The collapse of the electrical grid? Because of what? The solar storm?

So, this actor, who took part in this $300 million ad campaign from the Health and Human Services Department to help “defeat despair” about the pandemic… warns of burned grid due to a "solar storm"....

So, what is he saying?

You know, now suddenly the danger of a solar storm that will burn down the electrical grid is 100% probability!

There will be no water in the tap, the food in the refrigerator will spoil, there will be no gasoline, people will be 90% dead within a year and so on.

No one is talking about it, but Dennis Quaid, but it's 100% certain and he's telling you that. And he KNOWS it will definitely happen…

https://twitter.com/BeOutTheMatrix/status/1746305810966388994?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1746305810966388994%7Ctwgr%5E8844bf3a227d5e35f6a7d18f26ada5412b55abdf%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Famericanmilitarynews.com%2F2024%2F01%2Fvideo-actor-warns-tucker-carlson-of-global-power-grid-disaster%2F

https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2016/10/13/executive-order-coordinating-efforts-prepare-nation-space-weather-events

Yes, Hollywood and other lunatics write scripts, but these great visionaries have such a gift of foresight! Ships out of control cause economic collapse, terrible viruses appear, water is poisoned with ricin by terrorist attacks, money sent to countries at war does not stop dictators who nevertheless attack the world with nuclear weapons [i.e. 5G], causing radiation sickness (they have a vaccine, but it won’t help!), massive cyberattack, caused by hackers from somewhere or nowhere, causes society to collapse and then illegal immigrants fight for a piece of bread in the Wild West... The actors switch roles with the audience and become the viewers of this bloody show. They have a great time writing these scripts and watching them to play out....

These guys have imagination, and let me tell you, the movie they serve us is no longer funny or even scary - it's boring and it sucks.

How unrealistic is a film about some cult that decides to murder most of the world's population?

and also, to explode them

Yeah, they're just mixing reality with fiction... maybe not?

Project-X Site Plan at CERN

Nanobots and CERN?

https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/825989/nanotechnology-nanobots-grey-goo-end-of-the-world Self-replicating Nanobots could DESTROY all life on Earth, warn experts | Science | News | Express.co.uk’

Nanobots, which are theoretical tiny robots a single nanometre wide – one billionth of a metre – are currently being worked on and in the future may dominate the planet if they get out of control.

Such would be the technology that the nanobots would be able to act as if they are cells and self-replicate, most likely through protein folding , where they can split and create another version of themselves.

👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆

Misfolding of proteins is called amyloidosis and according to this expert is a nano-weapon...

Louis A Del Monte, physicist and author of the book Nanoweapons, wrote in an article for the Huffington Post: “You can think of them as the technological equivalent of bacteria and viruses.”

Back to reality

A solar storm?

What about the 5G that Dennis Quaid didn't mention and doesn't worry about? 5G, which could cause deadly radiation levels and symptoms of “another pandemic”, let’s call it disease X… What about CERN and TESLA’S WAR BY ELECTRICAL MEANS which could fry the electrical grid and ALL ELECTRONIC DEVICES, including these injected semiconductors?

Tesla wrote that his wireless power transmission system could be used as a directed energy weapon.

His test of the wireless weapon may have been the 15-megaton explosion 1908 in Russia.

Tesla said: “sometimes I feel that I have not the right to do these things.”

Is that in the plans?

I don't know if you can stop the madmen. They're playing with fire that they can't control themselves.

However, my approach to this is that you have to try to stop evil, but either way, we are eternal, and nothing ever ends our existence.

I also know that war brings out the worst in people, but it also brings out the best.