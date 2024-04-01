So, they injected it into the military, police, emergency services.... Now everyone is injected with a device with a "real IP ADDRESS"....

Thank you very much. So one word of notice before we begin,

all the technologies that you are going to see here now are real.

And with that said

I'd like to first tell you the story about

this uh... little girl named Dana

she's very special for me because she's my daugther

and Dana was born with a leg condition requiring frequent surgeries like this one

uh... she had when we were in Boston

and um... I remember taking her to that particular surgery

and uh...

I rembember her being admitted and she was excited at first

and then just before they got into her the OR

I looked at her and she was... afraid, she was little worried and

who wouldn't be? Because surgeries today are complicated

and they're often very risky.

Now let's imagine a few years into the future, into the near future hopefully,

Dana will arrive to hospital for her ??? surgery

and instead of being prepped for anesthesia for the OR

the surgeon will just take a syringe and inside the syringe

there are millions of tiny robots, of tiny machines

that will be injected into Dana's bloodstream.

They will autonomously locate the place they need to be in,

they will excite out the injured tissue,

then will remove dead cells,

then they will...

stimulate and guide the regrowth of healthy cells across those tissue gaps,

they will release drugs that relief pain and reduce inflammation

and all the while Dana will be sitting on the chair

eating a sandwich, reading a book, might be the next

twilight saga book which she'll be able to read because she will be 16 by then

And...(giggles)

uh... when these robots

have completed their job they'll simply disintegrate

and disappear from her bloodstream the next day.

So these nanobots have been envisioned in the past 30 years

by people like Eric Drexler, Robert Freitas and Ray Kuzweil.

Today I'm going to show you that these robots exist

here in Israel.

I'll show you this syringe

which I've brought from my lab.

So this syringe has inside it a thousand billion robots.

So these robots are each fifty nanometers

long as you can see in this slide under the microscope.

Fifty nanometers is about 2000 times thinner than the thickness of your hair

OK? And... umm... These robots were born actually 3 years ago

in a research I did with Shawn Douglas, now a UCSF Professor.

But over the past year and a half

in my group at Bar-Ilan University

We've been developing and testing robots for a variety of

medical and therapeutic tasks.

We've invented ways of making them safe for use

and non-inmunogenic

and we learned how to tune their stability in our bloodstream

to fit either short-term or long-term

even days long medical procedures.

So to carry out medical and therapeutic procedures in our body

with the upmost precision,

we need to be able to control molecules

Controlling molecules is a very simple challenge

in modern scientific knowledge.

OK? Let's speak for example about the class of molecules we know as drugs

So despite...

amazing progress made in the past four decades

the way we think about drugs and we the way we use drugs

has been essentially unchanged

and it's similar as two hundred years ago

right? You hear about about big pharmaceutical companies

spending huge amounts of money

searching for better, safer drugs.

Attempts that usually fail.

OK? but,

searching for let's say a safer cancer drug,

half it is a concept that has a flaw in it.

Because searching for a safer cancer drug

is basically like searching for a gun that kills only bad people

We don't search for such guns,

what we do is training soldiers to use that gun properly

Of course in drugs we can't do this because it seems very hard

But there are things we can do with drugs

for example, we can put the drugs

in particles from which they difuse slowly.

We can attach a drug to a carrier

which takes someplace but, this is not real control.

When we were thinking about control we're thinking about

processes is the real world around us

and what happens when we want to control a process

that's beyond our capabilities as humans

we just connect this process to a computer

and let the computer control this process for us.

OK? So that's what we do.

But obviously this cannot be done with drugs because

the drugs are so much smaller than the computers as we know them

The computer is in fact so much bigger

it's about a hundred million times bigger that any drug molecule.

Our nanobots which were in the syringe

solve this problem because they are in fact

computers the size of molecules.

and they can interact with molecules

and they can control molecules directly,

so just think about all those

drugs that have been withdrawn from the market

for excessive toxicity

right?

It doesn't mean that they are not effective,

they were amazingly effective,

they were just guns shooting in all directions

but in the hands of a well-trained soldier

or a well-programed nanobot

using all the existing drugs

we could hypothetically kill almost any disease.

