https://osf.io/preprints/osf/qxbgu?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email Strategic Deactivation of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines: New Applications for RIBOTACs and siRNA Therapy

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, Diane E. Marotta, PhD

Abstract

The rapid development and authorization of mRNA vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT162b2) and Moderna (mRNA-1273) in 2020 marked a significant milestone in human mRNA product application, overcoming previous obstacles such as mRNA instability and immunogenicity. This paper reviews the strategic modifications incorporated into these vaccines to enhance mRNA stability and translation efficiency, such as the inclusion of nucleoside modifications and optimized mRNA design elements including the 5’ cap and poly(A) tail. We highlight emerging concerns regarding the wide systemic biodistribution of these mRNA vaccines leading to prolonged inflammatory responses and other safety concerns. The regulatory framework guiding the biodistribution studies is pivotal in assessing the safety profiles of new mRNA formulations in use today. The stability of mRNA vaccines, their pervasive distribution, and the longevity of the encapsulated mRNA along with unlimited production of the damaging and potentially lethal Spike (S) protein call for strategies to mitigate potential adverse effects. Here, we explore the potential of small interfering RNA (siRNA) and ribonuclease targeting chimeras (RIBOTACs) as promising solutions to target, inactivate, and degrade residual and persistent vaccine mRNA, thereby potentially preventing uncontrolled Spike protein production and reducing toxicity. The targeted nature of siRNA and RIBOTACs allows for precise intervention, offering a path to prevent and mitigate adverse events of mRNA-based therapies. This review calls for further research into siRNA and RIBOTAC applications as antidotes and detoxication products for mRNA vaccine technology.

https://doi.org/10.31219/osf.io/qxbgu

“Covid,” in its severe form, is severe oxidative stress caused by being poisoned by nanotechnology (administered in masks, tests, drugs, including “flu vaccines,” antibiotics, food, chemtrails, etc.).

The miracle “cure” for this poisoning, called “covid”, is supposed to be “vaccines”, based on nanotechnology and other nanotechnological wonders, such as Remdesivir, monoclonal antibodies, etc.

And now, to counteract this poisoning caused by nanotechnology-based C-19 injections, Dr. McCullough proposes to administer nanotechnology-based Patisiran Onpattro) and Inclisiran.

https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/on-keeping-an-open-mind

“Thus, his life is a daily quest for therapies that could help these suffering people who are desperately seeking something—anything—to help them get better.” …

Doctor, what do you say to that?

https://journalofethics.ama-assn.org/sites/default/files/2019-03/medu1-1904_1.pdf

Although nanotechnology has brought together the fields of materials science, engineering, and medicine in the development of diagnostic and treatment options in medicine and surgery, nanomedicine and nanotechnology have not been included in recent influential publications on medical education reform such as the Association of American Medical College and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s “Scientific Foundations For Future Physicians.”

This article explains why it is critical for medical education to include instruction in nanotechnology, nanomedicine, nanotoxicology, and nanoethics and suggests basic concepts educators can use to infuse curricula with this content.

The increased ease of use and reduced dosing frequency of nanodrugs can enhance patient experience and adherence and potentially reduce drug-related toxicity.

However, studies have not yet shown improved survival with nanodrugs compared to unmodified, carrier-free parent drugs.

Beyond chemotherapeutics, nanoparticle formulations have shown potential for delivery of a wide spectrum of therapeutic agents that otherwise do not have “druggable” characteristics. Examples include nucleic acids and targeted inhibitors that are either in early phase clinical trials or just starting to reach the clinic to treat cancer, amyloidosis, and—as vaccines—to prevent infectious disease. Patisiran, an siRNA encapsulated in a lipid nanoparticle formulation, was recently FDA-approved for treatment of transthyretin-mediated familial amyloidosis polyneuropathy (FAP).

However, due to the greater uncertainty of nanotoxicity compared to the toxicity of more traditional medications, nanotechnology clinical trials theoretically have a higher risk for participants . This increased risk has implications for informed consent in clinical trials.

For example,

the occurrence of side effects may be delayed,

given that some nanotechnology platforms, such as nanogold, can accumulate in tissues and persist longer than traditional medicines.

As a result, some side effects might not be captured during the trial itself or even during the first few years of postapproval long-term safety monitoring.

Some have argued that the additional theoretical risks of nanotechnology have been underrecognized and that insufficient regulatory attention has been paid to these nanotoxicity risks. These additional risks may be at least partly ameliorated through the use of biodegradable nanotechnology platforms, which by design do not persist long term and accumulate in tissues. Generally, the FDA has articulated a belief that standard regulatory protocols, sound science, thorough product characterization, and its own flexible and responsive regulatory oversight is sufficient for nanomedicine applications.

