Below are some disturbing and heartrending reports from the VAERS database that I came across

VAERS ID:2727016

Age:18.0

Sex:Female Location:Oklahoma

Write-up:

Pfizer shot killed our daughter/myocarditis;

her daughter suffered heart swelling and organ failure/Multi organ failure; encephalopathy, unspecified; acute blood loss anemia/acute posthemorrhagic anemia; other venous embolism and thrombosis; myocyte contraction band necrosis; Interstitial vascular congestion; scattered foci of alveolar hemorrage; parenchymal pulmnary arteries display acute thrombosis; Acute respiratory failure; acute pulmonary edema; suspected aspiration; acute renal failure; small pulmonary emboli; cardiac right ventricular failure; circulatory shock; acidosis; bowel ischemia; hypokalemia; early myocardial infraction; cerebral edema; Gastrointestinal bleeding; mRNA induced MIS-C; swollen heart; Patchy hypereosinophilia; interstisial edema with a mild acute and chronic acute inflammatory infiltrate; scattered interstisial and perivascular neutrophil aggregates; interlobular septal edema; diffuse mild to moderate peribronchial chronic inflammatory infiltrate; coagulopathy; elevated thyroid stimulating hormone; hypoproteinemia; hypernatremia; transaminitis; hyperglycemia/blood glucose level was over 600; sleeping a lot more than usual.; fatigue; nausea after meals; feeling lightheaded when she stood up (which sounds like postural hypotension); losing weight; Focal perivascular hemorrhage; anoxic brain injury; circulatory arrest; ischemic damage; hurt all over; difficulty breathing;

The initial case was missing the following minimum criteria: Unidentifiable reporter. Upon receipt of follow-up information on 20Dec2023 this case now contains all required information to be considered valid. This is a spontaneous report and received from Consumer or other non HCPs.

An 18-year-old female patient (not pregnant) received BNT162b2 (BNT162B2), on 20Jul2022 at 14:30 as dose 1, single (Lot number: FN2908), in left arm and on 28Oct2022 as dose 2, single (Batch/Lot number: unknown) at the age of 18 years for covid-19 immunisation.

The patient''s relevant medical history included: "covid-19" (unspecified if ongoing), notes: She actually had already covid twice. The patient''s concomitant medications were not reported.

The following information was reported:

DYSPNOEA (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening) with onset 09Nov2022, outcome "fatal", described as "difficulty breathing";

PAIN (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening) with onset 09Nov2022, outcome "fatal", described as "hurt all over";

MYOCARDITIS (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as

"Pfizer shot killed our daughter/myocarditis";

DILATED CARDIOMYOPATHY (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as

"her daughter suffered heart swelling and organ failure.";

MULTIPLE ORGAN DYSFUNCTION SYNDROME (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "her daughter suffered heart swelling and organ failure/Multi organ failure";

ENCEPHALOPATHY (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "encephalopathy, unspecified";

BLOOD LOSS ANAEMIA (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "acute blood loss anemia/acute posthemorrhagic anemia";

EMBOLISM VENOUS (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "other venous embolism and thrombosis";

NECROSIS (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "myocyte contraction band necrosis";

INTERSTITIAL LUNG DISEASE (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "Interstitial vascular congestion";

PULMONARY ALVEOLAR HAEMORRHAGE (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "scattered foci of alveolar hemorrage";

PULMONARY ARTERY THROMBOSIS (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "parenchymal pulmnary arteries display acute thrombosis";

ACUTE RESPIRATORY FAILURE (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal";

ACUTE PULMONARY OEDEMA (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "acute pulmonary edema";

ASPIRATION (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "suspected aspiration";

ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "acute renal failure";

PULMONARY EMBOLISM (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "small pulmonary emboli";

RIGHT VENTRICULAR FAILURE (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "cardiac right ventricular failure";

SHOCK (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "circulatory shock";

ACIDOSIS (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal";

INTESTINAL ISCHAEMIA (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "bowel ischemia";

HYPOKALAEMIA (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "hypokalemia";

MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "early myocardial infraction";

BRAIN OEDEMA (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "cerebral edema";

GASTROINTESTINAL HAEMORRHAGE (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "Gastrointestinal bleeding";

MULTISYSTEM INFLAMMATORY SYNDROME IN CHILDREN (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "mRNA induced MIS-C";

CARDIOMEGALY (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "swollen heart";

EOSINOPHILIA (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "Patchy hypereosinophilia";

OEDEMA (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "interstisial edema with a mild acute and chronic acute inflammatory infiltrate";

NEUTROPHIL COUNT ABNORMAL (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "scattered interstisial and perivascular neutrophil aggregates";

PULMONARY SEPTAL THICKENING (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "interlobular septal edema";

BRONCHIAL WALL THICKENING (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "diffuse mild to moderate peribronchial chronic inflammatory infiltrate";

COAGULOPATHY (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal";

BLOOD THYROID STIMULATING HORMONE INCREASED (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "elevated thyroid stimulating hormone";

HYPOPROTEINAEMIA (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "hypoproteinemia";

HYPERNATRAEMIA (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "hypernatremia";

HYPERTRANSAMINASAEMIA (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "transaminitis";

HYPERGLYCAEMIA (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "hyperglycemia/blood glucose level was over 600";

HYPERSOMNIA (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "sleeping a lot more than usual.";

FATIGUE (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal";

NAUSEA (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "nausea after meals";

ORTHOSTATIC HYPOTENSION (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "feeling lightheaded when she stood up (which sounds like postural hypotension)";

WEIGHT DECREASED (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "losing weight";

HAEMORRHAGE (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "Focal perivascular hemorrhage";

BRAIN INJURY (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "anoxic brain injury";

CIRCULATORY COLLAPSE (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "circulatory arrest";

MYOCARDIAL ISCHAEMIA (death, hospitalization, disability, life threatening), outcome "fatal", described as "ischemic damage".

The patient was hospitalized for myocarditis, dilated cardiomyopathy, multiple organ dysfunction syndrome, encephalopathy, blood loss anaemia, necrosis, interstitial lung disease, pulmonary alveolar haemorrhage, pulmonary artery thrombosis, acute respiratory failure, acute pulmonary oedema, aspiration, acute kidney injury, pulmonary embolism, right ventricular failure, shock, acidosis, intestinal ischaemia, hypokalaemia, myocardial infarction, brain oedema, gastrointestinal haemorrhage, multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, cardiomegaly, eosinophilia, oedema, neutrophil count abnormal, pulmonary septal thickening, bronchial wall thickening, coagulopathy, blood thyroid stimulating hormone increased, hypoproteinaemia, hypernatraemia, hypertransaminasaemia, hyperglycaemia, dyspnoea, hypersomnia, fatigue, nausea, pain, orthostatic hypotension, weight decreased, haemorrhage, brain injury, circulatory collapse, myocardial ischaemia (start date: 09Nov2022, hospitalization duration: 1 day(s)); the patient was hospitalized for embolism venous (start date: 09Nov2022, hospitalization duration: 1 day(s)).

