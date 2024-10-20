https://documentos.foroargentina.ar/estudios-de-viales/2022-01_viales-al-microscopio_dr-martin-monteverde_vertical.pdf

Abstract

The experimental vaccines supposedly invented to combat COVID-19 were coercively forced upon the global population beginning late in 2020. They have precipitated innumerable and varied disease conditions ranging from mild to lethal. This increase in health disorders and sudden deaths began to manifest concomitantly with the number of people inoculated and doses administered per person. By the end of 2023, 24 undeclared chemical elements had been detected by Scanning Electron Microscopy Coupled with Energy-Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy (SEM-EDX), in the COVID-19 vaccines of the different brands, by various research groups from different countries around the world.

In this paper, we report laboratory results from high precision Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) that confirm and expand previous results by SEM-EDX.

To this end, the contents of vials from different lots of the brands AstraZeneca/Oxford, CanSino Biologics, Pfizer/BioNTech, Sinopharm, Moderna and Sputnik V were analyzed.

Among the undeclared chemical elements were detected 11 of the 15 cytotoxic lanthanides used in electronic devices and optogenetics.

In addition, among the undeclared elements were all 11 of the heavy metals:

chromium was found in 100% of the samples;

arsenic 82%;

nickel 59%;

cobalt and copper 47%;

tin 35%; cadmium,

lead and manganese in 18%;

and mercury in 6%.

A total of 55 undeclared chemical elements were found and quantified with ICP-MS. Combining these findings with results from SEM-EDX, altogether 62 undeclared chemical elements have been found in the various products. In all brands, we found boron, calcium, titanium, aluminum, arsenic, nickel, chromium, copper, gallium, strontium, niobium, molybdenum, barium and hafnium. With ICP-MS, we found that the content of the samples is heterogeneous, the elemental composition varies in different aliquots extracted from the same vial.

In a recent study on mortality rates in 17 countries in the southern hemisphere, including our own Argentina, taking all age groups in these countries together, an increase in the mortality rate of 0.126 ± 0.004% was found. Such a rise in mortality which would imply that 17.0 ± 0.5 million deaths have in fact occurred due to the injection of more than 13.5 billion doses by September 2, 2023 of the strange new injectables. All of this amounts to a worldwide iatrogenic event—the kind caused by clinicians supposedly trying to make things better —that has already killed 0.213 ± 0.006% of the world's population (1 death per every 470 living people) and all of this has occurred in less than 3 years.

1 death per every 470-living people

During that same time the ineffectiveness of the injections has become evident, because they did not prevent any deaths (Rancourt, Baudin, Hickey& Mercier, 2023a). In the meantime, an alarming and growing number of adverse reactions associated with theCOVID-19 vaccines, have been recorded in several databases of adverse effects of vaccines around the world.

What can possibly be causing the long list of symptoms and clinical morbidities of extreme diversity that have followed the worldwide distribution of the COVID-19 injectable products?

The list includes fulminant cancers, autoimmune disorders, bilateral pneumonias, arrhythmias, hepatitis flare ups, kidney failures, aggressive forms of arthritis, thrombosis, thrombocytopenia, heart disease, strokes, paralysis of various sorts, spontaneous abortions, perinatal deaths, infertility reported on a wide scale, neurodegenerative diseases, and many other debilitating and life-threatening conditions (Page et al., 2021;Simpson et al., 2021; McKean & Chircop, 2021; Chantra et al., 2021; Dulcey-Sarmiento et al., 2022; Nyström & Hammarström, 2022; Martínez et al., 2022; Schwab, et al., 2023; Santiago & Oller, 2023; Pérez et al., 2023; Mead, et al., 2024a, 2024b;Hulscher et al., 2024).

In Argentina there are a large number of lawsuits in process (civil and criminal) where adverse events have been reported, not only for AstraZeneca (La voz, 2024) but for all the brands that were administered to the Argentine population (Denuncias Judiciales, 2024).

