https://www.wjgnet.com/2307-8960/full/v10/i34/12617.htm Amyloid β-related angiitis of the central nervous system occurring after COVID-19 vaccination: A case report

Amyloid β-related angiitis of the central nervous system occurring after Covid vaccination

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8439537/ Subcutaneous Uptake on [18F]Florbetaben PET/CT: a Case Report of Possible Amyloid-Beta Immune-Reactivity After COVID-19 Vaccination - PMC (nih.gov)



https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/dec/22/zombie-deer-disease-yellowstone-scientists-fears-fatal-chronic-wasting-disease-cwd-jump-species-barrier-humans-aoe

Fri 22 Dec 2023

Warnings that ‘slow-moving disaster’ in North America raises chances of fatal mad cow-type disease jumping species barrier

https://www.everydayhealth.com/infectious-diseases/zombie-deer-disease-is-spreading-and-experts-worry-it-could-jump-to-humans/ December 28, 2023

An infectious and fatal illness that damages the brain and nervous system has been spreading among deer in the United States.

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is “expanding” and has now been found in deer, elk, and moose in at least 32 states and four Canadian provinces, according to a December update from the National Wildlife Health Center, a governmental organization dedicated to wildlife disease detection, control, and prevention.

A scientific paper published in 2022 in the journal Acta Neuropathologica found that the barrier for CWD prions to infect humans is not absolute, and that there is an actual risk that it can transmit to humans.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r-eYMgy95m4

https://news.mongabay.com/2021/08/not-just-for-humans-scientists-turn-to-vaccines-to-save-endangered-species/

Scientists are now increasingly looking at animal vaccines as a means of saving wild populations of threatened species.

As with vaccines for humans, development cycles can take a decade or more, and the challenge of administering doses is far more complex.

https://web.archive.org/web/20220320193042/http://medicalexposedownloads.com/PDF/A%20PRION%20Disease%20'Zombie%20Deer'%20now%20in%2024%20states%20and%20thousands%20of%20infected%20deer%20are%20eaten%20each%20year.%20You%20heard%20of%20Mad%20Cow,%20Now%20read%20about%20Zombie%20Deer.pdf

A PRION Disease 'Zombie Deer' now in 24 states and thousands of infected deer are eaten each year. You heard of Mad Cow, Now read about Zombie Deer Ryan W. Miller Med Expo Published 1:32 PM EST Feb 16, 2019

An infectious disease deadly in deer has spread to 24 states as experts warn the ailment – unofficially dubbed "zombie" deer disease – could one day hit humans.

Chronic Wasting Disease

CAUSE: Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is believed to be caused by a prion, similar to scrapie and Mad Cow Disease, that only affects deer and elk.

EFFECT: CWD is a progressive, degenerative disease of the brain. Signs include loss of body condition, excessive salivation, behavioral changes, increased drinking and urinating, and eventually, death.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0021997513000480?via%3Dihub AA Amyloidosis in Vaccinated Growing Chickens - ScienceDirect

Outbreaks of fatal AA amyloidosis were observed in growing chickens in a large scale poultry farm within 3 weeks of vaccination with multiple co-administered vaccines.

This study documents the histopathological changes in tissues from these birds. Amyloid deposits were also observed at a high rate in the tissues of apparently healthy chickens.

Vaccination should therefore be considered as a potential risk factor for the development of AA amyloidosis in poultry.

Amyloidosis is a general term for diseases associated with the local or systemic deposition of amyloid fibrils in tissues (Merlini and Bellotti, 2003). Amyloid A (AA) amyloidosis is one of the most common systemic amyloidoses.

It is confirmed that the potential induction of avian AA amyloidosis by inoculation of Salmonella enteritidis (SE) vaccine or Mycoplasma gallisepticum vaccine can be induced by vaccinations, and may be transmitted among like species by oral administration.