The events "pfizer shot killed our daughter/myocarditis", "her daughter suffered heart swelling and organ failure.", "her daughter suffered heart swelling and organ failure/multi organ failure", "encephalopathy, unspecified", "acute blood loss anemia/acute posthemorrhagic anemia", "other venous embolism and thrombosis", "myocyte contraction band necrosis", "interstitial vascular congestion", "scattered foci of alveolar hemorrage", "parenchymal pulmnary arteries display acute thrombosis", "acute respiratory failure", "acute pulmonary edema", "suspected aspiration", "acute renal failure", "small pulmonary emboli", "cardiac right ventricular failure", "circulatory shock", "acidosis", "bowel ischemia", "hypokalemia", "early myocardial infraction", "cerebral edema", "gastrointestinal bleeding", "mrna induced mis-c", "swollen heart", "patchy hypereosinophilia", "interstisial edema with a mild acute and chronic acute inflammatory infiltrate", "scattered interstisial and perivascular neutrophil aggregates", "interlobular septal edema", "diffuse mild to moderate peribronchial chronic inflammatory infiltrate", "coagulopathy", "elevated thyroid stimulating hormone", "hypoproteinemia", "hypernatremia", "transaminitis", "hyperglycemia/blood glucose level was over 600", "difficulty breathing", "sleeping a lot more than usual.", "fatigue", "nausea after meals", "hurt all over", "feeling lightheaded when she stood up (which sounds like postural hypotension)", "losing weight", "focal perivascular hemorrhage", "anoxic brain injury", "circulatory arrest" and "ischemic damage" required emergency room visit. The patient underwent the following laboratory tests and procedures: Blood glucose: Over 600; Blood test: unknown results; Blood thyroid stimulating hormone: elevated; Microscopy: interstitial vascular congestion, interlobular, notes: septal edema, focal perivascular hemorrhage, scattered foci of alveolar hemorrhage, and a diffuse mild to moderate peribronchial chronic inflammatory infiltrate. A few parenchymal pulmonary arteries display acute thrombosis; Neutrophil count: perivascular neutrophil aggregates, notes: scattered interstisial; Physical exam: Clean bill of health; SARS-CoV-2 test: Negative; Toxicologic test: clean; Weight: loss. Therapeutic measures were taken as a result of myocarditis, dilated cardiomyopathy, multiple organ dysfunction syndrome, encephalopathy, blood loss anaemia, embolism venous, necrosis, interstitial lung disease, pulmonary alveolar haemorrhage, pulmonary artery thrombosis, acute respiratory failure, acute pulmonary oedema, aspiration, acute kidney injury, pulmonary embolism, right ventricular failure, shock, acidosis, intestinal ischaemia, hypokalaemia, myocardial infarction, brain oedema, gastrointestinal haemorrhage, multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, cardiomegaly, eosinophilia, oedema, neutrophil count abnormal, pulmonary septal thickening, bronchial wall thickening, coagulopathy, blood thyroid stimulating hormone increased, hypoproteinaemia, hypernatraemia, hypertransaminasaemia, hyperglycaemia, dyspnoea, hypersomnia, fatigue, nausea, pain, orthostatic hypotension, weight decreased, haemorrhage, brain injury, circulatory collapse, myocardial ischaemia.

The patient date of death was 09Nov2022. Reported cause of death: "Pfizer shot killed our daughter", "her daughter suffered heart swelling and organ failure.", "her daughter suffered heart swelling and organ failure/multi organ failure", "encephalopathy, unspecified", "acute blood loss anemia/acute posthemorrhagic anemia", "other venous embolism and thrombosis", "myocyte contraction band necrosis", "Interstitial vascular congestion", "scattered foci of alveolar hemorrage", "parenchymal pulmnary arteries display acute thrombosis", "Acute respiratory failure", "acute pulmonary edema", "suspected aspiration", "acute renal failure", "small pulmonary emboli", "cardiac right ventricular failure", "circulatory shock", "acidosis", "bowel ischemia", "hypokalemia", "early myocardial infraction", "cerabral edema", "Gastrointestinal bleeding", "mRNA induced MIS-C and myocarditis killed her.", "swollen heart", "Patchy hypereosinophilia", "Interstitial edema with a mild acute and chronic acute inflammatory infiltrate", "scattered interstisial and perivascular neutrophil aggregates", "interlobular septal edema", "diffuse mild to moderate peribronchial chronic inflammatory infiltrate", "coagulopathy", "elevated thyrois stimulating hormone", "hypoproteinemia", "hypernatremia", "transaminitis", "hyperglycemia/blood glucose level was over 600", "difficulty breathing", "sleeping a lot more than usual", "fatigue", "nausea after meals", "hurt all over", "feeling lightheaded when she stood up (which sounds like postural hypotension)", "losing weight", "Focal perivascular hemorrhage", "anoxic brain injury", "circulatory arrest", "ischemic damage".

Clinical Course:

This was our precious 18 yr old daughter.

She Died suddenly on 09Nov.

She was 18.

The Pfizer shot killed our daughter.

She received the Pfizer shot to attend a concert she told her friends not to tell her parents.

She died 09Nov2023 from batch fn2908.

She was 18 & we no longer were able to make healthcare decisions for her.

It doesn''t matter what party belong to, crimes against children unite all of humanity.

She was a happy 18-year-old girl planning to go to college.

In Jul got a covid vaccine without knowing the risks of the jab or that natural immunity was better than any vaccine.

By Nov she was gone and doctors were discussing myocarditis in the hospital.

Deaths: 7, Disability: 3, Life treating illness: 3, Company: Pfizer/Biontech.

Severe reports: 2.38%, Lethality: 1.39%..

The family of a young woman from (place name) has revealed that their 18-year-old healthy daughter died unexpectedly on 09Nov from an unknown cause. (name withheld), a 2022 graduate of (withheld) High School,

died suddenly months after receiving the Pfizer shot.