A dearth of information, maintained by the powerful pharmaceutical lobby that imposes its products on the market, hinders the good judgment of the health professionals who are discouraged from connecting the many emerging symptoms with the vaccines, and with other drugs and harmful medical procedures that are directly or indirectly involved in causing them (McBean, 1957; Duesberg, 1996;Humphries & Roman Bystrianyk, 2013; Mead et al. 2024a, 2024b).

Added to all this is a near total lack of quality control over the substances called “vaccines” by the regulatory authorities of the various countries (Speicher et al. 2023; Gutschi, 2022). Recently, promoters of the mass use of vaccines (Salmon, et al.2024) had to acknowledge the lack of post-licensure studies to fully characterize the safety profile of a new vaccine. They allege that pre-licensure clinical trials have limited sample sizes, follow-up durations, and too much population heterogeneity. For all these reasons it is imperative to investigate and determine the components in the COVID-19 vaccines. Because of their “experimental” status, even the most basic safety protocols have been dangerously circumvented.

This problem has alerted independent scientists around the world because the declared ingredients were known to be toxic and because more and more evidence began to accrue showing that the manufacturers had not declared all of the ingredients in their products . One of the alarming phenomena observed is magnetization (Aristeo et al., 2021, pp. n20, n51, n99) —a phenomenon that is unaccounted for by the declared ingredients.

In early studies on the content of the COVID-19 vaccines some researchers (Campra, 2021; Clayton, 2022) determined the presence of graphene oxide in Pfizer’s Comirnaty brand using Micro-Raman and Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM) techniques.

Graphene oxide is an undeclared component and toxic to human cells (Ou et al., 2016)

The group known as the “Club 12” reported using Scanning Electron Microscopy coupled with X-ray Scattering (SEM-EDX) showing the presence of carbon, oxygen, fluorine, sodium, magnesium, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, chromium, sulfur, chlorine, bismuth, nitrogen, manganese, cobalt, nickel, selenium, cadmium, antimony, lead, titanium, vanadium, iron, copper, and silicon in Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna-Lonza, Vaxzevria from AstraZeneca and Janssen from Johnson & Johnson (Aristeo et al., 2021, p. n40).

In a first study in Argentina, the “Tango Club”, using SEM-EDX applied to samples from vials of AstraZeneca, Moderna, Sinopharm and Sputnik V found the following chemical elements in them: carbon, oxygen, sodium, aluminum, silicon, calcium, magnesium, chlorine, bismuth and technetium (Aristeo et al., 2021, p. n66).

In 2022, Martín Monteverde, MD, and his collaborators (Anabela Femia, biotechnologist; and Lisandro Lafferriere, also a biotechnologist) detected particles with identical morphology to graphene oxide in a total of 49 vials using optical microscopy. The brands analyzed were CanSino, Pfizer, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, and SputnikV. In Japan, metallic contaminants were found in vials of the Moderna vaccine (Swift & O’Donnell, 2021) leading to the recall of three lots, corresponding to 1.63 million doses. In addition, in the same batch of Pfizer FF5357, in several vaccination centers in Japan, in the cities of Sagamihara, Kamakura & Sakai, health system workers detected flocs of strange whitish material in the vials and informed the health authorities so that the affected material would not be injected in the population (Kyodo News, 2021), essentially similar to those found by Lee &Broudy (2024a, 2024b).

In 2022, a group of 60 German scientists, including Helena Krenn, Klaus Retzlaff, Holger Reißner and the late pathologist Arne Burkhardt using SEM-EDX, analyzing vials from AstraZeneca, BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen from Johnson & Johnson, Lubecavax, and Influsplit Tetra, detected the following chemical elements: cerium, potassium, calcium, barium, cobalt, iron, chromium, titanium, gadolinium, aluminum, silicon, sulfur, sodium, magnesium, antimony, copper, silver, phosphorus, carbon, oxygen, chlorine, and cesium. These studies were submitted to the government authorities in Germany for review (Retzlaff, 2022).

