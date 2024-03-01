Welcome to the world of the interconnect of everything and everyone. Things like 5G, the Edge, Clouds, Big Data, the Internet of Everything/Everyone (IoX), 802.xx, Nest, LpWAN, LTE-U/A/M, HetNets, Bluetooth, ZigBee, Z-Wave, MulteFire, and more
A Flyover on the Wireless World of Today’s Horrific Utopia
Below you'll find some slides from some of the presentations on this topic (with links)
https://www.armed-services.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/Poster_CIO_DoD%20Supports%20Mid-band%20Spectrum%20for%205G%20%28Final%29_05-06-201.pptx
http://web.archive.org/web/20191104143853/http://www.cis.gsu.edu:80/jpshim/JP7-11r7.ppt
Thanks for reading OUTRAGED’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
We’re accelerating into a future shaped less by countries than by connectivity. Mankind has a new maxim – Connectivity is destiny – and the most connected powers, and people, will win. – Parag Khanna
Block Major disruption is coming to the (real estate) industry with the advent of 5G NR networks, blockchain, smart contracts, and AI
http://web.archive.org/web/20201015051914/https://e50575f0-a-a3d032ef-s-sites.googlegroups.com/a/nu.edu.pk/noman-islam/publications/5G%20KeyNote%20Speech.pptx?attachauth=ANoY7coiUHVG1RSORnax_-2SyfwphHn-vebLDfsJzfrCIzrAd4o3vVkpfkjidLD6ghDQg9hjVVbLOkDHVoxevnszFgJ09tgZ-FhoVplsG_aaniSpUIm6KVmIgQ6Tx1h9gUzQccZqn3H4XxIDQmfPsZVfVYtQqEtfqWMwEr-JEl0Ogv69yucHhZFjM3Igs8LS6KtHFbkIpiaMHJzQxlJ3nIkLDRL9o3NPvjt5yV7zdDgm-XaDlWojkYg%3D&attredirects=0&d=1 5G Mobile Communication
Smart environments such as smart city, smart agriculture etc.
Medical applications such as checking blood sugar, blood pressure, prescribe medicines; remote surgery
m-commerce application such as banking, shopping
Ubiquitous computing such as favorite music turned on, favorite dishes ordered, AC temperature based on surroundings
Military applications such as command, control communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR)
http://www.memoireonline.com/08/08/1453/study-of-smart-antennas-on-mobile-communications13.png http://www.memoireonline.com/08/08/1453/study-of-smart-antennas-on-mobile-communications13.png
Requires crosslayer operation such as every node needs to have spectrum sensing mechanism
https://view.officeapps.live.com/op/view.aspx?src=https%3A%2F%2Fone5g.eu%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2018%2F04%2FWCNC_3GPP_Presentation-Erik.pptx&wdOrigin=BROWSELINK
http://web.archive.org/web/20201230123951/https://teraflag.eu/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Presentation7_yevgeni_france_workshop.pptx
Open research problems:
Dealing with extreme directivity of THz antennas
Channel equalization and Doppler effect (high speed)
Effective medium access control solutions
https://www.itu.int/en/ITU-T/Workshops-and-Seminars/24042015/Documents/Abstracts-and-Presentations/S1P2-Jun-Kyun-Choi.pptx
http://web.archive.org/web/20190315112703/http://www.worthmanassociates.com/IEEEstuff/A_Flyover_on_the_Wireless_World_of_Tomorrow.pptx
Smart “X” (homes, vehicles, WLANs, PANs)
People, places, things, structures, infrastructures, vehicles, etc. will all be interconnected, anywhere and anytime
Frequencies will cover from a few hundred MHz to 100 GHz, more eventually
Interconnect will be ubiquitous, instantaneous and transparent
Everything will have a radio
Sensors will be everywhere
Networks will be frequency-agile and self-configuring – unlimited bandwidth on demand
We will all perish due to the high levels of ambient RF
Been fun! – thanks, peeps
http://web.archive.org/web/20201015052113/https://e50575f0-a-a3d032ef-s-sites.googlegroups.com/a/nu.edu.pk/noman-islam/presentations/Axiom-Seminar-5G.pptx?attachauth=ANoY7crnQe7o5piDETYR5sCvRHcwEf4hr8Y18S7rlZ9T6JbFLC7WOzm99G75yIa3oKfdV5eZ9kdEaz9SnL2XtzjO-XBCWgLa7JLul6kLHIzpu9IK8SZ7ULXgg8uR9Gmlj78tIcSEAa2r-FfM7ArmMQNvxM2lyZhKNWCLpRWGpHw2vgZYKYsQVuNT58xo0k-CGDhYd4ASmW3mqwUqd8Iqa-7S5_Whmmu6kRi0eYIkSlh9iAy13ugJefY%3D&attredirects=0&d=1
http://web.archive.org/web/20210908170602/https://doc-10-3c-docs.googleusercontent.com/docs/securesc/abctaattt5sjphe0e2vja57at7tamrri/dvfk3na9nqefsj1pfrhhtk9kv016atrp/1631120700000/00040263408342130384/17514146086946893399Z/1CrtyTGilz4n34wItqnJ-hPxtR8u-tsVY?nonce=u62kagm3neuk8&user=17514146086946893399Z&hash=6jt3r8hllmvbvt9crdt2jjkp733vft9v
http://5gtours.eu/documents/publications/presentations/pres.pptx
http://web.archive.org/web/20210909092524/https://doc-04-04-docs.googleusercontent.com/docs/securesc/n4krkrsmhi8g5et02nu8f3g2q1l6g520/ppgaka5d10mhpkq5b2g06sqhvrill942/1631179500000/01521383801001826768/10132228768937956267Z/1hCZW2NeBWHtAxNYAaRruSbDbhaulMLmV?nonce=ig6271prrdt7q&user=10132228768937956267Z&hash=r0tvo2f8lmtrr8b3ufb754mc6h47lrh4 5G- An I.T. Perspective
5G- What is it?
