Nanotherapeutics

RFM To Participate in Nanotherapeutics' Potential $2.4 Million SBIR Contract for Improvised Explosive Device Detection

Tuesday February 7, 8:00 am ET

RFM Could Provide Up To $950,000 in Wireless Mesh Networking and Commercialization Technology

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb. 7, 2006--RF Monolithics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RFMI - News; RFM) today announced that its Wireless Systems Group is participating in a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract awarded to Nanotherapeutics, Inc. to develop an improved system to detect improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The contract's potential value is $2.4 million, if all deliverables are elected, and of that amount RFM could provide up to $950,000 in services and products. Nanotherapeutics has developed a unique and patented method of detecting trace amounts of certain non-nitrogen-based explosives that can be used to safely detect bombs by the military and the Department of Homeland Security. The Nanotherapeutics method uses a unique, portable, rapid gas chromatography system to detect IEDs. The system was successfully demonstrated in a prior project and uses surface acoustic wave (SAW) devices manufactured by

RFM as sensors

for specific IED materials, such as triacetone-triperoxide (TATP), which was recently implicated in the London bombings. Nanotherapeutics has received this new, second phase SBIR contract from the Office of Naval Research to refine, field test and commercialize the Nanotherapeutics explosives detection system. In addition to commercializing Nanotherapeutics' invention, RFM will be adding wireless mesh network capability to the system to create a field-deployable array of explosive sensing devices. "Nanotherapeutics' fundamental innovation is an important addition to our country's war on terrorism, and we are proud to have our Wireless Systems Group working closely with them to make this solution available," said David Kirk, President and CEO of RFM. "This relationship uses the full range of our technologies, from SAW device sensors to wireless mesh networking to volume manufacturing." "We are excited to have RFM in the technology and commercialization end of this project," said James D. Talton, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer of Nanotherapeutics, Inc. "The contributions from a strong public company like RFM add value to the innovative, proprietary inventions that we have made in this important area for the nation's security."

About RFM Celebrating over 25 years of low-power wireless solutions, RFM, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer and supplier of radio frequency wireless solutions enabling wireless connectivity for the automotive, consumer, industrial, medical and communications markets worldwide, allowing our customers to provide products and services that are both cost effective and superior in performance.

RFM's wireless solutions are supported by industry leading customer service. For more information on RF Monolithics, Inc., please visit our websites at www.rfm.com and www.wirelessis.com.

About Nanotherapeutics Nanotherapeutics, Inc., a Florida Corporation, has made new discoveries in the area of nanometer-scale manufacturing systems and is applying them to the development of novel pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, and diagnostic products.

Nanotherapeutics has developed four proprietary nanotechnologies, NanoDRY(TM), NanoQUAD(TM), NanoCOAT(TM), and NanoBREATH®, which produce valuable solutions for a variety of products.

For more information on Nanotherapeutics, Inc., please visit www.nanotherapeutics.com. Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements, made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties. Statements of RFM's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions involve risks and uncertainties. Statements containing terms such as "believe," "feel," "expects," "plans," "anticipates" or similar terms are considered to contain uncertainty and are forward-looking statements, as well as the other risks detailed from time to time in RFM's SEC reports, including the report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2005. RFM does not assume any obligation to update any information contained in this release.

Nanotherapeutics, Inc., a privately held corporation focused on the development and application of proprietary drug delivery systems, announced today the appointment of Mento A. "Chuck" Soponis as Chairman and CEO to lead the company into its next phase of growth.

The Company has made new discoveries in the area of nanometer-scale particle delivery and has developed three proprietary drug delivery technologies for oral, inhaled, nasal, and injectable delivery systems for both new and existing compounds. Nanotherapeutics' technologies are directed to improving the release rate and absorption of the drug and its bioavailability, and making the drug more effective and long-lasting.