In England, the UNIT group commissioned by EbMC squared CIC, within the framework of the UNITC-112980 project, carried out an analysis of AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer vials using the Micro-Raman technique, identifying graphene oxide, calcium carbonate with graphene inclusions, iron oxide, in addition to the known toxicant polyethylene glycol (PEG) which is associated with anaphylaxis (Cabanillias et al., 2021). PEG is declared as part of the cationic phospholipids in Pfizer BNT162b and Moderna-1273 (Segalla, 2023), but not in AstraZeneca. In addition, they reported particles with different morphologies: ribbons, sheets, nanotubes, nano dots and nano scrolls (EBMCsquared CIC, 2022).

In 2022, Daniel Nagase, MD, from Canada carried out SEM-EDX studies on Moderna and Pfizer vials, detecting carbon, oxygen, sodium, magnesium, aluminum, silicon, sulfur, chlorine, potassium, calcium, palladium and thulium (Nagase, 2022; Wilson, 2022).

That same year, in Argentina, fluorescent particles of various sizes and with an identical fluorescence pattern to the graphene oxide standard were detected in vials from Pfizer, CanSino, Sinopharm, and AstraZeneca optical microscopy coupled to fluorescence, this study was carried out in the presence of a public notary (Sangorrín & Diblasi, 2022a). Later, foreign particles with different morphology, size, and quantity that exceed the limit specified for particulate matter in the different pharmacopoeias were detected in these same samples by SEM-EDX. The chemical elements carbon, nitrogen, oxygen, fluorine, sodium, magnesium, copper, bromine, titanium, silicon, aluminum, phosphorus, sulfur, chlorine, potassium, calcium, iron, chromium, manganese, and cesium were detected (Sangorrín & Diblasi, 2022b). Geanina Hagimă, MD in obstetrics and gynecology, from Romania studied Moderna and Pfizer vials by SEM-EDX and found carbon, oxygen, magnesium, aluminum, silicon, titanium, yttrium, and tin (Hagimă, 2023a, 2023b).

As a result of the foregoing studies, by the end of 2023, independent researchers from different parts of the world had detected 24 undeclared chemical elements in the formulas of the COVID-19 vaccines.

They contained micro and nanoparticles composed mainly of carbon and oxygen. Likewise, many of these findings agreed with previous studies carried out in Italy, where micro and nanoparticles containing the following were detected by SEM-EDX in 44 of the scheduled or programed vaccines: aluminum, silicon, magnesium, titanium, tungsten, chromium, manganese, nickel, iron, calcium, copper, zirconium, gold, silver, cerium, bromine, potassium, zinc, and lead (Gatti & Montanari, 2017).

Also in 2021, Martínez, MD, and his collaborators from Argentina carried out studies by SEM-EDX on 5 scheduled or programed vaccines —specifically, Prevenar pneumococcal from Pzifer, Infanrix Hexa from GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals, Viraflu from Sinergium Biotech —and they found: carbon, oxygen, sodium, magnesium, aluminum, silicon, chlorine, potassium, calcium, silver, and bromine. (Aristeo et al., 2021; p. n74).

Based on the 24 chemical elements not declared within the components of the formulas by the pharmaceutical companies and detected by SEM-EDX, the objective of this study was to corroborate, detect possible additional chemical elements and to measure them.

For this purpose, 13 vials of the COVID-19 vaccineswere analyzed. The vials analyzed in this study come from the following pharmaceutical companies or research institutes: AstraZeneca/Oxford, CanSino Biologics, Pfizer/BioNTech, Sinopharm, Moderna, and the Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology in Russia.

For the analysis and identification of the constituent elements in the contents of the vials, Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) was used.

It enables detection, identification, and quantification of metals and metalloids with high sensitivity and precision.

With this methodology, almost 95% of the periodic table can be analysed from trace levels to much higher concentrations (ng/L–mg/L).

Its main advantage over other methodologies is its high sensitivity (low detection limits) and simultaneity (having the power to detect multiple elements at the same time in a single analysis).