Reporter woke up this morning and for that split second before was totally awake, thought it was all just a horrible dream. then reality came crashing down around, drowning, crushing, she was gone.

Mother, (name withheld), wrote on (social media name) account. "Why??? None of this makes any sense. I''m lost. I''m broken."

(withheld) or was devastated by the loss of her daughter and couldn''t understand what had happened.

"Our sweet, funny, fierce, caring, kind, strong, there were not enough words, daughter was gone.

In the blink of an eye, gone her daughter passed away yesterday evening and they have no answers.

No why.

Just gone. She was only 18. She was just starting her adult. This isn''t fair. This isn''t right. Your children are not supposed to go before you,"

she continued. "She actually had already had COVID twice & the media made her think she still needed the shot," she wrote.

Patient allegedly had the Pfizer shot in Jul and didn''t tell her family about it.

"On 09Nov, her healthy, vibrant (18-year-old) beautiful daughter (name withheld) died suddenly. She just died.

It will take months for the M.E. report, they said. According to (name withheld), her daughter had natural antibodies because she had Covid twice prior to receiving the shot. She got a check-up in July. They found nothing out of the ordinary.

She was not anti-vax. They all already had covid and have natural antibodies.

Reporter stated that her daughter suffered heart swelling and organ failure. She had no history of diabetes, yet had a blood glucose level of over 600, and her heart was swollen as watched her die.

Reporter''s daughter was 18, healthy and the Pfizer batch fn2908 killed her on 09Nov2022.

On 09Nov2022, (name withheld) woke up at about 8:30arn. She told her sister that she was having difficulty breathing and "hurt all over". She said she wanted to lie back down "Hoping to feel better".

(name withheld) never woke up again.

In fact, she had a recent checkup that included blood work, proving that she was perfectly healthy. As part of that very checkup, she elected to receive the Pfizer Bio-N-Tech Covid injection.

Her parents and Family were unaware that she had made this choice until the day she lay dying in the hospital.

Autopsy: The ventricular myocardium shows patchy hypereosinophilia, myocyte contraction band necrosis, and interstitial edema with a mild acute and chronic inflammatory infiltrate. The right ventricular myocardium shows ional scattered interstitial and perivascular neutrophil aggregates. On 10Nov2022, Autopsy report also mentions under microscopic examination under the bullet item related to "Lungs:" that "There is interstitial vascular congestion, interlobular septal edema,focal perivascular hemorrhage, scattered foci of alveolar hemorrhage, and a diffuse mild to moderate peribronchial chronic inflammatory infiltrate. A few parenchymal pulmonary arteries display acute thrombosis. Acute blood loss anemia mentioned in 53 is also known as "Acute posthemorrhagic anemia.

Acute posthemorrhagic anemia involved deaths were in excess by 44.5 percent and 59.0 percent in in years 2021 and 2022, respectively, totaling 66 excess deaths involving this one cause of death.

Other venous embolism and thrombosis carries an which was also one of the strongest signals of excess deaths in years 2022 at 21.6 percent excess, or 11 excess deaths.

Encephalopathy, unspecified. There were more signals of excess deaths beginning in 2021 and which match the thrombotic effects noted in autopsy.

Pulmonary emboli was one of the strongest signals of covid immunization harm worldwide.

Gastro-intestinal shutdown and/or hemorrhage had also occurred as noted in the VAERS record of a 7-year- old girl in (state), who was correlated to a Death Certificate of a 7- year-old girl who died 5 days after covid immunization (See 13).

Described by the parents as feeling lightheaded when she stood up (which sounds like postural hypotension), nausea after meals, as well as fatigue, in which she was described as sleeping a lot more than usual. Apparently, she also started losing weight. The parents then emphasized had no preexisting conditions, no comorbidities, and had been a pretty active young women.

Naturally, it never occurs to them that something other than the vaccine could have caused the changes they had observed in her; it had to be the vaccine.

Basically, there''s a lot of retrospective self-blame going on, in which the parents keep saying that they "didn''t know" all the horrible stuff supposedly caused by COVID-19 vaccines, which they learned afterward.

They then stated that what must have been happening was cardiac damage from the vaccine.

But how do they know about how he''s witnessing a "tsunami" of cardiovascular issues in his practice.

Myocarditis due to the vaccine. More interestingly, he does a rather obvious bait-and-switch, citing literature showing that infection with SARS-CoV-2 can cause myocarditis, acceleration of atherosclerosis, stroke, and other cardiovascular complications and then using that to imply that the vaccine causes all the same things. He gets around that by claiming that the risks from infection are time-limited while claiming that there is no time limitation of complications due to the vaccine.

In any event, according to the parents was spending the night with her older sister, when she woke up with breathing difficulties and whole-body aches. She went back to bed, but ten minutes later her sister checked on her and found her unresponsive, leading her to call her mother and then (phone number withheld).

The father relates how he was greeted at the hospital and brought right back to see her.

Here''s where we learn where the parents got the idea that the COVID-19 vaccine killed their daughter, as apparently one of (name)''s friends told the parents that she had gotten the COVID-19 vaccine but hadn''t told them. I note that this conflicts a bit with the parents'' narrative earlier, in which they gave the impression that they had known. Be that as it may, you get the idea. Instantly, the parents thought it had to be the vaccine, and they still do. So what evidence is there that the vaccine had led to (name)''s cardiac arrest, rapid decline, and death. Also, let me just point again out how emotionally manipulative this film is, with the parents tearing up- very understandably as they relate the story, to the point where you''d have to have a heart of stone not to have extreme empathy for them.

Enter Dr. (name)again who claims unlucky child will lose their life months after the vaccine because of vaccine induced myocarditis and myocardial scar. Does he present any evidence? Nope. Just listen to the pseudo expert.

The parents also claim that, five months after their daughter''s death, the medical examiner still hasn''t completed the autopsy report which, if true, is admittedly messed up.

Interesting. If there were indeed evidence of myocarditis or "myocardial scarring" from myocarditis, you just know that they would have trumpeted it all over social media as "proof" that the Pfizer vaccine killed their daughter.