In January 2006 the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued the company U.S. Patent No. 6,984,404 covering methods for preparing encapsulated pharmaceutical formulations. This patent adds to the company's growing intellectual property portfolio that includes two issued and six pending U.S. patents as well as worldwide applications for broad process, apparatus, composition-of-matter, and application claims patents. Nanotherapeutics has recently received contracts from the U.S. Navy to develop a novel sensor system and from the National Institute on Drug Abuse to develop an oral nanoparticle medication to treat opiate addiction. Additionally, in 2005 Nanotherapeutics received funding from The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) as part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) research program on Medical Countermeasures Against Radiological and Nuclear Threats, as well as Project Bioshield. These two Counter-terrorism grants bring the company's total funding to date to $5.6 million.

Inventors Talton, James D.

Management Team

President and CEO – James D. Talton, Ph.D

Prior to co-founding Nanotherapeutics, Dr. Talton was President and CEO of D&E Management Systems. He is co-inventor of Nanotherapeutics’ technologies and has authored several peer-reviewed publications and book chapters involved in drug delivery systems, with a primary focus in drug analysis and controlled release formulations, pharmacokinetics, and pulmonary drug delivery.

Vice President – James Fitz-Gerald, Ph.D

Dr. Fitz-Gerald’s contributions to the firm he co-founded encompass his expertise in laser-synthesized coatings and materials characterization of particulate and luminescent materials.

Bioanalytical Director – Bärbel Eppler, Ph.D

Dr. Eppler, a well-published expert in the fields of pharmacodynamics and neuropharmacology, has done extensive research on anti-oxidants and aging.

James D. Talton, Ph.D., President and C.E.O. of Nanotherapeutics and co-founder of the company said, “We are very pleased to receive this contract to fund this product development program. The continued support from the NIAID and BARDA of Nanotherapeutics’ proprietary drug delivery systems is a terrific endorsement of our technologies and manufacturing capabilities. The continued development of NanoGENT™ with our partners Respirics, Next Breath, Lovelace Respiratory Research Institute, and i3Research is a strategically important milestone for the company as it demonstrates the utility of our technology to meet a significant medical need. We are confident we will be able to develop a novel improved formulation that can rapidly and effectively provide therapeutic results into a viable product.”

James D. Talton, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer

James M. Matthew, Chief Financial Officer

Matthew is the Chairman of the Audit Committee and is also a member of the Board of Managers of NANO ADM, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Matthew has over 30 years of financial experience, including over 10 years as the Chief Financial Officer of public and private companies with responsibilities for accounting, finance, information management, investor relations, procurement and facility services; as well as 20 years of experience with KPMG where he specialized in transactions and financings of all kinds in the Health Care and Life Sciences Industry Group.

Carl N. Kraus, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Kraus was previously a Medical Officer in the Office of Antimicrobial Products, US FDA in Rockville, MD. He has supported numerous clinical development programs from first in human through REMS implementation that have gained approval both in the US and EU over the past 8 years in his roles as Vice President & Global Head of Infectious Diseases at PRA International and Vice President of Medical Affairs at Medscape/WebMD.

He serves on multiple NIH and BARDA external advisory committees for contracts related to countermeasure development including plague, tularemia, smallpox, and radiation decorporation.

Dennis Tomisaka, M.S.E., MBA, PMP, Senior Vice President, Operations

Ron Cobb, Ph.D., Vice President, Biologics

Gary A. Ascani, Vice President, Business Development

Mr. Ascani has over 35 years of experience in the biotechnology/medical products industry and has held management and executive positions with Hyland Labs, a Division of Baxter - Travenol, Chicago, IL; Monoclonal Antibodies, Inc. a biotechnology company located in Mt. View, CA; Molecular Analysis, Inc., a biotechnology start-up in Houston, TX; T Cell Diagnostics, a biotechnology start-up in Cambridge, MA; Diamedix, Inc. a division of Ivax Corp. Miami, FL., and Banyan Biomarkers, Inc. a development stage in vitro diagnostics company, in Gainesville FL.

Weaver H. Gaines, Chairman of the Board and General Counsel

Prior to that, Mr. Gaines was a Senior Advisor on the Bush/Quayle 92 national campaign staff. From 1985 to 1992, he held various executive positions with The Mutual Life Insurance Company of New York, including Executive Vice President responsible for law, external affairs, and certain non-insurance operating subsidiaries. Previously he was vice president for corporate development of Indian Head, Inc., a multi-billion dollar, privately-held, industrial product manufacturing company and before that a Senior Staff Counsel at the Insurance Company of North America. He began his professional career at the Wall Street law firm of Dewey Ballantine (now Dewey LeBoeuf).