Most of the chemical elements of the periodic table can be determined, except: hydrogen, helium, carbon, nitrogen, oxygen, sulfur, fluorine, neon, argon, iodine, bromine, chlorine, astatine, and those with a higher atomic mass than uranium.

Figure 1. Here is a view of the laboratory, and of the equipment for Inductively Coupled Plasma —Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS), used in this study.

3. Results

3.1 AstraZeneca (Covishield) Vials

Two lots of the AstraZeneca product were studied.

In lot ABZ3413, 15 chemical elements were detected, of which 14 are undeclared, and in lot 210581, 21 elements were detected, with 20 undeclared (Table 3).

15 chemical elements were detected, of which 14 are undeclared

21 elements were detected, with 20 undeclared

3.2 CanSino Vials (Convidecia)

One lot of the CanSino brand was analyzed and 22 elements were detected. Of those that were detected, 20 were undeclared by the manufacturer (Table 4).

22 elements were detected. Of those that were detected, 20 were undeclared by the manufacturer

3.3 Pfizer (Comirnaty) Vials

Vials from three lots of the Pfizer brand were analyzed. In lot FJ1966, 22 elements were detected, of which 19 are undeclared (Table 5), in lot FK8892, 19 elements were detected, of which 16 are undeclared. Lot SELY6 was analyzed on two dates, in November 2023, 23 chemical elements were detected, of which 21 elements are undeclared, in January 2024, 26 chemical elements were detected, of which 23 elements are undeclared

3.4 Moderna (Spikevax) Vials

Two lots of the Moderna brand were analyzed. In lot 940915, 23 elements were detected of which 21 elements are undeclared; in lot 045C22A, 17 elements were detected, 16 undeclared (Table 6). This last lot was quantified again in January 2024, 31 elements were detected, 29 of them undeclared.

3.6 Sinopharm (COVILO) Vials

Different elements were detected in the two lots analyzed from Sinopharm: 202108B2087 and 202108B2715 COVILO, 25 elements were detected, 22 and 23, respectively, are undeclared elements. The determination of lot 202108B2715 was repeated in January 2024, on this date 17 undeclared elements were found out of the 20 that were detected (Table 7).

3.7 Vials from Gamaleya Center and RDIF, Russia (Sputnik)

Of the three Sputnik lots analyzed, lot LYM8 contained 21 elements, of which 19 are undeclared (Table 8). Lot II-840621 was analyzed on two dates and contained a total of 22 and 27 elements, 20 and 25 respectively are undeclared. Finally, lot II-640821 contained 27 elements, with 24 undeclared (Table 8).

4. Discussion

4.1 Elemental composition of COVID-19 Vaccines

Our analysis summarized in Tables 9 and 10 shows the presence of 55 undeclared chemical elements in the 17 samples analyzed from the 6 brands of COVID-19 vaccines.

the presence of 55 undeclared chemical elements in the 17 samples analyzed from the 6 brands of COVID-19 vaccines

Among the undeclared elements were found to represent all groups of the Periodic Table, except for the noble gases. Many heavy metals was detected in the analyzed samples and all of those metals are associated with toxic effects on human health.

and all of those metals are associated with toxic effects on human health

The European Union recognizes eleven toxic elements as heavy metals; arsenic, cadmium, cobalt, chromium, copper, mercury, manganese, nickel, lead, tin, and thallium (Witkowska et al., 2021; Hogan, 2010). All these elements were found in the different lots with different frequencies of occurrence in the sampling: chromium (100%), arsenic (82%) and nickel (59%), followed by 40% cobalt and copper; with 35% tin, with 18% cadmium, lead and manganese; and finally 6% of the samples contain mercury (Table 9).

