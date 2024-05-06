IS IT A “NEW VIRUS”, HEMORRHAGE CAUSED BY C-19 INJECTION OR HEMORRHAGE CAUSED BY ULTRASOUND?

Doctors from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which initially diagnosed the unidentified person, released a photo as part of the report on Friday. It outlined the symptoms and showed the patient’s bloodshot eyes severely hemorrhaged.

Eye haemorrhage - 1,145 - 0.07%

VAERS ID:1153128 (history)

Age:66.0 Sex:Female Location:Connecticut

Vaccinated:2021-02-17Onset:2021-03-07

Days after vaccination:18

Write-up: On 07 Mar 2021, the patient had a broken blood vessel in left eye (medically significant).

VAERS ID:1261950 (history)

Age: Sex:Female Location:Ohio

Vaccinated:2021-01-19Onset:2021-03-18

Days after vaccination:58

Write-up: Broken blood vessels in eye

VAERS ID:1334809 (history)

Age:67.0 Sex:Female Location:Texas

Vaccinated:2021-01-01Onset:2021-05-04

Days after vaccination:123

Write-up: Burst blood vessel hemorrhage and is small; eyelids were a little bit swollen.

On 04-May-2021, the patient experienced EYE HAEMORRHAGE (Burst blood vessel hemorrhage and is small) (seriousness criterion medically significant), SWELLING OF EYELID (eyelids were a little bit swollen) and OCULAR HYPERAEMIA (Right eye is red).

VAERS ID:1644754 (history)

Age:62.0 Sex:Female Location:North Carolina

Vaccinated:2021-03-18Onset:2021-06-13

Days after vaccination:87

Write-up: Had a stroke in her eye causing her to lose part of her vision in her only eye which was the left eye

VAERS ID:1764267 (history)

Age:73.0 Sex:Female Location:Minnesota

Vaccinated:2021-02-03Onset:2021-09-07

Days after vaccination:216

Write-up: a blood vessel burst in her right eye

VAERS ID:1970808 (history)

Age:36.0 Sex:Female Location:Texas

Vaccinated:2021-01-31Onset:2021-08-31

Days after vaccination:212

Write-up: Eye hemorrhage with airplane take off, lasting several weeks

VAERS ID:2018203 (history)

Age:30.0 Sex:Female Location:Pennsylvania

Vaccinated:2021-06-25Onset:2021-08-15

Days after vaccination:51

Write-up: problems with my eyes/I nearly lost sight in my right eye; dilated blood vessels in eyes; eye blood vessel rupture; permanent scar in my sclera

VAERS ID:2370057 (history)

Sex:Female Location:Ohio

Vaccinated:2021-04-01Onset:2022-05-16

Days after vaccination:410

Write-up: A bleeding in the right eye

VAERS ID:2458811 (history)

Age:48.0 Sex:Female Location:Unknown

Vaccinated:2021-01-04Onset:2021-08-24

Days after vaccination:232

Write-up: LEFT EYE CATARACT/RIGHT EYE CATARACT; BROKEN BLOOD VESSLES IN EYES; RIGHT EYE MUSCLE STARTED TO SHRED DURING SURGERY; DRY EYES

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8658415/pdf/jcm-10-05705.pdf Retinal Hemorrhage after SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination

Twenty-three eyes of 21 patients were included with the median age at symptom presentation being 77 years (range: 51–85 years).

Twelve eyes (52.2%) had submacular hemorrhage and 11 (47.8%) had RVO.

Twelve patients (60.9%) had been vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine (BNT162b2) and 8 with the AstraZeneca (ChAdOx1) vaccine.

Sixteen patients (76.2%) experienced ocular disease exacerbation after the first vaccination and 4 (19.0%) after the second vaccination.

Both vaccines were associated with RVO (retinal vein occlusion) and submacular hemorrhage.

https://amjcaserep.com/abstract/full/idArt/935095Ischemic Optic Neuropathy After Administration of a SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine: A Report of 2 Cases

CASE 2:

One of the rare but serious effects described after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination is cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) because of immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT). VITT is caused by antibodies that PF4, also called CXCL4, binds to platelets. These antibodies are immunoglobulin G (IgG) molecules that activate platelets via low-affinity platelet FcγIIa receptors (receptors on the platelet surface that bind the Fc portion of the IgG molecule). Ultimately, platelet activation (and possibly activation of other cells such as neutrophils) results in marked stimulation of the coagulation system and clinically significant thromboembolic complications.

