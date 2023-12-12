TOXIC TECHNOLOGY FOR CBDC AND DIGITAL ID
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wd3fJE4cUjs Steve Kirsch CEO M10 #banktech2020
Steve Kirsch CEO M10 supplier of technology to banks enabling them to issue digital M0 and M1 money.
https://paymentsandcards.podbean.com/e/interview-with-steve-kirsch-ceo-of-m10/
M10 PARTNERS:
https://www.fisglobal.com/en#innovators
https://www.ibm.com/uk-en - https://research.ibm.com/publications/silicon-quantum-dot-devices-for-scalable-quantum-computing
Abstract
Silicon (Si) quantum dot (QD) spin qubits have great potential for application in large-scale quantum circuits as they share many similarities with classical transistors that represent the prototypical example for scalable electronic platforms. However, for QD formation and control, additional gates are required that add to device complexity and thus hinder upscaling.
https://www.ibm.com/search?lang=en&cc=us&lnk=mhsrch&q=quantum+dots
https://www.zurich.ibm.com/st/quantum/
STEVE KIRSCH, YOU AND THOSE OTHERS IN THE FINTECH INDUSTRY ARE BEHIND THIS "COVID" AND "VACCINATION" CRIME
STOP INJECTING PEOPLE WITH TOXIC QUANTUM DOTS!!!!!
UPDATE:
ALL THIS "VACCINATION" CAMPAIGN EVERYWHERE IS AIMED AT INJECTING THESE "MARKERS"
PLEASE TAKE A LOOK AT THIS:
https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com/p/the-false-prophet-leading-russians
According to the Gamaleya director, 80% of Russians who say they were vaccinated with Sputnik V but still end up in a COVID ward are liars who illegally purchased a vaccine certificate.
How does Gintsburg know this? Because Sputnik V has built-in “markers”:
Gintsburg explained that it is possible to check whether a person was vaccinated with Sputnik V or not using a special analysis for the presence of drug markers: "We see that people lack these markers in 80% of cases."
His provocative claim backfired immediately. Russian media outlets responded to his curious and conspicuously vague disclosure by asking: “what exactly do you mean by markers?”
After a week of silence, Gintsburg issued an update: a special blood test had been developed to check for the presence of adenovirus Ad26, which is used in Sputnik V to transport genetic material to cells. Some experts have claimed this alleged blood test is pointless and makes no sense.
https://tass.ru/obschestvo/12750415
The director of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Epidemiology explained that it is possible to check whether a person has been vaccinated or not with the help of a special analysis for the presence of drug markers
YES, THERE IS A CAUSE FOR THESE ADVERSE EFFECTS AND DEATH. THE CAUSE IS THIS TOXIC DEADLY TECHNOLOGY.
STEVE KIRSCH AND HIS QUANTUM DOTS
Great content OUTRAGED- you’ve done the equivalent of red-pilling me, but with a person. I guess you’ve red pilled me against Mr Kirsch. I feel like a real dill! Wasted so much time with his newsletters/substacks. Well and trust unsubscribed from him. Thank you OUTRAGED-I owe you!
Silly Con Valley ?