IF YOU STILL HAVE DOUBTS ABOUT WHO STEVE KIRSCH IS:

https://ilp.mit.edu/print/pdf/node/50279

Steve Kirsch is the CEO of M10 Networks which develops digital money technology for banks and central banks.

Now is the time to hear about the process of quantum dot authentication directly from Steve Kirsch.

This is his REAL expertise.

UPDATE:

https://m10.io/

https://cdn.m10.io/media/pages/resources/whitepapers/rln/7e05c28c41-1646229532/implementingaregulated-liabilities-network.pdf

Public-key Cryptography

https://howdoesinternetwork.com/2016/quantum-key-distribution

QKD – Quantum key distribution is the magic part of quantum cryptography. Every other part of this new cryptography mechanism remains the same as in standard cryptography techniques currently used.

By using

quantum particles

which behave under rules of quantum mechanics, keys can be generated and distributed to receiver side in completely safe way. Quantum mechanics principle, which describes the base rule protecting the exchange of keys, is Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Principle.

https://www.nano.physik.uni-muenchen.de/nanophysics/_assets/pdf/2016/16-01_Schleich_Applied_Physics_B.pdf Quantum technology: from research to application | Applied Physics B

https://www.nhk.or.jp/strl/english/open2021/tenji/12/index.html

https://news.mit.edu/2015/quantum-dot-spectrometer-smartphone-0701

Instruments that measure the properties of light, known as spectrometers, are widely used in physical, chemical, and biological research. These devices are usually too large to be portable, but MIT scientists have now shown they can create spectrometers small enough to fit inside a smartphone camera, using tiny semiconductor nanoparticles called quantum dots.

Such devices could be used to diagnose diseases, especially skin conditions, or to detect environmental pollutants and food conditions, says Jie Bao, a former MIT postdoc and the lead author of a paper describing the quantum dot spectrometers in the July 2 issue of Nature.

This work also represents a new application for quantum dots, which have been used primarily for labeling cells and biological molecules, as well as in computer and television screens.

“Using quantum dots for spectrometers is such a straightforward application compared to everything else that we’ve tried to do, and I think that’s very appealing,” says Moungi Bawendi, the Lester Wolfe Professor of Chemistry at MIT and the paper’s senior author.

…