Recently, Al-Mayhani et al [2] also described VITT characteristics with arterial thrombosis; they reported 3 cases of ischemic stroke associated with COVID-19 vaccination. This was explained as immune-mediated coagulopathy that can also cause arterial thrombosis, which often affects multiple arterial territories, although small-artery stroke is less common. VITT has been described more frequently with the adenovirus vector vaccine. For the moment, there is only 1 report, by Sangli and colleagues, who describe a catastrophic thrombosis after a second dose of the Moderna SARS-CoV-2 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine [14]. However, antibodies against PF4 were not determined in our cases; hence this pathogenic mechanism cannot be completely ruled out.

Conclusions

Ischemic optic neuropathy may be linked to mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination.

https://journals.lww.com/ijo/Fulltext/2022/01000/Harada_like_syndrome_post_Covishield_vaccination_.72.aspx

Case Report

A 30-year-old female presented to our clinic with a 5-day history of sudden-onset painless blurring of vision in both eyes 7 days post the first dose of the Covishield vaccination.

Favoring the possibility of causation, Saraceno JJF, et al.[5] reported a case of VKH syndrome (Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada syndrome) in a 62-year-old female after COVID-19 immunization with the Oxford-AstraZeneca ChAdOx1 nCoV-19. The second case of VKH is reported in a 54-year-old man after receiving the first dose of COVID-19 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine (PFIZER-BioNTech/COMIRNATY) by Koong LR, et al.[6] Adding to this list is a case of severe reactivation of VKH post-Pfizer vaccine administration.[7] All three previously reported cases were still incidental and believed to be caused by the COVID-19 vaccine. Our case adds credence to the fact that Covishield was responsible for VKH as there was a sharp reactivation following the second dose after the disease was in remission with systemic steroids.

Conclusion

VKH syndrome and Harada disease can be potential side effects of Covishield vaccine.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC8516575/ Nonarteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy following COVID-19 Vaccination: Consequence or Coincidence

Case Presentation

A 55-year-old woman presented with a 4-day history of inferior visual field disturbance in the right eye 7 days after receiving the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine)

In contrast, various adverse effects have been reported with COVID-19 vaccine [2, 3], but these events' specific mechanism and frequency have not been investigated thoroughly. A previous case of arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy following COVID-19 vaccination was reported [10]; however, this is the first reported case of NA-AION which was temporally related to the COVID-19 vaccination in Japan.

https://www.mjhid.org/index.php/mjhid/article/view/4683/4053 A Rare Case of Superior Ophthalmic Vein Thrombosis and Thrombocytopenia Following ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 Vaccine Against SARS-CoV-2

We present a case of vaccine-induced prothrombotic immune thrombocytopenic (VIPIT) disorder following ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine in a 29 years old, previously healthy, Caucasian female, which manifested with superior ophthalmic vein (SOV) thrombosis and thrombocytopenia.[3,4]

…

Now, as we know in C-19 injections use the same technology as in cancer treatment.

CAN THE NANOTECHNOLOGY USED POTENTIALLY CAUSE HEMORRHAGES?

Cancer Nanotechnology - Nanoparticles such as:

Semiconductor quantum dots (QDs)

Ion oxide nanocrystals

Carbon nanotubes

Polymeric nanoparticles

Targeted Cancer Therapy

Active targeting

Conjugating the nanoparticle to the targeted organ, tumor or individual cells for preferential accumulation

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40846-018-0391-0 Ultrasound Cavitation/Microbubble Detection and Medical Applications

The presence of microbubbles in the human body can be induced either through cavitation or exogenous introduction of bubbles. One of the effects of ultrasound is cavitation, or microbubble formation and collapse. Cavitation produces high pressures and temperatures, and microbubble expansion and then collapse close to cells can lead to cellular damage or hemorrhage in biological tissues."

Cavitation produces high pressures and temperatures, and microbubble expansion and then collapse close to cells can lead to cellular damage or hemorrhage in biological tissues.

In addition, the use of encapsulated microbubbles as contrast agents for diagnostic imaging, as vehicles for local drug or gene delivery, and as tools for microbubble and ultrasound therapy in thrombolysis has increased the demand for an accurate deep tissue microbubble detection technique. There have been many attempts to detect cavitation bubbles, but each contains its own limitations.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10692915/ Improving DNA vaccination performance through a new microbubble design and an optimized sonoporation protocol - PMC (nih.gov)

Highlights

A new microbubble design is provided for maximizing the DNA delivery efficiency of cavitation-induced sonoporation.

An optimized sonoporation protocol effectively improved the vaccination performance of a DNA vaccine.

Whole genome resequencing demonstrated for the first time the safety of sonoporation in mediating DNA delivery.

The extensive growth and collapse of microscopic bubbles in response to excitation by an acoustic field in the presence of an ultrasonic field, shock waves, free radicals, high temperatures, and microjets cause tissue damage, resulting in hemorrhage.

ARE THESE HEMORRHAGES DUE TO ADVERSE EFFECTS OF THE C-19 INJECTION OR TO THE TECHNOLOGY USED?