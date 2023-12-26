https://www.whiteboxsolution.com/blog/open-ran-servers-for-5g-edge-infrastructure/

https://www.newyorker.com/news/annals-of-communications/the-terrifying-potential-of-the-5g-network April 26, 2019

The Terrifying Potential of the 5G Network

The future of wireless technology holds the promise of total connectivity. But it will also be especially susceptible to cyberattacks and surveillance.

This, again, if you believe the hype, will lead to a whole new Internet of Things, where everything from toasters to dog collars to dialysis pumps to running shoes will be connected. Remote robotic surgery will be routine, the military will develop hypersonic weapons, and autonomous vehicles will cruise safely along smart highways.

This 5G world, we are told, will usher in a fourth industrial revolution .

“5G is not just for refrigerators,” Spalding said. “It’s farm implements, it’s airplanes,

it’s all kinds of different things that can actually kill people

or that allow someone to reach into the network and direct those things to do what they want them to do. It’s a completely different threat that we’ve never experienced before.”

They tell the story of the African Union, which installed Huawei servers in its headquarters, in Addis Ababa, only to discover that those servers had been sending sensitive data back to China every evening.

Union for a moratorium on 5G adoption until the effects of the expected increase in low-level radiation were studied. In February, Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, took both

the F.C.C. and F.D.A. to task for pushing ahead with 5G without assessing its health risks. “We’re kind of flying blind here,”

he concluded. A system built on millions of cell relays, antennas, and sensors also offers previously unthinkable surveillance potential. Telecom companies already sell location data to marketers, and law enforcement has used similar data to track protesters. 5G will catalogue exactly where someone has come from, where they are going, and what they are doing.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9085442/ The evolving roles and impacts of 5G enabled technologies in healthcare: The world epidemic COVID-19 issues - PMC (nih.gov)

Remote Surgery and Medications: The promising features of 5G will revolutionize on online treatments and surgery. The 5G healthcare innovations include telemedicine, tele-surgery or robotic-surgery, remotely emergency care, etc. The 5G based telemedicine provides a remote consultation platform, in which the health professionals can treat the patients effectively. The tele-surgery provides a real-time operation, and the surgeons can perform remote surgery using surgical devices through 5G networks.

These devices are being utilized in monitoring our daily life, such as constant monitoring of heartbeat and movement, blood-pressure, body-temperature, oxygen-concentration in blood, glucose, human activities and emotions, etc. This large volume of medical data can be used for insights analysis in various aspects of human life, developing a patient-centric personalized healthcare system, studying the viral activity, as well as preparing health guidelines for public-health policy and planning, monitoring and controlling the viral outbreak in the pandemic.

We have already experienced that 5G powered robots can deliver drugs and meals to patients, inform patients to take medications, measure body temperature, help to ensure social distancing, etc. 5G enabled unmanned vehicles or drone can assist healthcare services in the critical zones. The robot-assisted therapy and surgery with 5G networks have great potentials in remote medications and surgery to treat the patients.

Recent advancements in sensing technologies (microelectronics and nanofabrication) and wearable computing, bio-engineering and computer-aided surgery, virtual reality (VR) and tactile Internet, smart devices and digital platforms with 5G compatibility have enabled a dramatic development in the healthcare systems [109], [133].

Various social-media platforms, like Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, WhatsApp, Instagram, are currently used by the public to receive real-time updates as well as by the healthcare authorities to take initiatives and clarify uncertainties about COVID-19 pandemic

[25], [134], [135]. Furthermore, some AI enabled systems, like facial thermal imaging system, have been implemented to detect high-temperature person at various screening points, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, bus terminals, etc. [136], [137], [138], [139].

I. Telemedicine: Telemedicine requires a reliable and faster network connectivity that will offer quality video and real-time communication. 5G standards can enable proper telemedicine environment that augments online health consultancy [141]. It is estimated that the telemedicine market will raise yearly growth of 16.5 percent from 2017 to 2023 in healthcare [47]. 5G also meets the teleconferencing requirements to enable medical experts to treat patients efficiently from anywhere in anytime.