The potential induction of avian AA amyloidosis can be induced by vaccinations, and may be transmitted among like species by ORAL administration !!!!!!!!!!

https://cwhl.vet.cornell.edu/article/wildlife-vaccination-growing-feasibility

Just as for people and pets, vaccines can be used in wildlife to prevent disease. Vaccines have been developed to prevent wildlife diseases that threaten public health, livestock production, and species of conservation concern (see Table below). Oral vaccination is the most common method, because wild animals do not need to be captured to be given a shot; they can eat a tasty bait containing the vaccine to become immunized.

The vaccine is contained inside a plastic pouch that is either inserted into a block of fish- or bone-meal or is coated with fish-meal crumbles.

As they bite into the bait, the plastic sachet is broken, releasing the vaccine into their mouths where the vaccine can activate the immune system.

Instead of using fish-meal as an attractant, a flavoring such as peanut butter is used to attract mice. When deer mice eat the baits containing the vaccine, they develop antibodies that reduce the transmission of the bacteria to ticks that feed on them.

Despite all these hurdles, oral vaccination of wildlife holds great promise in limiting the public health, agricultural industry, and conservation consequences of diseases that circulate within wildlife.

https://news.zoetis.com/press-releases/press-release-details/2021/Zoetis-Releases-2020-Sustainability-Report-and-Creates-the-Zoetis-Foundation-Marking-Progress-in-Creating-a-Healthier-Future-for-Communities-Animals-and-the-Planet/default.aspx

https://seekingalpha.com/news/3712484-zoetis-deploys-animal-covid-19-vaccine-for-over-100-species

https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/62e0/0991fbb43633459f3a59d1cec5202e436be6.pdf?_gl=1*1uenpd2*_ga*ODcwODAwNDkxLjE2OTk5NzkxNTc.*_ga_H7P4ZT52H5*MTcwNDUxMzY3MS4xNy4xLjE3MDQ1MTQ5ODYuNTguMC4w Prevalence of amyloid deposition in mature healthy chickens in the flock that previously had outbreaks of vaccine-associated amyloidosis

The results suggest that additional amyloid deposition in chickens previously exposed to AA amyloidsosis may not worsen with age and may tend to regress when causative factors, such as vaccinations and/or chronic inflammation, are absent .

In several cases, caseating necrosis in the pectoral muscle at the vaccination site, a fatty liver, mild-to-moderate splenomegaly and peritonitis were observed on gross examination. Although the vaccination history during the laying period was unavailable, the site of caseating necrosis in the pectoral muscle was consistent with the vaccination site from two years before [13]. The most noticeable amyloid deposition was observed in the pectoral muscle in 21 of 48 (48%) birds, followed by the spleen in 20 of 50 (40%) birds (Table 1). The pectoral muscle showed necrosis, fibrous hardening and abscessation; amyloid was primarily deposited in the vascular walls and interstitial spaces within inflamed areas (Fig. 1a–1d).

The amyloid deposition in each organ was confirmed as amyloid A by IHC (Fig. 1c and 1d).

In addition to amyloid deposition, eosinophilic clots in the liver and eosinophilic fibriform accumulation in the spleen were frequently observed as characteristic histological changes in the examined chickens. In the liver, the deposition of eosinophilic clots was identified in the interstitium, destroying the hepatic cell codes with mild fibrosis (Fig. 2a).

In the spleen, perivascular fibriform accumulations were observed (Fig. 2d).

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Experimental-induction-of-chicken-amyloid-A-in-by-Habibi-Hirai/25503945e2cd11e9171b2322a731f1962aa66ad1

It is believed that this is the first report of the experimental induction of systemic AA amyloidosis in white layer chickens following repeated inoculation with inactivated vaccines without the administration of amyloidal fibrils or other amyloids-enhancing factors.

