Below you'll find some slides from some of the presentations on this topic (with links)

Lasers have the potential for causing devastating fires:

https://higherlogicdownload.s3.amazonaws.com/APS/a05ec1cf-2e34-4fb3-816e-ea1497930d75/UploadedImages/Newsletter_PDF/january86.pdf Nuclear Winter and the Strategic Defense Initiative by Caroline L. Herzenberg . . . . . . . . . . . . .. 2 E

January 1986

The conclusions are that such large-scale space ballistic missile defense systems employing high intensity lasers operating at frequencies at which the atmosphere is substantially transparent, may have the potential for causing devastating surface fires so massive that severe climatic effects similar to those addressed in nuclear winter calculations may ensue.

Rough calculations indicate that a laser defense system designed to be powerful enough to cope fully with the ballistic missile threat posed by either superpower might also have the potential of initiating massive urban fires and even of destroying the enemy's major cities by fire in a matter of hours.

Rough calculations indicate that a laser defense system designed to be powerful enough to cope fully with the ballistic missile threat posed by either superpower might also have the potential of initiating massive urban fires and even of destroying the enemy's major cities by fire in a matter of hours.

Such mass fires might be expected to generate smoke in amounts comparable to the amounts generated in some major nuclear exchange scenarios.

Since it is primarily the effects of the smoke generated by fire in a nuclear war which lead to nuclear winter, it appears that a climatic catastrophe similar to nuclear winter might also result from such a ground-target-directed application of intense laser beam weapons from a large-scale system similar to a ballistic missile defense system.

What is the technical basis for such a judgment? We limit our attention to lasers, and exclude from consideration other weapons proposed for the arsenal of SDI. such as x-ray lasers, kinetic energy weapons, neutral particle beams, and laser-channeled electron beams. Only space-based or ground-based lasers operating at wavelengths at which the atmosphere is substantially or appreciably transparent are relevant. (However, since systems information available in the unclassified literature is rather limited, data on laser weapons systems operating at other wavelengths will also be used for illustrative purposes.)

Let us now examine the capability of a large-scale defensive system similar to what has been envisaged in connection with SDl for employing high-intensity lasers to initiate mass fires.

Each such laser would be designed to be operable for at least 150 seconds, the accessibility time for boost-phase intercept for boosters resembling the U.S. MX missile. Thus, assuming a negligible slewing time of the beam from target to target, each such laser could deliver the nominal fluence for ignition of fires at over 10,000 separate locations during the 150 seconds of total use. (These are order-of-magnitude numbers only. For more details, see the Appendix.)

What would be the efficacy of 10,000 separate simultaneous ignition points within a city in creating mass fires, such as conflagrations or in particular a fire storm? Experience during World War II may provide some guidance. Conflagrations, as distinct from fire storms, are mass fires having moving fire fronts which can be driven by the ambient wind. The fire of a conflagration can spread as long as there is sufficient fuel. Conflagrations can develop from a single ignition, whereas fire storms have been observed only where a large number of fires are burning simultaneously over a relatively large area.

Conflagrations can develop from a single ignition, whereas fire storms have been observed only where a large number of fires are burning simultaneously over a relatively large area.

In a fire storm, many fires merge to form a single, convective column of hot gases rising from the burning area and strong, fire-induced, inwardly radially-directed winds are associated with the convective column.

The conditions under which a firestorm may be expected are not well known. However, based on World War II experience with mass fires in Germany and Japan, the minimum requirements for a firestorm to develop are considered by some authorities to be the following: (1' at least 8 pounds of combustibles per square foot of fire area, (2) at least half of the structures in the area on fire simultaneously, (3) a wind of less than 8 mph at the time and (4) a minimum burning area of about half a square mile. Since urban flammable material burdens average 10 grams/cm in city centers, corresponding to about 20 lbs./square ft, under suitable weather conditions there is the potential for creating a firestorm if more than half of the structures in an area of half a square mile or more can be ignited simultaneously.

For a ballistic missile defense of the type that has been considered in connection with SDI, there would be a constellation of a large number of such battle stations deployed in orbit above the earth.

In the example under consideration, there would be 160 separate lasers of the type just examined orbiting in the base case (or possibly even 10 times as many should arsenals increase, or the system be enhanced to cope with fast-burn boosters).