Changing Medical Education to Keep Pace With Nanotechnology

Given the growing prevalence of nanotechnologies in medicine and their concomitant ethical risks, it is important for students to have an introduction to nanotechnology during their medical education.

https://journalofethics.ama-assn.org/article/how-should-engineered-nanomaterials-be-regulated-public-and-environmental-health/2019-04

Assessing the Risks of ENMs

Although ENMs have many potential benefits for society, they also pose some risks to human health and the environment that are not well understood at this time.

“this time” is APR 2019!

Most of the information concerning the risks of ENMs has come from in vitro cell studies, in vivo animal experiments, or computer modelling of physical, chemical, and biological processes related to exposure to and distribution, excretion, aggregation, and toxicity of ENMs. For example, some types of carbon nanotubes can induce inflammation, pulmonary fibrosis, and genotoxicity when inhaled and are potential carcinogens.

So, why would you use them in “masks”??? In “tests”??? In injections???

Exposure to ENMs can occur in many ways. The most direct forms of exposure can happen when ENMs are used in medicines, cosmetics, foods, or consumer products. Exposure can also occur, however, when manufacturing, distributing, selling, disposing of, or recycling products containing ENMs.

Second, research has demonstrated that many types of ENMs can enter the bloodstream, translocate through the body, accumulate in organs or tissues, cross the blood-brain barrier, and penetrate the cell nucleus. 11, 12 Contact with ENMs via the skin, lungs, or mouth could therefore lead to immune reactions or toxicity beyond the site of exposure.

For example, a type of ENM that poses a low risk at 1 nm might pose a greater risk when it accumulates in a tissue and reaches 50 nm in size.

Fourth, it can be difficult to measure exposures to ENMs or track their movement in the environment due to lack of reliable biomarkers of exposure and other methods of detection.

Fifth, the risks of nanomaterials can vary across species and among individuals within the same species. For example, an ENM that produces no adverse effects in laboratory mice can pose significant toxicity risks in humans or other species.

Such heterogeneity poses regulatory challenges.

VAERS ID:1357498 (history)

Symptoms: Amyloidosis, Asthenia, Blood pressure measurement, Condition aggravated, Discomfort, Dizziness, Dyspnoea, Fatigue, Head discomfort, Heart rate decreased, Hypotension, Incoherent, Malaise, Somnolence, Urinary tract infection, Vital signs measurement, Weight decreased

Write-up:

The reporter did not provide a causality assessment for the non-serious events of "Patient did not receive H1 blocker as indicated in product monograph for Onpattro" and "1230: Patient reported "Feeling full in head". Blood pressure at 82/64 mmHg; 1232: blood pressure now at 85/57 mmHg" in relation to Onpattro (patisiran). It was the opinion of the reporter that it was unknown whether the non-serious events of "he started having blood in urine (passed a blood clot in urine) and was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection", "feeling weak and tired since vaccine", "he felt like his amyloid symptoms got worse after the vaccine" were related to Onpattro (patisiran) or not. Other alternative explanations for the events included COVID vaccine (Pfizer).

Or, perhaps, both…

VAERS ID:2200553 (history)

Write-up: This is a spontaneous report received from contactable reporter(s) (Physician and Other HCP) from medical information team for the following literature source(s): "Allergenic components of the mRNA-1273 vaccine for COVID-19: Possible involvement of polyethylene glycol and IgG-mediated complement activation", Allergy, 2021; Vol:76(11), pgs:3307-3313, DOI:10.1111/all.14794. A 23-year-old female patient received bnt162b2 (BNT162B2), administration date 23Mar2021 (Lot number: EN6208, Expiration Date: 30Jun2021) as dose 1, single for Covid-19 immunisation. The patient''s relevant medical history and concomitant medications were not reported. The following information was reported: ANGIOEDEMA (hospitalization, medically significant) with onset 23Mar2021, outcome "not recovered", described as "full body angioedema/her angioedema is getting worse"; TYPE 1 DIABETES MELLITUS (medically significant), outcome "not recovered", described as "insulin dependent diabetes"; SWOLLEN TONGUE (medically significant), PHARYNGEAL SWELLING (medically significant) all with onset Feb2022, outcome "not recovered" and all described as "tongue and throat swelling". The events "full body angioedema/her angioedema is getting worse", "tongue and throat swelling" and "tongue and throat swelling" were evaluated at the emergency room visit.

Lipid nanoparticles are similar to liposomes, which have been in use pharmaceutically for many years as carriers for drugs. Some of the approved liposome/LNP-containing drugs also contain a PEGylated lipid (e.g., in Caelyx pegylated liposomal or Onpattro).