NanoCOAT™



The NanoCOAT™ process is a patented solventless-encapsulation system for coating micron and sub-micron size powders. A core nanoparticle/microparticle is encapsulated with a thin layer of a coating material, such as a surfactant or a biodegradable polymer. The coating may be applied to slow the rate of release of an active component, improve the dispersion/flow properties, or increase the absorption into the systemic circulation.



Advantages of this process include the ability to control drug release kinetics, to use a broad variety of coating materials, to reduce the polymer load dramatically compared to traditional polymeric microspheres, and to provide cost-effective and rapid manufacturing under sterile cGMP conditions.

Nanotechnology has been described as “the next Industrial Revolution” that exploits engineering of matter at the nanoscale, defined as 100 nm or less in one or more dimensions (Hood, 2004). This new technology was envisioned by the physicist Richard Feynman in a lecture delivered in 1959 that challenged scientists to control matter at close to atomic scales to produce materials with unique physical, chemical, and electrical properties (Feynman, 1961). Government investments in this emerging industry, supported by the National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) in the United States beginning in 2000, as well as basic research funded by the National Science Foundation and industry (Hood, 2004), drove this emerging technology forward resulting in successful commercialization of engineered nanomaterials with ~300 nanoproducts marketed in 2006 (Maynard et al. 2006).

However, even during the early stages of this emerging industry, environmental activists in Canada proposed a moratorium on nanotechnology in 2002 until potential health risks of engineered nanomaterials could be determined.

Nanotechnologists also urged that this emerging industry consider potential environmental and safety impacts before nanoproducts are widely commercialized (Colvin, 2003).

Toxicologists began to identify potential adverse health impacts of these emerging materials as described in a widely-cited review by Oberdörster et al. in 2005.

Leaders in nanotechnology and nanotoxicology clearly articulated the need for systematic research on the risks, as well as the benefits, of nanotechnology and proposed five grand challenges for development of safe nanotechnology (Maynard et al., 2006). The Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars developed an inventory of commercial nano-enabled products; the most recent consumer products inventory lists 622 companies world-wide producing 1,814 products mostly based on metals (especially silver, titanium, zinc, and gold) and metal oxides followed by carbon-based and silicon-based materials (Vance et al., 2015).

Meanwhile, 3,400 nano-enabled consumer products are projected by 2020 (Woodrow Wilson Center, 2012) and Mulvaney and Weiss (2016) estimate that the nanotechnology industry will have a commercial value of $75 billion. Nanoscientists predict future growth especially in microelectronics, energy and catalysis, CO 2 capture, consumer products, and nanomedicine (Kagan et al., 2016).

…

In summary, the asbestos-carbon nanotube analogy and the fiber pathogenicity paradigm have significantly shaped and informed the scientific debate about carbon nanotube health risks, but many questions remain. Carbon nanotubes are a diverse class of synthetic materials, and while one type of long, stiff, multiwall nanotubes has been classified as a possible human carcinogen, most varieties are not yet classifiable.

Introduction to Applied Nanomaterial Toxicology and Applied Nanotoxicology for Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices

Dave Hobson, LoneStar PharmTox LLC, Bergheim, TX, USA

In the universe, particles come in a wide range of sizes, shapes, and compositions. Life on earth involves and, in fact, requires particles of many types including nanoparticles. The atmosphere of our planet is so laden with particles, including nanoparticles, that even on the clearest of days at the right vantage point, we can easily observe the light scattering effects of these particles. (see Figure 1 showing a view over and across the atmosphere from 10,000 m).

Already some significant issues that require careful consideration of nanotoxicology findings can be observed. Doak et al 4 notes that “nanomaterials cannot be treated in the same manner as chemical compounds with regards to their safety assessment, as their unique physico-chemical properties are also responsible for unexpected interactions with experimental components that generate misleading data-sets.”