Thus, substantially all of the major cities of either superpower could be targeted for radiative thermal attack by intense lasers, with the potential for creating mass fires in all of these urban areas within a matter of hours.

It should be noted that the estimates above take into account only the potential of the boost-phase portion of a large-scale ballistic missile defense system for incendiary attack application. Laser systems associated with post boost, midcourse, and terminal defense might enhance the incendiary capability of a large-scale missile defense system by an order of magnitude or more.

Prior calculations using somewhat different assumptions, and considering other types and configurations of lasers, indicate the possibility of even greater efficacy of a large-scale laser ballistic missile defense system for incendiary attack, and suggest up to a total of 100 million separate ignition points.

Could severe to catastrophic climatic effects like those of nuclear winter follow such a laser attack? Turco et al. found nuclear winter effects even in their 100 Mt city attack scenario, an attack which corresponded to burning 100 fajor cities with no other significant destruction.

Since an attack on cities by a large-scale laser weapons system similar in characteristics to those associated with directed energy missile defense systems appears to have the potential of creating massive urban fires in over 100 cities within a matter of hours, there appears to be a serious possibility that a nuclear winter could ensue directly from such a large-scale laser attack, without a nuclear war.

https://web.archive.org/web/20201011012748/https://f14f90ed-a-1be7ad92-s-sites.googlegroups.com/feeds/media/content/rmu.edu/campbellb/7784581265506116304

What happens if we add up a bunch of laser pointers and give them a really big Battery?

“It’s like shining a flashlight, and stuff is melting! It’s ridiculous!”

👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆

https://web.archive.org/web/20060827223539/http://www.popsci.com/popsci/aviationspace/a4ce42fd3f98a010vgnvcm1000004eecbccdrcrd/2.html

Attack at the Speed of Light

After decades of expensive, well-publicized failures, laser weapons may finally be on the horizon. Can scientists end the era of bombs and bullets?



By Noah Shachtman | May 2006

Ethics of Developing Laser Weapons

How would you feel about working on a project that could be used to kill people?

https://web.archive.org/web/20041109182328/http://www.cs.aucegypt.edu:80/~skassas/se/EB.ppt

High-power microwave (HPM) weapon can induce currents large enough to melt circuitry

The E-bomb - A Weapon of Electrical Mass Destruction

Electromagnetic bombs (E-bombs) can perform such a role.

Semiconductor Vulnerability:

Semiconductor components using CMOS are destroyed by exposure to tens of volts of electrical voltage

High speed - high density semiconductors are highly vulnerable due small junction sizes and low breakdown voltages

👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆

!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Lethality is maximized by maximizing the power coupled into the target set.

https://sd-magazine.eu/index.php/sd/article/download/50/33 Linear electromagnetic accelerator

Nowadays, directed energy weapons (DEWs) are nothing new to mankind. They were discovered a long time ago when the famous Greek Archimedes allegedly used polished parabolic mirrors to direct sunlight on the sails of Roman ships while defending the city of Syracuse in order to destroy enemy ships with fire. The device made by Archimedes was used to focus sunlight into approaching ships using mirrors acting collectively as a parabolic reflector, causing them to catch fire.

The US Department of Defense (DOD) defines, in Electronic Warfare, a directed-energy weapon as “an umbrella term covering technologies that produce a beam of concentrated electromagnetic energy or atomic or subatomic particles”. DEWs are a part of an electronic attack, along with High Power Microwave, Electromagnetic Pulse and Radio Frequency having an important role in the combined operations and destruction of the enemy by combined kinetic and electromagnetic attacks. Also, they use non-kinetic directed energy, which is used as a direct means to incapacitate, injure, kill people, or to incapacitate, degrade, damage or destroy objects.

Microwave Weapon

https://web.archive.org/web/20210909120214/https://doc-00-4c-docs.googleusercontent.com/docs/securesc/c61msp5scvpjgcfvo7kofgftlfqijvm6/mghmodg7evtube1dk23r5ienrhn2km83/1631188875000/01521383801001826768/13408757438350890051Z/1_VB2JpB2sjPxBaHT_KAeUNJUxlcaoPrZ?nonce=4o1qfu8hcea2s&user=13408757438350890051Z&hash=osf3bfjnf423rk6gnnq612pd4mohuoqn

Risks of Wireless Technology Proliferation:

public health, security, privacy, energy, and environment

RISK 1—Your community’s Rights

RISK 2—Your privacy and surveillance

RISK 3—Your public health and safety

RISK 4—Your energy supply and climate

Wireless products and networks are especially being used to fulfill the need for surveillance using Big Data.

Privacy Risk and the IT Industry

the rise of “Surveillance Capitalism”

Privacy Risk and the IT Industry the rise of “Surveillance Capitalism”*

* See book by Prof. Shoshona Zuboff (Harvard Business School) 2019

Problems with FCC RF Regulations:

Potential cellular wireless radiation impacts have not been fully accounted for in current FCC regulations on radio frequency (RF) exposure safety. Current FCC regulations regarding RF radiation, not officially updated since 1996, only place specific absorption rate (SAR) limits on devices operating at frequencies up to 6.0 GHz. In 2012, the FCC itself has admitted that “SAR measurement procedures required for testing recent generation wireless devices need further examination.”

SAR is the measurement of RF energy absorbed by the head or body that helps determine safe RF exposure levels. See Element, “RF Exposure: Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) Testing,” at: https://bit.ly/2XgHuoB.

See FCC, “Draft Laboratory Division Publications Report” (2012), at:https://apps.fcc.gov/eas/comments/GetPublishedDocument.html?id=255&tn=567064.

Examples of regulatory failure

https://web.archive.org/web/20060905161912/http://www.nuc.berkeley.edu/dept/Courses/E-24/RT-War.ppt

Some people who worked with Tesla were worried about the instruments of war he was inventing

Tesla said “sometimes I feel that I have not the right to do these things.”

https://web.archive.org/web/20100722085424/http://ee.lamar.edu/gleb/em/Lecture%2011%20-%20Additional%20topics.ppt

According to the definition (Wikipedia):

Electromagnetic weapons are a type of directed energy weapons which use electromagnetic radiation to deliver heat, mechanical, or electrical energy to a target to cause pain or permanent damage. They can be used against humans, electronic equipment, and military targets generally, depending on the technology.

HERF can be used against humans…

Generally considered 'non-lethal weapons', electromagnetic weaponry do however pose health threats to humans.

Some common bio-effects of electromagnetic or other non-lethal weapons include effects to the human central nervous system resulting in physical pain, difficulty breathing, vertigo, nausea, disorientation, or other systemic discomfort, as weapons not directly considered lethal can indeed cause cumulative damage to the human body.

One historical example of using HERF against humans is known as “Project Pandora”…

In 1953 USSR started directing high frequency radio-waves towards the US embassy in Moscow. Several embassy employees reported blood diseases evolved into lymphoma that eventually killed them. Those blood diseases were believed to result from high frequency radiation.

One example of HPRF weaponry being used currently is MEDUSA.

MEDUSA (Mob Excess Deterrent Using Silent Audio) is a directional, non-lethal weapon designed for crowd control. It uses microwave pulses to generate uncomfortably high noise levels in human skulls, bypassing the ears and ear drums.

MEDUSA is developed by the Sierra Nevada Corporation…

US NAVY have reported their tests of MEDUSA prototype in 2004 listing its potential applications “as a perimeter protection sensor in deterrence systems for industrial and national sites, for use in systems to assist communication with hearing impaired persons, use by law enforcement and military personnel for crowd control and asset protection. The system will be portable, require low power, have a controllable radius of coverage, be able to switch from crowd to individual coverage, cause a temporarily incapacitating effect, have a low probability of fatality or permanent injury, cause no damage to property, and have a low probability of affecting friendly personnel.”

In July 2008, the Sierra Nevada Corporation claimed that it was ready to begin production of MEDUSA…

MEDUSA creates the audio effect with short microwave pulses. These pulses create a shockwave inside the skull that is detected by the ears…, which may make the target think he is insane…

http://web.archive.org/web/20201023040610/https://9f5813dc-a-62cb3a1a-s-sites.googlegroups.com/site/9amauriciots/nets_1/mini-blog/entradasintitulo/WEAPONS!.pptx?attachauth=ANoY7cqFj97lkZ_BUtVESdQk5tfBh0R2X-9USYOt99m1l2i5cNEhxgtugqemPfenQtJTDMfWWocxRL91GD0ZqG09-mUkfXRwk4Lt0yJCsxmRLwAbkb0LxmQ9k2bNHuvBhaPNVRpbDgf6F60Vi8iWcWdOwT-vwH2z4V2hK__orc_1SN96TQMeCWoHfcy6E_xVZEFDQ2G5d6JFSTSxmzeNLRdbangQmyMm48DiFGsVdQxR_fcJzedsvUlj-Su14umjXnzTkuyqyN5Kpq64FpXqupKLbS90EcJeYQ%3D%3D&attredirects=0&d=1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2eehBk_DNQ 14 years ago

The signs LRAD stand for Long Range Acoustic Weapon.

