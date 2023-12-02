WHITE LUNGS PNEUMONIA?

“What is white lung syndrome?

White Lung Syndrome originates from distinctive white patches on chest X-rays in affected children. The term includes various respiratory illnesses like acute respiratory distress syndrome, pulmonary alveolar microlithiasis, and silica-related conditions.

Silicosis is a lung disease that is caused by inhaling silica dust. Silica dust is found in sand, stone, and other materials. Silicosis can cause shortness of breath, coughing, and chest pain.

What are the symptoms of white lung syndrome?

White lung syndrome symptoms differ based on the cause, but common signs include shortness of breath, coughing, chest pain, fever, and fatigue.



What is the underlying cause of white lung syndrome?

The exact cause of white lung syndrome is still being investigated, but it is believed to be caused by a combination of bacterial, viral, and environmental factors. Viruses, such as influenza or COVID-19, can cause white lung syndrome by damaging the lungs' air sacs. Bacteria, such as Mycoplasma pneumoniae, can cause white lung syndrome by causing an infection in the lungs. Environmental factors, such as inhaling silica dust or other pollutants, can cause white lung syndrome by irritating the lungs and making them more susceptible to infection.”

ASBESTOSIS:

https://actitudsaludable.net/asbesto-y-sus-peligros/asbestosis/

RINGS A BELL?

SILICOSIS

https://www.verywellhealth.com/pneumoconioses-5075220

Types of Pneumoconioses

Pneumoconioses are most often caused by exposure to nonorganic dusts and fibers such as coal, silica, asbestos, beryllium. and other hard metals. It's important to note that while the risk is usually discussed in regard to workers, family members may also be exposed (and develop the conditions) due to factors such as handling clothes that contain the substances.

Causes

The lung damage seen with pneumoconioses begins with inflammation caused by the accumulation of inhaled particles in the lungs. This inflammation is the body's normal attempt to eliminate the dust particles present in the lungs.

As inflammation persists, it can lead to scarring (fibrosis) of the lungs. Scarring (fibrosis) is a permanent condition, and at this point, the disease is irreversible. The degree of inflammation (and subsequent fibrosis) depends on several factors, including the particle size, the length of exposure, amount of exposure, and more.

Particle Size

The size of the offending particles is very important in both causing disease and determining where in the lungs the disease will occur.

Small particles (those less than 4 microns in diameter) may make it all the way to the smallest of airways, the alveoli. In this location, they have bypassed normal clearance mechanisms and are phagocytosed (destroyed) by immune cells called macrophages present in the lungs.

With silica, most inhaled particles are from 0.3 to 5.0 microns.

WHAT COULD BE THE CAUSE OF THE NEW MYSTERIOUS CONDITION?

http://hdreporter.com/health/9646-are-graphene-coated-face-masks-a-covid-19-miracle-or-another-health-risk

Why graphene may be linked to lung injury

Researchers have been studying the potential negative impacts of inhaling microscopic graphene on mammals. In one 2016 experiment, mice with graphene placed in their lungs experienced localized lung tissue damage, inflammation, formation of granulomas (where the body tries to wall off the graphene), and persistent lung injury, similar to what occurs when humans inhale asbestos. A different study from 2013 found that when human cells were bound to graphene, the cells were damaged.

A study from 2016 found that a small portion of aerosolized graphene nanoparticles could move down a simulated mouth and nose passages and penetrate into the lungs.

No obvious benefit but theoretical risk

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5088662/#CR119 Toxicity of graphene-family nanoparticles: a general review of the origins and mechanisms - PMC (nih.gov)

https://www.nature.com/articles/am20137#ref-CR5 Biodistribution and pulmonary toxicity of intratracheally instilled graphene oxide in mice | NPG Asia Materials (nature.com)

Abstract

Graphene and its derivatives (for example, nanoscale graphene oxide (NGO)) have emerged as extremely attractive nanomaterials for a wide range of applications, including diagnostics and therapeutics. In this work, we present a systematic study on the in vivo distribution and pulmonary toxicity of NGO for up to 3 months after exposure. Radioisotope tracing and morphological observation demonstrated that intratracheally instilled NGO was mainly retained in the lung. NGO could result in acute lung injury (ALI) and chronic pulmonary fibrosis. Such NGO-induced ALI was related to oxidative stress and could effectively be relieved with dexamethasone treatment. In addition, we found that the biodistribution of 125I-NGO varied greatly from that of 125I ions, hence it is possible that nanoparticulates could deliver radioactive isotopes deep into the lung, which might settle in numerous ‘hot spots’ that could result in mutations and cancers, raising environmental concerns about the large-scale production of graphene oxide.

it is possible that nanoparticulates could deliver radioactive isotopes deep into the lung , which might settle in numerous ‘hot spots’ that could result in mutations and cancers

Severe adverse health effects of inhalable ultrafine particulate matter have been demonstrated in both pulmonary toxicity and epidemiological studies.25, 26, 27 There is a body of evidence that particulate matter can penetrate deeply into lung tissue with larger numbers and stay longer than fine or coarse particles (micrometer size or larger).25, 28 Because of their small sizes and high ratios of surface area to mass, carbon-based nanoparticulates are highly adsorptive to toxic substances, including radioactive species, which has attracted significant recent concern.9, 10, 22 Given that the biodistribution of 125I-NGO varies greatly from that of 125I ions, it is possible that nanoparticulates can deliver radioactive isotopes deep into the lungs. These nanocarriers may also alter the biodistribution of the radioactive isotopes, settling in numerous ‘hot spots’ that can result in mutations and cancers. Although studies of such potential risks of radioactive nanoparticulates are still rare, the data reported here highlight the significance of protective strategies to minimize human exposure to NGO sources.11

THESE STUDIES ARE AVAILABLE ONLINE, PUBLISHED IN RECENT YEARS

