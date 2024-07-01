Since FM8 was talking about magnetic fields and charges in the video below, I thought to supplement his video with a little bit of information about some of the issues related to magnetic resonance.

But of course, we can clearly see that the people behind this know very well what they are doing and are aware of the damage that this nanotechnology and EMF is causing.

https://firemedic8.substack.com/p/why-the-pulsed-tech-works

The MRI is basically a giant magnet.

This magnet is rated in tesla.

1 tesla is equal to 10,000 gauss.

Most MRI machines use 1.5 tesla, anything above that is used primarily for research.

The magnet on the MRI machine is very strong. Any metal objects near the machine will be pulled into it. The magnet is never turned off. If you accidentally walk in the room with a pair of scissors, they will jump into the magnet.

People with implanted devices or prostheses should not enter the restricted area without physician clearance

Including but not limited to:

Aneurysm clips, stents, cardiac defribillator

Dental implants or devices

Bone growth stimulators or orthopedic implants

Implants for drug infusion or hearing

People with a pacemaker or that have previously had a pacemaker should not go in the restricted area.

Women that are pregnant, or suspect that they may be pregnant, should not go in the restricted area during the first trimester.

Life-threatening Emergency:

Person pinned to the magnet by large object

Outbreak of Fire (Must use non-ferromagnetic fire extinguisher and other equipment)

Quench

A repairman may have broken his arm in a freak accident where a piece of metal pinned him to an MRI machine.

https://science.howstuffworks.com/mri.htm

Credit cards or anything else with magnetic encoding will be erased.

Metal objects can become dangerous projectiles if they are taken into the scan room. For example, paperclips, pens, keys, scissors, jewelry, stethoscopes and any other small objects can be pulled out of pockets and off the body without warning, at which point they fly toward the opening of the magnet at very high speeds.

Big objects pose a risk, too -- mop buckets, vacuum cleaners, IV poles, patient stretchers, heart monitors and countless other objects have all been pulled into the magnetic fields of the MRI.

In 2001, a young boy undergoing a scan was killed when an oxygen tank was pulled into the magnetic bore [source: McNeil].

Six year old Michael Colombini was fatally injured “when an oxygen canister was turned into a guided missile by the powerful MRI magnet”

The built-in oxygen delivery system failed

A nurse heard the anesthesiologist calling for oxygen

The nurse delivered a STEEL oxygen cylinder to the anesthesiologist thinking it was safe (ALUMINUM)

Within 3 to 6 feet of the magnet, the STEEL cylinder flew into the bore, fatally injuring the patient

Once, a pistol flew out of a policeman's holster, the force causing the gun to fire.

A fully loaded pallet truck was pulled into the magnet.

Foreign material in the body is a concern in MRI

Foreign material is any material in the body other than the flesh and bones that we are born with

Wide variety of foreign material is intentionally and unintentionally present in patients, health care providers and others

The presence of certain foreign materials in the body can be fatal in an MRI magnet

Deaths have occurred due to the presence of aneurysm clips and cardiac pacemakers in patients undergoing MRI

Sight has been lost by movement of ferrous metal in the eye resulting in vitreous hemorrhage (2.0 mm x 3.5 mm iron fragment @ 0.35 T)

MRI POTENTIAL HAZARD:

The attraction between the magnet and ferromagnetic objects causes immediate danger associated with a magnetic environment

The strength of the field increases as you approach the bore

Small objects, such as paper clips, have a terminal velocity of 60 mph when pulled

Strongly magnetic

Elements: iron, nickel, cobalt

Low-C (soft) e.g. ARMCO steel

Ferritic (e.g. 409) and martensitic (e.g. 420) stainless steels

Most other steel types

NiFe alloys e.g. permalloy, mumetal

Ferrites (Mn/Ni/Zn ceramics)

Dialysis patients may risk a serious illness called nephrogenic systemic fibrosis that linked to the use of gadolinium agents , so, they should only receive it when essential, and dialysis should be performed as soon as possible.

Metallic objects in the body can also have dangerous effects when placed in a magnetic field. It may twist or move, causing internal injury or DEATH.

Prolonged exposure to Acoustic Noise can damage the unprotected ear.

Tissue Heating - Absorption of RF energy can potentially cause heating of the tissue.

Electrical Burns - RF fields can cause burns by producing electrical currents in conductive loops. investigator must be careful not to allow the wire to form a conductive loop with itself or with the subject.

MRI machines are cooled by liquid helium. The release of the helium into the atmosphere can be catastrophic as it turns into gas displacing the oxygen leading to asphyxia ( a life-threatening situation where your oxygen levels go down and you pass out).

