pepper Nutrition

You might not be able to each too much at once, but you'll still benefit from all of cayenne pepper's nutrients packed into even the smallest portions.

For example, cayenne peppers are full of antioxidants, including:

Vitamin A

Vitamin C

Vitamin E

Beta carotene

Cryptoxanthin

Choline

Lutein

Zeaxanthin

In addition to these nutrients, cayenne peppers also have:

Vitamin B1

Vitamin B2

Vitamin B6

Vitamin K

Folate

Manganese

Potassium

Copper

Iron

Magnesium

Selenium

Phosphorous

Zinc

https://health.clevelandclinic.org/cayenne-pepper-benefits

Cayenne pepper benefits

The health benefits of cayenne peppers go well beyond their vitamin content. Many of their benefits come from capsaicin, the natural compound that gives all peppers their spicy kick.

How, exactly, are cayenne peppers good for your health? Let us count the good things that cayenne can do.

1. Provides beneficial plant compounds

“Cayenne peppers are fantastic sources of antioxidants and other plant compounds that protect our cells and promote health,” says Supan. Antioxidants, along with related compounds like flavonoids and carotenoids, are compounds naturally found in plants.

These compounds protect our cells against damage from harmful substances in the environment. “They fight the processes that age our cells to help keep our cells young,” Supan explains.

A diet rich in antioxidants can help ward off diseases, including heart disease and certain types of cancers. And cayenne peppers are a particularly good source of these superstar compounds. In one study, researchers compared antioxidant levels in 20 different hot peppers. Cayenne peppers came out on top.

2. Protects your heart

Cayenne peppers can protect heart health in several ways. There’s evidence, for instance, that capsaicin can protect against inflammation in your body. Inflammation plays a role in many different diseases, including heart disease. “Cayenne peppers can keep blood vessels healthy and may help lower blood pressure,” Supan adds.

Researchers found that people who regularly ate chili peppers were 13% less likely to die than people who avoided spicy fare. The reason? Spice lovers had a lower risk of heart-related diseases like heart attacks and strokes.

What’s more, researchers found that when people season their meals with cayenne pepper, they’re less likely to reach for the saltshaker. “Salt isn’t so good for heart health, especially in people with high blood pressure,” Supan says. “Increasing the amount of cayenne pepper you eat might help you cut back on salt.”

3. Improves digestion

Lots of people associate spicy foods with heartburn or an upset stomach. But for many people, spice can have the opposite effect. “Cayenne pepper is really helpful for digestion,” Supan explains. “It increases gastric juices and enzyme production in the stomach, which helps us break down food.”

There’s also evidence that spicy foods like cayenne peppers can boost the good bacteria in your gut. The microbiome is a community of bacteria in your gut that are important for a healthy immune system. Capsaicin may help promote a healthy microbiome.

Of course, spicy fare can trigger heartburn in some people. If cayenne pepper doesn’t agree with you, don’t force it. “If your body doesn’t like it, you’ll know,” she says.

4. Maintain a healthy weight

Cayenne peppers and other capsaicin-containing spicy foods may help with weight loss. Spicy foods can rev up the metabolism a bit, helping burn calories. It can also help you feel fuller after eating.

“The effect isn’t enough to overcome an unhealthy diet,” Supan warns, “but as part of a nutritious eating plan, spicy foods may suppress appetite and help with weight loss.”

What’s more, a spicy, flavorful diet tends to be more satisfying. And when you’re satisfied, you’re less likely to reach for not-so-healthy foods and snacks. “People who use strong flavors and add a lot of spices like cayenne are often happier with their diets,” Supan says. “People who enjoy these flavorful herbs and spices typically eat well overall.”

5. Ease pain and clear congestion

Some evidence suggests that spicy peppers are good for an achy (or stuffy) head. “When you’re stuffed up, spicy foods can help clear the congestion,” Supan says. And if your head is pounding, spicy chili or tacos may help. “Cayenne peppers have also been shown to help relieve headaches,” she says.

