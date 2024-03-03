“The nation that first learns to plot the paths of air masses accurately and learns to control the time and place of precipitation will dominate the globe” — Gen. George C. Kennedy

Below you'll find some slides from some of the presentations on this topic (with links)

“Donald Duck, Master Rainmaker,”

Walt Disney's Comics and Stories (September 1953)

Meanwhile, Daisy has gone on a picnic with another duck, and Donald is jealous.

“Fixing” the Weather and Climate

for Civilian and Military Purposes

Technological “Fix”

Usually a dismissive phrase,

Implies a quick, cheap patch or repair

Often using inappropriate technology,

Creates more problems than it solves.

Are there successful tech fixes?

Are there social-behavioral alternatives?

Who gets to define success?

Irving Langmuir was the model for Dr. Felix Hoenikker, the character in Kurt Vonnegut's book Cat's Cradle who created “ice-nine,” a type of ice that remains solid at room temperature.

Langmuir originally pitched the idea to H.G. Wells.

1947 military seeding of hurricane by Project Cirrus

1953 Langmuir gives colloquium on “pathological science” at G.E.

Cloud seeding “could be used as a military weapon against the USSR” — Orville

Commercial cloud seeding covers 10% of US

1954

Harmless (???), tasteless, chemicals spread on water surface could slow down evaporation, reducing rainfall on adjacent land areas.

Hurricane fury might be blunted, even diverted from land, by enormous heat updrafts from fuel oil poured on ocean surface and lighted.

Coal dust or similar dark coating spread widely on snow-covered tundra could absorb solar energy, thawing land and making it tillable.

A “cleaned up” hydrogen bomb, according to the AEC, may someday trim mountains, melt icebergs, and thus change world wind patterns.

The French “meteotron” proposed by Dessant would burn 3 tons of diesel fuel to generate cumulus clouds that release 105 MW of latent heat and produce 1011 g of liquid water.

“History’s biggest Weather experiment under way,” Denver Post (April 22, 1951): 17A.

National Academy report (1958) urges long-range study of weather control and creation of $50 million National Institute of Atmospheric Research.

Promise of new results from new technology, digital computers and meteorological satellites.

USSR may win weather control race with results more disastrous than nuclear warfare.

Scientists propose climate control by altering earth’s heat budget, possibly with H-bombs.

Some scientists doubt desirability of weather control because of imperfect knowledge.

Miltary use of weather modification in Vietnam.

Widespread commercial cloud seeding.

“The Rainmaker” opens on Broadway

Fixing the Weather and Climate?

How to get the plane in the air?!

Salt Lake City

Anchorage

Paris

USAF

Weather modification as a military weapon

has been international discussions on prohibiting purposeful weather modification for military purposes

health issues, security, “community”

“back to nature” movement (desire to live in the country)

increase in telecommuting (less need to be at an office)

cheaper land and house prices

The Environmental Modification Accountability Act

An idea who’s time has come!

WEATHER WARFARE IS ILLEGAL

The United Nations ban on hostile environmental modification techniques was signed in 1978 at the ENMOD Convention.

This law makes weather modification, geoengineering, ionospheric heating, and spraying chemicals (like defoliants) illegal only if the intent is hostile.

WEATHER WARFARE IS UNDETECTABLE

When the United States’ CIA became concerened about Russia tampering with American weather in 2015 they called Alan Robock and asked ‘would we know?’ He stated that we “probably would.”

Earlier in 2015, Dian Seidel (NOAA) definitively stated that we cannot tell the difference between natural and man-made clouds.

(20th Conference on Planned and Inadvertent Weather Modification)

We demand transparency and accountability from the Rainmakers, Climate Changers, and Weather Warriors.

Weather Warfare Major Players

A World-Wide Weather Modification Registry

REQUIRE: 48-hour notice of intention to experiment in the atmosphere: cloud seeding, geoengineering, ionospheric heating, weather modification, etc.

State purpose, location, etc.

REGISTRY IS ALWAYS AVAILABLE ON INTERNET, UPDATED HOURLY.

TRANSPARENCY MATTERS

Public has a right to know

Improve accuracy of weather and climate prediction models

Examine butterfly effects of hundreds of simultaneous experiments

Accountability for environmental, physical, or monetary loss from both legal and clandestine weather modification.