In fairness, they did tack these images on at the end, which implies thing hastily added to the film: On 04Aug2023 the (withheld) Office submitted its report to the (Name withheld), stating that (name withheld) had acute respiratory failure, acute pulmonary edema, small pulmonary emboli, suspected aspiration, acute renal failure, acute encephalopathy, cardiac right ventricular failure, circulatory snock, acidosis, coagulopathy, acute blood loss anemia, bowel ischemia, elevated thyroid stimulating hormone, hypoproteinemia, hypokalemia, hypernatremia, transaminitis, and hyperglycemia. Post hospital analysis also revealed cerebral edema, heavy lungs, early myocardial infarction, and gastrointestinal hemorrhage. These are the sorts of findings that are often reported in the autopsies of patients who, although resuscitated from their cardiac arrest, end up dying due to an unsurvivable anoxic brain injury resulting from lack of blood flow to the brain for too long. The cerebral edema and other findings are due to the circulatory arrest which can cause ischemic damage (damage due to low blood flow) to many organs, including brain, heart, liver, and the GI system. I also note that, tellingly, there is no evidence of "cardiac scarring" or of myocarditis. No wonder the coroner called the cause of death "undetermined." Daughter had myocarditis and multiple system organ failure caused by the @pfizer that killed her. That''s a story of evidence and fact. 18 yo healthy females don''t typically just die from myocarditis and MIS-C. Had a checkup the day she got the shot and passed with flying colors. Passed 3 months later, tested neg for covid and clean toxicology.

Had my daughter not got the She would not have had the Myocarditis and MOSF that killed her. It''s really that simple. You insist on shilling for Pfizer. Pfizer Covid Shot, batch fn2908, took (name)''s life on 09Nov2022.

Our beautiful 18-year-old daughter died suddenly and, at the time, we didn''t know why. She was happy and vibrant the day before, with no known health conditions and she was fit and active.

Around 8 am that morning, she awoke complaining that she was having trouble breathing & her whole body was hurting. She decided to lie back down to try and feel better. Her friend checked on her a few minutes later and she would not wake up. Her friend called me (her mother) to come help.

I was close and arrived within minutes. I found she wasn''t breathing. I started CPR and called #.

No mother should ever go through this.

The doctors couldn''t figure out what was happening to her. She had a swollen heart, her blood glucose level was over 600 (she was not diabetic) and she had multiple system organ failures. She tested Negative for Covid in the ER and her toxicology came back clean.

The doctors gave her a 1 percent chance of survival.

I watched my 18 yo daughter die from Myocarditis and MOSF after getting the pfizer. PRIVACY officially passed at 5:05 pm.

My daughter died of Multiple system organ failure and myocarditis. Both known adverse reactions. She was killed by Pfizer batch fn2908 on 09Nov2022. This fight has forced us to secure legal council.

Hospitalization 09:00 AM and Death at 5:05 PM ae resulted in:

Emergency room/department or urgent care, Hospitalization, Life threatening illness (immediate risk of death from the event), Disability or permanent damage. No of days hospitalization: 1 if covid prior vaccination: No. If covid tested post vaccination: No, known allergies: she was not. Follow-up (08Jan2023): This is a spontaneous follow-up report received from a non-contactable reporter(s) (Consumer or other non HCP). Updated information includes: Reporter slider added. Follow-up (08Jan2023): This is a spontaneous follow-up report received from a same non-contactable reporter(s) (Consumer or other non HCP). Updated information includes: Patient age captured. No follow-up attempts are possible; information about lot/batch number cannot be obtained. No further information is expected. Follow-up (15Jan2023): This is a spontaneous follow-up report received from a non-contactable reporter(s) (Consumer or other non HCP). This case remains invalid as Unidentifiable reporter. No follow-up attempts are possible; information about lot/batch number cannot be obtained. No further information is expected Follow-up (28Jan2023): …

VAERS ID:2197198

Write-up:

your vaccine killed 7 of my friends and family;

This spontaneous report from a contactable consumer reporting same event under the same suspect product for 7 patients. This is one of 7 reports. This is a report for a Pfizer sponsored program (003110). A patient (no qualifiers provided) received BNT162b2 (COMIRNATY) (Batch/Lot number: unknown) as dose number unknown, single for COVID-19 immunisation. The patient''s relevant medical history and concomitant medications were not reported. The following information was reported: DEATH (death), outcome "fatal", described as "your vaccine killed 7 of my friends and family". The patient date of death was unknown. The reported cause of death was "your vaccine killed 7 of my friends and family". Verbatim: The consumer reported,

"You are still pushing a 4th booster after your dreadful release of data? Are you absolutely insane?

Your vaccine killed 7 of my friends and family. You need to stop. You are now committing crimes against humanity. The truth will set you free."

VAERS ID:2281768

Write-up: stroke; This is a spontaneous report received from a contactable reporter(s) (Consumer or other non HCP) from medical information team. A male patient received BNT162b2 (COMIRNATY), as dose 3 (booster), single (Batch/Lot number: unknown) for covid-19 immunisation.

The following information was reported: CEREBROVASCULAR ACCIDENT (death, medically significant), outcome "fatal", described as "stroke". The patient date of death was unknown. Reported cause of death: "stroke". It was not reported if an autopsy was performed. Clinical course:

Reporter was unvaccinated and perfectly healthy for the last past 2 years.

Reporter''s brother-in-law was vaccinated and he got quiet sick for a week. His family that was living with him are all unvaccinated. They were fine. Their neighbors all got Covid and they all had their COVID Vaccine.

She know in assisting home care. the employees have informed her after the third shot all the seniors are sick, with heart problems and clots.

They reported 10 deaths in the last months. Why hasn''t it stopped. Pfizer vaccine doesn''t work.

In reporter''s family she had 3 deaths, one from a health attack, the second one from a clot and the third one from a stroke, they had in common they all had the booster dose.

One of them was 30 years old.

Reporter asking Pfizer just release their safety data full of 9 pages. Why did they not release it earlier. The data was available since February 2021. They also said they will take 75 years to release the safety data. She want to know why.

It says in your document, 12 223 deaths have occurred in 3 months. That''s insane. She stated

Pfizer are participating in a genocide.

It says on the 18 000 long pages long document to not administer the vaccine to pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Why Pfizer are recommending it to pregnant women. Pfizer guys are jabbing babies and kids. Why was there no transparency.

Why did Pfizer guys hide the safety data from them. Does Pfizer understand how serious this was. This was crime against humanity.

She told Pfizer know what Pfizer are participating in. Pfizer will be punished by death. There was serious punishment.

All the doctors, nurses will get caught.

Kids are getting myocarditis and hepatitis from Pfizer vaccine. Seniors have clots and strokes. She still can''t fly because I''m not vaccinated.

Covid has 99.67 % survival rate. Reporter''s friend was better in less then a week. The little pill was also hurting people. Caller didn''t specify if she was referring to Paxlovid.