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Review-of-COVID-19-Vaccines-and-the-Risk-of-Chronic-Classen/6899f3a981076ce25f633997c0506590cd452fa2 [PDF] Review of COVID-19 Vaccines and the Risk of Chronic Adverse Events Including Neurological Degeneration | Semantic Scholar

Many of the potential long-term risks that could result from receiving one of the COVID-19 vaccines are reviewed, including the potential for the spike protein and its mRNA to cause prion disease and reasons why the vaccine could be much more dangerous than the natural infection.

Some of the COVID-19 vaccines utilize novel technology including nanotechnology and novel adjuvants that increase intracellular penetration of cells and can potentially exacerbate chronic toxicity from the spike protein. Governments should consider suspending sale of the COVID-19 vaccines until they have a better understanding of their risks.

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Possible-Treatments-for-COVID-Vaccine-Induced-Prion-BartClassen/eaa1d7116dbfd0058abfebf9d5e135d105f08e21 30 June 2023

Many COVID-19 “vaccines" are considered bioweapons and are known

to have the ability to cause prion disease.

Prion inducing agents have been researched extensively as potential bioweapons and the field of prion research is infiltrated by clandestine bioweapons operatives. In order for prion disease inducers to be an ideal bioweapon the target population needs to believe there is no cure while the attacker knows of an treatment/ antidote to save its own population if there is “blowback”, where the attackers' population gets exposed to the bioweapon. The narrative in the prion field is that there is no effective treatment for prion disease. However false narratives are the norm in the current COVID-19 related bioweapons attack.

The author performed a literature search to determine if any effective treatments to COVID “vaccine" induced prion disease may exist but hidden from the public.

The author believes several such candidates may exist and their use for treating COVID “vaccine" induced prion disease needs to be explored. These agents include doxycycline and related minocycline, quinacrine and ivermectin. The nature of this paper is speculative in large part because of the use of bioweapons in the current civil war. It is of no surprise to many that people working in government, medicine, science, and the pharmaceutical industry are deliberately trying to cause harm while pretending to help humanity. One only has to read the long list of influential people associated with Mossad operative Jeffrey Epstein to realize the extent of evil in today’s world.

N-ACETYLCYSTEINE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E4fn37cZC-Q How NAC Works in Stroke Prevention

https://www.chop.edu/news/chop-researchers-find-supplement-prevents-strokes-patients-rare-genetic-disorder

Additionally, the findings suggest that the supplement could be used to both block precipitation of and break up the formation of amyloid plaque deposits, a common feature found in serious forms of dementia.

The researchers also studied a supplement called N-acetyl-cysteine (NAC), which is sometimes prescribed to break up mucous in the lung and has also been shown to protect against the toxic liver damage caused by an acetaminophen overdose, to determine whether it had an effect on hCC-amyloid protein deposits in skin biopsies of patients with a known diagnosis of HCCAA.

The researchers found that treating these cell lines with NAC breaks the oligomers into monomers, or molecules that have been separated from the chain that brings them together. This in turn helps to prevent the formation of amyloid-producing proteins that lead to the amyloid deposits implicated in strokes and other impairments.

“Amyloids cannot precipitate without aggregating, so if we can prevent that aggregation with a drug that is already available, then we could make an incredible difference in the lives of these patients,”

Hakonarson said.

“Additionally, since we already have genetic testing available to identify these patients, we could conceivably give this treatment early in life and potentially prevent that first stroke from ever occurring.”

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6500609/pdf/NEUROSCIENCE2019-7547382.pdf Effect of N-Acetyl Cysteine on Intracerebroventricular Colchicine Induced Cognitive Deficits, Beta Amyloid Pathology, and Glial Cells

It can be postulated that NAC might have reversed the efect of intraneuronal beta amyloid protein by acting on some downstream compensatory mechanism which needs to be explored.

March et al, “NAC blocks Cystatin C amyloid complex aggregation in a cell system and in skin 1 of HCCAA patients.” Nat Commun, online March 23, 2021. DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-22120-4.

