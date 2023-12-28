$100,000 QUESTION

WHAT ARE YOU MOST AFRAID OF?

1. Chikungunya virus (CHIKV)and mayaro virus

2. Marburg virus

3. Plague (Yersinia pestis)

4. Q Fever (Coxiella burneti)

5. Sudan Ebolavirus

DON'T WORRY, “SAFE AND EFFECTIVE” ARE ON THE WAY!

The recent pandemic has highlighted the importance of making vaccines against potential threats to humanity and it is in that context that we are delighted to receive this new funding to drive our vital research into vaccines to protect communities against Marburg virus, Sudan Ebolavirus, plague, Q Fever and chikungunya and mayaro virus. This critical work will help prevent future outbreaks in low- and middle-income countries and offer protection against future pandemics, as previously realised with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19."

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, Director of OVG and the Ashall Professor of Infection and Immunity at the Pandemic Sciences Institute

R. W. MALONE CONTRACT W81XWH15D0042 INCLUDES

W81XWH15D0042-0001

Description WRAIR CLINICAL EVALUATION OF CHIKUNGUNYA VACCINE CANDIDATES

https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/next-pandemic/chikungunya

The next pandemic: Chikungunya?

The tiger mosquito that carries the chikungunya virus is now moving into new habitats in Europe and America thanks to climate change.

This means the once tropical disease could soon become a global pandemic threat.

23 March 2021

August in Italy usually means one thing – vacation time. But in August of 2007, the tiny village of Castiglione Di Cervia in northern Italy was seeing one person after another fall sick with a high fever, muscle ache and exhaustion and excruciating joint pain.

https://www.msn.com/en-in/news/other/recap-2023-from-chikungunya-to-rsv-a-look-back-at-major-vaccines-launched-this-year/ar-AA1m4OO9

The year 2023 witnessed some major medical breakthroughs around the globe. During the year, some crucial vaccines were approved including the approvals of the first two vaccines against respiratory syncytial virus, the first chikungunya vaccine, a new vaccine against malaria, and a move to new monovalent COVID-19 vaccines.

Here some important vaccines that were approved this year:

RSV: In May, the FDA approved the world’s first RSV vaccine following years of failed attempts by scientists to develop one. The vaccine, GSK’s Arexvy, is approved in the United States to prevent lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in adults aged 60 years or older.

Malaria: In October this year, WHO recommended the widespread use of a second vaccine for the prevention of malaria in children. R21 is the second malaria vaccine recommended by WHO.

Chikungunya: Valneva’s Ixchiq is the first vaccine for chikungunya, which is spread by bites from infected Aedes mosquitoes. A CDC committee is expected to vote on its recommendation for use in February 2024.

Meningococcal disease: CDC recommended new pentavalent meningococcal vaccine. The FDA approved Pfizer’s Penbraya as the only vaccine covering the five most common serogroups causing meningococcal disease in people aged 10 to 25 years. The new pentavalent meningococcal vaccine covers the five most common meningococcal serogroups — A, B, C, W-135 and Y — and reduces the number of doses needed for full vaccination to two shots given 6 months apart.

https://www.gmanetwork.com/news/topstories/nation/892426/chikungunya-cases-spike-by-381-doh/story/

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41587-022-01641-3 Chikungunya and Lyme vaccines make headway

Nature Biotechnology volume 41, page6 (2023)

https://www.nature.com/articles/nm.2105 A virus-like particle vaccine for epidemic Chikungunya virus protects nonhuman primates against infection

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2812514 November 29, 2023

FDA Approves First Chikungunya Vaccine - The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently greenlit the first vaccine to prevent chikungunya, a disease spread by mosquitos carrying the chikungunya virus. The agency called the virus an “emerging global health threat” due to its growing prevalence and geographic range. The vaccine, marketed as Ixchiq by Valneva Austria GmbH, is approved for adults 18 years or older who are at high risk of exposure to chikungunya virus.

The approval was based in part on clinical trial results showing that the live-attenuated vaccine elicited antibody levels high enough to protect against disease in about 99% of participants who received it.

Chikungunya often causes such symptoms as fever, rashes, and joint and muscle pain that last about a week, although some people experience long-term severe joint pain. Death from infection with the virus is rare.

WHAT ABOUT MARVAX?

https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231218/e282ac74M-EU-grant-boosts-development-of-vaccines-against-Marburg-viruses.aspx

€7.4M EU grant boosts development of vaccines against Marburg viruses

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/soligenix-inc-vital-vaccine-development-165421943.html

Soligenix is working to make thermostabilized vaccines a reality, with its ThermoVax(R) platform.

In October 2022, Soligenix was invited by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) Division of Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Medical Countermeasures to submit a full contract proposal for the development of single-vial, adjuvanted, heat stable subunit vaccines to prevent filovirus infection. This submission supports a potential multi-year, multi-million dollar contract to develop SuVax(TM) (A Safe and Thermostable Single-Vial Adjuvanted Subunit Vaccine with Rapid Onset Immunity to Sudan ebolavirus”) and MarVax(TM) (Marburg Marburgvirus) vaccine candidates as medical countermeasures (MCM) for use in the event of a Sudan ebolavirus or Marburg marburgvirus outbreak.

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/sngx-invited-submit-barda-contract-104500197.html

BARDA Invites Contract Proposal for SuVax™ and MarVax™ Vaccine Candidates

https://www.biospace.com/article/releases/soligenix-announces-publication-demonstrating-enduring-protection-of-its-thermostable-rivax-vaccine/

Soligenix. (Nasdaq: SNGX) (Soligenix or the Company), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need, announced today publication of pre-clinical immunogenicity studies for RiVax® (heat stable ricin toxin vaccine) demonstrating enduring protection for at least 12 months post-vaccination. The article titled "Durable Immunity to Ricin Toxin Elicited by a Thermostable, Lyophilized Subunit Vaccine" has been accepted for publication in the journal mSphere (available here).

