Please read the latest paper by Professor Olle Johansson

https://newsvoice.se/2022/06/bacteria-olle-johansson/

This work confirms the presence of electromagnetic radiation within bacterial communities, which is a key requirement to demonstrate electromagnetic signalling among bacterial cells.

The insight could lead to breakthroughs in demystifying how cells communicate as well as the advancement of important technologies in biology and communication systems.

But, much more importantly, this is a very firm and strong warning to mankind to stop playing with biology here on Earth – we may have to very profoundly regret it.

My personal comment to this is: just imagine what our man-made high-frequency signals, used by cell phones, wireless smart meters, WiFi systems, wireless baby alarms, DECT phones, Internet of Things (IoT), Internet of Bodies (IoB), and many more gadgets/installations/systems, delivered at colossal power levels compared to the natural ones, may do to these intricate communicative mechanisms! The above may, in addition – if replicated by independent scientists in further controlled studies – explain the observed occurrence of antibiotic resistance after exposures of common bacteria, like Listeria monocytogenes and Escherichia coli, to the radiation of 2G mobile telephony or WiFi-router fields (cf. above; see also Johansson 2017).

Soil bacteria are also affected by radiation from mobile phone towers It must also be noted that Sharma Antim Bala and coworkers (2018) have demonstrated the impact of the radiations transmitted by mobile tower base stations on microbial diversity in soil and antibiotic resistance patterns. Soil samples were taken from near four different base stations located in Dausa City, India, while control samples were taken far from any base stations.

https://vetapedia.se/olle-johansson-associate-professor-ki/

Dear Friends, Supporters & Colleagues,

Please, find enclosed my most recent paper about the impact of artificial electromagnetic fields from cell phone systems, WiFi, high-frequency light bulbs, wireless smart meters, baby alarms, smart cities, the Internet of Things and the Internet of Bodies, 5G, and much more, on bacteria - including on our bacteria - resulting in antibiotic resistance.

I strongly feel this is the most important contribution of mine so far. If people don't listen to this message, then I honestly don't know what to do. --- If you don't use it as a giant mental sledgehammer, then I honestly don't know what to do. --- If I honestly don't know what to do ... maybe then it is 'game over'?

Johansson O, "Stop! In the Name of Life!”, Newsvoice.se 9/1, 2025

https://newsvoice.se/2025/01/radiation-exposed-bacteria/

Please, share this message widely!

With my very best regards

Yours sincerely

Olle

(Olle Johansson, associate professor)

They serve it to us in the name of climate, progress, SMART cities, because everything must be connected, modern medicine, fighting cancer - IoT, nanotechnology, 13 Agenda 2030 goals based on nanotechnology, building a great city in the desert, c40 cities, environmental, sustainable...

Apparently, this is a toxic and deadly technology, concentrated in the hands of a small group of people.

Studies and common sense indicate that it will lead to extinction.

No one asks our opinion when they put up 5G towers or build 15-minute ghettos.

They are hiding their plans to introduce CBDC, which is based on 5G and graphene nodes in every body, referred to as “vaccines”.

Shrouded in mystery, presented as an achievement of civilization.

And those who ask questions or protest are ridiculed and murdered.

Professor Olle Johansson writes about the doom that this EMF technology can bring. Add to that the toxicity of nanotechnology, which in the name of “climate” is to be - and is being - added to everything. It will not only kill humanity, but it will also destroy all life on this planet.

Let's put an end to this madness and stop the sect that is pushing this