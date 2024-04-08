Doctors baffled - extremely confused/puzzled - by SIDS in infants and SADS in healthy young people...

We are baffled by their bafflement...

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/sudden-infant-death-syndrome-doctors-uncover-potential-cause-in-breakthrough-study/ar-AA1mwUQQ Sudden infant death syndrome: Doctors uncover potential cause in breakthrough study (msn.com)

After spending years studying the cause of sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS…

The new study identified brief seizures accompanied by muscle convulsions as a potential cause for these mysterious deaths.

AND WHAT IS THE CAUSE OF THESE SEIZURES?

https://ground.news/article/sudden-adult-death-syndrome-baffles-doctors MYSTERY: Doctors Urging People Under 40 to Get Hearts Checked Amid Surge In “Sudden Adult Death Syndrome”

https://euroweeklynews.com/2022/06/08/sudden-adult-death-syndrome-sads/ Doctors baffled by Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) in healthy young people

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10895067/Doctors-trying-determine-young-people-suddenly-dying.html

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/sudden-cardiac-arrest/in-depth/sudden-death/art-20047571 March 20, 2024

….

Could the cause be amyloidosis?

https://web.archive.org/web/20091012192946/http://www.heidelberg-university-hospital.com:80/index.php?id=102&type=123

In more than 50 percent of patients with amyloidosis, the heart is affected.

https://web.archive.org/web/20200305131602/https://erj.ersjournals.com/content/erj/49/2/1602313.full.pdf

In conclusion, we observed cardiac disease as the most common immediate cause of death in patients with pulmonary amyloidosis confirmed at autopsy.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0021997513000480?via%3Dihub AA Amyloidosis in Vaccinated Growing Chickens

Outbreaks of systemic amyloidosis in flocks of layers are known to be induced by repeated inflammatory stimulation, such as those resulting from multiple vaccinations with oil-emulsified bacterins. Outbreaks of fatal AA amyloidosis were observed in growing chickens in a large scale poultry farm within 3 weeks of vaccination with multiple co-administered vaccines. This study documents the histopathological changes in tissues from these birds. Amyloid deposits were also observed at a high rate in the tissues of apparently healthy chickens.

Vaccination should therefore be considered as a potential risk factor for the development of AA amyloidosis in poultry.

https://web.archive.org/web/20140326153151/http://azmoonnews.com:80/upload/Topic/6316.pdf Molecular epidemiology of unilateral amyloid arthropathy in broiler breeders associated with Enterococcus faecalis

… suggesting an association with administration of Marek’s disease vaccine. Amyloid deposits were found in 83% (25/30) of affected joints by histological examination of Congo red stained sections. Systemic amyloidosis, involving mainly the liver and spleen, was found in 59% (10/17) of birds.

… and are likely to have been induced after intramuscular inoculation of contaminated Marek vaccine suspensions.

https://web.archive.org/web/20170808035216/http://www.piwet.pulawy.pl/bulletin/images/stories/pdf/20064/20064557560.pdf CHRONIC AMYLOID ARTHROPATHY AND INCREASED SERUM AMYLOID LEVELS IN BROWN LAYERS

The chickens had been vaccinated against infectious bronchitis, and Marek’s, Newcastle, and Gumboro diseases.

https://www.tierpark-goerlitz.de/uploads/Dokumente/Forschung/Science-2014-JZWM-BeiraBlood.pdf BLOOD VALUES OF CAPTIVE BEIRA ANTELOPE (DORCATRAGUS MEGALOTIS) PRIOR TO AND DURING AN OUTBREAK OF FIBRINOUS PLEUROPNEUMONIA SYNDROME (FPPS)

As a consequence to the Mccp outbreak in the other wild ungulates in 2005, all beira antelope were vaccinated against Mccp with a commercial vaccine (Caprivaxt, Kenya Veterinary Vaccine Production Institute, Nairobi, 00200 Kenya).

