Dr. Ana Mihalcea just published her interview with Dr. Pedro Chavez on Mac Address, which people are emitting.

As I mentioned in a previous post (https://outraged.substack.com/p/tec-smart-mac-protocol-for-the-internet), you can download the Blue Tooth app to your phone. You need to perform the following steps:

Download the Bluetooth Scanner app to your phone

Then turn on Bluetooth and enable the Geolocation Service

And scan for 12-digit (6 bytes or 48 bits) hexadecimal numbers https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/blue-tooth-mac-address-phenomenon

If you look at the timeline, you can clearly see that this technology was waiting to be instilled and injected, not the other way around:

https://blockchainmagazine.net/us-firm-integrates-nanotechnology-blockchain-for-covid-19-immunity-passports/

U.S.-based quantum dot producer QMC (Quantum Materials Corp) declared its blockchain-based QDX HealthID for transparency in disease testing and immunization for infectious diseases. The aim is to assure the authenticity of health data and aid individuals to re-join the workforce soon.

Quantum dots are nanoparticles made up of semiconductor materials that transmit various colors when illuminated by light. This color depends on their dimension and the way they were produced. QMC has built a track and trace solution utilizing quantum dots and blockchain to confirm the creation of products and counterfeiting.

The authentication solution is blended with QDX HealthID for monitoring and tracking the mutinies of diseases, like the COVID-19. The solution validates individuals being tested, the persons conducting the test, and the test kits.

In more simplistic terms, QDX HealthID warrants that testing data is safe and not tampered with. Recently, health reports and medical certificates are being issued on paper, which makes them simple to forge.

“Not only does this service facilitate improved health outcomes for patients, but it also underpins back-to-work certifications, sometimes referred to as immunization passports,” said Stephen B. Squires, President & CEO of QMC in a statement.

With the health data supported by blockchain, governments and health agencies can form new plans and security measures to hold the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases. Additionally, individual users can evaluate their immunization passport, utilizing a mobile application. The app highlights color-coded indicators — yellow, green, and red. If the app displays the green indicator, the individual has the authorization to interact in social and work environments. This indicator can be bestowed and authenticated by others utilizing a QR code.

“The world must have a system that eliminates the fears and anxiety of not knowing who is able to return to work,” said Les Paull, CEO of QMVT, the unit responsible for sales and marketing of QMC’s innovations in a statement. The solution is hosted on the Microsoft Azure cloud and can combine with existing EMR systems. It is based on the Hyperledger Sawtooth enterprise blockchain, and for smart contracts, it’s applying the DAML (Digital Asset Modeling Language).

http://web.archive.org/web/20170929193303/http://www.qmcdots.com/products/products.php

From 2017:

QD Inks

Quantum Dot inks have uses in conductive and security inks, paints, printed electronics – sensors, RFID, nanoantennas, and solar cells, by surface deposition and inkjet roll-to-roll printing mass production.

http://web.archive.org/web/20130727121422/http://www.qmcdots.com/technology.html

From 2013:

QD Nanotech Applications

Current and future applications of quantum dots impact a broad range of industrial markets. These include, for example, biology and biomedicine; computing and memory; electronics and displays; optoelectronic devices such as LEDs, lighting, and lasers; optical components used in telecommunications; and

security applications such as covert identification tagging or biowarfare detection sensors.

All of these markets can move from laboratory discovery to commercialization as QMC scales production of quantum dots to robust levels.

Photonics & Telecommunications:

Quantum dots make an attractive opportunity to develop optical switches, modulators, and other devices that rely upon nonlinear optics. Quantum dot colloids can have strong transitions at the important 1310nm and 1550nm telecommunication bands that have been incorporated into or onto optical polymers, semiconductor polymers, microcavities, photonics crystals, and even semiconductor devices. Quantum dot nanocomposite materials and associated devices continue to be investigated by numerous researchers with the aim of creating faster, cheaper, and more powerful optical telecommunication components.

Security Inks:

Inks and paints incorporating quantum dots, nanoscale semiconductor particles, can be tuned to emit light at specific wavelengths in the visible and infrared portion of the spectra. Ink and paint formulations can be created by combining multiple quantum dots and other pigments to create unique fluorescent spectral barcodes that identify any object or document when illuminated. The quantum dot based inks may be applied via conventional screen, flexography, offset, gravure, and ink jet printing processes while the paints are designed to be sprayed onto any surface.

