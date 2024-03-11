Did you know that the risks associated with the use of nanotechnology, 5G and microchips were listed among the threats in a 2006 WEF Risk Report?

http://www.weforum.org/pdf/CSI/Global_Risk_Report.pdf

http://web.archive.org/web/20060925054346/http://www.weforum.org/pdf/CSI/Global_Risk_Report.pdf

So what were the risks according to the World Economic Forum in 2006?

Causal relationship between EMF and human health revealed

Causal relationship between nano-particles and human health revealed

RFID-tagged products trigger massive public protests

Of course, there were also other risks, namely "pandemic/s"...

or climate change.

There is still uncertainty as to how the risks will manifest: rises in sea levels, gradual temperature shifts and intensifying weather patterns…

But no worries, they are already working on it.

At the national and local level, governments may be able to learn from business ERM models in improving the management of risk portfolios and integrating private sector risk management techniques into national administration…