5 Doses of C-19 Injections Are Evidently Lethal to Nearly All Medicare Participants
Unacceptable Jessica cross-posted a post from Nepetalactone Newsletter
Jessica RoseMar 9 · Unacceptable Jessica
Many people want to know more about the fraud 217 paper. Couldn't have done it better...
217 Jabs or Legal Jousting?
Surgisphere level sophistry
MAR 9
LANCET FAKE NEWS
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(24)00134-8/fulltext?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
MSM FAKE NEWS
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/other/a-man-deliberately-got-217-covid-shots-here-s-what-happened/ar-BB1jq1MI
CNN FAKE NEWS
https://edition.cnn.com/2024/03/06/health/covid-217-shots-hypervaccination-lancet/index.html
THE REALITY:
Five Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Are Evidently Lethal to Nearly All 57,261 Medicare Participants
https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/73/213
https://supersally.substack.com/p/gut-wrenching-study-out-of-connecticut?r=wnlel&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&triedRedirect=true
Plus, all the injured:
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=SYM&EVENTS=ON&VAX=COVID19
From the 2/23/2024 release of VAERS data:
Found 1,589,684 cases where Vaccine is COVID19
Excluding the underreporting factor - https://vaers.hhs.gov/data/dataguide.html:
"Underreporting" is one of the main limitations of passive surveillance systems, including VAERS. The term, underreporting refers to the fact that VAERS receives reports for only a small fraction of actual adverse events.
From the 2/23/2024 release of VAERS data:
Found 640,686 cases where Vaccine is COVID19 or COVID19-2 and Vaccine Dose is '1'
From the 2/23/2024 release of VAERS data:
Found 517,495 cases where Vaccine is COVID19 or COVID19-2 and Vaccine Dose is '2'
From the 2/23/2024 release of VAERS data:
Found 196,647 cases where Vaccine is COVID19 or COVID19-2 and Vaccine Dose is '3'
From the 2/23/2024 release of VAERS data:
Found 48,663 cases where Vaccine is COVID19 or COVID19-2 and Vaccine Dose is '4'
From the 2/23/2024 release of VAERS data:
Found 17,993 cases where Vaccine is COVID19 or COVID19-2 and Vaccine Dose is '5'
From the 2/23/2024 release of VAERS data:
Found 2,385 cases where Vaccine is COVID19 or COVID19-2 and Vaccine Dose is '6'
From the 2/23/2024 release of VAERS data:
Found 0 cases where Vaccine is COVID19 or COVID19-2 and Vaccine Dose is '7'
Clearly, this whole Lancet story is bull…t.
Why is this Lancet story bull…t?
It's not a vaccine. It's an IQ test. Any questions?
217 jabs and many fake tests. Total BS, would kill an elephant.
Murder by vax is a daily occurrence in the empire of lies and deceit.
Having NO TEST and NO VACCINE myself (senior citizen), I have seen thousands of people
die in the last 3 years. Wonder why that is? Truth denying is an act of evil.