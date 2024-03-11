Did you know that the risks associated with the use of nanotechnology, 5G and microchips were listed among the threats in a 2006 WEF Risk Report?
http://www.weforum.org/pdf/CSI/Global_Risk_Report.pdf
http://web.archive.org/web/20060925054346/http://www.weforum.org/pdf/CSI/Global_Risk_Report.pdf
So what were the risks according to the World Economic Forum in 2006?
Causal relationship between EMF and human health revealed
Causal relationship between nano-particles and human health revealed
RFID-tagged products trigger massive public protests
Of course, there were also other risks, namely "pandemic/s"...
or climate change.
There is still uncertainty as to how the risks will manifest: rises in sea levels, gradual temperature shifts and intensifying weather patterns…
But no worries, they are already working on it.
At the national and local level, governments may be able to learn from business ERM models in improving the management of risk portfolios and integrating private sector risk management techniques into national administration…
WEF Global Risks Report 2006
How do you win a war? Control both sides. This is why they have the vax versus unvaccinated and why everybody is arguing over stupid crap like if it’s a virus or parasite or aliens. If you see it on the media then it’s part of their game. No one is taking about the internet in our bodies and how frequency controls everything. I hope those who did this to the world get what they deserve and pray we are still alive to see it.
So they're not so much concerned about the dangers of EMFs or nanotech, but the danger that negative health impacts of those things will be revealed?!