WHILE ASTRAZENECA IS BEING WITHDRAWN, WHAT ABOUT SPUTNIK BEING SUPPLIED TO RUSSIA AND:

The Gamaleya Center collaborated with AstraZeneca to create Russia’s “safe and effective” “vaccine”

https://web.archive.org/web/20200718170048mp_/https://iz.ru/1036834/2020-07-17/rossiiskaia-kompaniia-dogovorilas-o-proizvodstve-oksfordskoi-vaktciny-ot-covid-19 Russian company agrees to produce Oxford vaccine against COVID-19 | News | Izvestia | 17.07.2020

The Russian pharmaceutical company R-Pharm, by agreement with AstraZeneca, will produce the Oxford coronavirus vaccine in the Russian Federation. This was announced on Friday, July 17, by the chairman of the board of directors and founder of R-Pharm Alexei Repik.

"We formalized this intention in the form of a signed agreement in the field of production and supply of the vaccine, which was developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, using the technological capabilities of R-Pharm to implement the project," Repik said on the air of the Russia 24 TV channel.

He stressed that R-Pharm also acts as a hub for vaccine supplies. After production, it will be exported to 30-50 countries, including the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe and the CIS.

The agreements between R-Pharma and AstraZeneca became known the day before from the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev.

Dmitriev spoke about this deal in the context of UK accusations that hackers allegedly associated with Russia stole data on the coronavirus vaccine in the West.

In addition, Russia is currently developing and clinical trials of a domestic vaccine against coronavirus. According to the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko, the registration of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 is scheduled for the second decade of August.

https://web.archive.org/web/20200719091333/https://iz.ru/1036402/2020-07-16/glava-rfpi-obiasnil-otsutstvie-neobkhodimosti-krazhi-razrabotok-vaktcin-v-britanii

The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, said in an interview with Times Radio that Russia has no need to steal vaccine development in the UK, since AstraZeneca has agreed with R-Pharm and transferred all the developments.

"I think that this whole story is an attempt to tarnish the Russian vaccine by people who are afraid of its success, since the Russian vaccine could potentially be the first on the market and potentially the most successful," RIA Novosti quoted Dmitriev as saying.

He noted that these are typical accusations without evidence and confirmation. According to Dmitriev, the reports appeared just at the moment when the RDIF announced that it was awaiting approval for the transfer of developments from regulators in August.

Earlier on July 16, the UK's National Cyber Security Center reported that allegedly Russian-linked hackers tried to steal data on the development of a vaccine against coronavirus.

Immediately after this statement by the British side, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russia had nothing to do with hacker attacks.

In turn, Anton Morozov, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, in a conversation with Izvestia, noted that London did not provide convincing evidence that Russian hackers were involved in this case.

https://web.archive.org/web/20220422071121/https://astrazeneca.ru/media/press-releases/2020/20201707-ru2011.html

AstraZeneca and R-Pharm announce agreement to manufacture and export COVID-19 vaccines

At the same time, Russia will be one of the hubs for the production and supply of vaccines to international markets. It is planned

to organize exports to more than 30 countries of the world, including the Middle East, the Balkan region and the CIS countries.

AstraZeneca has committed to delivering

more than two billion doses of the vaccine,

with the company building multiple supply chains in parallel with partners around the world to ensure broad and equitable access to the vaccine for as many countries as possible on a non-profit basis during the pandemic.

https://web.archive.org/web/20200719031318/https://%D1%81%D1%82%D0%BE%D0%BF%D0%BA%D0%BE%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BD%D0%B0%D0%B2%D0%B8%D1%80%D1%83%D1%81.%D1%80%D1%84/news/20200717-1819.html

Russian company agrees to produce Oxford vaccine against COVID-19

https://tass.ru/obschestvo/12750415

According to the Gamaleya director, 80% of Russians who say they were vaccinated with Sputnik V but still end up in a COVID ward are liars who illegally purchased a vaccine certificate.

How does Gintsburg know this?

Because Sputnik V has built-in “markers”:

Gintsburg explained that it is possible to check whether a person was vaccinated with Sputnik V or not using a special analysis for the presence of drug markers: "We see that people lack these markers in 80% of cases."

His provocative claim backfired immediately. Russian media outlets responded to his curious and conspicuously vague disclosure by asking: “what exactly do you mean by markers?”

After a week of silence, Gintsburg issued an update: a special blood test had been developed to check for the presence of adenovirus Ad26, which is used in Sputnik V to transport genetic material to cells. Some experts have claimed this alleged blood test is pointless and makes no sense.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20201221/russias-gamaleya-research-uk-swedish-astrazeneca-sign-memorandum-of-cooperation-in-covid-19-fight-1081524451.html

Vaccines AZD1222

(developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with the University of Oxford) and Sputnik V

are based on adenoviral vectors, into which the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is embedded.

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-01813-2 Mounting evidence suggests Sputnik COVID vaccine is safe and effective

Russia’s vaccine

is in use in nearly 70 nations,

but its adoption has been slowed by controversies and questions over rare side effects, and it has yet to garner World Health Organization approval.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9950228 Adverse events following immunisation with the first dose of sputnik V among Iranian health care providers - PMC (nih.gov)/

The technology of the Sputnik V vaccine is reported to be similar to Both Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines . Therefore, it has been suggested that Sputnik V may have the same rare side effects as the AstraZeneca vaccine, including thrombosis [ 10 ]. However, in Russia , the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology denied such possible side effects [ 10 ]. Seven participants (0.51%) reported Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia in our population, including cerebral venous sinus thrombosis and splanchnic vein thrombosis. It has been reported that

14% of individuals receiving the Sputnik V vaccine may experience side effects.