From 2017:

http://web.archive.org/web/20171009144802/http://www.qmcdots.com/products/products-3dprinting.php

The goal is to develop abilities to embed quantum dots within objects being 3D printed to produce a unique, physically uncloneable signature known only to the object's manufacturer. This new quantum dot security method will help to ensure positive identity of any particular object through a wide variety of application and detection methods. Novel uses of embedded nanomaterials cover a wide field of growing industries of encryption, secure key exchange, the protection of hardware from tampering and other secure identification needs.

https://web.archive.org/web/20171011133842/http://www.qmcdots.com/products/products-securityink.php

http://web.archive.org/web/20130727121422/http://www.qmcdots.com/technology.html

Quantum dots refer to one of several promising materials niche sectors that recently have emerged from the burgeoning growth area of nanotechnology. Quantum dots fall into the category of nanocrystals, which also includes quantum rods and nanowires.

http://web.archive.org/web/20130627172414/http://www.qmcdots.com/acresearch.html

http://web.archive.org/web/20130626100744/http://www.qmcdots.com/press.html

Quantum Materials Corp. (QMC) is delivering tetrapod quantum dots to a client studying dual emission effects in sensitive force sensing environments.

Dual-emitting tetrapod QD sensors can measure very minute stresses such as those of a heartbeat by reading the changing variance of luminescence response emitted as the tetrapod quantum dots arms bend.

Nano-probes of this type are poised to be a platform technology providing optical readout for many other biomechanical processes. This unique ability of the tetrapod quantum dot helps it to outshine the more common spherically shaped quantum dot.

http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/07/110701150459.htm

"When a stress bends the arms of a tetrapod it perturbs the electronic coupling within the tetrapod's heterostructure, which in turn changes the color of the emitted light, and also likely alters the ratio of emission intensity from the two excited states," Choi says. "We are currently trying to use this dependence to measure biological forces, for example, the stresses exerted by a beating heart cell."

https://web.archive.org/web/20191117015618/http://karin.fq.uh.cu/~lmc/TechConnect/Cleantech2010/pdf/911.pdf Sustainable and cost effective solar technology made from Tetrapod Quantum Dot Solar Cells

https://web.archive.org/web/20130626101937/http://www.qmcdots.com/research.html

http://web.archive.org/web/20171025045745/http://qmcdots.com/xbrl/QTMM_2016_Annual_Report_FINAL.pdf

Anti-counterfeiting.

Piracy and counterfeiting cost businesses more than $200 billion annually and account for the loss of more than 750,000 jobs in the US alone. Counterfeit drugs cost the global pharmaceutical industry approximately $18 billion in lost profits annually and according to Interpol, result in as many as one million deaths annually. QDs and other custom nanoparticles added to ink can be used to create unclonable unique “fingerprints” for every package using current printing technology, and these “fingerprints” can be quickly verified with a handheld device or optical in-line screening in manufacturing or handling lines.

Life Sciences.

The life sciences industry was one of the early areas of adoption of QD technology, especially for QDs used in fluorescent markers in diagnostic applications. This includes both the in vitro use of QDs for marking (illuminating) particular cell types or metabolic processes for understanding diseases, and in vivo imaging made possible by QD fluorescence in near infrared that can be detected in deep tissues. The fluorescent qualities of QDs provide an attractive alternative to traditional organic dyes in bio-imaging. It is estimated that QDs are 20 times brighter and 100 times more stable than standard fluorescent indicators.

Other applications.

Current and future applications of QDs may impact a broad range of other industrial markets. These potentially include computing and memory, improved thermoelectric components, biohazard detection sensors, diode lasers, bio and chemical hazard detection sensors, and medical imaging. We intend to monitor these uses as they mature from basic research and plan for specific quantum dot compositions as market opportunities develop

Bayer Patents

In 2014, we acquired several patents and patent applications in five diverse sets of patent families from Bayer Technology Services GmbH, the global technological backbone and major innovation driver for Bayer AG of Leverkusen, Germany (the “Bayer Patents”). The Bayer Patents provide broad intellectual property protection for advances we have achieved in economical high-volume QD manufacturing. In addition, the Bayer Patents cover volume production technology for heavy metal-free QDs and nanoparticles; increasing quantum yields; heavy metal-free QDs; and hybrid organic quantum dot solar cell (“QDSC”) production as well as a surface modification process for increased efficiency of high performance solar cells and printed electronics.

https://csengineermag.com/quantum-materials-announces-qdx-healthid-to-support-back-to-work-immunization-passport-programs/

“QDXTM HealthID supports vital population health and economic rebuilding imperatives,” says Stephen B. Squires, President & CEO of QMC. “Not only does this service facilitate improved health outcomes for patients, but it also underpins back-to-work certifications, sometimes referred to as immunization passports.” Additionally, Les Paull, Phd., CEO of QMVT LLC, which is responsible for sales and marketing of QMC’s innovations, states “The world must have a system that eliminates the fears and anxiety of not knowing who is able to return to work.”