The PEG chains on the surface form a hydrate shell around the liposome/LNP. This increases stability and prevents opsonization, that is, the mechanism by which the surface of foreign cells (e.g., bacteria, viruses) that have invaded the body is covered with antibodies and factors of the complement system. In addition, the stability and half-life of the lipid particles are increased. PATHOPHYSIOLOGY: Allergic reactions to such PEGylated lipids are IgE-mediated.10,11 However, non-IgE-mediated reactions should also be considered.

https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/onpattro-epar-product-information_en.pdf

General toxicology

Liver and spleen were the primary target organs of toxicity in both rats and monkeys. Intravenous administration of Onpattro led to increases in serum liver markers (alanine aminotransferase [ALT], AST, alkaline phosphatase [ALP], and/or total bilirubin) and histopathology findings in the liver (hepatocellular/single cell necrosis, inflammation, pigment deposition, and/or monocytic infiltration) at doses > 100 micrograms per kg every 4 weeks and > 1.0 mg/kg every 3 weeks in rats and monkeys, respectively. In spleen, lymphoid atrophy/necrosis and histiocytosis in the white pulp was observed in rats and hypocellularity of the red pulp was observed in monkeys.

https://clinam.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/DEBATE_1_2021-1-1.pdf Accelerating the RNA- Revolution in Medicine

https://mdpi-res.com/d_attachment/ijms/ijms-22-13314/article_deploy/ijms-22-13314-v2.pdf?version=1639360941

We can talk and write about this endlessly, but all it takes is a little Google or Duckduck search on "NANOTECHNOLOGY TOXICITY" to make everything clear, including the true "origin" of "Covid" and the proper treatment.

“Thus, his life is a daily quest for therapies that could help these suffering people who are desperately seeking something—anything—to help them get better.”

Addressing this DAILY QUEST:

https://www.chop.edu/news/chop-researchers-find-supplement-prevents-strokes-patients-rare-genetic-disorder

The researchers also studied a supplement called N-acetyl-cysteine (NAC), which is sometimes prescribed to break up mucous in the lung and has also been shown to protect against the toxic liver damage caused by an acetaminophen overdose, to determine whether it had an effect on hCC-amyloid protein deposits in skin biopsies of patients with a known diagnosis of HCCAA.

The researchers found that treating these cell lines with NAC breaks the oligomers into monomers, or molecules that have been separated from the chain that brings them together. This in turn helps to prevent the formation of amyloid-producing proteins that lead to the amyloid deposits implicated in strokes and other impairments. The researchers also performed skin biopsies on six patients with the L68Q-hCC variant taking NAC to determine levels of hCC-amyloid protein deposits following treatment. Five of the six patients saw between a 50% and 90% reduction of L68Q-hCC levels, suggesting that this variant is a clinical target for reducing agents such as NAC. This proof-of-concept study led to a clinical trial to see if these results are observed in a larger patient cohort.

“Amyloids cannot precipitate without aggregating, so if we can prevent that aggregation with a drug that is already available, then we could make an incredible difference in the lives of these patients,” Hakonarson said. “Additionally, since we already have genetic testing available to identify these patients, we could conceivably give this treatment early in life and potentially prevent that first stroke from ever occurring.”

https://nationaladdictionnews.com/2021/04/04/study-shows-how-the-nutritional-supplement-nac-can-help-prevent-strokes/

NAC appears to work by preventing the formation of amyloid-producing proteins, which promote amyloid deposits linked to strokes

The finding is even more significant because it was conducted by researchers from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), which is notoriously against most dietary supplements

NAC appears to work by preventing the formation of amyloid-producing proteins, which promote amyloid deposits linked to strokes.4

Preventing Strokes Could Save the Lives of Those With HCCAA

HCCAA belongs to a group of diseases known as cerebral amyloid angiopathies (CAAs), in which amyloid deposits form in the blood vessels of the central nervous system.

Amyloid deposits are also involved in a number of other neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Creutzfeldt-Jacob’s and Huntington´s diseases.5 HCCAA is an inherited disease, caused by a leucine 68 to glutamine variant of human cystatin C known as L68Q-hCC.

Young people with the mutation suffer from microinfarcts, which are microscopic lesions, or areas of cellular death or tissue necrosis,6 that are associated with cognitive impairment in older adults.7 Cerebral microinfarcts are clinical markers for stroke and dementia.8

In people with HCCAA, the microinfarcts begin in their 20s along with brain hemorrhages, leading to paralysis, dementia and — as the strokes become more frequent — death.9 hCC deposits are found primarily in the brain in those with HCCAA, though they may also be found in other internal organs.

