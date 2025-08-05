https://www.czbiohub.org/intercampus-research-programs/

Biochips

Scientists at CZ Biohub are closely connected to a new wave of bioengineering, focused on developing the biological equivalent of a computer’s integrated circuit. These are microchips or "biochips" embedded with human cells that use miniature plumbing systems to analyze patient samples and drug compounds. Biochips allow scientists to produce meaningful data, which previously took weeks to generate, in just a few hours.

https://web.archive.org/web/20240130212534/https://escholarship.org/content/qt3kh879vk/qt3kh879vk_noSplash_2e6c1b8f235112a6075c4f46ccc56993.pdf?t=r56hi4 Quantitative Protein Corona Composition and Dynamics on Carbon Nanotubes in Biological Environments

Rebecca L. Pinalsa, Darwin Yanga, Daniel J. Rosenbergb,c, Tanya Chaudharya, Andrew R. Crothersa, Anthony T. Iavaroned, Michal Hammelc, Markita P. Landry*,a,d,e,f

fProfessor M.P. Landry Chan-Zuckerberg Biohub San Francisco, California 94158, United States

However, when nanoparticles are introduced into biological systems, proteins spontaneously adsorb to the nanoparticle surfaces, leading to the formation of the “protein corona”.

The curious cases of nanoparticle induced amyloidosis during protein corona formation and anti-amyloidogenic nanomaterials: Paradox or prejudice?

Abstract

Protein corona (PC) formation remains a major hurdle in the successful delivery of nanomedicines to the target sites. Interacting proteins have been reported to undergo structural changes on the nanoparticle (NP) surface which invariably impacts their biological activities. Such structural changes are the result of opening of more binding sites of proteins to adsorb on the NP surface. The process of conversion of α-helix proteins to their β-sheet enriched counterpart is termed as amyloidosis and in case of PC formation, NPs apparently play the crucial role of being the nucleation centres where this process takes place. Conversely, increasing numbers of artificial nano-chaperones are being used to treat the protein misfolding disorders. Anti-amyloidogenic nanomaterials (NM) have been gaining utmost importance in inhibiting Aβ42 (hallmark peptide for Alzheimer's disease) and Hen egg white lysozyme (HEWL, model protein for systemic amyloidosis) aggregation. Interestingly, in this process, NPs inhibit protein β-sheet enrichment. These two seemingly opposite roles of NPs, propelling confirmatory change onto the smorgasbord of adsorbed native proteins and the ability of NPs in inhibiting amyloidosis creates a paradox, which has not been discussed earlier. Here, we highlight the key points from both the facets of the NP behaviour with respect to their physicochemical properties and the nature of proteins they adsorb onto them to unravel the mystery.

Protein corona formation remains a major hurdle in achieving the desired efficacy of nanomedicine.

This alteration in the protein conformation can direct the proteins to misfolding or unfolding which is a hallmark of various proteinopathies such as Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease, prion disease, Alzheimer's disease, amyloidosis, Parkinson's disease, multiple system atrophy, and a broad spectrum of other disorders ramifying cellular proteostatic disbalance [9].

https://web.archive.org/web/20200508112853/https://www.czbiohub.org/projects/cell-atlas/

Cell Atlas Technologies

After we have isolated various cell types, we can methodically annotate the Atlas by labeling or “tagging” the different types of proteins found in each cell, which are what genes produce to control a wide range of bodily functions.

These tags are tiny fluorescent molecules that glow when viewed with a fluorescent microscope.

The fluorescent tags would also allow researchers to immediately screen any virus, bacteria or other infectious agent to identify the proteins it encounters as it invades a cell. Using a fluorescent microscope to light up the proteins, they will be able watch these encounters occur in real time.

https://web.archive.org/web/20190215150847/https://www.czbiohub.org/projects/infectious-disease/

Infectious Disease Initiative

Vaccines

We’re seeking new approaches to overcoming challenges that have stymied vaccine development for diseases like HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis.

To push forward on vaccine development, we’ll use recent advances emerging from structural biology, machine learning and computer-assisted protein design to establish a new approach for creating vaccine candidates. And we’ll adopt “machine learning” strategies to develop powerful computer programs that can sort through large volumes of scientific data for insights.

We believe machine learning technology, now used for things like driverless car and threat assessments, could be particularly effective for probing clinical trial data for insights existing analytical methods fail to find.

Rapid Response

And finally, at CZ Biohub, we will form a Rapid Response team that can be activated during a disease outbreak. The team will deploy our advanced genome sequencing technologies to quickly learn how the disease is making people sick, how it’s spreading from one person to another and whether there are existing drugs that could be immediately repurposed for treatment. We’ll also develop and distribute materials that are crucial for screening patients and studying the disease.

https://web.archive.org/web/20190812223031/https://www.czbiohub.org/news/

https://www.businessinsider.com/chan-zuckerberg-research-implantable-brain-device-primates-2018-12

A less publicized initiative related to the $5 billion program includes work on brain-machine interfaces, devices that essentially translate thoughts into commands. One recent project is a wireless brain implant that can record, stimulate, and disrupt the movement of a monkey in real time.

The applications of brain-machine interfaces are far-reaching:

While some researchers focus on using them to help assist people with spinal-cord injuries or other illnesses that affect movement, others aim to see them transform how everyone interacts with laptops and smartphones. Both a division at Facebook, formerly called Building 8, as well as an Elon Musk-founded company, called Neuralink, have said they are working on the latter.

Muller said her research at the Biohub is walled off from the other work on brain-computer interfaces being done at Facebook.

The company's notoriously secretive Building 8 program underwent a recent reshuffling that included killing off the Building 8 label and shifting its experimental projects to new divisions. Earlier this year, Business Insider exclusively reported that the program's director had helped create an armband that transformed words into understandable vibrations.

A brain device that changes behavior automatically

In Muller's paper, she and a team of researchers from Berkeley and a medical-device startup called Cortera detailed how they used a device they label the "Wand" to stop a monkey from doing a trained behavior. In this case, the behavior involved moving a cursor to a target on a screen using a joystick and holding the target there for a set period of time.

DeRisi said.

