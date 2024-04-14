Maria Zeee examines the partnership Pfizer entered into in 2015 for programmable nanobots that are injected into humans, giving them a MAC address and connecting them to the Internet.

Thank you, Maria Zee, for this broadcast and additional research on this topic!

Thank you for the acknowledgement!

Thank you, Dr. Ana Mihalcea: https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/cp/143172969 Pfizer partnering with Ido Bachelet on DNA nanorobots (substack.com)

This is the original video of Ido Bachelet on TEDMED Israel 2013: