https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-withdraws-16-mln-moderna-covid-19-vaccine-doses-over-contamination-nikkei-2021-08-25/

Moderna and Spanish pharma company Rovi (ROVI.MC), opens new tab, which bottles Moderna vaccines for markets other than the United States, said the contamination could be due to a manufacturing issue in one of Rovi's production lines.

What do they produce?

https://web.archive.org/web/20160424185354/http://www.rovi.es/productos/productos.php?idiomaID=2

SonoVue MBs (Bracco Imaging, Milan, Italy) marketed by Rovi IOMERON and IOPAMIRO MULTIHANCE and PROHANCE SonoVue MBs (Bracco Imaging, Milan, Italy) marketed by Rovi: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-82240-1 Ultrasound mediated delivery of quantum dots from a proof of concept capsule endoscope to the gastrointestinal wall Fluorescent markers, which were chosen as a model drug, were used to demonstrate in vivo delivery in the porcine small intestine with this capsule. We show that the fluorescent markers can penetrate the mucus layer of the small intestine at low acoustic powers when combining microbubbles with focused ultrasound during in vivo experiments using porcine models. US (Ultrasound) contrast agents, such as microbubbles (MBs), can be used to amplify these biophysical effects, enabling ultrasound-induced reversible permeabilization of cell membranes at low acoustic powers making them attractive for use in transepithelial drug delivery. Microbubbles consist of an inert gas core stabilized by a lipid or polymer shell typically 0.8–10 μm in diameter 18 .

Several papers have demonstrated the ability of MBs to amplify the biophysical effects of ultrasound, such as cavitation. The gas-filled, compressible core of MBs makes them responsive to ultrasound, causing them to compress and expand alternately. This cyclical behavior can increase cell permeability due to the formation of pores caused by either the interaction between microbubbles and cell membranes at low acoustic pressures, referred to as stable cavitation, or through shockwaves generated by the collapse of microbubbles proximal to the cell membrane under high acoustic pressures, referred to as inertial cavitation19.

Quantum dots are fluorescent semiconductor nanocrystals and are frequently used in imaging. They have broad excitation spectra, narrow emission spectra, exhibit almost no photobleaching, and have long fluorescence lifetimes 23 .

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40846-018-0391-0 "The presence of microbubbles in the human body can be induced either through cavitation or exogenous introduction of bubbles. One of the effects of ultrasound is cavitation, or microbubble formation and collapse.

Cavitation produces high pressures and temperatures, and microbubble expansion and then collapse close to cells can lead to cellular damage or hemorrhage in biological tissues.

Cavitation is, in most cases, an undesired event in clinical diagnostic imaging.

Considering that cavitation microbubble formation is largely unpredictable, ultrasound imaging may present a rare or yet unknown risk,

particularly to fetuses and embryos. Although most therapeutic ultrasound modalities work based on physical and thermal effects of cavitation, the safety of treatment strongly depends on accurate knowledge of the location of the cavitation inception point."

MULTIHANCE and PROHANCE What is Multihance? https://www.medicine.com/drug/multihance#important Multihance is a prescription medicine called a gadolinium-based contrast agent (GBCA). Multihance, like other GBCAs, is injected into your vein and used with a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner.

Multihance contains a metal called gadolinium.

Small amounts of gadolinium can stay in your body including the brain, bones, skin and other parts of your body for a long time (several months to years).

What are the possible side effects of Multihance?

https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2024/021357s025,021358s023lbl.pdf

https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=SYM&EVENTS=ON&VAX=COVID19

Honestly, I don't know what game we're playing here, but it's clear that the companies behind this are deliberately putting these ingredients in these “COVID” injections, and they're causing death and injuries. This is murder. This is genocide.

(https://journal.chestnet.org/article/S0012-3692(20)31870-5/fulltext, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9913989/, etc.)

The Destruction Process of Microbubbles in Proximity to Cancer Cells Using Ultrasonic Waves

https://outraged.substack.com/p/hemorrhage-fever-or-ultrasonically

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1748013220300918 Blood exposure to graphene oxide may cause anaphylactic death in non-human primates - ScienceDirect

“we did not observe anaphylactic reactions and deaths for two other carbon nanomaterials, including single-walled carbon nanotubes and nanodiamonds.”

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20155580/

https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlehtml/2022/ma/d1ma01071a

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9737213/pdf/nanomaterials-12-04110.pdf

https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/a19159744/graphene-superconductor/

Unlike regular copper or gold conductors that usually transmit electricity, superconductors can do it without any resistance. This means that running a current through a superconductor won’t produce any heat or lose any electricity, which would dramatically increase the efficiency of any computer—or any thing—built with superconductors.

The dream for superconductor researchers is to find a material that works as a superconductor at room temperatures. That way, using superconductors woudn’t require complex and expensive cooling systems. However, finding such a superconductor is easier said than done, and very little progress has been made on that front for about 25 years.

However, new research from a group of scientists at MIT might change that. The researchers were experimenting with graphene, a next-generation material that has many unique properties. Graphene is a two-dimensional material made of carbon atoms, and over the past several years scientists have discovered that graphene is incredibly strong and conducts heat and electricity remarkably well.

"Superconductors can only carry electrical current with perfect efficiency if nothing inside the material generates heat"

"When a magnetic field penetrates the superconductor, it forms vortices. These vortices move around and generate heat…

(https://phys.org/news/2021-12-probe-high-temperature-superconductor.html)

https://www.chemistryworld.com/news/floating-graphene-cooks-up-clean-water/3007353.article

Either way, we are dealing with a crime on an unprecedented scale.