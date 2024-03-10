"Pandemics" feargasm brings out the worst in people when it comes to critical thinking.
This time it was "Covid." The next one will be "disease X hemorrhagic fever."
Governments and the World Health Organization are at the forefront of scaring people and creating a lucrative global market for the mandatory use of dangerous and useless "vaccines" and toxic "drugs" by billions of people on the planet. They dream of a medical dictatorship. Besides, they need this narrative and technology to implement CBDC and global population control and depopulation.
As a reminder: what have we learned from the fake H1N1 swine flu pandemic? Or the fake bird flu pandemic? Or the previous fake SARS, Ebola or HIV/AIDS pandemic with TV commercials telling everyone that everyone will die from the flu, mosquito bites or having sex without a condom, while billions of tax dollars went into the pockets of "experts" and pharmaceutical companies/pharma overlords promoting highly toxic injections called "vaccines" or drugs like Remdesivir or AZT that killed and injured millions of people?
But their "new" plan is unprecedented:
James Roguski obtained an unofficial document that appears to be an updated version of the proposed changes to the International Health Regulations.
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/these-amendments-are-unacceptable
https://rumble.com/v4i968r-reject-the-amendments.html
https://www.graduateinstitute.ch/sites/internet/files/2024-03/GHC_WGIHR7_Consolidated_Compilation%20of%20Bureau%20text%20proposals_9%20Feb%202024%20%40%2013.00%20CET.pdf
If someone is addicted to another dose of some product, what can you do, but forcing the entire population into this deadly game is overkill.
Please share this information regarding WHO's plans and those in power who have invested in this business or are useful idiots.
#RejectTheAmendments
Can’t believe they’ve literally made a (deceitful) business on how to poison people slowly.
Amendments 1,4,7 and 8 (in particular), concern me the most. If 8 gets allowed we are screwed. They have been trying to get that one through for decades. It's coached enough language that the idiots today, will agree because it sounds like a benign, no brainer.😐🤦♀️ I mean of course we need a "national international health regulations AUTHORITY"!🤨😤🤐 I mean duh!🤦♀️
How else can I get the entire globe to be doing what 1 person says, without letting the little people SEE that it's just one person, (Text is thinking out liud🤔😉).
Number 1 will happen and be a different individual multiple times, which eventually we may get someone useful in the spot . BUT if number 8 is allowed then number 1 will be frontman for the controlling group, and it allows alot more concealment in how things operate, 'cos different rules apply in a committee/board/working group/authority set up. The devil is in the details folks.😉🤔😐
Trust me, they want amendments number 8 and 7 the most. If they can slide them through unnoticed, then all the rest will happen anyway, once they are in. It's a global chess "sacrifice a bishop, to gain the queen," move.
#payattention2whatisnotsaid #devilindetails #number8opensthegate #wearemany #wearememory #wewillnotforgive #mistakeswereNOTmade #getlocalised