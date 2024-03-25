‘Warp speed’ technology must be ‘force for good’ UN chief António Guterres tells web leaders.
But no one asked for whose benefit or good it was to be used.
They should be banned. But they're not. And why would they care even if they were banned?
https://news.un.org/en/story/2018/11/1024982
The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015 provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet.
Adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015
At its heart are the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are an urgent call for action by all countries - developed and developing - in a global partnership.
Nanotechnology to be used to realize 13 out of 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030
https://srinivaspublication.com/journal/index.php/ijaeml/article/download/866/507/579
They are an extension of the previous Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), which concluded in 2015.
THE VERY FACT THAT 13 OF THE 17 "GOALS" SHOULD BE ACHIEVED USING NANOTECHNOLOGY MEANS THAT THE WHOLE THING IS A CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE AND A LIE.
The condition of the world’s
oceans and seas is extremely
serious
No country can solve this within its borders
Climate change, ocean acidification and pollution affecting ocean ecosystems negatively
Stocks are decreasing and many species are being extinct. Unsustainable fisheries worsen the situation.
Lack of global governance is a big problem, but agenda 2030 opens up for solutions
HOW DO YOU CARE FOR PEOPLE OR THE PLANET USING TOXIC NANOTECHNOLOGY?
HOW HAVE YOU REDUCED CHILD MORTALITY OR IMPROVED MATERNAL HEALTH BY USING NANOTECHNOLOGY IN EVERYTHING, INCLUDING INJECTIONS?
Access to safe, effective, quality and affordable essential medicines and vaccines for all
https://web.archive.org/web/20170809165351/http://www.euro.who.int:80/__data/assets/pdf_file/0018/314532/66wd13e_SRHActionPlan_160524.pdf
https://www.sprep.org/attachments/VirLib/Global/unga-2030-agenda-sdg-2015.pdf
WHO ARE THE PEOPLE YOU SERVE? because you certainly do not mean ordinary citizens of this world, because they are not informed, not asked, lied to and tortured, and even murdered
THE NIGHTMARE OF THE 2030 AGENDA
most will read this and won’t understand that the UN statements are lies, inversion of truth and UN rule (One World Government) will be anything but plentiful or peaceful.
In shorter words..
depopulate the planet!!!