All these elements were found in the different lots with different frequencies of occurrence in the sampling: chromium (100%), arsenic (82%) and nickel (59%), followed by 40% cobalt and copper; with 35% tin, with 18% cadmium, lead and manganese; and finally 6% of the samples contain mercury

The samples contain 11 of the 15 lanthanides of the periodic table of chemical elements. The percentage of the frequency with which they were found is shown in Table 9: lanthanum (35%), cerium (76%), neodymium (18% ), samarium (18%), europium (18%), gadolinium (35%), terbium (29%), dysprosium (24%), holmium (18%), erbium (29%), and ytterbium (18%).

These elements have luminescent and magnetic properties (Echeverry &Parra, 2019); until now, their safety for use in the human body has not been demonstrated. In fact, the ICH Q3D guide (ICH, 2022) does not mention lanthanides among elemental impurities.

These elements have luminescent and magnetic properties and their safety for use in the human body has not been demonstrated

It should be noted that this guide does not cover biological products, such as vaccines. Lanthanides are frequently used in the electronics industry and in no case as part of biosensors due to their cytotoxic effects (Voncken, 2016; Balaram, 2018).

Lanthanides are frequently used in the electronics industry and in no case as part of biosensors due to their cytotoxic effects

To date, if the results obtained by both SEM-EDX (Aristeo et al.,2021, pp. n40, n66; Retzlaff, 2022; Nagase, 2022; Sangorrín &Diblasi, 2022b; Hagimă, 2023a, 2023b) and ICP-MS are taken into account for the brands studied here, a total of 62 undeclared chemical elements have been detected (Table 10).

a total of 62 undeclared chemical elements have been detected

In reading across rows three and six in Table 10, we can see that the brands most frequently analyzed by both SEM-EDX and ICP-MS were Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca. The greatest number of undeclared chemical elements were detected in these brands. By contrast, the fewest undeclared elements were found in the Sputnik V and the CanSino brands but, it must be taken into consideration, that from these two brands, we only drew one sample from each of the vials, so the absolute minimum number of analyses were performed.

In addition, it is evident that despite having different declared chemical contents, there are undeclared chemical elements in common, such as boron, calcium, titanium, aluminum, arsenic, nickel, chromium, copper, gallium, strontium, niobium, molybdenum, barium, and hafnium in all of the brands.

There were many other undeclared elements were in the majority, such as boron and gallium (88%), vanadium, cerium, platinum, and barium (71-76%) like many others listed in Table 9.

Given the diversity and notable presence in all brands, along with the peculiar characteristics of the elements found, it is extremely unlikely, in our judgment, that the findings reported in this paper are due to any fortuitous events such as contamination, or accidental adulteration. We do not believe that accidents owed to chance could occur so consistently and pervasively across the various brands of vaccines that we studied.

We do not believe that accidents owed to chance could occur so consistently and pervasively across the various brands of vaccines that we studied.

Whereas the appearance of the daunting diversity of undeclared chemical elements remains strange, the clues seem to be pointing to some kind of worldwide technological experimentation.

the clues seem to be pointing to some kind of worldwide technological experimentation.

Because the lanthanides, as we have noted above, are known to be extremely cytotoxic (Voncken, 2016; Balaram, 2019), their being discovered in significant quantity, and across the whole array of vaccines we have studies here, is suggestive of some kind of nanotechnological experimentation along the lines being discussed by Kyrie &Broudy (2022), Lee and Broudy (2024a), Hughes (2024), and others.

Because the lanthanides, as we have noted above, are known to be extremely cytotoxic , their being discovered in significant quantity, and across the whole array of vaccines we have studies here, is suggestive of some kind of nanotechnological experimentation.

