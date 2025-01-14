https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-14239417/thick-fog-mystery-chemical-smell-reports.html

Some say the Serratia Marcescens bacterium was detected in a laboratory test of recent fog samples taken in Naples, Florida.

I can't verify this, but there are a very large number of people who are now sick and difficult to treat because they have antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Interestingly, this was done before:

And in 1950, the U.S. military harnessed that power in a large-scale biowarefare test, writes Rebecca Kreston on her blog “Body Horrors” for Scientific American.

Beginning on September 26, 1950, the crew of a U.S. Navy minesweeper ship spent six days spraying Serratia marcescens into the air about two miles off the northern California coast. The project was called “Operation Sea Spray,” and its aim was to determine the susceptibility of a big city like San Francisco to a bioweapon attack by terrorists.

In the following days, the military took samples at 43 sites to track the bacteria's spread, and found that it had quickly infested not only the city but surrounding suburbs as well. During the test, residents of these areas would have inhaled millions of bacterial spores. Clearly, their test showed, San Francisco and cities with similar size and topography could face germ warfare threats. “In this regard, the experiment was a success,” writes Kreston.

But there was a catch. At the time, the US military thought that Serratia couldn’t harm humans. The bug was mostly known for the red spots it produced on infested foods and had not been widely linked to clinical conditions. That changed when one week after the test, 11 local residents checked into a Stanford University Hospital complaining of urinary tract infections.

Upon testing their pee, doctors noticed that the pathogen had a red hue. “Infection with Serratia was so rare that the outbreak was extensively investigated by the University to identify the origins of this scarlet letter bug,” writes Kreston. After scientists identified the microbe, the cases collectively became the first recorded outbreak of Serratia marcescens. One patient, a man named Edward Nevin who was recovering from prostate surgery, died, and some have suggested that the release forever changed the area's microbial ecology, as Bernadette Tansey pointed out for the San Francisco Chronicle in 2004.

The military had performed similar tests in other cities across the country over the next two decades, until Richard Nixon halted all germ warfare research in 1969. The San Francisco experiment didn’t become public knowledge until 1976.

The Nuremberg Code

Just a year after “Operation Sea-Spray,” the US Civil Defense released a PSA to the American public, “What You Should Know About Biological Warfare,” educating the populace on the steps to take in the event of a biological attack from our cold war enemies. Read more and watch the video here.

The ancient Greeks, Romans and Persians reportedly dumped the bodies of animals into the wells of their enemies (1). In 1346, the Mongols used catapults to fling the bodies of plague victims over city walls during the siege of Caffa and the ensuing disease among city residents may have contributed to one of the waves of Black Plague that ravaged Europe in the 14th century as it traveled through Crimean ports (2). In 1763, the British army stationed at Fort Pitt gifted blankets to the Delaware Lenape Indians that had been used to cloak smallpox patients (3). Unsophisticated methods yet occasionally efficient….

Here are some scientific studies that might be helpful:

Quercetin:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9763402/pdf/41598_2022_Article_26621.pdf New insights into the antibacterial mode of action of quercetin against uropathogen Serratia marcescens in‑vivo and in‑vitro

In the course of a quest for therapeutic agents inhibiting uropathogens, the rise and universal blowout of antibiotic-resistant organisms is a wide problem. To overcome this matter, exploration of alternative antimicrobials is necessary. The antimicrobial potential of quercetin has been widely described against some pathogenic microorganisms, but to the best of our knowledge, no report exists against the pathogenicity of uropathogenic Serratia marcescens. Hence, the present study focused on the antibacterial mechanism of action of quercetin, a flavonoid against the uropathogen Serratia marcescens. Quercetin was evaluated for its anti-QS activity, and the attained outcomes showed that quercetin inhibited QS-mediated virulence factors such as biofilm formation, exopolysaccharides, swarming motility and prodigiosin in Serratia marcescens. The proposed mechanism of action of quercetin greatly influences cell metabolism and extracellular polysaccharide synthesis and damages the cell membrane, as revealed through global metabolome profiling. In vivo experiments revealed that treatment with quercetin prolonged the life expectancy of infected Caenorhabditis elegans and reduced the colonization of Serratia marcescens. Hence, the current study reveals the use of quercetin as a probable substitute for traditional antibiotics in the treatment of uropathogen infections driven by biofilms.

Xylitol

https://mdpi-res.com/d_attachment/microorganisms/microorganisms-09-01083/article_deploy/microorganisms-09-01083.pdf?version=1621337994 Xylitol Inhibits Growth and Blocks Virulence in Serratia marcescens

5. Conclusions

QS (Quorum Sensing) regulates the bacterial virulence and its inhibition can attenuate the virulence of bacteria leading to enhancement of the ability of the immune system to remove the bacteria. The advantage of bacterial virulence inhibition that it is less likely to induce resistance. Xylitol may be a good weapon, or at least an adjunctive weapon, to treat infections caused by S. marcescens as it showed growth inhibiting activity and virulence attenuating activity, and it may be further considered in management of wound infection by S. marcescens. In the current study, we are introducing the application of xylitol and other sugar hypertonic preparations as adjunctive therapy for further investigation on treatment of resistant infections.

Pau d’Arco (Tabebuia impetiginosa)

Nigella Sativa

https://mjs.uomustansiriyah.edu.iq/index.php/MJS/article/download/859/pdf/4276 Investigating the Efficiency of Simple Aqueous Extract of Nigella Sativa Activity Against Serratia Marcescens Bactria

CONCLUSIONS

In conclusion: Water extraction for four hours at 60 °C is considered as potential technique for extraction active chemical ingredients of Nigella sativa seeds. The selected method in this research provided simple extraction procedure with high yield of active ingredients with reduces degradation of organic molecules result from extraction process. The selected Nigella sativa extraction method at pervious conditions was a very effective inhibitor to Serratia marcescens bacteria. From research data, Nigella Sativa extract may be help in treatment of Serratia marcescens infections. The extraction method was low cost, simple and sophisticated. However, our data provided new addition antibacterial activity to Nigella Sativa. We strongly recommended that more investigation of Nigella Sativa extract alone or mixed with other material can apply to another types of resist bacteria as well as evaluated its pharmacological action on untreated or chronic diseases [41-45].