1970 liters of liquid helium becomes 53,000 cubic feet of gaseous helium in about 1 minute

Magnets are designed to dump the gaseous helium directly outdoors through a quench pipe

If the quench pipe fails, gaseous helium could be dumped into the scan room, displacing the oxygen

MCGHI MRI scan rooms have oxygen monitors that automatically activate emergency exhaust systems in the event the oxygen level drops below 18% (An Alarm Sounds)

There has been a fatality by asphyxiation related to a liquid nitrogen leak in MRI

Bioeffects:

magnetophosphenes

vertigo

nausea

headaches

metallic taste

1915 women surveyed: 823 had at least 1 pregnancy (not necessarily during MRI employment), data on 1421 pregnancies

Miscarriage

Premature delivery

Infertility

Low birth weight

Offspring gender

https://radiology.ucsf.edu/patient-care/patient-safety/mri/potential-hazards-risks

Biological Effects Due to Magnetic Field For the static magnetic fields currently used in MRI up to 2 Tesla, there are no known biological effects.

Some reversible biological effects have been observed on human subjects exposed to 2.0 T and above. These effects include fatigue, headaches, hypotension and irritability.

Magnetic Field For the static magnetic fields currently used in MRI, there are no known biological effects…!!!!!!!!!!!!!?

Patches such as a nitroglycerin trans dermal delivery should be removed before the examination to avoid burns

There is a risk to patients with permanent (tattoo) eyeliner and those wearing facial make-up

Facial make-up may contain ferromagnetic particles that could penetrate the tissues around the eye

Facial make-up may also cause heating effect

Metallic Objects (e.g., hair tie)

Risk factors:

Metal parts in contact with the magnet

Small metal objects inside the body

Generally speaking, ferromagnetic materials

Ferromagnetic materials…

https://medicalxpress.com/pdf576839161.pdf Face masks unsafe in MRI machines, study shows

Certain types of face masks are unsafe for wearing in and around MRI machines, according to new research by scientists at Cardiff University. The team tested eight different types of commercially available filtering face piece (FFP3) respirators and found that five contained magnetic components that they regarded as "MRI unsafe." Many masks contain metal nose strips or clips to help shape the mask over the nose or metal staples to hold the elastic straps in place. Some masks also have an antimicrobial coating containing typically silver or copper.

When reacting with the huge magnets inside an MRI machine, the metals components can cause a number of complications, including the displacement of the mask, the risk of the metal components flying off, or potentially burning the patient.

There has already been one incident reported in the U.S. where a patient reported a face mask burn while undergoing an MRI scan

https://news.mit.edu/2024/mit-scientists-use-new-nanoparticle-more-powerful-vaccines-0306

…

Why worry about biological and safety issues?

The patient is exposed to:

Static magnetic field B0: < 3.0 T

Time varying magnetic fields (gradients)

RF magnetic fields (B1)

Acoustical noise

Psychological distress (claustrophobia)

Contrast

The patient is also exposed to:

Metal implant accident (foreign materials in the body)

Cryogen accident

Projectile accident

Biological effects of RF magnetic fields

-Similar to ultrasound since as long as the energy deposited is below established limits, minimal heating of tissues occurs.

-Extra precautions are necessary for patients with compromised thermoregulation: fever, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, old age, medicated ( β and Ca channel blockers), anesthesia

Biological effects of RF magnetic fields

-Thermal burns

-Electrical conductors can absorb energy and become extremely hot

-Avoid having any cable wire or lead in contact with the patient

-Surface coil cables can be placed in sleeves to prevent burns

MRI acoustical noise could potentially produce permanent damage

Contrast agents

-Gd-DTPA is significantly safer than iodine based contrast agents used in X-ray procedures (x 10)

-Severe reactions do occur

-Pregnancy: Gd-DTPA may have poor clearance from amniotic fluid

Gadolinium-based contrast agents used during magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) can cause renal dysfunction and nephrogenic systemic fibrosis.

Nephrogenic systemic fibrosis can cause notable skin patches to thicken and darken, similar to skin conditions like scleroderma and scleromyxedema and can cause joint contracture, an incapacitating shortening of the muscles and tendons in the joints that can affect internal organs such as the heart and lungs.

Moderate reactions include symptomatic tachycardia, dyspnea, symptomatic bradycardia, bronchospasm, hypotension and mild laryngeal edema.

Severe reactions include severe respiratory distress, arrhythmia, convulsion, nephrogenic systemic fibrosis, progressive angioedema, anaphylaxis and cardiopulmonary arrest.

https://www.drugwatch.com/gadolinium/lawsuits/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6158336/ Gadolinium Deposition in Brain: Current Scientific Evidence and Future Perspectives - PMC (nih.gov)

Abstract

In the past 4 years, many publications described a concentration-dependent deposition of gadolinium in the brain both in adults and children, seen as high signal intensities in the globus pallidus and dentate nucleus on unenhanced T1-weighted images. Postmortem human or animal studies have validated gadolinium deposition in these T1-hyperintensity areas, raising new concerns on the safety of gadolinium-based contrast agents (GBCAs). Residual gadolinium is deposited not only in brain, but also in extracranial tissues such as liver, skin, and bone.

…