“5G is the fifth generation wireless technology for digital cellular networks that began wide deployment in 2019. As with previous standards, the covered areas are divided into regions called "cells", serviced by individual antennas.
Virtually every major telecommunication service provider in the developed world is deploying antennas or intends to deploy them soon. The frequency spectrum of 5G is divided into millimeter waves, mid-band and low-band. Low-band uses a similar frequency range as the predecessor, 4G” – WIKIPEDIA
Bottom line- 5G will leverage different wireless spectrum technology to provide higher network throughput speeds and very low network latency.
Carriers are not fully transparent about what they are deploying in the field, how it performs, and where it is available
“Smart” Home, Lightbulbs to Comfort Systems, Appliances
ALL are IoT, will start seeing premium subscription models with 5G
Cord Cutters: Streaming Services, Disney +, etc – 5G will be amazing!
5G Home Internet- Rural Improvements
Smartphones / Wearable tech
Larger Considerations for Consumers:
Cost of Equipment/Connectivity
Do I really want to be connected? How “Smart” do I want to be?
What are the security implications to me and my family?
Devices utilizing 4G/5G + are always connected and vulnerable, period. *
Devices smart enough to be always connected are never truly secure
Understand that our data is always moving, but to where?
Fine Print on usage agreements
Free Apps are not Free
* SAME IS TRUE FOR ANY INTERNET CONNECTED DEVICE
Phishing /Spear Phishing
“Do you know a Nigerian Prince in exile”
Ransomware
Advanced Cryptography – State Sponsored?
City of Atlanta GA $2.6 Mil and counting
CryptoJacking
Cryptocurrency mining – 1 Bitcoin = $9200 USD
Compute1 Block (Mint) = 12.5 Bitcoin or $115,000 USD
Malware Botnets
DDOS
Clickfarms- Traffic Generation- pay per click
Artificial Intelligence- Machine Learning
AI Bots Used to influence Social Media /Elections
IoT Targeting
Smart Devices don’t get updated often
Improper/Incomplete setup by novice users
Security Regulations- Security is no longer optional for business…
https://www.fcc.gov/file/14499/download
Risks and vulnerabilities introduced by:
The use cases are expected to make up a large part of the new types of services that 5G systems will address by connecting the massive number of devices such as:
sensors,
actuators,
cameras,
and wearables
Open Source Software
Open source software includes operating systems, applications, and programs in which the source code is published and made available to the public, enabling anyone to copy, modify and redistribute that code without paying royalties or fees.
Open source “products” typically evolve through community cooperation among individual programmers as well as large companies
Applications Using Open Source
Open Source Risks
Open source software is incorporated into applications in many ways, and often an operator will not know where open source is used.
Open source software provides attackers with a target-rich environment because of its wide spread use.
However, because of its wide spread distribution, there are many more eyes reviewing the code (this is one of the major attractions to open source)
Any vendor that incorporates open source code in their product can also apply any patches to the open source, and provide to the rest of the open source community
This means vendors must ensure they have mechanisms in place to monitor Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) against any open source software components that they may use in their own products.
Vendors must test and perform security assurance assessments on all open source software and bug fixes.
Note that many times while there may be a vulnerability in a specific software component, that vulnerability may only exist as a stand-alone component, and may be nullified when incorporated into the vendors’ solution (through middleware where the open source component is isolated, for example).
There has been much debate over the risks introduced through the supply chain.
This is especially true in current geo-political climates where there has been additional scrutiny placed on goods from specific nation states.
https://academy.itu.int/sites/default/files/media2/file/Report%20of%20CAICT_20201214_1.pptx
Reveal the Mysterious of AI
What is AI?
How can AI be applied in companies?
