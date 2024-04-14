Maria Zeee examines the partnership Pfizer entered into in 2015 for programmable nanobots that are injected into humans, giving them a MAC address and connecting them to the Internet.
Thanks for reading OUTRAGED’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Thank you, Maria Zee, for this broadcast and additional research on this topic!
Thank you for the acknowledgement!
Thank you, Dr. Ana Mihalcea: https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/cp/143172969 Pfizer partnering with Ido Bachelet on DNA nanorobots (substack.com)
https://rumble.com/v4ozskx-breaking-pfizers-secret-vaccine-nanobots-to-upload-humans-to-the-internet.html
This is the original video of Ido Bachelet on TEDMED Israel 2013:
Thanks for reading OUTRAGED’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
I believe Sabrina Wallace also brought this to light. She has all the receipts.
It is very important to stress that this strategy has been used before to great effect!
https://francesleader.substack.com/p/what-does-1920-have-in-common-with