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/health/pfizer-coronavirus-vaccine.html

Inside this facility in Chesterfield, Missouri, trillions of bacteria are producing tiny loops of DNA containing coronavirus genes — the raw material for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

It’s the start of a complex manufacturing and testing process that takes 60 days and involves Pfizer facilities in three states. The result will be millions of doses of the vaccine, frozen and ready to ship.

The bacteria are allowed to grow overnight and then moved into a large fermenter that contains up to 300 liters of a nutrient broth.

The bacterial broth spends four days in the fermenter, multiplying every 20 minutes and making trillions of copies of the DNA plasmids.

When the fermentation is complete, scientists add chemicals to break open the bacteria and release the plasmids from their enclosing cells.

The mixture is then purified to remove the bacteria and leave only the plasmids.

Any remaining bacteria or plasmid fragments are filtered out, leaving one-liter bottles of purified DNA.

The DNA sequences are tested again, and will serve as templates for the next stage of the process. Each bottle of DNA will produce about 1.5 million doses of the vaccine. The Chesterfield facility is Pfizer’s only source of plasmids for its Covid-19 vaccine.

https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210319/Developing-a-COVID-19-vaccine-using-inactivated-E-coli.aspx

https://www.jnj.com/health-and-wellness/things-we-now-know-about-al-amyloidosis

If amyloid deposits primarily affect the heart, for instance, says Dr. Weiss, patients are likely to experience “shortness of breath, fatigue, trouble climbing stairs or swelling in the legs. Renal or kidney involvement usually presents with what’s called nephrotic syndrome, in which the kidneys leak and the body starts filling with fluid. If amyloid builds up in the digestive system, there can be weight loss from nutrient malabsorption, diarrhea and blood in the stool.”

The variations in symptoms impacting different organs in the body can contribute to diagnostic difficulties, Dr. Weiss adds.

“Heart failure is common. Weight loss is common. Even neuropathy—pain or tingling in the limbs—is common,”

he explains. “So, people can go from doctor to doctor without getting a definitive diagnosis. I tell doctors, if you see a patient who looks like they may have cancer but you can’t find the cancer, think amyloidosis.”

AA Amyloidosis Is in Part the Result of Another Inflammatory Disease

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30641367/ How graphene affects the misfolding of human prion protein: A combined experimental and molecular dynamics simulation study - PubMed (nih.gov)

Abstract

As the broad application of graphene in the biomedical field, it is urgent and important to evaluate how the graphene affects the structure and function of the proteins in our body, especially the amyloid-related proteins.

Prion protein, as a typical amyloid protein, it misfolding and aggregation will lead to serious prion diseases.

To explore if graphene promotes or inhibits the formation of amyloid, here, we combined the experimental and molecular dynamics (MD) simulation methods to study the influence of graphene on the globular domain of prion protein (PrP 117-231 ). The results from fluorescence quenching and circular dichroism spectrum showed that the addition of graphene changed the secondary structure of prion protein largely, mainly reflecting in the reduced α-helix structure and the increased coil structure, indicating graphene may strengthen the misfolding inclination of prion. To further uncover the mechanism of conformational change of prion under the induction of graphene, the all-atoms MD simulations in explicit solvent were performed.

Our simulations suggest that prion protein can be quickly and tightly adsorbed onto graphene together with the weak conformational rearrangement and may reorient when approaching the surface.

The Van der Waals' force drive the adsorption process. In the induction of graphene, H1 and S2-H2 loop regions of prion become unstable and prion begins to misfold partially.

Our work shows that graphene can induce the misfolding of prion protein and may cause the potential risk to biosystems.

https://web.archive.org/web/20050405194232/http://www.information-on-amyloidosis.com/ Amyloidosis Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment (archive.org)

Amyloidosis occurs when abnormal antibody proteins or other protein fragments build up in an organ. As the protein accumulates, organ function begins to decline. Amyloidosis can affect any organ.