The observation that, in biologic systems, nanoparticles often are not best characterized by their fundamental material characteristics of size, shape, surface features, and composition but rather by the protein “corona” that coats them following exposure to the biologic systems appears to be of fundamental significance in understanding how nanoparticles and nanomaterials interact with these systems.5–7 The “corona” that coats nanoparticles is a natural process that covers the particle with a combination of “hard,” nanoparticle-bound protein that is itself then covered with “soft” proteins that are weakly bound to the hard protein surfaces.

The formation of the corona on a nanoparticle appears to be pharmacologically and toxicologically very significant to its biologic activity.

The corona proteins may be nanoparticle unique, and thousands of different types of proteins may be involved. Immune system recognition, cellular processing, biodistribution, kinetics, elimination, and so on may be affected individually or in combination.

Nanoparticles as an Emerging Environmental and Occupational Hazard—Toxicology Prospective

Anna A. Shvedova, CDC-National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and WVU, Morgantown, WV, USA

However, the lung is the major portal of unintended Carbon Nano Tubes entry into the human body, potentially leading to pulmonary damage, inflammation, oxidative stress, fibrosis, and cancer.24,25

Studies of respiratory toxicity of CNTs following aspiration in C57BL/6 mice revealed that these nanomaterials caused a dose-dependent augmentation of biomarkers of cellular injury, pulmonary inflammation, lung damage, and increased oxidative stress. This is evidenced by increase in oxidation of protein sulfhydryls, reduced level of glutathione, and total antioxidant reserve along with the accumulation of lipid peroxidation products found in bronchoalveolar lavage fluid and in the lung following pharyngeal aspiration and inhalation exposures.26 Moreover, markers of pulmonary cytotoxicity were associated with early development of acute inflammation, collagen accumulation, and progressive fibrosis and formation of granulomas. A subsequent study using C57BL/6 mice that were maintained on vitamin E-sufficient or vitamin E-deficient diets further emphasized the importance of oxidative stress and antioxidant depletion in the overall inflammatory response insofar as the toxicity of SWCNTs and the fibrotic responses (enhanced collagen deposition) were significantly higher in the latter group of mice, lacking the major lipid-soluble antioxidant, vitamin E.27 Overall, pharyngeal aspiration of SWCNTs elicits a robust acute inflammatory response, with early onset of progressive pulmonary fibrosis whose expression and severity are associated with the intensity of oxidative stress in the lung of the exposed C57BL/6 mice.

Exposure to engineered carbonaceous nanomaterials, including CNT and nanofibers, is considered a potential health hazard based on their physical similarities with asbestos. Carbon nanotubes may also be as pathogenic as asbestiform fibers because of their shape, dimensions, and high aspect ratio, biopersistence, and capacity to generate reactive oxygen species, oxidative stress, and genotoxicity.34–38 The resemblance of the fibrous needle-like shape to asbestos has raised further concerns regarding the potential carcinogenicity of CNT or their effects on tumor–hosts relationships and growth of tumors in the body. Chronic exposure to CNT was shown to induce DNA damage and increase mutation frequency in mouse embryonic cells and human epithelial cells.39,40

For those reasons, Niu says that Hyperion is careful about how it handles the material:

“We treat our nanotubes as highly toxic material.”

The company produces about 300 kilograms of multiple-walled nanotubes every day and ships them to clients for use in electrically conducting plastics. But rather than shipping the nanotubes as a powder, Niu says Hyperion first incorporates the tubes into a plastic composite so that they cannot be inhaled.

All MWCNTs tested in this study showed a strong carcinogenic effect.

Rats in the MWCNT A groups developed a mesothelioma rate of 98% in the high-dose group and of 90% in the low-dose group. Mesothelioma-bearing animals had a mean survival time of 194 days in the high-dose group and of 231 days in the low-dose group.

In the MWCNT B groups, we found mesothelioma rates of 90% (high dose) and 92% (low dose). Survival times of mesothelioma-bearing rats were 207 days (high dose) and 294 days (low dose).

Incidences of mesotheliomas in the MWCNT C groups were 94% after treatment with the high dose and 84% with the low dose. In these groups, mesothelioma-bearing rats had a mean survival time of 265 days with the high dose and of 415 days with the low dose.