It was developed in the year 2006 and was first used in the streets of Pittsburg at a protest on September 25, 2009.

This weapon makes the police forces superior because it can be used as a leathal and not leathal weapon and theres no way you can counter attack it you cantont hide from sound waves.

https://web.archive.org/web/20050105105044/http://gomwg.faa.gov:80/PPT/gulfcc.ppt

https://web.archive.org/web/20040830153510/http://www.defence.gov.au:80/adc/Conference_Papers/RMA%20Presentation.ppt Second Generation RMA Characteristics, May 2001

Mix of lethal and non-lethal (electromagnetic and directed energy weapons including radio frequency weapons, lasers, optical munitions, acoustics, bio-deteriorating organisms, and computer programs, robot and MEMS) force

Robotics

Nanotechnologies

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OmoldX1wKYQ Laser Weapon System (LaWS) (youtube.com)

https://web.archive.org/web/20070728181729/http://www.dawnbreaker.com/elearning/navytap/presentations/Raytheon.ppt

https://web.archive.org/web/20060316183346/http://www.ternion.com/usergroup/ugc05/presentations/AEgis-FLAMES_User_s_Group_final.pps June 13, 2005

Lethal/non-lethal options

Virtually instantaneous fly-out time

Stealthy

Precise and Ultra-Precise Targeting

minimize collateral damage

target subsystems

Agile retargeting capability

Not affected by gravity

Customers / Interested Parties

HEL Simulation Focus

Future Plans

http://time.com/3628047/navy-laser-weapon-test-persian-gulf/?xid=time_readnext DECEMBER 10, 2014

For decades, the Pentagon has been saying that laser weapons are just around the corner. Thursday, the U.S. military finally turned that corner.

The Navy announced that it had deployed and fired a laser weapon this fall aboard a warship in the Persian Gulf. During a series of test shots, the laser hit and destroyed targets mounted atop a small boat, blasted a six-foot drone from the sky, and destroyed other moving targets.

The Navy’s laser weapon system—LaWS, in sea-service jargon—was fired from the USS Ponce, a one-time amphibious ship that was converted to an “afloat forward staging base” in 2012 and assigned to the 5th Fleet in Bahrain. Firing a laser from the surface of the Persian Gulf is challenging because heat, humidity, dust and salt water can reduce its power.

The Navy spent about $40 million over the past seven years developing LaWS, which actually consists of six commercial welding lasers lashed together and aimed at the same point. It has proven effective at ranges of up to about a mile.

A chief petty officer, sitting inside the ship’s combat information center, directs the solid-state laser with an Xbox-like controller. It generates about 30 kilowatts of destructive power, roughly equal to 40 horsepower. Three times as much power is lost as heat rather than light.

“Light from a laser beam can reach a target almost instantly,” a July congressional report said . “After disabling one target, a laser can be redirected in several seconds to another target.

Fast engagement times can be particularly important in situations, such as near-shore operations, where missiles, rockets, artillery shells, and mortars could be fired at Navy ships from relatively close distances.”

https://web.archive.org/web/20210418091659/https://federallabs.org/labs/air-force-research-laboratory-afrl-directed-energy-directorate?order=created&sort=asc&page=1

Description

The Air Force Research Laboratory's Directed Energy Directorate develops high energy lasers, high power microwaves, and other directed energy technologies for the United States Air Force and the Department of Defense. The Directorate is also involved with advanced optics and imaging technologies to improve the nation's ability to precisely project these directed energies at the speed of light anywhere, at any time and with graduated intensity. A key organization on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M.., the Directorate has more than 800 people (including in-house contractors) and operates with an annual budget of more than $300 million. The Directed Energy Directorate is one of 10 similarly sized subordinate units that comprise Air Force Research Laboratory, the Department of Defense's largest laboratory, headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