If an individual or organization engages in weather modification activities without notifying the registry (at least) 48 hours before:

MAY BE CONSIDERED HOSTILE & BASED SEVERITY, ENMOD VIOLATION.

Why Banning Weather Modification is unlikely

BANS DO NOT WORK

Above-ground nuclear warhead testing is illegal due to the Limited Test Ban Treaty, YET North Korea tests nuclear warheads.

Best case: build sensors to catch bad actors… more details on that in the Verification section of this presentation.

TOO BIG TO FAIL

Weather modification is over a century old and is a multi-billion dollar industry. Stock markets and insurance companies bet on weather and ensure their bets pay off with this technology.

Water-strapped States will not give up this technology.

HUMANS CONTROL

Unfortunately, it is in our nature to control everything: land, rivers, and oceans. Why would the sky be any different?

Though I would prefer no weather modification at all, men shall dare in the name of progress.

Therefore we need transparency.

Transparency is a start!

Transparency may result in public outrage or acceptance. We need to start with disclosure.

Knowing is half the battle…

PROBLEM

If we have a global registry of “legitimate” weather modification experiments, AND we want to catch bad actors, how do we detect clandestine/military/secret programs?

SOLUTION

Combine atmospheric sensors worldwide into one super weather warfare detection system. (similar to nuclear monitoring by the CTBTO’s International Monitoring System)

Augment that sensor network with a second, CITIZEN-POWERED observational network!

Geoengineering is Banned

The Convention for Biological Diversity placed a moratorium on large scale geoengineering experiments in 2012. The USA did not sign this agreement.

Luckily, it didn't blow it too far:

Weather Modification

The activity on weather modification be considered to continue for another two years with limited financial support from the trust fund, followed by a final review on its future

Encouraged Members with an interest in this activity to contribute to the Trust Fund for Weather Modification to sustain and continue the activities in advancing the practice of sound science in weather modification.

Thunderstorm Solar Power Satellite

Artificial ionized plasma patterns can be created with megawatts of power using inexpensive magnetron power sources.

SUMMARY

New Methods of Heating Specific Regions of Atmosphere Proposed

Operational in All Weather (Unlike Lasers)

Initial Experiments With Affordable Systems Possible.

Artificial Generation of Acoustic and Gravitational Waves

It Is Time To Provide Funds for Application of the Scientific Method to Weather Modification and Control

Essential Question:

-How can the prospect of global use of cloud seeding affect the lifestyle of humans in the future?

Topical Questions:

-What is cloud seeding?

-What are the different ways or methods used to conduct cloud seeding?

-How cost effective is cloud seeding?

-What are some misconceptions about cloud seeding?

Guided reading on Atmospheric Water Supply and AgI Toxicity.

Global Weather Modification

Other terms for weather modification include:

*Geoengineering *Solar Radiation Management

*Climate Remediation *Weather Mitigation

These experimental schemes, some of which will be and have been implemented require no public notification, consent or oversight.

Synergistic & Cumulative Effects Could Have Profound Detrimental Consequences for the Earth

Methods &Techniques

Programs include SOLAR RADIATION MANAGEMENT (SRM) which involves deliberately injecting particles, chemicals, or gases into our upper atmosphere to decrease the amount of direct sunlight reaching the Earth to mask or reverse the effects of climate change. These schemes include cloud whitening experiments (using salt and other particulates) and putting more water vapor (a greenhouse gas) into the atmosphere to create man-made artificial clouds

*Geoengineering models include spraying 10 to 20 million tons of toxic aluminum oxide and other aerosols into our atmosphere for the stated goal of cooling the planet as documented at the American Association for the Advancement of Science Conference 2010

*While geoengineers state that their models are to cool the planet, NASA studies show that increasingly persistent jet contrails may turn into man made clouds that are…trapping warmth in the atmosphere and exacerbating global warming.

NASA continues stating “…any change in global cloud cover may contribute to long term changes in the earths climate. Contrails especially persistent contrails, represent a human caused increase in the earth’s cloudiness, and are likely to be affecting climate and ultimately our natural resources”

*Putting these aerosols in the stratosphere impacts temperatures, water vapor and clouds leading to droughts and other detrimental consequences to our atmosphere including ozone depletion and increased acid rain.

