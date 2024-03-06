The Internet of Things (IoT), the Internet of Healthcare and the Internet of Bodies is a CRIME

Below you'll find some slides from some of the presentations on this topic (with links)

THIS IS WHY PEOPLE GET INJURED AND DIE: 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇

https://web.archive.org/web/20160315101856/https://www.cisco.com/c/dam/en_us/solutions/trends/iot/introduction_to_IoT_november.pdf

What Is The Internet of Things (IoT)

The Internet of Things may be a hot topic in the industry but it’s not a new concept. In the early 2000’s, Kevin Ashton was laying the groundwork for what would become the Internet of Things (IoT) at MIT’s AutoID lab. Ashton was one of the pioneers who conceived this notion as he searched for ways that Proctor & Gamble could improve its business by linking RFID information to the Internet. The concept was simple but powerful.

If all objects in daily life were equipped with identifiers and wireless connectivity, these objects could be communicate with each other and be managed by computers. In a 1999 article for the RFID Journal Ashton wrote:

“If we had computers that knew everything there was to know about things—using data they gathered without any help from us -- we would be able to track and count everything, and greatly reduce waste, loss and cost. We would know when things needed replacing, repairing or recalling, and whether they were fresh or past their best. We need to empower computers with their own means of gathering information, so they can see, hear and smell the world for themselves, in all its random glory.

RFID and sensor technology enable computers to observe, identify and understand the world—without the limitations of human-entered data.”

https://web.archive.org/web/20210908215249/https://doc-08-00-docs.googleusercontent.com/docs/securesc/qdhf55oma7hv1q84bgt052fc3rmkpvni/1bh4v1oik38mu4p0qtr1514b0r0ghd1j/1631137950000/09560921951425450664/14974469592915679122Z/1-UuLhVP69CXPhkgtx-rTLQmULgtz2hb2?nonce=l16v4a7192gt4&user=14974469592915679122Z&hash=pe4ndtov8mf6ecn9vkogc47qb5ldrb0l

Use sensors for data collection.

The physical objects that are being connected will possess one or more sensors.

Each sensor will monitor a specific condition such as location, vibration, motion and temperature.

In IoT, these sensors will connect to each other and to systems that can understand or present information from the sensor’s data feeds.

These sensors will provide new information to a company’s systems and to people.

https://www.cisco.com/c/dam/en_us/solutions/trends/iot/introduction_to_IoT_november.pdf

What makes an object part of the IoT is embedded or attached computer chips or similar components that give the object both a unique identifier and Internet connectivity. Objects with such components are often called “smart”—such as smart meters and smart cars.

https://fas.org/sgp/crs/misc/R44227.pdf

Social and cultural impacts

Some observers have proposed that the growth of IoT will result in a hyperconnected world in which the seamless integration of objects and people will cause the Internet to disappear as a separate phenomenon.

In such a world, cyberspace and human space would seem to effectively merge into a single environment, with unpredictable but potentially substantial societal and cultural impacts.

Sensors can also measuring items, such as driving behavior and speed

New smart meters in homes and businesses can also provide data that helps people understand energy consumption and opportunities for cost savings.

Everything isn’t rosy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KG4F5xKqNf4 Car Hacking Demonstration: How The Government Could Hack Your Vehicles And Devices | TODAY (youtube.com)

https://web.archive.org/web/20180316025453/http://www.ishik.edu.iq:80/conf/iec/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/IoT-healthcare-systems-security-and-privacy.pptx

(IoT) is a system of… people that are provided with unique identifiers

CH

CHALLENGES - AND THEY NEVER MENTION THE TOXICITY OF THIS CRAP!!!

THEY INJECT IT INTO HUMAN BODIES, AND THESE DEVICES ARE NOT EVEN "SAFE". IT'S NOT A JOKE, IT'S MURDER.

https://web.archive.org/web/20101224143905/http://www.farmcentre.com/Documents/Events/Innovation-NanotechnologyforAgri-Food-Biosystems.ppt University of Manitoba, Canadian Farm Business Management Council

Nanosystems for Identity Preservation and Tracking …

Nano Chicken Feed - polystyrene nanoparticles bind with bacteria to chickens as alternative to chemical antibiotics

Injectable Nano-chips for Animal Tracking

Nano-Eugenics - Remotely Regulating Animals…

https://web.archive.org/web/20201009162717/https://773e9639-a-62cb3a1a-s-sites.googlegroups.com/feeds/media/content/site/unit23kevinkloc/3837781664135976286

https://web.archive.org/web/20100726221840/http://cs.calstatela.edu/wiki/images/c/cd/Cs575_ubiquitous_computing.ppt

Smart garments or injectable sensors for people monitoring .