Despite all efforts, the disease could not be stopped and the population decline in beira antelope at AWWP is still ongoing. With treatment attempts the acute respiratory disease does seem to transform into a chronic condition, but elimination of the disease seems unlikely

CONCLUSIONS

In the captive beira antelope population at AWWP, FPPS has significant, long-term effects leading to a decline in population. Animals that survive acute respiratory disease frequently go on to develop chronic, long-term manifestations of amyloidosis such as renal failure and impaired liver function secondary to chronic inflammatory disease.

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/03/how-moderna-made-its-mrna-covid-vaccine-so-quickly-noubar-afeyan.html'

Chinese scientists put the genetic sequence of the novel coronavirus online on Jan. 11.

[https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nuccore/MN908947]

Over the next two days, the NIH and Moderna used it to plot out a vaccine.

Afeyan remembers getting a key call about the development of the Covid-19 vaccine.

I got a call from Davos [during The World Economic Forum ] from the CEO of Moderna,” he says.

“We literally decided overnight...to try and do this,” Afeyan said at MIT.

👆👆👆👆👆

They could have gone to the hospital next door, after all, everyone was dying from the virus, but they preferred to take it from the Chinese website.

And they had designed it on their computer, as Afeyan said, "Literally overnight we decided ... try to do it."

SPIKE PROTEIN OR AMYLOIDOSIS?

https://longspike.com/amyloid-fibrin-microclots

In people with long Covid, researchers are often finding microclots. These clots are amyloid in character.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8883497/ A central role for amyloid fibrin microclots in long COVID/PASC: origins and therapeutic implications

Role of d-dimer

A major marker for fibrinolytic activity (Figure 2) is a polypeptide referred to as d-dimer Figure 5.

👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆

!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

https://scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503.pdf COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8439537/ Subcutaneous Uptake on [18F]Florbetaben PET/CT: a Case Report of Possible Amyloid-Beta Immune-Reactivity After COVID-19 Vaccination

https://web.archive.org/web/20220329021413/https://scholarlycommons.hcahealthcare.com/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1307&context=internal-medicine Sporadic Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease After Receiving the Second Dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/363484655_Towards_the_emergence_of_a_new_form_of_the_neurodegenerative_Creutzfeldt-Jakob_disease_Twenty_six_cases_of_CJD_declared_a_few_days_after_a_COVID-19_vaccine_Jab

https://zenodo.org/records/6641999

https://tkp.at/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/PDF-Towards-the-emergence-of-a-new-form-of-the-neurodegenerative-Creutzfeldt-Jakob-disease-Twenty-six-cases-of-CJD-declared-a-few-days-after-a-COVID-19-vaccine-Jab.pdf

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36579089/ Amyloid β-related angiitis of the central nervous system occurring after COVID-19 vaccination: A case report - PubMed (nih.gov)

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34541458/ Subcutaneous Uptake on [18F]Florbetaben PET/CT: a Case Report of Possible Amyloid-Beta Immune-Reactivity After COVID-19 Vaccination

With progressive accumulation, it encroaches on and produces pressure atrophy of adjacent cells.

By electron microscopy, amyloid is seen to be made up largely of non-branching fibrils

Arranged in cross-β-pleated sheet conformation.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK580521/ Cardiac Amyloidosis - StatPearls - NCBI Bookshelf (nih.gov)

Cardiac amyloidosis is one of the leading causes of restrictive cardiomyopathy.