With approximately 6,000 military and civilian employees at nine bases throughout the United States ,

Air Force Research Laboratory is responsible for research and technology development in support of the Air Force's future and existing aerospace and space weapons systems.

https://web.archive.org/web/20090508201645/http://www.adlnet.gov/adlnews/Documents1/Implementation%20Fest/2007/KeithSeaman.ppt

Nano … Bio … Quantum

https://web.archive.org/web/20050701190148/http://216.200.89.135/conference/hbcu04/turner_brief.ppt

https://web.archive.org/web/20060821232649/http://electron.fullerton.edu:80/~heidi/nano2.ppt

Lecture 2: Nanotech fact from fiction, what’s possible and what’s not.

Nanoparticles can be used to deliver drugs to specific parts of the body. Quantum dots fluoresce and are used to label drugs.

Some nano-predictions:

Eternal life-cell reconstruction by nanobots (inject robots into the blood) NO!

Utopia- no more old age, no more disease, no more energy crisis no more food shortage. NO!

Restoration of the environment- nanobots again (let the little-bots loose in the air- repair one molecule at a time. The threat of grey goo) NO!

https://web.archive.org/web/20201015125943/https://9e365751-a-62cb3a1a-s-sites.googlegroups.com/site/nanotechnologyanexploration/multimedia-outside-links/downloadable-documents/NantechnologyAndYou.pptx?attachauth=ANoY7cpMgP_0cxg3JF4ln-QkhImh2W_3E_AxVnfAVVM_UlcHLqjk0JbJCe_iGWV4yAnEM--smKDlnXJC65kMomL4IIbEbHppONvOFoPAzhN8Q05twCiEX5lOA-FJk1HORup_SHGTpv__TRwXYIongMEWowqReHso23hdfzGp1e_Oy6RZD8mUXXdkoKnsrJk596vCdKi9L1l9skTd3Ezldu8__XbYjNIWmjeHcpVo8-RslJ7BGQVZHwcPoEzlKOKku-d2mGCJ5VjQIDZz0gFnlMdUvkX2walI-4MEDAmvQxJBOgV8vc9k8QtNCL-wDql7tTgHLmbaJ3j3&attredirects=0&d=1

https://web.archive.org/web/20201023054206/https://b5f11f53-a-62cb3a1a-s-sites.googlegroups.com/site/gsmithburet2010/home/lesson-plans-2011/Day5SummerChallenge-Final.pptx?attachauth=ANoY7cr3wGrK5kQliCPrTL1ay7BS5DKxG7x38k0LdeoxW0kxlTW-ZbQ7CzPxH0Chn6rsdNtfuTtBgEd8aBveIlSKHaOZDuFEOB3wSjwBlE3Kc0lsa9eSWV4GQJZdptxpHsbbs0t-QDN5yG8G3nzsAJ557jsOgujF1Isg6aAmQUl_-QfkL-rsV24iIuGrigVCffBren04512sWFpby4islSypChTTOZQTEMV71-nhptw--wDlxAtSzMXhAmy1YtWcRsset4Mkjof0HC2mwp5zoBEqYFMbtY9O_Q%3D%3D&attredirects=0&d=1

Quantum Dots are a great new weapon

https://web.archive.org/web/20060913232518/http://flightline.highline.edu/library150/StudentWorkWinter2005/PHowitz/cutting%20edge.ppt

Nanotechnology ranges from computing to medicine and environmental engineering and will completely change life as we know it today.

Nanotechnology also has the potential to become a threat as a weapon of mass destruction on a scale larger than the threat of nuclear war.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/317822886_Bionanotechnology_Past_present_and_future

Bionanotechnology in Defense Sector

Nanotechnology has a variety of applications in all the area of battle and defense sector. The general battlefield requirements are war-combat suits, artillery, transportation, logistics, and hazard detection and prevention, which can be fulfilled by the assembly of biology and nanotechnology.

Mixing of nanomaterial like nano-aluminum with metal oxides result in the formation of super thermites which is use to make more powerful weapons.

High energetic explosives devices are made up of aluminum nanopowders. Nanomaterials application causes serious reduction of charge/load mass and propellant without loss of weapon system efficiency (Sindhu et al. 2007).

https://web.archive.org/web/20030611052133/http://arts.usask.ca:80/policynut/nprc-ottawa-mehta.ppt

Torture with directed-energy weapons....