So we might not need even new drugs.

We have amazing drugs already,

we just don't know how to control them, this is the problem

and our nanobots...

hopefully solve this problem and I'll show you how.

So there is an interesting question "how do we build

a robot or a machine the size of a molecule?"

so the simple answer would be: we can use molecules

to build this machine.

So we're using molecules, but we're not using just any molecule.

We're using the perfect, most beautiful molecule on earth, at least in my opinion,

which is DNA.

And in fact every part of the robot,

every part of out nanorobots:

Moving parts, axis, locks, chasis, software,

everything is made from DNA molecules.

And the techonology that enables us to do this

originated thirty years ago when the pioneering works of Nadrian Seeman,

culminating 7 years ago in the works of Paul Rothemund from Caltech,

which was also featured in TED,

and it's called DNA origami.

Now in DNA origami we do not use a piece of paper,

we use a single long strand of DNA

and we fold it into virtually any shape we want.

For example these shapes, so these are actual microscopic images

of shapes the size of molecules that were folded from DNA.

so the smiley you see here in the center of the screen for example

are a hundred nanometers in size

and we make billions of them in few... in a single reaction.

Now since 2006 several researchers, really talented ones,

have been expanding the limits of the technically feasible in DNA origami

and now we have an astonishig array of shapes and objects which we can build

using this technique.

And these researchers also gave us computer-aided design tools

that enable everyone

very very simply to design objects from DNA

So these CAD tools amazingly

enable us to focus o n the shape we want

forgetting the fact that these structures are in fact assemblies of molecules.

so this is for example a shape the computer can actually turn into DNA molecules.

and the output of this CAD software, as you can see,

is a spreadsheet with fragments of DNA

which you can attach to a message and send to a company

one of two dozen companies that make DNA by order and you'll get those DNA's

several days later to your doorstep

and when you get them all you need to do is just mix them in a certain way

and these molecular bricks will self-assemble into

millions of copies of the very structure that you designed using that CAD software

which is free by the way, you can download it for free.

So, let's have a look at our nanorobots.

So, this is how the nanorobots look like, it's built from DNA as you can see

And it resembles a clam shell in which you can put cargo

You can load anything you want starting from small molecules, drugs,

proteines, enzymes, even nano-particles. Virtually any function

that molecules can carry out, can be loaded into the nanobot

and the nanobot can be programmed to turn on and off

these functions at certain places and at certain times

this is how we control those molecules

and so this particular nanorobot is in an off state, it's closed,it's securely

sequestres anything, any payload you put inside

so it's not accessible to the outside of the robot,

for example, it cannot engage target cells or target tissues

But we can program the nanobot to switch to an on state

based on molecular cues it finds from the environment

so programming the robot is virtually like assemblying a combination lock

using disks that recognize digits,

but of course instead of digits we are assemblying disks that recognize molecules.

So these robots can turn from off to on and when they do

any cargo inside is now accessible,

it can attack target cells or target tissues

or other robots which you'll see later on.

And so we have robots that can switch from off to on

and off again, we can control their kinetics of transition.

We can control which payload becomes accessible at which time point

Let's see an example how these robots for example control a cancer drug

So what you can do is you can take nanobots,

you can put the nastiest cancer drug you may find

into the robots, even a cancer drug

that's been withdrawn because of excessive toxicity

Ok? When the robot is locked

and you put them in your mixture of healthy cells and tumor cells

nothing happens, no cell is affected, because the robot

safely sequesters those drugs inside.

When we unlock the robots

all cells die because the cargo inside the [robot] attacks anything on sight.

So all cells eventually die. In this case this is a fluorescent molecule

to help us see better the output.

But when we program the nanobots to search for tumor cells particulary,

so only the tumor cells

uh... only the tumor cells die because

the robot doesn't care about the bystander cells, about the healthy cells.

So it does not harm them at all.

And we have nanorobots in our lab that can target

about ten types of cancer already and other cell targets

and my team keeps expanding this range monthly.