It typically presents with rapidly progressive diastolic dysfunction in a non-dilated ventricle. It is one of the under-diagnosed disease entities. The diagnosis of cardiac amyloidosis requires a high degree of suspicion, with cardiovascular imaging being pivotal in reaching the diagnosis.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37692635/ Reverse Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy Following COVISHIELD Vaccination: A Rare Case of an Anaphylactic Reaction

https://www.cureus.com/articles/164379-takotsubo-cardiomyopathy-following-covid-19-vaccine-booster-dose-a-case-report#!/ Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy Following COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose: A Case Report

https://www.cureus.com/articles/93217-covid-19-vaccination-induced-cardiomyopathy-requiring-permanent-left-ventricular-assist-device COVID-19 Vaccination-Induced Cardiomyopathy Requiring Permanent Left Ventricular Assist Device

https://casereports.bmj.com/content/15/1/e247291 Novel case of takotsubo cardiomyopathy following COVID-19 vaccination

https://assets.cureus.com/uploads/case_report/pdf/86458/20220527-5111-1knczzy.pdf Unusual Case of Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy Secondary to COVID-19 Vaccine: Case Report and Literature Review

Case Presentation

A 45-year-old male with no known past medical history presented with substernal chest discomfort while he was having dinner. The pain radiated to his jaw lasting approximately 2 hours. He never had this kind of pain before. He described the pain as a constant, severe stabbing pain that was progressively getting worse. Exertion exacerbated the pain. The pain was not pleuritic in nature. He was not a smoker and his family history is negative for any heart attack or stroke.

He received his second dose of COVID-19 (Moderna) vaccine three days before coming to the hospital. He had had flu-like symptoms of fever, myalgia, and lethargy after his first dose. He was anxious to have similar symptoms after the second dose.

On admission, his blood pressure was 150/80. Remainder of his vitals were within normal limits. His labs were significant for high sensitivity troponin of 1700 ng/dl and brain natriuretic peptide (BNP) of 200 pg/ml. EKG showed ST-segment elevation in the anterior leads. Point of care ultrasound done by the ED physician showed left ventricular wall motion abnormality. A formal limited STAT transthoracic echo showed a reduced left ventricular ejection fraction of 25-30% with akinesis of the mid to distal anterior, anteroseptal, anterolateral, inferolateral, inferoseptal, and inferior walls (Video 1).

ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) alert was called, and the patient was brought urgently to the cath lab.

Urgent coronary angiography was performed and revealed no coronary stenosis. Computed tomography angiography (CTA) was negative for pulmonary embolism.

Discussion

Acute myocardial infarction is the most clinically significant cause of chest pain, however, the differential diagnosis of chest pain is very broad.

The differential diagnosis includes, but is not limited to, acute coronary syndrome, pericarditis, pulmonary embolism, and Takotsubo cardiomyopathy. Acute coronary syndrome was ruled out by cardiac catheterization that did not show any stenosis. Pericarditis and myopericarditis were unlikely as the inflammation markers were negative and there were no signs of pericardial effusion on the transthoracic echo. Pulmonary embolism as a cause of chest pain is unlikely in our case as the patient had a negative pulmonary CT angiogram. In this case, the diagnosis of Takotsubo cardiomyopathy was based on seven diagnostic criteria that were put forth by the European Society of Cardiology as our patient met all of those criteria [4].

Takotsubo cardiomyopathy (TCM) is still a medical mystery with a puzzling and complex presentation most likely similar to acute coronary syndrome with a largely unknown pathophysiology [4]. It was first recognized in Japan in 1990 [5].

Conclusions

Takotsubo cardiomyopathy is a rare disease with high morbidity and mortality.

This case report is unique in the way that it presents TCM as a complication of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This research adds to the COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccine database and will urge other researchers to look for similar symptoms and hence improving overall patient care.

Recent publications have suggested an association between various coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines and TCM (Table 1)

In this literature review, it was found that COVID-19 (Moderna) vaccine is responsible for 60% of Takotsubo cardiomyopathy cases secondary to any of the COVID-19 vaccines. The majority of cases happen after the first dose with the range of 1-4 days after.

Development of Takotsubo cardiomyopathy has been reported after the influenza vaccine in the past.

The pathophysiology behind vaccination-induced TCM is poorly understood but appears to be multifactorial. The etiology is most likely a combination of increased release of catecholamines or increased myocardial sensitization to them [19]. It has been shown cardiac sympathetic hyperactivity in patients with TCM using myocardial scintigraphy.