II. Telesurgery: As 5G is a very-low latency and super-fast network, it enables telesurgery or remote medical operation. A health surgeon in China first performed a 5G-assisted remote surgery using da Vinci surgical robots on animal in January 2019 [142]. In March 2019, a telesurgery using 5G mobile network was first performed remotely on human brain in China [115]. Moreover, 5G capabilities can improve the surgical robots and robotic process that can enhance the surgeon’s capabilities in the pandemic.

III. Internet of Medical Things (IoMT): 5G network infrastructure is able to connect a billion of digital devices and wearable medical equipments (i.e., IoMT objects) that allow a link between physical and digital worlds, and facilitate real-time analytics to improve health outcomes. It can gather a large volume of health data and store on a cloud as well as assist online accessibility to the users, medical professionals and researchers. The world has already experienced a number of IoMTs and health applications (for instant, 5G thermal imaging systems, smart diagnostic tools, therapeutic kits, etc.) as a part of the emerging 5G innovations in the pandemic [138], [143], [144].

IV. Remote Diagnosis and Treatment: 5G connectivity is revolutionizing in continuous contagion monitoring and remote diagnosis from anywhere in this pandemic [132], [145]. It also enables digital medicine that can share a high-volume of health information across a worldwide network of health specialists for caring patients. In January 2020, China has first developed 5G remote diagnosis and treatment system [146] that can support remote diagnosis and treat patients in this pandemic.

V. Digitized and Data-Driven Platforms: Many developed countries, like China, Japan, South Korea and the US, are rapidly set up their specific 5G wireless networks for digitalized, data-driven and Cloud-based emergency platforms that can assist the COVID-19 treatment in hospitals [147], [148]. These digital platforms support the healthcare systems in the context of improved response times, remote monitoring, data analysis and diagnosis, resource allocation, etc.

The data gathered from digital devices takes place at high reliable edge-nodes in the physical systems. These edge-nodes in the physical systems are being connected via a “5G radio access network (5G-RAN)”.

Quantum dots (QDs) are semiconductors-based nanomaterials with numerous biomedical applications such as drug delivery, live imaging, and medical diagnosis, in addition to other applications beyond medicine such as in solar cells.

According to a recent survey, there have been more than 32,000 publications involving nanomedicines as of 2020.

The evolution of COVID-19 vaccines based on nanomedicines has rekindled the hope in the power of nanomedicines as a protective tool to rescue the world during the pandemic.2

Biogenic synthesis is a novel biotechnology-based approach for the scalable production of QDs. In this approach, living microorganisms such as

E. coli are exploited as bioreactors for the synthesis of QDs like CdS.

The first step includes the detoxification of cadmium ions, that are detrimental to living organisms, via their conjugation to cysteine-terminated peptides. Then, the detoxified ions are introduced into the bacteria where they react with the endogenous sulfide ions and assemble into CdS QDs that are eventually exported outside the bacteria and retrieved.

Traceable Drug Delivery

QDs in Biosensors; the Integration of Efficiency and Selectivity

In addition to the above-mentioned applications, QDs have gained interest in the area of biosensors.71 Biosensors are systems that can produce a measurable signal in response to the biological process in question. Biosensor systems depend basically on the selectivity of the system to the target molecule(s), where click chemistry, bioresponsive polymers, antibodies, ligands, or artificial receptors are applied to impart selectivity.72 Thanks to the excellent and unique optical properties of QDs, they can be incorporated into such biosensor systems to integrate selectivity, efficiency, accuracy, and high detection sensitivity into a single system. QDs-containing biosensors can be applied in a wide diversity of diagnostic, toxicological, and follow-up medical applications.73,74

Challenges Hampering the Clinical Translation of QDs

The limited number of clinical trials involving QDs can be attributed to the complex challenges associated with them from pharmaceutical, industrial, technical, and biological aspects, which are summarized in Figure 5 and discussed below.