Caller sister works in a hospital and she seen the number of mischarges skyrocketed. Pfizer vaccine doesn''t work.

No follow-up attempts are possible; information about lot/batch number cannot be obtained. No further information is expected.; Reported Cause(s) of Death: stroke

VAERS ID:2677723

Write-up:

He spoke about sound streams, fax burns/he felt like he had a zoom call in his head, it is damaging the structure of his life/thought crimes had been committed;

This is a spontaneous report received from a non-contactable reporter(s) (Consumer or other non HCP). The reporter is the patient. A male patient received BNT162b2, BNT162b2 omi ba.4-5 (BNT162B2, BNT162B2 OMI BA.4-5), as dose number unknown, single (Batch/Lot number: unknown) for covid-19 immunisation. The patient''s relevant medical history and concomitant medications were not reported. The following information was reported: HALLUCINATION (medically significant), outcome "unknown", described as "He spoke about sound streams, fax burns/he felt like he had a zoom call in his head, it is damaging the structure of his life/thought crimes had been committed".

Clinical information:

Reportedly, the patient needed to have some questions answered about Pfizer vaccines. He went on about someone having access to his vaccine. He spoke about sound streams, fax burns, and access being granted to an unidentified source. Other things stated were that his vaccine was being meddled with, he had self-reported team members had been accessing, he felt like he had a zoom call in his head, it is damaging the structure of his life. He needed to secure the fault line in totality, how did she get ahold of the vaccine pin, didn''t trust communication lines, didn''t know if the county has access or kids have it, thought crimes had been committed, he had the vaccine injected and thought it would stop. He was being used as an experiment.

No follow-up attempts are possible; information about lot/batch number cannot be obtained. No further information is expected.

VAERS ID:2582062

Write-up: I was forced by my employer to take the new, untested, MODERNA mRNA, 2 shot series, IM ''vaccine'' or "be terminated".

I reluctantly allowed healthcare staff to administer the two part shot series.

I immediately began having NEGATIVE PSYCHIATRIC side effects following the second shot in the series.

Both shots were administered at facility.'' Adverse effects included: 1. Psychosis (as exhibited for the first time in my life) 2. Paranoia (as exhibited for the first time in my life) 3. Irrational Thoughts/Irrational Behaviors (as exhibited for the first time in my life) 4. I became argumentative.

I had increased aggressive behaviors. (as exhibited for the first time in my life)

5. Bizarre Behaviors to manifest and spiral out of control by March/April 2021.

I was terminated after I created a detailed account of leadership exercising persecution and abuse that was directed at me. I blamed leadership of being sexist and not promoting me simply because I was a male RN in a female dominated profession. I forwarded my concerns to HR and subsequently she took my complaints to leadership.

I was eventually placed on PRN Clonazepam in the fall of 2021, by my PCP. I was placed on this medication: due to disturbing thoughts, and negative emotions not subsiding, as well as newly formed: Night terrors and PTSD flashback events.

Dr. has a detailed record of my medical and mental history dating back to 2020. By the end of 2022, my memory had become foggy/dementia like, and my dreams versus reality became unclear.

By the end of 2022/2023, I had been fired by another employer due to ''no call no shows'' (which is opposite of who I am)

I was arrested in November 2022 for bizarre, menacing behavior exhibited outside a person''s home. I was confused and couldn''t comply with any police commands during my arrest. I was "almost shot" by multiple police even though I had my back to the police and was on my knees but was confused and non-compliant as stated by police officer during my booking and subsequent jail sentence.

I was charged with Misdemeanor for that crime.

I was again arrested in February 2023 for crime that I committed in November 2022.

A crime I had only faint memory of: Breaking and Entering & Theft.

I was charged with two FELONY 4''s as a result and jailed. As of this writing, I am under house arrest and being monitored.

VAERS ID:2408119

Write-up: feels as if I am being punched/assaulted at the base of my skull/headaches are intense/pounding headaches; rapid pounding heartbeat; Intense migraine attacks/migraines have on occasions been severe, felt as if she was going to have an aneurysm; Buzzing sounds; Blood vessels in the brain are resonating; This is a spontaneous report received from a contactable reporter(s) (Consumer or other non HCP). The reporter is the patient. A 34-year-old female patient (not pregnant) received BNT162b2 (BNT162B2), on 27Apr2021 as dose 2, single (Lot number: ER8735) at the age of 34 years, in left arm for covid-19 immunisation. The patient''s relevant medical history was not reported. There were no concomitant medications. Past drug history included: Zoaforte, reaction(s): "Allergy". Vaccination history included: BNT162b2 (dose 1, lot number: ER8734, vaccine location: Left arm), administration date: 06Apr2021, when the patient was 34-year-old, for COVID-19 Immunization, reaction(s): "head discomfort", "anxiety", "palpitations", "migraine", "tinnitus", "headache", "cerebrovascular disorder". The following information was reported: CEREBROVASCULAR DISORDER (non-serious) with onset Jul2021, outcome "not recovered", described as "Blood vessels in the brain are resonating"; TINNITUS (non-serious) with onset Jul2021, outcome "not recovered", described as "Buzzing sounds"; MIGRAINE (non-serious) with onset Jul2021, outcome "not recovered", described as "Intense migraine attacks/migraines have on occasions been severe, felt as if she was going to have an aneurysm"; HEADACHE (non-serious) with onset Jul2021, outcome "not recovered", described as "feels as if I am being punched/assaulted at the base of my skull/headaches are intense/pounding headaches"; PALPITATIONS (non-serious) with onset Jul2021, outcome "not recovered", described as "rapid pounding heartbeat". The events "feels as if i am being punched/assaulted at the base of my skull/headaches are intense/pounding headaches", "rapid pounding heartbeat", "intense migraine attacks/migraines have on occasions been severe, felt as if she was going to have an aneurysm", "buzzing sounds" and "blood vessels in the brain are resonating" required physician office visit. Relevant laboratory tests and procedures are available in the appropriate section. Therapeutic measures were not taken as a result of headache, palpitations, migraine, tinnitus, cerebrovascular disorder.

Additional information: The patient stated that it felt as if she was being punched/assaulted at the base of my skull.

She was worried, the headaches were intense. She had also previously experienced rapid pounding heartbeat, intense migraine attacks, buzzing sounds, and pounding headaches after the shots. It has been more than a year and even now she has experienced the adverse effects. The effects occurred on multiple days. The migraines have on occasions been severe, felt as if she was going to have an aneurysm. It seems as if blood vessels in the brain are resonating that causes the headaches.