Location service tracks movement to within metres.

You are now predictable System can co-relate location, context and behaviour patterns

Hacker and virus paradise

System propagates false information about individuals or organisation.

https://web.archive.org/web/20141002153210/http://www.zenithoptimediaww.com:80/mobilematters/issue5/assets/the-mobile-of-everything_iab-europe_21-may2014_final.pptx

https://web.archive.org/web/20111130211916/http://www.engineering.uiowa.edu/%7Ehraza/ENG29_Fall11/Presentations/RiyadAlfawaz-NanotechnologyMedicine.pptx

Nano is derived from νανoζ, the Greek word for dwarf

Usually is combined with a noun to form words such as nanometer, nanotechnology or nanorobot.

Nanomedicine has been defined as “applications of nanotechnology for treatment, diagnosis, monitoring, and control of biological systems”

Prevention and Control of Cancer

Developing nanoscale devices that can deliver cancer prevention agents

Designing multicomponent anticancer vaccines using nanoscale delivery vehicles

Creating implantable molecular sensors that can detect cancer-associated biomarkers with the results being transmitted via wireless technology to the physician

Imaging Diagnostics

Designing “smart” injectable, targeted contrast agents that improve the resolution of cancer to the single

cell level

Engineering nanoscale devices capable of addressing the biological and evolutionary diversity of the multiple cancer cells that make up a tumor within an individual

Multifunctional Therapeutics

Developing nanoscale devices that integrate diagnostic and therapeutic functions

Creating “smart” therapeutic devices that can control the release of therapeutic agents while monitoring the effectiveness of these agents

Designing nanoscale devices that can optimally deliver medications for treating conditions that may arise over time with chronic anticancer therapy, including pain, nausea, loss of appetite, depression, and difficulty breathing

https://view.officeapps.live.com/op/view.aspx?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cs.cityu.edu.hk%2F~jia%2Fresearch%2FIoTpanel.ppt&wdOrigin=BROWSELINK

https://web.archive.org/web/20170430194107/http://csbapp.uncw.edu:80/cummingsj/MIS534/docs/Threats/InternetofThings.pptx

Internet of Things (IoT) Security Threats

Many IOT devices are severely lacking in the security department. Most lack basic security, and many utilize outdated firmware.

Human Error (use of default usernames and passwords). Allows hackers to quickly and easily gain access to system.

DDoS Attacks

DDoS attack on DYN caused internet outages across the country.

Physical/Real World:

Home Invasions

By hacking IOT devices an individual could easily shut down security cameras, open door locks, and deactivate any other internet based home security features. This allows them to easily gain access to your house, car, etc.

Medical Devices

Some medical implant devices, such as pacemakers, have the ability to connect to Wi-Fi.

Ransomeware

Sources:

http://internetofthingsagenda.techtarget.com/blog/IoT-Agenda/Security-risks-from-the-internet-of-things

http://internetofthingsagenda.techtarget.com/definition/Internet-of-Things-IoT

http://www.darkreading.com/endpoint/7-imminent-iot-threats/d/d-id/1327233?image_number=1

https://iotsecurityfoundation.org/the-iot-ransomware-threat-is-more-serious-than-you-think/

https://iotsecurityfoundation.org/the-iot-ransomware-threat-is-more-serious-than-you-think/

http://www.zdnet.com/article/iot-devices-can-be-hacked-in-minuteswarn-researchers/

http://www.pcworld.com/article/3134056/hacking/an-iot-botnet-is-partly-behind-fridays-massive-ddos-attack.html

https://brocku.ca/information-technology/wp-content/uploads/sites/56/cs_IoT.pptx?x29797

What Could Go Wrong?

http://ksuweb.kennesaw.edu/~vclincy/6027Team3.pptx

Medical and Healthcare

IOT can allow sensors in hospitals and even in human bodies to connect to the internet and share data.

This allows doctors to see and act on data without intrusion (barring the initial insertion)

Also, these sensors can send signals for emergencies, hopefully allowing responders to act on the emergency quickly and efficiently to help the patient

“Smart beds” in hospitals can send out signals to keep nurses up to date with current patient status and alert them if anything

What are the issues with IOT?

At the moment, there is no technical standardization to help standardize the creation and connection to the IOT. This hinders the connection of new technologies to technologies already in place

As so many devices grow more connected to the IOT, many people are beginning to worry about a breach of their privacy.

