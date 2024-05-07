THIS IS A VERY GOOD VIDEO BY PROF. LORENA DIBLASI REGARDING WHAT SHE FINDS IN THESE INJECTIONS:

https://rumble.com/v4ox9hr-analysis-on-covid-19-vaccines-performed-by-prof.-lorena-diblasi-and-dr.-mar.html

https://rumble.com/v4ssylx-analysis-of-the-dengue-vaccine-qdenga-and-of-the-flu-vaccine-istivac-4.html

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7361141/ Quantum dots as a promising agent to combat COVID‐19

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9015521/ Quantum dots against SARS‐CoV‐2: diagnostic and therapeutic potentials - PMC (nih.gov)

QDs conjugated with fluorescent probes are promising semiconductor nanomaterials for the detection of various cellular processes and viral contagions. They can be deployed as labels in the study of cellular processes as well as in the production of sensors based on FRET. Besides, the combination of QDs with various metallic nanomaterials has been studied for the detection of pathogenic viruses; they are promising options to interact with viruses and stopping them from entering cells because of the possibility of activating them with a variety of functional groups and their inherent high surface‐to‐volume ratio. Notably, QDs with good biocompatibility, low cytotoxicity, photostability, simple synthesis and multifunctionality have bright prospects in the design future NP‐based antiviral formulations; a brilliant opportunity is still expected for CDs in antiviral therapy, especially in COVID‐19 emergencies. However, to accelerate the clinical use of QDs in diagnosis and treatment of COVID‐19 many challenges still need to be addressed:

1. More in‐depth studies should be performed to investigate metabolic paths, long‐term toxicity, biocompatibility and biodegradation. Eco‐friendly synthesis methods with natural antiviral agents based on QDs will be an encouraging strategy. Using greener methods to synthesize nontoxic QDs, and deploying natural sources such as plant extracts or microorganisms, can overcome their toxicity and decrease the energy consumption of the involved processes. Besides, surface functionalization can also be considered in order to increase their efficiency.

2. Large‐scale production of nanomaterials with high sensitivity, reproducibility and long‐term storage stability is still an important challenge; consequently, to overcome these hurdles, it is essential to simplify the synthesis procedures.

3. There are limited studies on the use of QDs to diagnose SARS‐CoV‐2 with the assistance of a microfluidic‐based system by conjugation of QDs on the surface of active molecules. Therefore, systematic explorations and commercialization in this field of science are anticipated in the future. Furthermore, affinity‐based biosensors could be envisioned for the detection of various viruses in view of the suppleness of QD design and manufacture of microfluidics systems. The combination of biosensors with complementary metal oxide semiconductor and smartphone devices to detect COVID‐19 can be deployed for biosensor‐based diagnostics.

4. Further efforts are needed for targeted and smart delivery of QDs loaded with drugs and vaccines to cells and tissues in vivo and to find animal models to test the antiviral effect of these NPs. Undoubtedly, the engineered QDs would be able to stabilize therapeutic compounds, improve their plasma circulation time and decrease the concentration of free drugs to diminish their side effects. Additionally, the targeting agents can be covalently bound to the QD surface through cleavable chemical bonds; thus the conjugates could initially evade renal filtration, and then, after the ligands are cleaved, would be small enough to be cleared out of the body. With the continuing developments being planned to recognize novel targeting ligands and the advancements of particular nanomaterials, QD‐based nanotechnology will be continuously expanding its list of uses.

5. It is imperative to recognize the extent of mutation of target viruses and to continually update their structural chemistry.

6. Although the low concentrations of NPs are likely to be safe to cells and tissues, it is still necessary to examine the concentration limits of NPs in tissues, particularly in clinical trials. Typically, the toxicity issues and antiviral activities of NPs are dose‐dependent. Thus, optimization processes should be performed to obtain the optimal concentration/conditions of each antiviral agent.

Polystyrene (PS)‐based fluorescent QBs synthesized for detecting H 5 N 1 virus and SARS‐CoV‐2 antibody.

https://directorsblog.nih.gov/2020/11/05/speeding-covid-19-drug-discovery-with-quantum-dots/

These round, multi-colored orbs in the illustration above may resemble SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. But they’re actually lab-made nanocrystals called quantum dots. They have been specially engineered to look and, in some ways, act like the coronavirus while helping to solve a real challenge for many labs that would like to study SARS-CoV-2.

Quantum dots, which have been around since the mid-1980s, are designed with special optical properties that allow them to fluoresce when exposed to ultraviolet light. The two pictured here are about 10 nanometers in diameter, about 3,000 times smaller than the width of a human hair. The quantum dot consists of a semi-conductive cadmium selenide inner core (orange) surrounded by a zinc sulfide outer shell (teal).

https://blockchainmagazine.net/us-firm-integrates-nanotechnology-blockchain-for-covid-19-immunity-passports/

https://dailycoin.com/nano-nano-could-lead-mastercards-crypto-development/

https://www.ledgerinsights.com/trust-over-ip-digital-identity-consortium-ibm-r3-mastercard/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2117&v=X1bstPSqE9g&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ledgerinsights.com%2F&embeds_referring_origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ledgerinsights.com&source_ve_path=Mjg2NjY&feature=emb_logo

https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsami.9b15032 Functional Carbon Quantum Dots as Medical Countermeasures to Human Coronavirus | ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces

Fluorescence microscopy of Huh-7 cells treated with 100 μg mL–1 of CQDs-3 for 1 h at 4 °C (upper) and 37 °C (lower). The blue signal corresponds to the nuclei stained with Hoechst 33342, while the green signal is attributed to CQDs-3. Scale bars = 50 μm.