Who worked on this?

Symptoms: A chikungunya infection causes fever and debilitating joint pain, as well as muscle pain, joint swelling, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash. The name "chikungunya" is Swahili for "that which bends," referring to the stooped posture associated with the extreme joint pain caused by the virus. Since some of the symptoms overlap with dengue and Zika, chikungunya can be misdiagnosed in areas where these diseases are common.

Do you KNOW WHO "experiences long-term severe joint pain", "fever and debilitating joint pain, as well as muscle pain, joint swelling, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash"?

THE PEOPLE WHO TOOK C-19 TOXIC INJECTION!!!:

https://www.fda.gov/media/143557/download page 16: FDA Safety Surveillance of COVID-19 Vaccines - -Arthritis and arthralgia/joint pain

DRAFT Working list of possible adverse event outcomes the slide read as follows –

“FDA Safety Surveillance of COVID-19 Vaccines: DRAFT Working list of possible adverse event outcomes ***Subject to change***

-Guillain-Barré syndrome

-Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis

-Transverse myelitis

-Encephalitis /myelitis/encephalomyelitis/meningoencephalitis/meningitis/encephalopathy

-Convulsions/seizures

-Stroke

-Narcolepsy and cataplexy

-Anaphylaxis

-Acute myocardial infarction

-Myocarditis/pericarditis

-Autoimmune disease

-Deaths

-Preganacy and birth outcomes

-Other acute demyelinating diseases

-Non-anaphylactic allergic reactions

-Thrombocytopenia

-Disseminated intervascular coagulation

-Venous thromboembolism

-Arthritis and arthralgia/joint pain

-Kawasaki disease

-Multisymptom Inflammatory Syndrome in Children

-Vaccine enhanced disease”

VAERS:

https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=SYM&EVENTS=ON&VAX=COVID19

Arthralgia 87,512 - 5.55%

Arthritis 4,116 - 0.26%

Arthritis reactive 551 - 0.03%

Bone pain 4,775 - 0.3%

Chills 138,569 - 8.79%

Headache 233,321 - 14.81%

Joint range of motion decreased 3,175 - 0.2%

Joint stiffness 2,484 - 0.16%

Joint swelling 6,719 - 0.43%

Myalgia (the medical term for muscle pain) 98,735 - 6.27%

Musculoskeletal discomfort 2,266 - 0.14%

Musculoskeletal pain 2,473 - 0.16%

Nausea 126,019 - 8%

Pain 133,000 - 8.44%

Pain in extremity 115,021 - 7.3%

Rash 55,745 - 3.54%

Rash erythematous 12,992 - 0.82%

Rash macular 5,658 - 0.36%

Rash maculo-papular 707 - 0.04%

Rash morbilliform 298 - 0.02%

Rash neonatal 5 - 0%

Rash papular 4,035 - 0.26%

Rash pruritic 11,913 - 0.76%

Rash pustular 258 - 0.02%

Rash vesicular 1,090 - 0.07%

Rheumatoid arthritis 3,426 - 0.22%

Lyme disease 511 - 0.03%

Chikungunya virus infection 9 - 0%

Interestingly, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7861125/ Commonalities Between COVID-19 and Radiation Injury - PMC (nih.gov)

As the multi-systemic components of COVID-19 emerge,

parallel etiologies can be drawn between SARS-CoV-2 infection and radiation injuries.

While some SARS-CoV-2-infected individuals present as asymptomatic, others exhibit mild symptoms that may include fever, cough, chills, and unusual symptoms like loss of taste and smell and reddening in the extremities (e.g., “COVID toes,” suggestive of microvessel damage). Still others alarm healthcare providers with extreme and rapid onset of high-risk indicators of mortality that include acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), multi-organ hypercoagulation, hypoxia and cardiovascular damage. Researchers are quickly refocusing their science to address this enigmatic virus that seems to unveil itself in new ways without discrimination. As investigators begin to identify early markers of disease, identification of common threads with other pathologies may provide some clues.

Interestingly, years of research in the field of radiation biology documents the complex multi-organ nature of another disease state that occurs after exposure to high doses of radiation: the acute radiation syndrome (ARS).

Inflammation is a key common player in COVID-19 and ARS, and drives the multi-system damage that dramatically alters biological homeostasis. Both conditions initiate a cytokine storm, with similar pro-inflammatory molecules increased and other anti-inflammatory molecules decreased. These changes manifest in a variety of ways, with a demonstrably higher health impact in patients having underlying medical conditions. The potentially dramatic human impact of ARS has guided the science that has identified many biomarkers of radiation exposure, established medical management strategies for ARS, and led to the development of medical countermeasures for use in the event of a radiation public health emergency. These efforts can now be leveraged to help elucidate mechanisms of action of COVID-19 injuries. Furthermore, this intersection between COVID-19 and ARS may point to approaches that could accelerate the discovery of treatments for both.

AND THE TREATMENT...? ANTIOXIDANTS

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2800038/ ANTIOXIDANTS REDUCE CONSEQUENCES OF RADIATION EXPOSURE - PMC (nih.gov)

Antioxidants have been studied for their capacity to reduce the cytotoxic effects of radiation in normal tissues for at least 50 years.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8441341/ Protective rules of natural antioxidants against gamma‐induced damage—A review - PMC (nih.gov)

Orally administered natural antioxidants can prevent or reduce the harm caused by such drugs or radiation therapy. These observations indicate the efficacy of supplementing natural antioxidants for protection against the effects of gamma radiation.

NANOTECHNOLOGY AND 5G / EMF WOULD MAKE A LOT OF SENSE, RIGHT?