For individuals, the QDX™ HealthID immunization passport runs as a secure mobile app that provides an intuitive and user-friendly interface that can be understood by all. It features a color-coded (green; yellow; red) indicator that can be readily shared and authenticated by others using a QR code. When green, it is proof of an individual’s clearance to interact in social and work environments.

https://www.quantummaterialscorp.com/news/qmc-health-inc.-obtains-exclusive-rights-to-novel-long-covid-biomarkers-in-development-of-high-sensitivity-long-covid-rapid-test

Nov 1, 2022

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/11/01/2545381/0/en/QMC-Health-Inc-Obtains-Exclusive-Rights-to-Novel-Long-COVID-Biomarkers-in-Development-of-High-Sensitivity-Long-COVID-Rapid-Test.html

LONG COVID… WHAT ABOUT OXIDATIVE STRESS CAUSED BY THE TOXICITY OF QUANTUM NANOTECHNOLOGY?

https://www.quantummaterialscorp.com/

https://patents.justia.com/patent/10316320 Systems comprising non-immunogenic and nuclease resistant nucleic acid origami devices for molecular computation

Apr 13, 2014 - BAR ILAN UNIVERSITY

There have also been accounts of a new group of longer range, actively propelled systems utilizing flagellated bacteria [Gregori, M. et al., 2011; Gregorim M. et al., 2010] and catalytic nanomotor [Gregori, M. et al., 2010] systems in which information is encoded in DNA plasmids and transmitted via bacteria or synthetic nanomotors.

The fundamental challenge is to devise a biological nanobot platform that can combine the extraordinary characteristics of nano-transceivers with application-orientated functionality. Ultimately such a system will provide the blue print for a scalable single network system that can interconnect large numbers of nanobots to perform complex tasks.

In comparison, the DNA-origami platform, disclosed in WO 2012/061719 and Douglas et al. (2012), herein incorporated by reference as if fully described herein, sanctions a novel non-cell like approach to construct autonomous, logic-guided nanobots, that can be programmed to transport molecular payloads to targets.

…or (c) an oligonucleotide attached to a nano-antenna capable of receiving an electromagnetic field comprising still another of said at least one input…

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.1214081

http://web.archive.org/web/20170808220120/http://www.phantomsnet.net/imaginenano/Abstracts/nanoBioMed2011_Douglas_Shawn_shawn.douglas@wyss.harvard.edu_110118_imaginenano.pdf

A"logic(gated"nanorobot"for"targeted"transport"of"molecular"payloads. Shawn"M."Douglas,"Ido"Bachelet,"George"M."Church Wyss"Institute"at"Harvard"University 3"Blackfan"Cir,"5th"@loor,"Boston,"MA"02115,"USA shawn.douglas@wyss.harvard.edu

http://web.archive.org/web/20140519183539/http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3368814/pdf/adna-3-3.pdf

…

Wireless Remote Control and the Electronic Computer Logic Gate…

Quo Vadis?

http://www.tfcbooks.com/articles/control.htm Wireless Remote Control and the Electronic Computer Logic Gate (tfcbooks.com)

https://web.archive.org/web/20110609031910/https://www.teslashop.us/mall/more/337ntgw.htm#more-ntgw

This propeller-driven radio controlled boat, built by Nikola Tesla in 1898, is the original prototype of all modern-day uninhabited aerial vehicles and precision guided weapons—in fact, all remotely operated vehicles—air, land or sea. Powered by lead-acid batteries and an electric drive motor, the vessel was designed to be maneuvered alongside a target using instructions received from a wireless remote-control transmitter. Once in position, a command would be sent to detonate an explosive charge contained within the boat's forward compartment. The weapon's guidance system incorporated a secure communications link between the pilot's controller and the surface-running torpedo in an effort to assure that control could be maintained even in the presence of electronic countermeasures. To learn more about Tesla's system for secure wireless communications and his pioneering implementation of the electronic logic-gate circuit read Nikola Tesla — Guided Weapons & Computer Technology