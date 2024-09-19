Personally, I use CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution), which I think is great

DMSO is a substance that every person should keep in the home, every parent should have in a first aid kit, and every doctor’s office and hospital should have on hand. However, as you will learn, in North America it is a persecuted drug and I believe that its persecution has been fueled by misinformation, legal suppression, and medical dogma. This book sets out to dispel some of these myths and rumors, and to illuminate concrete facts about this incredible wood extract.

DMSO’s Activities

DMSO has very specific and powerful actions in humans, animals, and plants, some of which were discussed earlier. Here’s a summary list of a number of those actions. I will go more fully into some of these following the list:

Has antimicrobial properties

Is a muscle relaxant

Increases production of white cells and macrophages, important cells for the immune system

Increases cell membrane permeability, allowing for removal of toxins

Is radioprotective, reducing the mutagenic and lethal effects of x rays

Inhibits cholinesterase enzyme from breaking down acetylcholine, an important neurotransmitter

Is an excellent heavy metal detoxifier, binding to aluminum, mercury, cadmium, arsenic, and nickel and eliminating them through urination and sweating

Is an effective pain killer, blocking nerves conducting pain signals

Exhibits cryoprotective properties.

Helps preserve stem cells, bone marrow cells, and organs (protecting against injury from freezing during organ transportation) and protects against damage during interstitial cystitis and cancer radiation therapy (both uses FDA approved)

Is a bacteriostatic agent, meaning it inhibits the growth of bacteria

Acts as a diuretic

Has muscle relaxant properties

Reduces inflammation and swelling by affecting inflammatory chemicals

Improves blood supply to injured areas by dilating blood vessels and reducing blood viscosity

Increases delivery of oxygen to the cells

Is a potent free radical scavenger, transporting these substances through excretory organs

Is transdermal, easily penetrating the skin and blood–brain barrier, and enters the bloodstream

Protects the cells from mechanical damage more rapidly than pharmaceutical drugs

Has a calming effect on the central nervous system

Acts as a carrier for all other drugs and supplements and increases their effects; for example, chemotherapy, corticosteroids, antibiotics, and insulin show less undesirable effects and can be used in much smaller quantities

Has antinociceptive properties, meaning that it reduces the sensitivity to any dangerous or harmful stimuli

Is nontoxic and has an unquestionably safe therapy profile

Aches and Pains

First and foremost, DMSO helps tremendously with pain. When people ask me about DMSO and its uses, one of the first things I tell them is that it is a powerful pain killer.

DMSO eases most types of pain: muscle pain, pain of injury, dental pain, nerve pain, pressure pain, and any pain caused by inflammation. This does not mean it will always work for every pain, each time. Results can vary and, of course, everyone’s body is different. DMSO is best used in combination with another substance when it comes to treating pain; for example, partnering with CBD oil (cannabidiol, see page 83 for more information) for muscle pain and nausea or with the botanical wolfsbane (Arnica montana) to reduce muscle pain in a topical application. This is because, as we learned earlier while discussing the properties of DMSO, it is a transdermal agent that aids in the absorption of other substances.

For general muscle pain (such as soreness after a workout, or pain from being on your feet all day), I recommend arnica homeopathic 30CH or 30K and/or topical arnica salve as well as magnesium oil on the skin in addition to some gentle stretching. I also make a wonderful herbal combination with DMSO called Vein Tonic that assists with leg soreness and supports return blood flow.

For the pain of fibromyalgia (FM), I recommend starting with a very low dose. People with FM pain experience a detoxification response when starting DMSO that could make them feel worse at the beginning. Slow and steady wins the race in these situations. I usually recommend 1 teaspoon of a natural cream like my DMSO Peace Cream, which can be found on my website, containing about 10 to 15 percent DMSO for topical application two or three times a day. If it is well tolerated, more can be used.

People who have pain from shingles should be cautious and start slowly too, as DMSO can encourage a breakout because it helps the body remove toxins. In the case of shingles, sometimes the easiest route out is through the skin. As I tell all my clients, expression is healing. The body desires expression of what it does not want, and DMSO accommodates it. I personally believe that certain drugs or therapies merely act as a Band-Aid or suppress symptoms. Gently working with DMSO or MSM to help remove what the body wishes to expel is worth temporary discomfort; the chances of recurrence are slight or nil. In these cases, it is wise to work with a qualified medical practitioner who is familiar with DMSO and other natural therapies.

DMSO is a true analgesic (a pain-relieving substance), and its action is very quick. Some drugs that dull pain do so with side effects like drowsiness, loss of sensation, and nausea. DMSO causes none of these unwanted effects. Plus, the body does not create a buildup of tolerance for DMSO, so you do not need to keep increasing the dosage. In fact, I’ve found that it seems to do the opposite. Over time, less is required to get the job done. The length of time that DMSO relieves pain is approximately six hours. It is well suited for both chronic and acute pain, and the sooner the application, the better.

Make sure to apply DMSO, whether in a liquid, cream, or gel formulation, in a wider area than just the direct area of pain, as it works much better this way.

Burns

Headaches and Migraines

Osteoarthritis

Bursitis

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Frozen Shoulder

Injuries

Tendinitis

Head Trauma

Mental Health

Eye Health

Arthritis

Whether the joint pain is from osteoarthritis (OA), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), juvenile rheumatoid arthritis (JRA), or lupus arthritis, DMSO can be of service. It relieves pain and inflammation and improves joint mobility. It also manages amyloidosis, an excessive buildup of protein in organs seen in conjunction with RA.

Restless Leg Syndrome

Cavities

Your oral microbiome and your nutrition are the keys to preventing cavities. If the natural microflora (a.k.a. good bacteria) in your mouth has been damaged by antibacterial mouthwash, antibiotics, sugary sodas, tobacco, or alcohol, that can open the door to overgrowth of your own microbes (which act to remove damaged tissue) and foreign microbes (opportunists). When this overgrowth is coupled with eating poorly, it will create vitamin and mineral deficiencies and lead to further damage to the gut microbiome (intestinal bacteria), as well as an even larger issue: stagnation of the lymphatic system.

Muscle Repair

Ears

Sinuses

Hair Growth

See my scalp care and hair growth formula on page 101. DMSO can help with hair growth by increasing circulation to the hair shaft.

Skin Care

Hemorrhoids

Cold Sores and Persistent Shingles

First Aid and Wounds

Intravenous DMSO

Only doctors who are trained and experienced in this form of therapy should administer it.

This book contains much more information.

I recommend it!