The study by CHOP researchers suggests NAC may block the precipitation of amyloid plaque deposits, as well as help break up their formation, which could make a dramatic difference for those living with HCCAA. The study’s lead author, Dr. Hakon Hakonarson, director of CHOP’s Center for Applied Genomics, said in a news release:10

“Amyloids cannot precipitate without aggregating, so if we can prevent that aggregation with a drug [NAC] that is already available, then we could make an incredible difference in the lives of these patients. Additionally, since we already have genetic testing available to identify these patients, we could conceivably give this treatment early in life and potentially prevent that first stroke from ever occurring.”

Up to 90% Reduction in L68Q-hCC After NAC

The skin biopsies showed that five of the six patients had a 50% to 90% reduction of hCC protein complex deposition following NAC supplementation — a dramatic result. The researchers wrote:17

“[T]he proband had very high levels of hCC protein complex deposition in the first skin biopsy. Subsequent biopsies reveal the proband had not progressed in terms of deposition; rather, the deposition had decreased by about 40%. … The reduction in hCC deposition in the proband from first biopsy to third (approximately 15 months at two different doses) was estimated at ~70% … The parent demonstrated an ~50% reduction in staining on biopsy #3 … and the sibling ~30% after 6 months of NAC. In the second cohort, carriers 1 and 2 showed a visible reduction in the hCC deposition with carrier 1 having near-complete clearance following 600 mg of NAC 3× per day for 24 months. … Treatment with NAC in human patients not only prevents ongoing deposition of cystatin C protein complex in the skin, but also reduces prior deposits in a significant way.”

An NAC clinical trial was launched in 2019 to investigate whether the results will be confirmed in a larger number of subjects, with results expected in the second quarter of 2021.

The Many Benefits of NAC

In the case of HCCAA, the average lifespan of those affected has dropped significantly, from approximately 65 years in 1825 to about 30 years in 2021. Lifestyle, economic and industrial changes have all been suggested as contributing factors to this decline, including increased consumption of carbohydrates in the diet. This theory fits with NAC showing a benefit, as the researchers noted:18

“Hyperglycemia has been linked to oxidative stress in diabetes, and it is possible that increased carbohydrates in Icelandic diets in the 19th century created enough oxidative stress in L68Q-hCC carriers to make presentation of the disease more severe. This hypothesis is compatible with our results; increased oxidative stress would increase multimerization of L68Q-hCC, and dietary reducing agents like NAC would reverse that effect and prevent deposition of new aggregates. Therapeutic benefits would be derived mainly from the lack of new occlusions causing new strokes.”

While the most common use of NAC is for liver support, it’s also showing increasing promise as a neuroprotectant. In addition to HCCAA, scientists are investigating NAC as a treatment for Parkinson’s disease, which has been linked to glutathione deficiency in the substantia nigra, a region that houses dopamine neurons.19

NAC is a precursor to and rate-limiting nutrient for the formation of glutathione;20 because glutathione is poorly absorbed, in many cases it’s easier to raise your glutathione by taking NAC instead.

It could also have potential for Alzheimer’s as, according to the CHOP researchers, the process of protein deposition that occurs in HCCAA is similar to what occurs in Alzheimer’s, although at an accelerated pace in HCCAA compared to Alzheimer’s, which is why dementia occurs later in life with the latter.

“If the underlying mechanisms of protein deposition and pathogenesis are sufficiently similar, similar or identical treatments may be effective,” they said.21 Another area where NAC shows particular promise is in the treatment of mental health disorders, including post-traumatic stress disorder,22 depression23 and substance use disorders.24

NAC even shows promise for COVID-19. According to one literature analysis,25 glutathione deficiency may be associated with COVID-19 severity, leading the author to conclude that NAC may be useful both for its prevention and treatment.

NAC may also combat the abnormal blood clotting seen in many cases, and helps loosen thick mucus in the lungs. Interestingly, with COVID-19 treatment as a new indication, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration suddenly cracked down on NAC, claiming it is excluded from the definition of a dietary supplement, as it was approved as a new drug in 1985.26

As such, NAC cannot technically be marketed as a supplement, even though there are no fewer than 1,170 NAC-containing products in the National Institutes of Health’s Dietary Supplement Label Database.27

Why the CHOP Study Has Additional Significance

The fact that CHOP researchers are recommending NAC for the treatment of HCCAA is of particular significance because of their historical opposition to the use of dietary supplements. In October 2013, it announced that its list of medications approved for use would no longer include most dietary supplements, making it the first U.S. hospital to discourage its patients from using dietary supplements as a matter of policy.28

Their reasoning was that dietary supplements are “essentially unregulated” with “no sound information” about side effects, drug interactions or standard dosing, which they said made giving them to sick children “unethical when the risks are unknown.”