Capsaicin is also used in topical form to treat pain. Creams made from the potent spice can be rubbed on your skin to treat arthritis pain.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7359297/ Capsaicin consumption reduces brain amyloid-beta generation and attenuates Alzheimer’s disease-type pathology and cognitive deficits in APP/PS1 mice - PMC

In conclusion, we uncovered an application of capsaicin, the pungent ingredient in chili peppers, as a promising therapy for AD. Capsaicin has moved towards clinical applications and is used currently in topical creams and gels to relieve intractable neuropathic pain, uremic pruritus, and rheumatoid arthritis. Our findings warrant future clinical trials on chili peppers or capsaicin as dietary supplementation for the prevention of AD. Meanwhile, global epidemiological studies are worthy to explore the association between capsaicin-rich diet and AD prevalence.

https://globalhealing.com/blogs/education/benefits-of-cayenne-pepper

The Health Benefits of Cayenne Pepper

1. Anti-Irritant Properties

The various types of tissue in the body can be irritated for any number of reasons — diet, illness, and environmental toxins, just to list a few. Ironically, cayenne can help "put out the fire" and ease an upset stomach, sore throat, cough, and occasional diarrhea.[3]

2. Clears Congestion

Are you dealing with stuffed up sinuses due to seasonal illness or allergies? Cayenne pepper aids in breaking up and moving congested mucus.[4]

3. Resists Harmful Organisms

When it comes to defense against harmful organisms, cayenne is a proverbial surgical flame thrower. In vitro tests have found that CAY-1, a compound found in cayenne peppers, suppressed the development of 16 different fungal strains while remaining completely non-toxic to healthy cells.[5]

4. Headache Remedy

Its ability to relieve a headache may be related to the pepper’s tendency to stimulate a pain response in a different area of the body, thus diverting the brain’s attention to the new site. After the initial pain reaction, the nerve fibers have less substance P (the nerve’s pain chemical), and the perception of pain is reduced.[6]

5. Digestive Aid

Cayenne is a well-known digestive aid. It stimulates the digestive tract, increasing the flow of enzyme production and gastric juices. This aids the body’s ability to metabolize food (and toxins). Cayenne pepper is also helpful for relieving intestinal gas. It stimulates intestinal peristaltic motion, aiding in both assimilation and elimination.[7]

6. Anti-Redness Properties

Many health ailments result in swelling and redness throughout the body. Cayenne’s ability to soothe systemic cellular distress makes it a great herb for supporting long-term good health.[3]

7. Helps Produce Saliva

Cayenne stimulates the production of saliva, an important component of digestion and oral health maintenance.[8]

8. Promotes Cardiovascular Health

Cayenne pepper promotes cardiovascular health, specifically by supporting healthy blood vessels and normal blood consistency. When both of these variables are normal and in-check, the risk of serious cardiac episodes is greatly reduced.[6]

9. Detox Support

Cayenne stimulates the circulatory system and increases the pulse of lymphatic and digestive rhythms. Heating the body streamlines the natural process of detoxification. Cayenne also induces sweating — another important process of detoxification. Combined with lemon juice and honey, cayenne tea is an excellent morning beverage for encouraging detoxification.[2]

10. Soothes Occasional Joint Discomfort

Extremely high in a substance called capsaicin, cayenne pepper sends chemical messengers from the skin into the joint, offering relief for occasional joint discomfort.[9] For this reason, many people with stiff, sore joints use creams and lotion that contain cayenne.

11. Helps Preserve Food

Cayenne is an excellent preservative and has been used to prevent food contamination from bacteria.[10, 11]

12. Promotes Longevity

A study using data collected from almost half a million people found that those who ate spicy foods had a 14% chance of living longer than those that didn’t. Researchers also found that regular consumption of chili peppers aligned with reduced rates of death from respiratory ailments or heart disease.[12, 13]

13. Encourages Healthy Body Weight

Scientists at Laval University in Quebec conducted and study and found that participants who took cayenne pepper for breakfast had less appetite and consumed fewer calories throughout the day. Cayenne is also a metabolic booster and aids the body in burning excess fat.[9]