Recently, the pounding in the head has been intense.

The patient asked what were in the shots and stated that violation of her rights was a crime.

The events resulted in doctor or other healthcare professional office/clinic visit. The patient had no COVID prior vaccination and was COVID tested post vaccination.; Sender''s Comments: Linked Report(s) : PFIZER INC-202201039197 Same reporter, patient and suspect product, different dose, and similar events.

VAERS ID:1647166

Write-up: stated that her organs have completely failed; stated that she cannot breathe; stated that she is coughing up blood; Stated that her organs and kidneys have completely failed; This is a spontaneous report from a contactable consumer (patient). A female patient of an unspecified age received bnt162b2 (PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE), via an unspecified route of administration on an unspecified date (Batch/Lot number was not reported) as dose number unknown, single for COVID-19 immunization. The patient''s medical history and concomitant medications were not reported.

Patient stated that her organs have completely failed, stated that she cannot breathe, and stated that she is coughing up blood, all on unspecified dates. Additional Context:

Reporter wanted to know why her family member got the Covid vaccine shot, fully vaccinated and is in the hospital fighting for their life.

Stated that her organs and kidneys have completely failed, that she cannot breathe and is coughing up blood.

Wanted CEO phone number and email.

Wanted to share her grievances with the company for pouring toxins in her family member''s body.

Stated that they are doing experimental treatment on people and they are not lab rats.

Stated that Pfizer is killing people.

Stated that her aunt was a Covid nurse and never once caught Covid and got the vaccine and is now fighting for her life.

Stated that she is calling the Supreme Court.

Stated that this is a crime against humanity.

Stated that this is killing people and making them sick.

The patient was hospitalized for the events. The outcome of the events was unknown. No follow-up attempts are possible; information about lot/batch number cannot be obtained. No further information is expected.

VAERS ID:1470160

Write-up: I received the first dosage of the Moderna vaccine on May 4th of this year. On May 6th, I had what I term a ?neurological event?. For several hours, roughly 3, I was so dizzy and nauseous that I couldn?t walk the 20 feet (from living room couch to kitchen) to let my cat in from our deck. My body temp dropped significantly, I had extreme sensitivity to light and sound, my leg muscles were twitching, my skin was crawling, hands were shaking, and I felt extremely agitated, had difficulty sleeping. The next day, I had hot flashes, terrible headache, warped vision, dizziness, I was pacing incessantly, and my level of disorientation and confusing was unsettling.

I couldn?t find the right words during conversation, I couldn?t recall small details from one moment to the next, familiar names sounded unfamiliar,

I was having trouble following and remembering conversation details, difficulty organizing thoughts, and I was misspelling words that I normally have no trouble with it all, I am an impeccable speller, typically!

My most severe neurological symptoms continued on May 7th and May 8th. Hot flashes, dry and irritated eyes (feeling like I wanted to claw them out), blurred vision, confusion, headache, and itching skin all continued.

On May 8th, after having a civil conversation with my husband (we are considering moving, I want to move out of the area more than he does, so I was a little frustrated by our conversation) I excused myself to my bedroom, holding my head from this persisting headache,

but then suddenly, inexplicably I began screaming and cursing at the top of my lungs and I started to throw my little bottles of acrylic paints down the hallway, until one took an unfortunate left turn and hit the wall, red paint covered the wall and book shelves and carpet, and my emotions quickly turned to sadness and remorse, and I was crying uncontrollably trying to clean it up. I couldn?t make sense of my extreme behavior, it just wasn?t like me, and the punishment (me throwing paints) didn?t suit the crime (a mildly frustrating conversation)…

VAERS ID:1029499

Write-up: I got up at 3:00 a.m. (11 hours after receiving the vaccination) to get a drink of water.

I lost consciousness suddenly, resulting in a face plant on tile floor, which caused serious facial and dental injuries.

While attending to my injuries, my husband also experienced loss of consciousness and convulsions (three times). He has submitted his own paperwork.

VAERS ID:1029395

Write-up:

Sudden loss of consciousness while driving motor vehicle. Transport by ambulance to emergency room. Hospitalized for 36 hours and released.

VAERS ID:1133600

Write-up:

I believe I had a mental episode on Tuesday. I researched this database and saw that there were 3 cases of aggression reported, and that sort of describes my mental state.

My direct supervisor on Monday did have a discussion about a not up to par job performance as of late. When I got into work on Tuesday, I found myself in a mental state that I have never felt before. I was stewing in my office, practically seething over what happened. I convinced myself that I was going to be fired. I aggressively had a discussion with my supervisor around 8AM. Over the next 4 hours I started having incredibly irrational thoughts and felt like the walls were caving in around me. I aggresively and angrily discussed the situation with my HR manager, told her I had to get out and think about what I wanted to do. I emailed my boss an agressive email and stormed out. I was subsequently fired around 1PM on Tuesday.

Although there were some obvious other things going on, I truly believe that I was in a mental state of agression, anxiety and irrationality that I have never felt before. I am typically a laid back person and it takes way more than what happened to make me upset. I woke up this morning, feeling much clearer headed wondering what I did and how things happened the way they did. I do believe there is a good chance I had some sort of mental state change due to my second vaccine dose. I did not seek medical attention for this episode. After my first vaccine dose I only felt tired. After my second dose, I felt mildly fluish for about 12 hours the day after taking the shot. Nothing else happened.

VAERS ID:1737319

Write-up: On 04/29/2021 at approximately 5pm I had a blackout event lasting from 5pm until 1:30am the next day.

During that time, several behaviors which could be categorized as "out of character" were exhibited. Ranging from verbal nonsense to what was categorized by Medical Center as "temporary psychosis" resulting in physical violence. The violence and lack of response to verbal commands was severe enough to warrant arrest by police after discharge from medical center.

No memory of the events from 5pm to 1:30am exist.

VAERS ID:909109

Write-up:

After have the vaccine done and taking my medications, I started have hallucinations of bugs all over my skin and coming out of my skin. the hallucinations lasted for about 20 hours…

VAERS ID:1208527

Write-up: Patient received his second dose of Pfizer COVID Vaccine on 13 Apr 2021 at about 9:30 AM. That afternoon, he began to experience chills, body aches and back pain.

Later that night, unable to sleep, he began to experience visual hallucinations, to include a demon to his immediate left, a candle in his far left periphery, shackles, the room going dark and feeling like he was stuck in a time loop.

In addition he experienced auditory hallucinations, to include a demon yelling and people whispering.

