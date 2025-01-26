Where is the entire academic community?

Where are the scientists who have received grants for thousands of nanotechnology studies?

Why are they still silent?

Why are they still silent while people are being murdered with nanotech?

https://web.archive.org/web/20200406172021/https://www.nytimes.com/video/health/100000007056651/covid-ards-acute-respiratory-distress-syndrome.html

How Coronavirus Attacks the Body

We start in China, where 129 confirmed COVID-19 patients were in hospital in Wuhan. Fifty four died. Of those fifty four, fifty had a condition known as ARDS. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome is a condition that stops oxygen from reaching the organs.

YES, EXACTLY.

SO HOW TO TREAT ACUTE OXIDATIVE STRESS?

WITH ANTIOXIDANTS OR TOXIC REMDESIVIR?

WHAT CAUSES SEVERE OXIDATIVE STRESS AND UNUSUAL “VIRUS” SYMPTOMS?

THE ANSWER IS EXTREMELY SIMPLE: POISONING BY

TOXIC NANOTECHNOLOGY.

https://particleandfibretoxicology.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12989-016-0168-y Toxicity of graphene-family nanoparticles: a general review of the origins and mechanisms | Particle and Fibre Toxicology | Full Text

Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) face mask filters and respirator filters (https://www.graphene-info.com/israeli-researchers-develop-graphene-based-self-sterilizing-air-filter, https://www.embs.org/pulse/articles/versatile-graphene-underlies-new-covid-zapping-air-filter/, https://medium.com/edge-of-innovation/how-safe-are-graphene-based-face-masks-b88740547e8c, https://www.azonano.com/news.aspx?newsID=38205)

Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) personal protective equipment

Nanomaterial-based biosensors, including PCR tests (https://news.mit.edu/2021/carbon-nanotube-covid-detect-1026, https://www.azonano.com/article.aspx?ArticleID=5892, https://www.azonano.com/news.aspx?newsID=37676, https://www.nsmedicaldevices.com/news/graphene-sensor-covid-19-test/,https://www.azonano.com/article.aspx?ArticleID=5892)

https://www.azonano.com/article.aspx?ArticleID=5892

https://news.mit.edu/2021/carbon-nanotube-covid-detect-1026

Toxicity of GFNs in organs

In conclusion, the lung injury induced by GFNs has been studied in several studies, the results of which have demonstrated inflammatory cell infiltration, pulmonary edema and granuloma formation in the lungs.

However, only a few specific studies have evaluated in other organs, such as the liver, spleen, and kidney, and the injury symptoms, damage index and level of damage to these internal organs were not fully investigated.

Moreover, studies on the neurotoxicity of GFNs are quite rare; no data has revealed which nerves or brain areas experience damage, nor have the related behavioural manifestations been studied.

The developmental toxicity of GFNs may induce structural abnormalities, growth retardation, behavioural and functional abnormalities, and even death. A study on the reproductive and developmental toxicity of GFNs will be extremely significant and gain extensive attention in the future.

Almost all the GFNs toxicity studies were short-period experiments, and no studies have investigated long-term chronic toxic injury.

However, based on studies of other nanomaterials toxicity, long-term GFNs exposure may be an important factor harming health [ 107 – 109 ]. Therefore, the long-term study of GFNs is necessary.

After reviewing many studies, it can be concluded that the toxicity of graphene is influenced by multiple factors. Those factors combined to largely change the toxicity of GFNs in many cases.

ROS production leading to oxidative stress

Oxidative stress arises when increasing levels of ROS overwhelm the activity of antioxidant enzymes, including catalase, SOD, or glutathione peroxidase (GSH-PX) [ 174 ]. ROS act as second messengers in many intracellular signalling cascades and lead to cellular macromolecular damage, such as membrane lipid breakdown, DNA fragmentation, protein denaturation and mitochondrial dysfunction, which greatly influence cell metabolism and signalling [ 175 – 177 ].

The interactions of GO with cells can lead to excessive ROS generation, which is the first step in the mechanisms of carcinogenesis, ageing, and mutagenesis [ 83 , 122 ]. Oxidative stress had a significant role in GO-induced acute lung injury [ 30 ], and the inflammatory responses caused by oxidative stress often emerged upon exposure to GFNs [ 133 , 177 , 178 ].

Malone, Kory, McCullough, Nass AND MANY OTHERS KNOW THIS, BUT INSTEAD THEY ARE PUSHING THE GAIN OF FUNCTION NONSENSE.

AS LONG AS THE “VIRUS” EXISTS, THERE IS STILL ROOM FOR TOXIC “ANTIVIRAL DRUGS” AND “VACCINES” AND KEEPING PEOPLE IN FEAR AND IN LOCKDOWN.

THIS IS WHY ANTIOXIDANTS (AND SOME OXIDANTS) WORK. SINCE THERE IS ACUTE OXIDATIVE STRESS CAUSED BY NANOTECHNOLOGY, IT IS NECESSARY TO DELIVER OXYGEN TO THE CELL AND MAKE THE MITOCHONDRIA WORK.