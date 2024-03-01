Welcome to the world of the interconnect of everything and everyone. Things like 5G, the Edge, Clouds, Big Data, the Internet of Everything/Everyone (IoX), 802.xx, Nest, LpWAN, LTE-U/A/M, HetNets, Bluetooth, ZigBee, Z-Wave, MulteFire, and more

A Flyover on the Wireless World of Today’s Horrific Utopia

Below you'll find some slides from some of the presentations on this topic (with links)

We’re accelerating into a future shaped less by countries than by connectivity. Mankind has a new maxim – Connectivity is destiny – and the most connected powers, and people, will win. – Parag Khanna

Block Major disruption is coming to the (real estate) industry with the advent of 5G NR networks, blockchain, smart contracts, and AI

Smart environments such as smart city, smart agriculture etc.

Medical applications such as checking blood sugar, blood pressure, prescribe medicines; remote surgery

m-commerce application such as banking, shopping

Ubiquitous computing such as favorite music turned on, favorite dishes ordered, AC temperature based on surroundings

Military applications such as command, control communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR)

Requires crosslayer operation such as every node needs to have spectrum sensing mechanism

Open research problems:

Dealing with extreme directivity of THz antennas

Channel equalization and Doppler effect (high speed)

Effective medium access control solutions

Smart “X” (homes, vehicles, WLANs, PANs)

People, places, things, structures, infrastructures, vehicles, etc. will all be interconnected, anywhere and anytime

Frequencies will cover from a few hundred MHz to 100 GHz, more eventually

Interconnect will be ubiquitous, instantaneous and transparent

Everything will have a radio

Sensors will be everywhere

Networks will be frequency-agile and self-configuring – unlimited bandwidth on demand

http://web.archive.org/web/20210909092524/https://doc-04-04-docs.googleusercontent.com/docs/securesc/n4krkrsmhi8g5et02nu8f3g2q1l6g520/ppgaka5d10mhpkq5b2g06sqhvrill942/1631179500000/01521383801001826768/10132228768937956267Z/1hCZW2NeBWHtAxNYAaRruSbDbhaulMLmV?nonce=ig6271prrdt7q&user=10132228768937956267Z&hash=r0tvo2f8lmtrr8b3ufb754mc6h47lrh4 5G- An I.T. Perspective

5G- What is it?

“5G is the fifth generation wireless technology for digital cellular networks that began wide deployment in 2019. As with previous standards, the covered areas are divided into regions called "cells", serviced by individual antennas.

Virtually every major telecommunication service provider in the developed world is deploying antennas or intends to deploy them soon. The frequency spectrum of 5G is divided into millimeter waves, mid-band and low-band. Low-band uses a similar frequency range as the predecessor, 4G” – WIKIPEDIA

Bottom line- 5G will leverage different wireless spectrum technology to provide higher network throughput speeds and very low network latency.

Carriers are not fully transparent about what they are deploying in the field, how it performs, and where it is available

“Smart” Home, Lightbulbs to Comfort Systems, Appliances

ALL are IoT, will start seeing premium subscription models with 5G

Cord Cutters: Streaming Services, Disney +, etc – 5G will be amazing!

5G Home Internet- Rural Improvements

Smartphones / Wearable tech

Larger Considerations for Consumers:

Cost of Equipment/Connectivity

Do I really want to be connected? How “Smart” do I want to be?

What are the security implications to me and my family?

Devices utilizing 4G/5G + are always connected and vulnerable, period. *

Devices smart enough to be always connected are never truly secure

Understand that our data is always moving, but to where?

Fine Print on usage agreements

Free Apps are not Free

* SAME IS TRUE FOR ANY INTERNET CONNECTED DEVICE

Phishing /Spear Phishing

“Do you know a Nigerian Prince in exile”

Ransomware

Advanced Cryptography – State Sponsored?

City of Atlanta GA $2.6 Mil and counting

CryptoJacking

Cryptocurrency mining – 1 Bitcoin = $9200 USD

Compute1 Block (Mint) = 12.5 Bitcoin or $115,000 USD

Malware Botnets

DDOS

Clickfarms- Traffic Generation- pay per click

Artificial Intelligence- Machine Learning

AI Bots Used to influence Social Media /Elections

IoT Targeting

Smart Devices don’t get updated often

Improper/Incomplete setup by novice users

Security Regulations- Security is no longer optional for business…

Risks and vulnerabilities introduced by:

The use cases are expected to make up a large part of the new types of services that 5G systems will address by connecting the massive number of devices such as:

sensors,

actuators,

cameras,

and wearables

Open Source Software

Open source software includes operating systems, applications, and programs in which the source code is published and made available to the public, enabling anyone to copy, modify and redistribute that code without paying royalties or fees.

Open source “products” typically evolve through community cooperation among individual programmers as well as large companies

Applications Using Open Source

Open Source Risks

Open source software is incorporated into applications in many ways, and often an operator will not know where open source is used.

Open source software provides attackers with a target-rich environment because of its wide spread use.

However, because of its wide spread distribution, there are many more eyes reviewing the code (this is one of the major attractions to open source)

Any vendor that incorporates open source code in their product can also apply any patches to the open source, and provide to the rest of the open source community

This means vendors must ensure they have mechanisms in place to monitor Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) against any open source software components that they may use in their own products.

Vendors must test and perform security assurance assessments on all open source software and bug fixes.

Note that many times while there may be a vulnerability in a specific software component, that vulnerability may only exist as a stand-alone component, and may be nullified when incorporated into the vendors’ solution (through middleware where the open source component is isolated, for example).

There has been much debate over the risks introduced through the supply chain.

This is especially true in current geo-political climates where there has been additional scrutiny placed on goods from specific nation states.

Reveal the Mysterious of AI

What is AI?

How can AI be applied in companies?

What is Machine Learning/ Deep Learning?

AI and its future

AI：A Brief Introduction

Introduction to Neural Networks

Concepts of Convolutional Neural Network

Typical CNN Models

Basic Knowledge of Artificial Intelligence

AI Technical Architecture

Development&Application In Carriers

Intelligent O&M

Smart city

Autonomous driving

Virtual assistant

Commercialization of Artificial Intelligence

Challenges in Port Industry

Technology Transformation

AI in 5G, Towards a New Era

Relationship between AI and 5G

Technology trend analysis

Network Evolution For Future Vertical Communication Network

Smart Education, Remote VR classroom

Smart City & Autonomous Transportation

Remote Healthcare and Advanced Medical Services

5G technology refer to short name of fifth Generation which was started from late 2010s.

Complete wireless communication

with almost no limitations.

It is highly supportable to WWWW (Wireless World Wide Web).

5G MOBILE TECHNOLOGY

Nano equipment with self-cleaning and self-powering features

Based on nanotechnology

Nanotechnology

Pervasive computing

Beam Division Multiple Access

Group cooperative relay

HetNets

Software Defined Networking

Machine to Machine communication

Big Data

Cognitive radio technology

“I visualize a time when we will be to robots what dogs are to humans...” —Claude Shannon, The Mathematical Theory of Communication

Along with IoAT, robotics and autonomous software systems will replace many jobs performed by humans.