Vaccinations in general cause a systemic inflammatory reaction, which can be appreciated by the increase in the body temperature after vaccinations [19].

These changes by the vaccination along with subclinical inflammation lead to an imbalance in the cardio-sympathetic system, with a sudden release of stress sympathetic hormones that have been demonstrated by the reduction in heart rate variability post-vaccination [19]. That is also how it is hypothesized that COVID-19 vaccines lead to TCM.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/research-covid-19-vaccines-may-trigger-takotsubo-cardiomyopathy-5552303

The clinical presentation of Takotsubo cardiomyopathy resembles that of acute myocardial infarction, with common symptoms including acute chest pain and breathlessness.

Its hallmark is impaired left ventricular function, typically occurring after intense emotional or physical stressors such as the death of a loved one, traumatic events, or severe illness.

This condition, first identified by Japanese physician Dr. Hikaru Sato in 1990, is named “Takotsubo” due to the balloon-like bulging of the left ventricle, resembling the octopus-catching pot used in Japan.

A Case Study

In August, a case report was published in the journal Cureus detailing the experience of a 59-year-old woman who developed Takotsubo cardiomyopathy after receiving a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The patient experienced persistent dyspnea for six hours, prompting her visit to the emergency department. According to the patient’s account, she had been experiencing intermittent chest pain for the past two days, described as a stabbing sensation that progressively intensified with each episode but did not radiate to other areas. Exertion worsened the pain, and there was no relief method.

The patient had received the Moderna vaccine booster dose three days prior.

The patient

continued to experience tachycardia and blood pressure fluctuations,

leading to hemodynamic instability due to fluid overload and ultimately resulting in cardiac shock.

Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy Poses a Life-Threatening Risk

The researchers conducted a literature search and included 15 case reports involving a total of 16 patients. Among them, 14 individuals received mRNA vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna), while two received viral vector vaccines (AstraZeneca). Seven patients developed Takotsubo cardiomyopathy after the first dose and seven after the second dose. All patients exhibited elevated cardiac troponin levels, abnormal electrocardiogram findings, and reduced left ventricular ejection fraction on echocardiograms. The most predominant symptom among patients was chest pain, followed by dyspnea and nausea.

The paper’s authors urge clinicians to consider the possibility of Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, especially among recipients of mRNA vaccines when presented with patients experiencing chest pain or dyspnea symptoms after vaccination.

https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php From the 3/29/2024 release of VAERS data:

Found 442 cases where Vaccine targets COVID-19 (COVID19 or COVID19-2) and Write-up contains 'SUDDEN DEATH'

https://www.vaersaware.com/kids-unk-age-deaths

https://www.vaersaware.com/3-hour-deaths

…

So, what’s in these vials?

http://www.confer.co.nz/amn-5/pdf/3%20Thursday/C6.1.pdf Towards biosensors: Functionalisation and characterisation of amyloid fibril scaffolds

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0013935118306935?via%3Dihub How graphene affects the misfolding of human prion protein: A combined experimental and molecular dynamics simulation study

Our work shows that graphene can induce the misfolding of prion protein and may cause the potential risk to biosystems.

…

THE SOLUTION?

https://healthnewsdigest.com/2021/03/23/chop-researchers-find-supplement-prevents-strokes-in-patients-with-rare-genetic-disorder/

The researchers found that treating these cell lines with NAC breaks the oligomers into monomers, or molecules that have been separated from the chain that brings them together. This in turn helps to prevent the formation of amyloid-producing proteins that lead to the amyloid deposits implicated in strokes and other impairments. The researchers also performed skin biopsies on six patients with the L68Q-hCC variant taking NAC to determine levels of hCC-amyloid protein deposits following treatment. Five of the six patients saw between a 50% and 90% reduction of L68Q-hCC levels, suggesting that this variant is a clinical target for reducing agents such as NAC.

BUT THERE ARE MANY MORE

PERSONALLY, I'M NOT THAT BAFFLED

LET THEM PROVE ME WRONG