14. Promotes Heart Health

Studies found that capsaicin supports the heart in pumping blood, as well as encouraging healthy circulation.[6]

15. Remedy for Toothache

When applied directly to the site, cayenne may help ease the discomfort associated with a sore tooth.[8]

16. Topical Remedy

As a poultice, cayenne has been used for snake bites, rheumatism, sores, wounds, and lumbago or lower back discomfort. More research is necessary to confirm its effectiveness.[8]

17. Tastes Great!

This one is purely subjective, and those with sensitive palates may disagree, but many people find that a dash of cayenne can add a delicious zest to otherwise bland food.

https://www.lifesavinghealth.org/how-cayenne-pepper-improved-my-eyesight.html

One day, after taking the cayenne for some time, I noticed I was playing a computer game without wearing my glasses. I had never been able to do this before. Gradually I began to read everything without glasses - directions on food packages, ingredient lists, almost everything but the tiniest of print.

Today I can even read that!

https://shuncy.com/article/cayenne-pepper-for-headache

It is believed that capsaicin desensitizes the nerve receptors responsible for pain perception. By reducing the sensitivity of these receptors, capsaicin may help to alleviate headache pain. Additionally, cayenne pepper contains compounds that have anti-inflammatory effects, which could further contribute to its potential pain-relieving properties.

To use cayenne pepper as a natural remedy for headaches, there are a few different methods you can try. One option is to create a topical cayenne pepper paste. To do this, mix a small amount of cayenne pepper powder with water or olive oil to create a paste. Apply the paste to the forehead and temples, taking care to avoid contact with the eyes and mucous membranes. Leave the paste on for a few minutes, then rinse off with warm water.

Another method is to consume cayenne pepper orally. You can add a small amount of cayenne pepper powder to your food or drink, or you can mix it with water to create a spicy drink. Start with a small amount and gradually increase the dosage to determine your tolerance. It's worth noting that some individuals may have a sensitivity or an adverse reaction to cayenne pepper, so it's important to start with a low dose and monitor your body's response.

https://www.myhaemorrhoids.com/cayenne-pepper-capsicum-wonder-herb-to-cure-hemorrhoids/

Utilizing Cayenne pepper (Capsicum) provide relief from constipation, the irritating sensation brought about by piles, and it also stops further swelling of the rectal varicose veins. This nature’s gift has curative properties that help to maintain the integrity of the body’s blood vessels and strengthens them to withstand pressure. Itching and stinging pain caused by hemorrhoids is not a welcome feeling; it is uncomfortable especially when you are in public places. Cayenne helps to soothe pruritus and pain on the bum. The chemicals in the pepper supply important nutrients to the cells of cardiac muscles for better blood circulation and cardiac output.

To summarize it all, choosing Cayenne pepper (Capsicum) to cure hemorrhoids has more to do with blood circulation and relief from congestion of blood in the swollen rectal veins. There are two ways to use the natural remedy to ease the symptoms of hemorrhoids. You can apply it topically as an ointment or brew it as tea or a hot drink.

https://benefits-of-things.com/lemon-water-and-cayenne-pepper-benefits/

10 Incredible Benefits Of Lemon Water and Cayenne Pepper, How to Make It & Side Effects

When lemon water and cayenne pepper are combined, they create a powerful detoxifying and metabolism-boosting beverage. This combination can help flush out unwanted materials and toxins from the body, stimulate the circulatory system, and aid in digestion. Additionally, the vitamin C in lemons and the capsaicin in cayenne pepper have anti-inflammatory effects, which can help decrease wrinkles and blemishes, combat free radical damage, and contribute to healthy glowing skin14.

Moreover, the scent of lemons has mood-enhancing and energizing properties, which can help reduce anxiety and depression. Lemons are also high in pectin fiber, which helps fight hunger cravings, and the cayenne pepper increases the temperature of the body and kick-starts the metabolism, aiding in weight loss over time14.

https://shuncy.com/article/how-much-cayenne-pepper-for-erectile-dysfunction

Enjoy your spicy meal!!!