In vivo Issues

In addition to the pharmaceutical and industrial challenges alluded to above, the in vivo application of QDs also encounter hard obstacles. QDs, in principle, have no organ specificity and interact with tissues and cellular membranes in a non-selective manner. In addition, most metallic QDs are associated with intracellular toxicities via oxidative damages to cellular components or interactions with DNA. The risks increase with the use of heavy metals that tend to accumulate in bones without significant elimination from the body such as lead and cadmium. Furthermore, the ultra-fine particle size of QDs increases their premature elimination from the body through renal clearance. PEGylation of QDs has been reported as a common strategy to modulate their biodistribution and to increase their life span in the blood circulation.102

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210211113917.htm Artificial emotional intelligence: a safer, smarter future with 5G and emotion recognition | ScienceDaily

In a recent study published in IEEE Network, a team of researchers led by Prof. Hyunbum Kim from Incheon National University, Korea, address such issues in relation to an AI-based, 5G-integrated virtual emotion recognition system called 5G-I-VEmoSYS, which detects human emotions using wireless signals and body movement.

"Emotions are a critical characteristic of human beings and separates humans from machines, defining daily human activity. However, some emotions can also disrupt the normal functioning of a society and put people's lives in danger, such as those of an unstable driver. Emotion detection technology thus has great potential for recognizing any disruptive emotion and in tandem with 5G and beyond-5G communication, warning others of potential dangers," explains Prof. Kim.

The virtual emotion system developed by Prof. Kim's team, 5G-I-VEmoSYS, can recognize at least five kinds of emotion (joy, pleasure, a neutral state, sadness, and anger) and is composed of three subsystems dealing with the detection, flow, and mapping of human emotions.

Finally, the Artificial Intelligence-Virtual Emotion Map, or AI-VEmoMAP, utilizes a large amount of this virtual emotion data to create a virtual emotion map that can be utilized for threat detection and crime prevention.

Furthermore, when a serious emotion, such as anger or fear, is detected in a public area, the information is rapidly conveyed to the nearest police department or relevant entities who can then take steps to prevent any potential crime or terrorism threats.

Further, the danger of sending false alarms to authorities remains.

Not long from now, a doctor’s office will be able to monitor a patient’s vitals around the clock and Amazon will know when a customer’s milk runs low. The next cellular network, 5G, will make those things commonplace.

5G will make smart homes smarter for people such as Davicsin, like adding a facial recognition component to her home surveillance system. A strange face could trigger an alert to her cellphone.

Neither Verizon nor Asbury Park immediately released details of the terms of the agreement, although the company wanted a 40-year commitment from Belmar in a now-stalled deal.

Add to that the sensors attached to – or even implanted in – your body that monitor your health. Your specialist in Tokyo will have medicine sent to your home before you know you need it. Virtual reality will come closer to reality because the low latency will allow you to be tracked as you move through augmented worlds.

Those tiny cell towers will sit atop street lights, on the side of buildings and maybe even within buildings.

"If you want to take this to the extreme, maybe traffic lights won't be required in the future. If everybody knows where everybody is. If they communicate flawlessly with zero latency, then you could dream up a world where no traffic lights are required."

Widespread availability of 5G networks is an absolute necessity for a 5G-enabled autonomous vehicle deployment. Electric automaker Tesla currently offers semi-autonomous driving capabilities, although this only utilizes networks as a secondary means of communication.

"If we do have autonomous cars that depend on a 5G network, what happens if they go out of coverage? Does the autonomous driving stop?,"

"The problem with these use cases is that they really need a nationwide deployment everywhere," Mavrakis continued. "So, 5G everywhere to build a critical mass of coverage that can enable these use cases.

European regulators are drafting guidelines for artificial intelligence, generally, although regulation specific to the context of driverless cars may be necessary, according to a report from the European Parliament published in January 2019.

What are the legal and ethical considerations of 5G and autonomous vehicles?

Regulation is an inevitability for these situations, particularly when artificial intelligence (AI) is involved. While governments are the natural enforcers of regulation, the question quickly becomes which government, given the confluence of global trade and international travel.

Internet of Things (IoT) emerges as disruptive innovation and development in the fields of drug delivery and biomedical sciences using on-target active transportation, sensors, wearable devices, real-time diagnostics, etc. Semiconducting fluorescence emitting material, quantum dots on integration with IoT displayed interesting results in the healthcare sector, especially in hospitals and pathological laboratories.

Despite some of the limitations like e-waste and the risk of hacking, an IoT-based QD system will be considered as a modern healthcare provider with life-saving products for enriching the medical quality and real-time accessibility.