What is Machine Learning/ Deep Learning?
AI and its future
Summary
AI：A Brief Introduction
Introduction to Neural Networks
Concepts of Convolutional Neural Network
Typical CNN Models
Basic Knowledge of Artificial Intelligence
AI Technical Architecture
Development&Application In Carriers
Intelligent O&M
Smart city
Autonomous driving
Virtual assistant
Commercialization of Artificial Intelligence
Challenges in Port Industry
Technology Transformation
AI in 5G, Towards a New Era
Relationship between AI and 5G
Technology trend analysis
Network Evolution For Future Vertical Communication Network
Smart Education, Remote VR classroom
Smart City & Autonomous Transportation
Remote Healthcare and Advanced Medical Services
http://web.archive.org/web/20201008030718/https://d6bd904a-a-62cb3a1a-s-sites.googlegroups.com/feeds/media/content/site/mohammadsabirhussain92/1100550643111691361 3g4g5g WIRELESS SYSTEMS
5G technology refer to short name of fifth Generation which was started from late 2010s.
Complete wireless communication
with almost no limitations.
It is highly supportable to WWWW (Wireless World Wide Web).
http://docs.wixstatic.com/ugd/698c0d_4c2efe5682ca42ca9f49e932f6960bea.pptx?dn=5G+Wireless+Technology.pptx Toward a 5G Mobile & Wireless System Concept
http://web.archive.org/web/20150502212712/http://ppttopics.com:80/ppt/5g-Mobile-technology-ppt.pptx
5G MOBILE TECHNOLOGY
https://view.officeapps.live.com/op/view.aspx?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eucnc.eu%2Ffiles%2F2016%2FPresentations%2FGeorgio%2520Onopas_EUCNC2016.pptx&wdOrigin=BROWSELINKGeorgio Onopas_EUCNC2016.pptx (live.com)
https://www.eucnc.eu/files/2016/Presentations/Tiedemann_EUCNC_2016_Pres_1.pptx The Dawn of 5G II: Vision, Technology, and Progress
http://web.archive.org/web/20201015051859/https://e50575f0-a-a3d032ef-s-sites.googlegroups.com/a/nu.edu.pk/noman-islam/home-1/Presentation%20on%205G%20networks%20%28Iqra%20University%29.pptx?attachauth=ANoY7cqF4NlTh7cnPkhWWBoAaau1FXDrZSUSqp4Dvedw7eWaz7F_FwWZUMSD3NiLnPS1TYa2xFBVrl_NJQtrDcK82xSX84P36CK5oQvkITDooGUQEybdzhc1_lCKAE0IpJzmEZAf2rRJWnKbmCZieNdcCLpg18evPvGFT0JKZ4jInmRYYkVgIvt6tapeMl0TXjzMHncGNkqrwePkPCcuputqJMr44pBjqpo4zIp1gzYJJmuUnOHv6f3Udmqiy7qNDkN2RpRIrVmhFSXDLWp-4qh-2BIvduLWCQ%3D%3D&attredirects=0&d=1 Device-to-device communication in 5G networks
Nano equipment with self-cleaning and self-powering features
Based on nanotechnology
Smart environments such as smart city, smart agriculture etc.
Medical applications such as checking blood sugar, blood pressure, prescribe medicines; remote surgery
m-commerce application such as banking, shopping
Ubiquitous computing such as favorite music turned on, favorite dishes ordered, AC temperature based on surroundings
Military applications such as command, control communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR)
Nanotechnology
Pervasive computing
Beam Division Multiple Access
Group cooperative relay
HetNets
Software Defined Networking
Machine to Machine communication
Big Data
Cognitive radio technology
https://www.anthonypatch.com/webinars/ppt/PECON%202018%20Presentation%20Managing%20the%20Threats%20of%20AI.pptx
“I visualize a time when we will be to robots what dogs are to humans...” —Claude Shannon, The Mathematical Theory of Communication
Along with IoAT, robotics and autonomous software systems will replace many jobs performed by humans.
Thanks for reading OUTRAGED’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
5G & NANO
http://web.archive.org/web/20210929052308/https://doc-10-8s-docs.googleusercontent.com/docs/securesc/hvsci75bjc7c24pv7frt8homb71hsb5b/rbhl69311a3sglrh3dek797bcp3ghqb4/1632892950000/02843954505319831917/12773767479383013422Z/1RmUGtE0asM-2Nllj6jJCnN2mbLLpctrZ?e=download&nonce=qhkj9t0niti9c&user=12773767479383013422Z&hash=jfsecltto3sbkt2o0s6pfo0c4udt9c2p
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Abdelhamied-Ateya
https://mdpi-res.com/d_attachment/sustainability/sustainability-12-01035/article_deploy/sustainability-12-01035-with-cover.pdf?version=1668694186
Well, I WAS having a good day…..