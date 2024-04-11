Hot off the press…

Standing up a “national guard” made up of civilians but with powers to enforce health restrictions should be considered to ease the workload on police during the next pandemic , a major union has recommended.

The National Guard in the US is essentially a civilian defence force that is regularly deployed into domestic emergencies, including natural disasters.

The AFPA said a national guard would not do community police work in a future pandemic, but rather assist officers and other first responders with manning borders and enforcing social distancing rules .

“National guard personnel could be given special powers during a declared incident, such as biosecurity checking, the authority to request personal details, or the power to stop and detain for suspected breaches of pandemic or natural disaster restrictions ,” the submission said.

Together we have set up new mechanisms for improving the early detection of outbreaks, the sharing of biological samples and sequences, expanded regional manufacturing of vaccines and other tools, equitable access to medical countermeasures, and financing of preparedness and response capacities, especially in lower-income countries.

But there is still one key missing ingredient. One of the biggest deficiencies of the Covid-19 pandemic was the lack of global coordination and cooperation between countries.

Roger Cook wants the army deployed to “patrol and secure” WA’s hard border in the event of future pandemics — and military bases made available as quarantine centres to avoid relying on CBD hotels.

The WA Premier’s contribution to the Commonwealth’s COVID inquiry suggests he would not hesitate to repeat Mark McGowan’s “island within an island” elimination strategy, which was announced nearly four years ago today.

American economist David Steinman accused WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, 55, of being a 'crucial decision maker' who directed Ethiopia's security forces actions from 2013 to 2015.

He accused Tedros of being one of three officials who were in charge of the security services over that period, during which the 'killing' and 'torturing' of Ethiopians took place.

Rather, the Disease X being discussed at the WEF refers to the big unknown disease that’s been on the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) Blueprint list since 2018. This Blueprint list includes known baddies—such as Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, Ebola, Lassa fever, Zika and, of course, Covid-19—that the WHO believes should be international priorities for more research and development to tackle.

Not properly addressing climate change could hasten the jumping of a new pathogen from other animals to humans. The big question is will the world be better prepared? You may want to put an X on that right now.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke to the WEF in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday about “Disease X,” the moniker for the hypothetical pathogen that could spark the next global pandemic.

