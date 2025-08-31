OUTRAGED’s Newsletter

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May 2025

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January 2025

Cancer NanoVaccines?
Only 0.7% of nanoparticles have been successfully delivered to the tumor (median value)
  OUTRAGED HUMAN
Stargate CERN
A Stargate?
  OUTRAGED HUMAN
Gain of function? No. Toxic nanotechnology.
Where is the entire academic community?
  OUTRAGED HUMAN
Cancer "vaccines" and AI?
Digital Identification, biometrics, IoT (IoE) and quantum finance are all based on this toxic nanotechnology, so they will want to inject this stuff at…
  OUTRAGED HUMAN
S.M.A.R.T METERS DEATH GRID
Smart meters are "dangerously insecure," according to researcher Netanel Rubin – who claimed the gear uses weak encryption, relies on easily pwned…
  OUTRAGED HUMAN
Incompetence? Who's still buying it?
Something from the mainstream press:
  OUTRAGED HUMAN
Serratia Marcescens in the fog?
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