All the samples had a certain viscosity and density. None of the content was aqueous, it was viscous and dense, probably, we believe, as a consequence of some quantity of water associated with the samples, as noted during several weeks of incubation. That wetting was probably produced by gelling agents, because they have a high affinity for water. Given all the noted characteristics of the fluids in the vials that were analyzed, their content seems to be changing across time. The contents of all the vials were heterogeneous in unexpected ways. In spite of their seemingly common viscous matrix, even with repeated draws from the same vial, we never found homogeneous content in different samples even when they were drawn from the same vial. This occurred in spite of the fact that before drawing any sample from any of the vials, each vial was always subjected to vortex mixing to ensure homogeneity as much as possible. Also, we supposed that if the original contents in any vial were uniform and homogeneous, the distribution of components would be unaffected by vigorous mixing. It is common knowledge that well mixed homogeneous solutions always have a certain distribution of the solutes that comprise them, even if the solutes are found in very low concentrations. If that were the case for the vials we examined, all the constituent elements should be present consistently, in each and every sample of solution from a particular vial. They should, in fact, appear in the same proportion and in the same relative quantities. But that is not what we found. Because of the complex, dynamic,and changing contents in all of the brands studied in this work, consistent with the findings of Lee andBroudy(2024a), the observed heterogeneity makes it impossible to quantify the elements precisely, or to extrapolate from any given sample to what is contained in the residual fluid in any given vial. It seems that the presence and relative quantities of the elements found in samples taken at different times vary across phases of self-assembly cycles as observed, for instance, in the careful research of Lee &Broudy.

It seems that the presence and relative quantities of the elements found in samples taken at different times vary across phases of self-assembly cycles

Notably it was praised for its consistency and reliability even by its highly competent critic (Ulrich, 2024).

There is, however, as far as we know, no way to determine the number or duration of growth phases beginning at the nano level in the contents of the vaccines under study as the construction phases progress to the visible microstructures seen in incubated samples and in the blood of recipients of the injectables (Lee et al., 2022; Benzi-Cipelli et al., 2022). It seems likely that the elements in the samples with different distributions are associated in discrete units of the self-assembling microstructures visible under optical microscopes. Apart from such generally known chemical properties as luminescence, electromagnetism, toxicity, etc., our findings cannot provide much useful information about the roles that the widely observed self-assembling microstructures may play. A high priority is to determine the identities, functions,and implications of those structures. What is not in doubt is that they are empirically associated with numerous and extreme adverse reactions, including millions of deaths, evidently caused by the administration of the inoculum under study here.

What is not in doubt is that they are empirically associated with numerous and extreme adverse reactions, including millions of deaths, evidently caused by the administration of the inoculum under study here.

The variable of temperature is of particular interest, because any crucial genetic material intentionally placed in the vials would be well-preserved at temperatures close to 20°C below zero. So, we wonder why Pfizer initially urged a cold chain of custody at no warmer than 80°C below zero. Of course, subjecting genetic material encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles to freeze-thaw cycles causes their denaturation and drastically reduces the capacity of the genetic material to enter the cells as intended (Segalla, 2024). Therefore, some cold chain of custody seems warranted, but unless the purpose was to prevent the formation of complex self-assembling microstructures inside the vials before their contents could possibly be injected into human recipients, the initial setting at 80°C below zero is anomalous.

unless the purpose was to prevent the formation of complex self-assembling microstructures inside the vials before their contents could possibly be injected into human recipients, the initial setting at 80°C below zero is anomalous

4.3 Undeclared Nanotechnology Found in COVID-19 Vaccines

In addition to the analysis of the composition, researchers from different parts of the world have been carrying out studies on samples of COVID-19 vaccines and observing the phenomenon of self-assembly of nano and microparticles of orthogonal morphology (Delgado, 2022; Nixon,2023;Lee &Broudy, 2024a; Zelada, 2024). The growing presence of nanotechnology-based products in almost all spheres of science, especially in pharmaceutical products, raises concerns regarding their quality, safety, efficacy and toxicity (Mahamuni-Badiger & Dhanavade, 2023).