He took ibuprofen that afternoon for his chills. No known psychiatric history or drug use. He denied suicidal ideation. Has a history of back pain for which he has been seeing physical therapy for several months. Enjoys his job with no identifiable unique stressors.

VAERS ID:2043532

Write-up: My son revived his Covid 19 booster on 1/15 2922 at 10:00 AM. Approximately 14-18 hours after this vaccine is given my son begins approximately 5 min episodes of hallucinations in which he says and does things that do not make sense.

15 hrs after his vaccine at 1:00 AM on 1/16/2022 he woke up and became extremely agitated, yelling, screaming, crying, heart racing and this time started saying he was going to die or needed to die. He is not lucid. When asked questions he does not make sense or does not know basic information such as his age or birthdate. He walked to the banister from his room on the 2nd story and began climbing over the edge. My husband grabbed him and took him to his bed holding him down and asking him to count to 10. He slowly begins to calm and all of a sudden becomes lucid again and starts making sense. He has no memory if his actions during the hallucinations.

He did have a mild fever of 100.9 and the hallucinations happen after sleeping or when he appears to wake up from sleeping. The following day he was fine and lucid.

The next night 10/16/2022 at 10:30 PM after sleeping for 1.5 hrs he awoke and began having a 2nd hallucination. He did not have a fever this night. He enters he hallways and began yelling at his brother as if he was there, but his brother was in his room sleeping. He ran downstairs to my bedroom and started yelling he was going to die. I walked him back upstairs and he told my husband to kill him. When we asked him what he did that day he had he jumped over the edge and jumped off a cliff. He then began answering questions correctly and became lucid again.

He had no memory of the episode.

VAERS ID:1330943

Write-up: I am 33 and trying to conceive, and I religiously track my menstrual cycle (periods, ovulation, tested hormone levels, and symptoms leading up to and following both). I have a 28-29 day cycle and it is as regular and consistent as the sun rising every day. In the days leading up to my period, I always experience tell-tale signs that my period is coming (specifically, back & leg cramping, breast pain & tenderness, and increased emotionalism/weepiness). I received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on 3/30/21. My period started on 4/16/21 following a normal/standard 28-day cycle. It was lighter and shorter than normal, but I ovulated at the expected time following that period, and it did not seem particularly unusual in any way.

I received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on 4/22/21. Since that time, I have not gotten a period, nor have I experienced ANY of the premenstrual symptoms that I have experienced before every single period in the last 20+ years.

I?m now on day 34 of my cycle, I have not had a period, and I am not pregnant.

As I desperately search for answers on the internet, the CDC and other health authorities consistently say there is ?no evidence? that covid vaccines have any impact on menstrual cycles, despite tens of thousands of women with anecdotal evidence.

This is infuriating and completely unacceptable.

I NEVER would have been vaccinated had I known it would affect my cycles.

It may be temporary, it may not affect fertility directly, but i have zero chance of conceiving this month, because there is no way to track and time my cycle. I am 33, desperately trying to conceive, and not getting any younger.

To not tell women this prior to getting the vaccine, and to ignore it and deny it is even a problem, is absolutely criminal.

VAERS ID:1362319

Write-up: SEVERE JOINT PAIN IN MY RIGHT KNEE ,MY LOWER BACK, AND MY NECK CAUSING SEVERE PAIN DOWN BOTH MY ARMS AND MY HANDS ,, CONFUSION WITH MY MIND RACING OUT OF CONTROL IN A FOG FOR OVER 2 WEEKS, INTO THE 3RD WEEKS I HAD SEVERE SCIATIC PAIN ON MY RIGHT SIDE INTO MY RIGHT LEG CAUSING SEVERE PAINFUL CRAPPING ,,MY DOCTOR GAVE ME DEXAMETHASONE, AT MY REQUEST AFTER I READ ABOUT THE SCIENTISTS RECOMMENDING THE STEROID BE GIVEN TO PEOPLE SUFFERING FROM SEVERE INFLAMMATION AND PAIN FROM THE VACCINES ..IT ONLY TOOK 4 -1 MG PILLS TO GIVE ME RELIEF

,, I DONT UNDERSTAND MY THE LYING CDC IS NOT BEING HONEST ABOUT THESE VACCINES ,,CVS PHARMACY. TOLD ME THERE WERE NO SIDE EFFECTS TO THE VACCINE ,,AND IM THINKING ABOUT SUING THEM FOR THAT CRIMINAL LIE ,,I WILL NEVER HAVE ANYTHING GOOD TO SAY ABOUT CVS AS LONG AS I LIVE AND BREATH ON THIS PLANET ,,EXCEPT TO SAY THEY ARE LYING NAZIS !! EXPERIMENTING ON PEOPLE INSTEAD OF INFORMING THEM”

VAERS ID:156926

Write-up: I have net had any issues with my health until I received my second dose of the Phizer vacine, Lot #FA7485

You guys should be prosecuted to the full extent for lying to the public. I hope that there will be criminal acts taken upon you sham of our government,

I am experiencing all the signs of GBS now and it?s not right, including everything from ?puns & needles in my hands, arms, burning of the back you name it I have begun experiencing all of the signs.

There is nothing false about what I am writing here and I expect a call do your job and get this pandemic under control but don?t blame it on the healthy and don?t expect for the healthy to take the Phizer vacine I did this for the common good and now I?m sick this is bull and expect a call!!!!

VAERS ID:2170522

Write-up: The Pfizer Covid vaccine has caused severe radiating arm pain throughout my left arm. My arm constantly falls asleep and it is very painful. I''ve been waking up every night from my arm pain. I will get random sharp pains and constantly feel like I can feel something in my arm. After getting the covid shot the whole inside of my arm was bruised black from my armpit to half o my bicep.

My arm experiences such great pains now that I''m changing careers. I can''t be a certified dental assistant anymore due to the pain. This is criminal, I was forced to get this to work. Now I''m in constant pain.

VAERS ID:2690921

Write-up:

poisoned from the vaccine/ poisoned his muscles, his bones, poisoned his blood, everything, damage was done to his body;

suffering with pain/ It hurts when he is doing anything/painful for him to walk around; immobile/can barely move;

This is a spontaneous report received from a contactable reporter(s) (Consumer or other non HCP). The reporter is the patient. A male patient received bnt162b2 (BNT162B2), in 2021 as dose number unknown, single (Batch/Lot number: unknown) for covid-19 immunisation. The patient''s relevant medical history and concomitant medications were not reported. The following information was reported: MOTOR DYSFUNCTION (non-serious) with onset 2021, outcome "not recovered", described as "immobile/can barely move"; POISONING (medically significant) with onset 2021, outcome "not recovered", described as "poisoned from the vaccine/ poisoned his muscles, his bones, poisoned his blood, everything, damage was done to his body"; PAIN (non-serious) with onset 2021, outcome "not recovered", described as "suffering with pain/ It hurts when he is doing anything/painful for him to walk around". Clinical course: The patient reported that he is poisoned from the vaccine and is seeking 10 million in damages (settlement). He said that the company are (withheld) criminals and they don''t know it.

