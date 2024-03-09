Why is this Lancet story bull…t?

Many people want to know more about the fraud 217 paper. Couldn't have done it better...

Surgisphere level sophistry

ANANDAMIDE

MAR 9

LANCET FAKE NEWS

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(24)00134-8/fulltext?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

MSM FAKE NEWS

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/other/a-man-deliberately-got-217-covid-shots-here-s-what-happened/ar-BB1jq1MI

CNN FAKE NEWS

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/03/06/health/covid-217-shots-hypervaccination-lancet/index.html

THE REALITY:

Five Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Are Evidently Lethal to Nearly All 57,261 Medicare Participants

https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/73/213

https://supersally.substack.com/p/gut-wrenching-study-out-of-connecticut?r=wnlel&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&triedRedirect=true

Plus, all the injured:

https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=SYM&EVENTS=ON&VAX=COVID19

From the 2/23/2024 release of VAERS data:

Found 1,589,684 cases where Vaccine is COVID19

Excluding the underreporting factor - https://vaers.hhs.gov/data/dataguide.html:

"Underreporting" is one of the main limitations of passive surveillance systems, including VAERS. The term, underreporting refers to the fact that VAERS receives reports for only a small fraction of actual adverse events.

From the 2/23/2024 release of VAERS data:

Found 640,686 cases where Vaccine is COVID19 or COVID19-2 and Vaccine Dose is '1'

From the 2/23/2024 release of VAERS data:

Found 517,495 cases where Vaccine is COVID19 or COVID19-2 and Vaccine Dose is '2'

From the 2/23/2024 release of VAERS data:

Found 196,647 cases where Vaccine is COVID19 or COVID19-2 and Vaccine Dose is '3'

From the 2/23/2024 release of VAERS data:

Found 48,663 cases where Vaccine is COVID19 or COVID19-2 and Vaccine Dose is '4'

From the 2/23/2024 release of VAERS data:

Found 17,993 cases where Vaccine is COVID19 or COVID19-2 and Vaccine Dose is '5'

From the 2/23/2024 release of VAERS data:

Found 2,385 cases where Vaccine is COVID19 or COVID19-2 and Vaccine Dose is '6'

From the 2/23/2024 release of VAERS data:

Found 0 cases where Vaccine is COVID19 or COVID19-2 and Vaccine Dose is '7'

Clearly, this whole Lancet story is bull…t.