So these are nanorobots and to another topic

organisms in nature, like bacteria and animals

have learned very early in evolution that working in a coordinated group

conveys advantage

and capabilities beyond those of the individual

and since we are interested in

very complex medical procedures, very complex therapeutic settings,

we're wondering what we could do

if we could engineer artificial swarm behaviors

into our nanobots as well so we could have extraordinarily large groups of nanobots

Can we teach them to behave like animals, like insects

and how do you do this? So the question is interesting.

So you could think one way to do it would be

to look at a natural swarm like this one of fish

and simulate the dynamics of the entire swarm and then try to write the codes

in molecules of course

that mimic the same behaviour

this is virtually impossible, it's impractical

what we do is we take the single fish or a single nanobot in our case

and you design a very basic set of interaction rules

and then you take this one, this nanobot, you make a billion copies of it

and you let the behaviours emerge from that group

let me show you some examples of the things we can already do

for example, just as ants

can shake hands and form physical bridges between two trees

or two remote parts of the same tree,

we already have nanorobots that can reach out for each other

touch each other and shake hands in such a way

they form physical bridges.

Then you can imagine these robots

extending, making bridges extending from one-half

to the other half of an injured tissue,

an injured spinal cord for example

or an injured leg in the case of Dana, my daughter

and once they stretched over that tissue gap

they can apply growth factors, as payloads, and those growth factors

stimulate the re-growth and guide re-growth of cells across the gap.

So we already did that and...

we have robots that can cross regulate each other just like animals do in groups

and this is amazing because as you can see here

you can have two types of robots, Type-A and Type-B

they can cross regulate each other, such that "A" is active

while "B" is not and viceversa.

So this is good for combination therapy

with combination therapy we take multiple drugs, right?

and sometimes two or more of these drugs

can collide and generate side effects,

but here you can put one drug here, one drug here

and the robots will time the activities so that

one drug is active, the other is not and then they can switch

and so two or more drugs can operate at the same time without actually colliding.

Another example that we did is the quorum sensing.

Now quorum sensing is great, it's a bacterial inspired behaviour

It means nanorobots can count themselves

and they can switch to "on" only when reaching a certain population size

this is a mechanism invented by bacteria in evolution

and they regulate amazing behaviours based on just their population density

for example, bioluminescence, this one of the well-studied examples

so our robots can count themselves and switch to on

only when reaching a certain population size which we can program.

This is great because this is a mechanism of programming a drug

to become active only when reaching a certain dose

around the target, regardless of its inherent dose-response curve.

One last I'm gonna show to you is computing,

so this nanobots can do computing.

How's so? If you think about your computer at home,

the processor of the computer is in fact a gigantic swarm of transistors

In an i7 core for example you have 800 million transistors approximately

and they're set to interact in certain ways to produce logic gates

and these logic gates are set to interact to produce computations

so we can also produce computation by setting interactions between nanorobots

to emulate logic gates like you see here

and they form chains and they form pairs

and my team in Bar-Ilan University [has] already developed several architectures

of computing based on interacting nanorobots

and to prototype these

we are using animals, very interesting animals

these are cockroaches,

they are very easy to work with, the're very sweet,

they're actually from South America

and I'm a Soutamerican myself so I fell kinda related

[Laughter]

And hum... so what we do is we inject those robots into the cockroach

and to do that we of course had to put the cockroaches to sleep

have you ever tried putting cockroach to sleep?

We put in the freezer for seven minutes

in they fall asleep

and we can inject these nanorobots inside

and after 20 minutes they start running around, they're happy.

And those robots

while they're doing this, the robots read molecules

from the cockroaches' inputs

and they write their outputs in the form of drugs

activated on those cockroaches' cells

so we can do, we can see that and we already have, as you can see,

architectures of interecting nanorobots that can emulate logical operators

and you can use these as modular parts to build any type universal computer you want

[....]

that can control multiple drugs simultaneously

as a result of biocomputing, this is real universal computing in a living animal.

Now we already have systems that have [the] computing capacity

of an 8-bit computer like Commodore 64.