He said that he has been suffering with pain since receiving the vaccine, but he is not going to go into it. He reported he is immobile, can barely move, it hurts when he is doing anything.

He stated that the vaccine has poisoned his muscles, his bones, poisoned his blood, everything, damage was done to his body. He mentioned that he wants money for suffering.

It is painful for him to walk around and has been going on for years since 2021 since that date he received the vaccine.

He is suffering for many years now, at least 2 years.

The information on the batch/lot number for bnt162b2 has been requested and will be submitted if and when received.

VAERS ID:2726609

Age:38.0 Sex:Male Location:Michigan

Write-up:

Disabled;

I am pretty much dying from it; took my life away;

Nausea; Light headedness; Blurry vision; Shortness of breath; Muscle twitching; Hair falling out; Chronic fatigue syndrome/Exhaustion; Extreme heavy legs; Chest pain; Cannot move my hands or toes; Partial headache; Ringing in the ears; Vertigo;

Sleeping past 10 hours a day; after 4 months it turns into insomnia;

It blew my sleep and I can''t sleep at all; Wobbly while I was standing; My body vibrates; internal vibrations; Brain lapse; Heart palpitations; Electrocuted feeling;

Body feels like its wrapped up with pins and needles on;

Nerve damage;

Ruined my life;

This is a spontaneous report received from a Consumer or other non HCP. A 40-year-old male patient received BNT162b2 (BNT162B2), in Nov2021 as dose number unknown (booster), single (Lot number: EW0172) at the age of 38 years for covid-19 immunisation. The patient had no relevant medical history. There were no concomitant medications. Vaccination history included: Covid-19 vaccine (DOSE 1, SINGLE), for COVID-19 immunization; Covid-19 vaccine (DOSE 2, SINGLE), for COVID-19 immunization.

The following information was reported:

DISABILITY (disability), outcome "unknown", described as "Disabled"; ANXIETY (non-serious), outcome "unknown", described as "I am pretty much dying from it; took my life away"; NAUSEA (non-serious), outcome "unknown"; DIZZINESS (non-serious), outcome "unknown", described as "Light headedness"; VISION BLURRED (non-serious), outcome "unknown", described as "Blurry vision"; DYSPNOEA (non-serious), outcome "unknown", described as "Shortness of breath"; MUSCLE TWITCHING (non-serious), outcome "unknown"; ALOPECIA (non-serious), outcome "unknown", described as "Hair falling out"; CHRONIC FATIGUE SYNDROME (non-serious), outcome "unknown", described as "Chronic fatigue syndrome/Exhaustion"; LIMB DISCOMFORT (non-serious), outcome "unknown", described as "Extreme heavy legs"; CHEST PAIN (non-serious), outcome "unknown"; MOVEMENT DISORDER (non-serious), outcome "unknown", described as "Cannot move my hands or toes"; HEADACHE (non-serious), outcome "unknown", described as "Partial headache"; TINNITUS (non-serious), outcome "unknown", described as "Ringing in the ears"; VERTIGO (non-serious), outcome "unknown"; INSOMNIA (non-serious), outcome "unknown", described as "Sleeping past 10 hours a day; after 4 months it turns into insomnia; It blew my sleep and I can''t sleep at all"; DYSSTASIA (non-serious), outcome "unknown", described as "Wobbly while I was standing"; VIBRATION SYNDROME (non-serious), outcome "unknown", described as "My body vibrates; internal vibrations"; CEREBRAL DISORDER (non-serious), outcome "unknown", described as "Brain lapse"; PALPITATIONS (non-serious), outcome "unknown", described as "Heart palpitations"; ELECTRIC SHOCK SENSATION (non-serious), outcome "unknown", described as "Electrocuted feeling"; PARAESTHESIA (non-serious), outcome "unknown", described as "Body feels like its wrapped up with pins and needles on"; NERVE INJURY (non-serious), outcome "unknown", described as "Nerve damage";

IMPAIRED QUALITY OF LIFE (non-serious), outcome "unknown", described as "Ruined my life".

The patient underwent the following laboratory tests and procedures: Blood test: Unknown results. Therapeutic measures were taken as a result of disability, anxiety, nausea, dizziness, vision blurred, dyspnoea, muscle twitching, alopecia, chronic fatigue syndrome, limb discomfort, chest pain, movement disorder, headache, tinnitus, vertigo, insomnia, dysstasia, vibration syndrome, cerebral disorder, palpitations, electric shock sensation, paraesthesia, nerve injury, impaired quality of life. Clinical information: Consumer stated, Yes, I tell you list of all my symptoms. I had nausea, exhaustion, extreme heavy legs, chest pains, cannot move my hands or toes, partial headache, ringing in the ears, vertigo, light headedness, sleeping past 10 hours a day, blurry vision, feel like I got poison, wobbly while I was standing, shortness of breath. Then after 4 months it turns into insomnia which I take, It blew my sleep and I couldn''t sleep at all. After sleeping 10-12 hours a days and then I have insomnia 4 months later. My body vibrates, internal vibrations, muscle twitching, brain lapse, heart palpitations, electrocuted feeling, hair falling out, threw like symptoms 24 hours a day now, body feels like its wrapped up with pins and needles on.

I got diagnosed with nerve damage chronic fatigue syndrome and it''s a lot more than that but that''s what happened to me and now I am very upset.

They said this was safe and I am pretty much dying from it. I do exactly because, I can''t believe they took my life away

and if you work for Pfizer I would not recommend taking this shot because you could die from this.

I mean, I can''t believe that they made a vaccine that killed everybody, this is exactly what happened

I am so mad and I will do whatever I have to do to make the world know that Pfizer is killing many people.

I hope you don''t work for Pfizer, I hope you just work in a office, collect their data.

This is the most criminal organization in the world.

Senior people that dying,

Criminal people are putting a lot of phone calls like this for people say that they are dying or something to.

Yes, "expletive" Pfizer and the whole company, I am so upset.

…

