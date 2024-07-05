Quantum Cryptography
HERE’S WHAT THESE INJECTIONS AND TESTS ARE ABOUT:
Alice can send photons
Bob can also receive photons
BY THE WAY, IS CERN THE "BRAINS" FOR THE UPCOMING CRYPTOGRAPHIC NEW WORLD ORDER?
https://webcast.web.cern.ch/webcast/Projects/WebLectureArchive/acad/2001/quantum/5/rawdata/hey2.ppt
https://web.archive.org/web/20111027005422/http://webcast.web.cern.ch/webcast/Projects/WebLectureArchive/acad/2001/quantum/5/rawdata/hey2.ppt
“The nineteenth century was known as the machine age, the twentieth century will go down in history as the information age. I believe the twenty-first century will be the quantum age.”
Paul Davies 1996
PERSONALLY, I BELIEVE THAT THIS IS THE AGE OF MASS GENOCIDE, NOT “THE QUANTUM AGE”, BECAUSE THIS TECHNOLOGY IS TOO TOXIC TO BE INJECTED. AND IT IS INJECTED (AND ADMINISTERED IN TESTS) AND THAT IS WHY PEOPLE ARE SO SICK AND DYING
First Quantum Cryptography system built by Charles Bennett at IBM in 1989
Southampton Quantum Technology Centre hosts dedicated Silicon Fabrication Facility funded by EPSRC to build small-scale qubit devices in the solid state that can be easily integrated with conventional technologies, such as:
Self-assembled Quantum dots
Josephson Junction Qubits
Silicon oxidation, implantation, diffusion doping, reactive etching
SiGe and selected metals, direct-write electron beam lithography
https://web.archive.org/web/20070614074846/http://wwwmayr.informatik.tu-muenchen.de/konferenzen/Jass04/courses/4/Michael%20Reimer/Electronic%20Structure%20of%20Coupled%20Quantum%20Dots.ppt
Quantum Information Processing and Cryptography
https://web.archive.org/web/20200709204448/http://www.cst.uwaterloo.ca/DSS/presentations_files/2007_Raymond_Laflamme.ppt
Quantum -Computation
-Cryptography
-Communication
-Metrology
https://web.archive.org/web/20170220204212/https://www.nsf.gov/mps/dmr/highlights/14highlights/highlights2014/0335765_Ralph%20(73).pptx
Visible single photon sources have applications in quantum cryptography, quantum computing and metrology. Quantum dots are excellent sources of single photons due to their small footprint, fast lifetimes and potential for electrical injection.
https://web.archive.org/web/20041212061138/http://www.lri.fr:80/~kempe/MathColl04-4.ppt
Cryptography
- Unconditionally secure secret key distribution
https://web.archive.org/web/20110204130831/http://www.iqc.ca/~mlafores/presentations/PresentationMartin_China2.pptx
When tiny things do BIG things
Quantum sensors
Why Waterloo?
Waterloo – China Scholarship Council
http://iontrap.umd.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/DOE_Quantum_Feb2016.pptx
https://web.archive.org/web/20150326165154/http://www.optics.rochester.edu/workgroups/lukishova/QuantumOpticsLab/2009/OPT101/Quantum_B_Team_Presentation.ppt
http://courses.washington.edu/bbbteach/576/optical.ppt
Single photons from atoms, atomic ensembles, artificial atoms and other photons
Single photons are essential for optical quantum computing, quantum communication and cryptography
Photons emitted by single atoms during spontaneous emission exhibit anti-bunching – only one photon can be emitted at a time, and it takes about the lifetime of the excited state to emit the next photon.
Electromagnetically Induced Transparency can be used to make single photons from large, optically-thick atomic ensembles
Artificial atoms, such as quantum dots, can also emit single photons
PDC can be used as a “triggered” source of single photons: detecting a photon in the idler arm indicates that there is a single photon in the signal arm.
Quantum dots and such... Can put them in a cavity... ... or excite them with ultrafast pulses and collect spontaneous emission.
http://courses.washington.edu/bbbteach/576/Marshall.ppt
http://laussy.free.fr/data/conf/laussy-southampton-05.ppt
https://web.archive.org/web/20040924175544/http://www.phy.duke.edu:80/research/nanoworkshop03/talks/DukeNano2_chang.ppt
GRAND CHALLENGES
*Containing the entire contents of the Library of Congress in a device the size of a sugar cube;
*Making materials and products from the bottom-up, that is, by building them up from atoms and molecules. Bottom-up manufacturing should require less material and create less pollution;
*Developing materials that are 10 times stronger than steel, but a fraction of the weight for making all kinds of land, sea, air and space vehicles lighter and more fuel efficient;
*Improving the computer speed and efficiency of minuscule transistors and memory chips by factors of millions making today's Pentiun III's seem slow;
*Detecting cancerous tumors that are only a few cells in size using nanoengineered contrast agents;
*Removing the finest contaminants from water and air, promoting a cleaner environment and potable water at an affordable cost; and
*Doubling the energy efficiency of solar cells.
https://web.archive.org/web/20060815163740/http://www.icore.ca:80/summit/ExchangePresentations/SandersPresentation%202005.ppt
https://web.archive.org/web/20040923091405/http://www.engineering.ucsb.edu:80/~mdsymp/ppt/atac.ppt
Quantum dot cavity QED: the next generation
https://www.spie.org/news/0915-a-photonic-crystal-nanocavity-laser-with-ultralow-threshold
…
THAT'S WHY THERE WILL BE PANDEMIC AFTER PANDEMIC, MADATES, LAWS, PUNISHMENTS, COERCION, INJECTIONS GIVEN BY FORCE, BECAUSE THEY HAVE TO INJECT THESE QUANTUM DOTS AND OTHER NANO CRAP INTO EVERYONE TO MAKE THE SYSTEM OPERATE.
SO MUCH SUFFERING TO BRING ABOUT THIS HORRIFIC UTOPIA
Excellent research which explains the technology which the world controllers have had for well over 60 years.
We are HOLOGRAMS masquerading as flesh and blood. We were "born" into this virtual reality manifestation long (perhaps millenia) before cellphones and computers were commonly used by regular people.
I know this from an incident on Whistler Mountain while snowboarding.
I was by myself cruising along the slope when suddenly I was tripped up and flying through the air, head-first, into a massive (7 feet high & 4 feet wide) boulder.
As a former competitive athlete at the national level, I was certain I would be paralyzed.
Next thing I knew, I crashed hard on the other side of that enormous rock. I went right through it.
I am a HOLOGRAM made of electromagnetic energy and this entire existence is a SIMULATION without FREE WILL. Everything is predetermined.
We have the PERCEPTION OF CHOICE. That's it.
Nothing is real...not even me.
The question is... how does one escape it without having to be perpetually reincarnated into this insanity?
I totally agree with «Cellularly Debased» even if there is this added element of moral torture actually going on. After all we are dealing with deranged complete perverts who are sexually aroused by their ability to inflict pain.