The potential toxicity of the quantum dots, meanwhile, remains a concern. Those used in the research contain heavy metals encapsulated in a nontoxic coating. Even though the concentrations are infinitesimal, the long-term health effects from exposure must be determined before the technique can be extended to humans. “This is still an unanswered question,” Kobayashi said.

BIOENGINEERING FUNDAMENTALS AND CHALLENGES OF IMPLANTABLE SENSORS

All types of physiological sensors, irrespective of whether they are implanted, wearable, or point-of-care, face challenges regarding their inherent clinical performance in accurately measuring biomarker levels. The types of implantable sensors presented above face additional and specific challenges with respect to biocompatibility, robustness, signal transmission, power sourcing, and more.

Biocompatibility and biofouling

These two terms, though imprecise, describe two aspects of host-implant interactions: biocompatibility concerns the extent of adverse effects (or the lack thereof) that an implanted sensor may have on biological functions, and biofouling refers to the adverse effects of physiology on sensor function. Both types of adverse effects are unavoidable; proper sensor engineering and placement can however attempt to minimize them.

Ethical and legal concerns

Implantable sensors can raise ethical and legal concerns such as the requirement to obtain informed consent from the patient and ensure data privacy and security. In many countries, these issues are addressed through the Helsinki Declaration, a set of ethical principles for medical research involving human subjects. Physicians may also be cautious about utilizing these devices since they want to keep their patients “device-free,” consistent with the goal of maintaining the patient on the lowest number of prescriptions needed and preventing polypharmacy.

Lack of real-world information

Although there is extensive literature reporting clinical trials and long-term clinical outcomes from implantable devices, there is a lack of real-world data on the application of implantable sensors in medicine.

One of the main barriers to using implanted sensors is fear and anxiety. Patients may be concerned about the potential risks and complications associated with implantation,252 as well as whether the device will malfunction or fail. They may also have concerns about the long-term effects of having a foreign object in their body and the possibility of chronic pain or discomfort.253 The fear of being constantly monitored and the lack of privacy can also add to some patients' anxiety.

Clearly, ensuring patient safety is paramount in the case of autonomous implantable sensors, including the controlled release of drugs in specific clinical situations to avoid potential harm. Therefore, it is crucial to develop robust verification protocols which confirm that therapeutic interventions are only initiated when medically necessary . These protocols minimize the risk of releasing drugs inappropriately or causing adverse effects , while preventing disease progression and improving patient outcomes.

Let’s be honest: there are many ways in which size matters, and for some purposes small is beautiful.

Nanoparticles

One of the authors — Keroles Riad — mass-produces nanoparticles by literally setting chemicals on fire (very satisfying). This process — called flame spray pyrolysis — can produce special nanoparticles called quantum dots, which are used in lithium batteries and gas-sensing devices. But nanotechnology has uses in every aspect of our lives, affecting things like our wine, our guts and our climate.

The research was funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Koch Institute Support (core) Grant from the National Cancer Institute.

U.S.-based quantum dot producer Quantum Materials Corp (QMC) announced its blockchain-based QDX HealthID for transparency in disease testing and immunization for infectious diseases. The goal is to ensure the authenticity of health data and support individuals to re-join the workforce quickly.

Quantum dots are nanoparticles made up of semiconductor materials that emit different colors when illuminated by light. This color depends on their size and the way they were manufactured. QMC has developed a track and trace solution using quantum dots and blockchain to verify the origin of products and counterfeiting.

With the health data backed by blockchain, governments and health agencies can formulate new plans and safety measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases. Additionally, individual users can assess their immunization passport using a mobile application. The app features color-coded indicators — green, yellow, and red. If the app shows the green indicator, the individual has clearance to interact in social and work environments.

New 5G technology designed to anonymously track the movement of people, and vehicles…

The work will also look at 5G sensing countermeasures.

Like many technologies, 5G sensing could be used for nefarious as well as beneficial purposes. Intelligence agencies could use it to like covertly monitor movements in a building. Likewise, it might be used to identify congested areas to maximise casualties during acts of political violence.

This makes it imperative that countermeasures are developed and will form a major part of the research.

5G-based passive sensing is an interesting emerging technology promising a range of benefits from healthcare to public safety. Yet it also has the potential to be misused.