The growing presence of nanotechnology-based products in almost all spheres of science, especially in pharmaceutical products, raises concerns regarding their quality, safety, efficacy and toxicity

Most of the available nanomedicines work by interacting at the biomolecular level with cellular components and genetic material, directly and indirectly influencing genomic functions (Ali et al., 2023). Of special interest in the present study is the emergent concept of “nanoarchitecture”, in which self-assembly processes involve a wide range of materials and applications (Devaraj et al., 2021). These include transmembrane channels, peptide conjugates and vesicles, drug delivery, cell culture, supramolecular differentiation, molecular recognition, optics, and energy storage (Ariga et al., 2019). To develop these materials, in many cases, graphene oxide is used, functionalized with chemical elements such as palladium, nickel, tin, gold, cobalt, and copper (Hejazi et al., 2021), which are present in more than 40% of the vaccine samples analyzed in this work (Table 9).

To develop these materials, in many cases, graphene oxide is used, functionalized with chemical elements such as palladium, nickel, tin, gold, cobalt, and copper

Likewise, other undeclared chemical elements known to be used for self-assembling materials (Hejazi et al., 2021) were found in percentages of the samples ranging from 18% to 35%: selenium (35%), titanium (35%), zinc (29%), cadmium (18%), manganese (18%) and platinum (18%). Given the wide variety of nanomaterials, colloidal quantum dots that provide unique optoelectronic features for neural interfaces (Hu et al., 2024) aiming for neuronal control (Karatum et al., 2022), we find it especially interesting that researchers such as Hu and colleagues have been busy evaluating the toxicity of different types of quantum dots (CdSe, CdTe, MoS2, graphene QDs, etc.) at different doses (10-100 ppm, 1-25 nM, etc.) in different cell cultures (BV2, U87, U373, U251, etc.).

Given the wide variety of nanomaterials, colloidal quantum dots that provide unique optoelectronic features for neural interfaces aiming for neuronal control , we find it especially interesting that researchers such as Hu and colleagues have been busy evaluating the toxicity of different types of quantum dots (CdSe, CdTe, MoS2, graphene QDs, etc.) at different doses in different cell cultures .

In recent years, up-conversion nanoparticles have been developed. These are nanocrystals doped with lanthanide ions (Dy3+, Er3+, Eu3+, Gd3+, Ho3+, Lu3+, Sm3+, Tb3+, Tm3+, Y3+, Yb3+), which are excitable by infrared light and are used in optogenetics to activate or deactivate light-sensitive membrane proteins present in neurons, such as opsins and rhodopsins, corresponding to a neuromodulation mechanism (Chen et al., 2016; Yi et al., 2021). Up-conversion nanoparticles of NaGdF4, NaYF4, NaErF4 doped with lanthanides, were tested in different neuron populations for optogenetic modulation (Liu et al., 2021). It was determined that NaYF UCNPs doped with Yb3+, Er3+, Tm3+and Ho3+can be taken up by neurons through clathrin-and caveolae-mediated endocytosis (Zajdel et al., 2023).

It was determined that NaYF UCNPs doped with Yb3+, Er3+, Tm3+and Ho3+can be taken up by neurons through clathrin-and caveolae-mediated endocytosis

5. Conclusions

Based on the identification and ranges of the quantities of the chemical elements discovered, and on the physical and chemical characteristics of the content of the vaccines studied, it is of utmost importance to highlight the great similarity that exists between the products of the different brands. The observed differences in chemical elements found in the different brands, we believe, are due to the time lapse between drawing of samples on account of the changing structure of the self-assembling entities in the fluids contained in the vials.

We do not believe the observed differences are because of manufacturing processes specific to any given brand or to differences between lots because of stochastic variations in the production processes.

We do not believe the observed differences are because of manufacturing processes specific to any given brand or to differences between lots because of stochastic variations in the production processes.

Despite the small size and few samples analyzed in this exploratory study, we believe that analysis of a larger number of samples and lots will confirm the trends we have pointed out.

We believe that the various and diverse pathologies in the inoculated population are not due to fortuitous problems in manufacturing or distribution, but rather to the technology that seems to be common to all these products which appear to be universally harmful to humans.

We believe that the various and diverse pathologies in the inoculated population are not due to fortuitous problems in manufacturing or distribution, but rather to the technology that seems to be common to all these products which appear to be universally harmful to humans.