To make sure we don't lose control over the nanobots after they're injected

my team [has] developed nanorobots that carry antennae

these antennae are made from metal nano-particles.

Now, the antennae enable the nanobots

to respond to externally applied electromagnetic fields

so these nanorobots, this version of nanobots

can actually be activated with a press of a button on a joystick

or for example using a controller

such as the Xbox or Wii if you ever had the chance of playing with those

and you can see one of my students in the lab configuring an Xbox app

to control nanobots.

For example you can imagine nanorobots being injected

to Dana, my daughter for example,

and the doctor can guide those robots

into the site, into the leg and just activate them with a hand gesture.

And you can already see an example where we actually took

cancer cells and loaded robots with cancer drugs

and activated the drug by a hand gesture.

and we can actually kill cancer cells just by doing this,

as you can see here.

And the interesting thing is that

because the controller like the Xbox is connected to the internet,

the controller actually links those nanobots to the network

so they have an actual IP address

and they can be accessed from a remote device sitting on the same network,

for example, my doctor's smartphone

So, OK?, just like controlling a controller, this can be done.

The last thing I'm gonna show is, if you look at our body

you'll see that every cell type, every organ, every tissue

has their own unique molecular signature

and this is equivalent to a physical IP address made of molecules

and if you know these molecules

you can use those nanobots to browse the Organism Wide Web, as we call it

and you can program them to look for bits,

this could be for example signally molecules between cells,

and either fetch them for diagnostics

or carry them to different addresses.

And we already have robots that can hijack

signals between cells

and manipulate an entire network of communications between cells

and this is great for controlling very complex diseases in which many cell types

communicate and orchestrate to perpetuate a disease.

So before I finish I'd just like to thank

my amazing team at Bar-Ilan University

and all the colleagues that took part in this extraordinary journey,

starting from the George Chuch's Lab in Harvard

and ending today in Bar-Ilan University in the new Faculty of Life Sciences,

and I really hope that

anywhere between a year and five years from now

we'll be able to use this in humans

and finally witness the emergence of nanobot society.

Thank you very much.

https://www.digitaltrends.com/cool-tech/nanobots-live-cockroach-thought-control/

Israeli scientists say they have come up with a way for brain power to control when drugs are released into the body, by using tiny robots made out of DNA to deliver the medication internally.

Researchers at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya and Bar-Ilan University in Ramat Gan have built the nanobots to which medication is attached and then are injected into the body. The nanobots have a “gate” that opens or closes — thereby controlling drug release — depending on brain activity.

In order to achieve this, the New Scientist magazine said, the researchers developed a computer algorithm that could tell whether a person’s brain was resting or carrying out some form of mental activity, such as math problems. A fluorescent-tinted drug was then added to the nanobots, which were injected into a cockroach placed inside an electromagnetic coil.

This coil was then connected to an EEG cap worn by a person asked to perform mental calculations. The computer recognized increased brain activity by the cap wearer, which triggered the “gate” on the nanobots inside the cockroach, releasing the fluorescent drug that was visible as it spread through the insect’s body.

The idea is to use the delivery system for people with mental health issues, which are sometimes triggered before sufferers are aware they need medication.

By monitoring brain activity, the nanobots could deliver the required preventative drugs automatically,

for example before a violent episode of schizophrenia.

The group has built nanorobots out of DNA , forming shell-like shapes that drugs can be tethered to. The bots also have a gate, which has a lock made from iron oxide nanoparticles. The lock opens when heated using electromagnetic energy, exposing the drug to the environment. Because the drug remains tethered to the DNA parcel, a body’s exposure to the drug can be controlled by closing and opening the gate.

By examining when fluorescence appeared inside different cockroaches, the team confirmed that this worked.

The idea would be to automatically trigger the release of a drug when it is needed. For example, some people don’t always know when they need medication – before a violent episode of schizophrenia, for instance. If an EEG could detect it was coming, it could stimulate the release of a preventative drug.

to treat human ailments or weaponized

hijacked by a snake themed terrorist

organization and then used to destroy

Paris but I suppose it's only a matter

of time