Amyloid Antibodies and Bone Marrow



The proteins that accumulate in organs are called amyloid proteins. In some cases, the amyloid proteins are abnormal antibodies produced by the bone marrow. Normal antibodies circulate in the blood and break down over time. Amyloid antibodies do not break down as easily.

Instead, the antibodies accumulate in the bloodstream.

The abnormal antibodies eventually leave the blood and are deposited in organs.

The disease may affect a single organ, or it may be systemic, affecting organs throughout the body. The following areas of the body appear to be more susceptible to amyloid accumulation than others:

adrenal glands

brain

heart

kidneys

liver

lymph nodes

muscle tissue

nerves

pancreas

spleen

thyroid

Amyloid deposits have been found in the brains of patients with Alzheimer's, the leading cause of dementia in the United States.

Protein deposits in the brain are also associated with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease and mad cow disease (bovine spongiform encephalopathy).

Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease is a rapidly progressing brain disease characterized by prion protein build-up.

Mad cow disease is a similar disorder that affects cattle and sheep



If excessive proteins are deposited in the pancreas, type 2 diabetes may result due to an impaired production of insulin.



Amyloidosis symptoms and prognosis depend heavily on the organ affected by amyloid deposits. Amyloidosis of the brain, for instance, may result in dementia, while cardiac difficulties may develop if deposits build up in the heart. A gradual loss of kidney function due to amyloid build-up may lead to kidney failure.

https://web.archive.org/web/20071017234553/http://www.amyloidosisresources.com/The-Signs-and-Symptoms-of-Amyloidosis.html

Depending on the type of amyloidosis a person is afflicted with, either one organ can be affected, or an entire system of organs. Consequently, a wide range of symptoms can occur, as well as a number of resulting secondary conditions (such as carpal tunnel syndrome, diabetes, congestive heart failure, and kidney failure) can result from amyloidosis.



Because of the diverse nature of the condition of amyloidosis, there are a myriad of signs and symptoms that can occur. What symptoms a person experiences really depend on what organs the disease is affecting. And because of the range of potential signs and symptoms that can arise, it can be difficult for a doctor to diagnose. It is even possible to be asymptomatic (not having any symptoms at all).



Here are some of the signs and symptoms that can be linked to amyloidosis:

Leg and ankle swelling (edema)

Weakness and extreme fatigue

Sudden weight loss

Shortness of breath, tiring easily when trying to exert self

Numbness or tingling in the lower extremities (fingers and toes)

An extremely swollen or enlarged tongue

Changes in skin appearance

Severs diarrhea or constipation

Difficulty swallowing



This array of the symptoms is a demonstration of the many organs and systems that amyloidosis can affect and damage. And while most of these symptoms might be a sign of some other, potentially less-serious, ailment, they should not be taken for granted.

Death usually occurs as a result of heart failure or a buildup of waste material in the blood with which the body just cannot cope.

There are many organ-specific forms of amyloidosis, and these varieties can lead to consequential conditions. Type 2 Diabetes, Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, Huntington’s Disease, and even congestive heart failure can occur as a result of the deposition of amyloid proteins.



Primary amyloidosis is a disease caused by the abnormal accumulation of protein molecules in body tissues. These proteins are small fragments of antibody molecules, which are normally present in the blood, give protection against infectious agents and bacteria. However, in primary amyloidosis a defect occurs in the immune system where excessive amounts of antibody molecules are produced and deposited in the tissues. These tissue deposits enlarge and damage normal tissues practically in every organ of the body. As the tissues continue to enlarge they interfere with normal body functions causing kidney failure, heart failure, or loss of sensation to extremities and motor function. There is no specific treatment for primary amyloidosis that has been proven to be effective and results in prolonged survival.



The cause of primary amyloidosis is unknown and often misdiagnosed because the symptoms are similar to other diseases (e.g. heart disease, cancer, gastrointestinal disease.)

