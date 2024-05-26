SEPSIS

is often called “blood poisoning”

Sepsis is the body’s overwhelming and life-threatening response to infection which can lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and death.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3aPQJk8C3vQ

https://argumenti.ru/politics/2024/05/900992

“Kostomarov took his health seriously. In 2021, according to reports, he was vaccinated against covid . The figure skater was vaccinated against coronavirus, like many Russian athletes.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7AtlPok3cTs

https://web.archive.org/web/20231216154145/https://www.1tv.ru/shows/eksklyuziv/vypuski/smert-eto-ne-strashno-strashno-ostatsya-invalidom-otkrovennoe-intervyu-romana-kostomarova-dmitriyu-borisovu-chast-pervaya

I am extremely grateful to my wife, whom I love very much, who has been with me all the time and now helps me in everything, takes care of me, feeds me. In general, all the household was on her, she had a 46-year-old child.

"I... I realized that death is not scary. I have always been afraid, I have always taken care of myself in life. Well... Although I am an extreme person – I jumped from bridges on bungees, and rode a motorcycle very fast – I was always afraid of falling, breaking a leg or an arm, because my job was figure skating, showing. And I have always somehow subconsciously taken care of myself anyway. If it was possible to drive 320, I drove 300, let's put it this way. That is, almost, almost at the very maximum. I forgot a long time ago! One, two, three, let's fly! Wow! Oh, my! I'm talking about death in general... somehow I didn't think about it. No, it has always been in the subconscious that death is scary. Now I understand that death is not scary. It's scary to remain disabled.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-69037424

By the morning, she noticed that his arms felt cold and she couldn't feel a pulse. After ringing for an ambulance, Mr Mackinlay was admitted to hospital.

Within half an hour he had turned what he calls "a very strange blue". "My whole body, top to bottom, ears, everything, blue," he says.

He had gone into septic shock. The MP was put into an induced coma that would last for 16 days.

His wife was told she should prepare for the worst, with staff describing her husband as "one of the illest people they'd ever seen". His chances of survival stood at just 5%.

What is sepsis?

Sepsis is a rare but serious condition that develops when the body's immune system overreacts to an infection and starts attacking its own tissues and organs.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2210740121002199?via%3Dihub

Three cases of auto-immune hepatitis (AIH) after #COVIDVaccination

One of the patients died of liver failure & sepsis.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-mrna-vaccine-injury-stories-sepsis-amputation/5846724?pdf=5846724

ALL WHILE THE “HEALTH AUTHORITIES” ARE BUSY WITH THE “NEXT PANDEMIC” AND MORE “VACCINES” …