Technology, such as chips and transmitters, in more and more objects means more of an environmental hazard if the objects are disposed of improperly

Rapidly collects the data (requires capable back end, most likely Cloud-based with technology/database that can support big-data, e.g. Hadoop)

Visualization of the data is a challenge

Security is the challenge:

Security of the sensor

Security of the transport to gateway

Security of the gateway

Security of the transport to the database

Security of the database

http://anbo-easj.dk/prog3/iot/InternetOfThings.pptx

https://web.archive.org/web/20060623115847/http://mediumorange.com:80/temp/internetofplayfulthings.ppt

Internet of playful things?

"The use of electronic tags (e.g. RFID) and sensors will serve to extend the communication and monitoring potential of the network of networks, as will the introduction of computing power in everyday items such as razors, shoes and packaging. Advances in nanotechnology … will serve to further accelerate these developments.

“…In other words, computing through dedicated devices will slowly disappear, while information processing capabilities will emerge throughout our surrounding environment."

A lot of talk about making things “smarter”…

RFID - “Internet of things” is often equated with RFID, but this is a limited definition

But what about playful things?

“As opposed to traditional machinery that is designed to perform well-defined and economically useful tasks, intimate technology attempts to focus on human desires, interaction niches between man and machine, places of unfulfilled desire for contemplation.”

https://web.archive.org/web/20210914093550/https://doc-00-5k-docs.googleusercontent.com/docs/securesc/6cu2b8eali1t8ug4rhd06n32j06eapvu/5q8e1bmvaakn4en4cddnne1fig2uell8/1631612100000/07292698305381633492/03629297339908626222Z/1Ft9lGx5eSxKbjXXuIsPo9tktrKbJ-nrw?nonce=ug2tv3sqk72u8&user=03629297339908626222Z&hash=i0hmdcqi89p94q1evc29d5k1fbtkrm05

A smart city is a designation given to a city that incorporates information and communication technologies (ICT) to enhance the quality and performance of urban services such as energy, transportation and utilities

in order to reduce resource consumption, wastage and overall costs.

The overarching aim of a smart city is to enhance the quality of living for its citizens through smart technology.

E-governance is the application of IT to the process of government functioning to bring about…

Smart

Moral

Accountable

Responsive

Transparent governance.

Home automation has three major parts:

Hardware

Software/Apps

Communication protocols

Home Automation Components are:IoT sensors,IoT gateways,IoT protocols,IoT cloud and databases etc.

CONCLUSION

The emerging cyberspace platform created by the IoT and SMAC has been described as potentially making cities like “computers” in open air, where citizens engage with the city “in a real-time and ongoing loop of information.”

Learning never stops in a rapidly changing environment.

https://web.archive.org/web/20201017192826/https://47f3268d-a-40bf8bf7-s-sites.googlegroups.com/a/cgc.edu.in/computer-network-ii/documents/unit%205%20%281%29.ppt?attachauth=ANoY7crelDoYK6UozIdeCTpYXZK8vWY80ZSr5YFrxE18CRrGbZ3t5CYYL1TA2KoUVtm19duitilo7BtgocCIsRozJUE_dVBXjQSyY0PAEzpfdDir552U3221mN3LI2sz3RQKzlb7zb4L6BVa5zrP1zcBjwCGEDvVJ5kEerm40i-eFX5uCkxNkmvr95QjWveySkBVeofQ3pZ-Zke6f5mswXZ8CLcxeU1f5nlw9pE9vKhZ12lqTm_MgMw%3D&attredirects=0&d=1

Piconets can be combined to form what is called a scatternet.

A slave station in one piconet can become the master in another piconet.

Bluetooth devices has a built-in short-range radio transmitter.

Baseband layer: Roughly equivalent to MAC sublayer in LANs. Access is using Time Division (Time slots).

Length of time slot = dwell time = 625 microsec. So, during one frequency, a sender sends a frame to a slave, or a slave sends a frame to the master

Time division duplexing TDMA (TDD-TDMA) is a kind of half-duplex communication in which the slave and receiver send and receive data, but not at the same time (half-duplex). However, the communication for each direction uses different hops, like walkie-talkies.

Security is Biggest Disadvantage as transfer takes place through radio waves and a hacker can easily hack it.

https://indico.cern.ch/event/325439/session/5/contribution/8/attachments/631350/868849/The_journey_to_IOT.pptx

http://ants.gsfc.nasa.gov/documents/ants%20marchdemo%20csmonitor.pdf

There is worldwide concern about - and research into - the possible ecological and health effects of letting loose entities with the ability to produce Dr. Feynman's "new kinds of effects" at that basic material level.

…

IT IS A CRIME OF GENOCIDE AND DESTRUCTION OF THE PLANET