“Global Dimming “

In 2003 it was reported by scientists that the Earth is now 20% darker. “Over the past couple of years it’s become clear that the solar irradiance at the Earth’s surface has decreased”

~ Jim Hansen Climate Scientist with NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Science in New York“Global Dimming “

These programs may result in escalating impacts

that are being felt today across the U.S.

Increases in Human Health problems such as:

*Widespread Vitamin D Deficiency (a leading cause of

many cancers-90% of population is deficient)

*Increasing Asthma and Respiratory Problems (breathing

is affected)

*Increased Hospital Visits for Pneumonia

*Increase of Molds, Mildews, Viruses, and Flu

*Autism and Alzheimer’s on the Rise

*Note: Toxic Aluminum Ions are Known to Damage DNA. Studies Show that Plants Respond by Shutting Down Growth of Cells in the Tips of Their Roots

When they Accumulate too much DNA Damage.

"This issue is common ground for all of us...if we don't have clean water to drink, clean and healthy soil to grow food and medicines, if we don't have breathable air, we have nothing"

Dane Wigington in 'What in the World are they Spraying' 2010

Owning the weather

Technologies needing advancement

Different aspects of weather-modification

Reasons for wanting to control the weather

Summary

Degrade Enemy Forces

Precipitation Enhancement

Flood lines of Communication

Reduce PGM/Recce Effectiveness

Decrease Comfort Level/Morale

Storm Enhancement

Deny Operations

Precipitation Denial

Disrupt Communications/Radar

Disable/Destroy Space Assets

Fog and Cloud Removal

Deny Concealment

Increase Vulnerability to PGM/Recce

Etc.

This wind is terribly modifying their websites.

Update on the

CAS-XV ACTIONS FOR THE CAS MANAGEMENT GROUP

Weather Modification

Weather modification is deliberate human intervention to influence atmospheric processes that constitute the weather.

Weather modification falls into three categories:

(1) the use of energy to forcefully alter the weather,

(2) modifying land and water surfaces to change their natural interaction with the lower atmosphere, and

(3) triggering, intensifying, or redirecting atmospheric processes.

The focus of intentional weather modification using modern weather technology is on:

cloud seeding,

fog and cloud dispersal,

hail suppression, and

frost prevention

Cloud seeding

Israel's Stealth Geoengineering Project

2024: The year rogue geoengineers stop asking permission and how we got here.

Seeding with radiation-absorbing aerosols (i.e., carbon black) at the storm periphery (Gray et al, 1976)

Seeding with radiation-absorbing aerosols (i.e., carbon black) at storm top (Alamaro et al., 2006)

Nano carbon - Materials:

https://www.pnas.org/doi/pdf/10.1073/pnas.170278997 Global warming in the twenty-first century: An alternative scenario

James Hansen*†, Makiko Sato*‡, Reto Ruedy*, Andrew Lacis*, and Valdar Oinas*

“Aerosols. “Climate forcing by anthropogenic aerosols may be the largest source of uncertainty about future climate change.”

“Black carbon reduces aerosol albedo, causes a semidirect reduction of cloud cover, and reduces cloud particle albedo. All of these effects cause warming.”

Deliberate cloud seeding, with the goal of increasing precipitation by the injection of specific types of particles into clouds, has been pursued for over 60 years.

Deliberate cloud seeding can be divided into two broad categories: glaciogenic seeding and hygroscopic seeding.

Venturing into climate engineering recognizing that potentially large “natural variability” may exist is hazardous indeed.

So why Research Climate Engineering?

If for no other reason, we know from cloud seeding that if there is a drought or major weather disaster, politicians call for cloud seeding to do “something” without due regard for the consequences—” a political placebo”

I expect if we find ourselves in a real climate disaster, human caused or not, politicians will likewise call for implementation of climate engineering strategies

It is important that it be done with the most advanced scientific knowledge and with full understanding of the consequences of our actions

The Israeli water Authority is about to conduct new cloud seeding experiment in the coming rainy seasons

New target area (The Golan heights and the Hermon).

Ag-Silver (Isotope no. 107)

Al-Aluminum

Pb-lead (To identify anthropogenic contamination)

Enrichment Factor=(%Ag/%Al)/(%Std.Ag/%Std.Al)

Correc.=Taking into account the wind factor carrying the dispersed solution to the measurement site

…