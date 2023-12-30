OUTRAGED’s Newsletter

Nanotherapeutics in these injections
RW Malone's employer
 • 
OUTRAGED HUMAN
41
What did RW Malone do for Nanotherapeutics, Inc. which was awarded contract W911QY-13-C-0010 by DoD?
$10,000,000,000.00 contract for a period of 20 years
 • 
OUTRAGED HUMAN
24
THE NEXT PANDEMIC IS...
A VACCINE FOR EVERYONE AND EVERYTHING!
 • 
OUTRAGED HUMAN
39
R.W. MALONE AND TAGGING PEOPLE
Malone's PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE Dr. Malone has extensive research and clinical development experience in the areas of clinical trials design and…
 • 
OUTRAGED HUMAN
98
This 5G world will usher in a fourth industrial revolution
"that can actually kill people"
 • 
OUTRAGED HUMAN
42
ADVERSE EFFECTS OF "VACCINES" AND "COVID"
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
 • 
OUTRAGED HUMAN
44
PIERRE KORY AND HIS QUANTUM DOTS
QUANTUM DOT DRUGS FROM QUANTUM DOCTORS DR. PIERRE KORY https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pierre_Kory Thanks for reading OUTRAGED’s Newsletter! Subscribe for…
 • 
OUTRAGED HUMAN
45
STEVE KIRSCH AND HIS QUANTUM DOTS
TOXIC TECHNOLOGY FOR CBDC AND DIGITAL ID https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wd3fJE4cUjs Steve Kirsch CEO M10 #banktech2020Thanks for reading OUTRAGED’s…
 • 
OUTRAGED HUMAN
98
WHO IS STEVE KIRSCH?
IF YOU STILL HAVE DOUBTS ABOUT WHO STEVE KIRSCH IS: https://ilp.mit.edu/print/pdf/node/50279Thanks for reading OUTRAGED’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free…
 • 
OUTRAGED HUMAN
255
Steve Kirsch
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
 • 
OUTRAGED HUMAN
300
Nanotech and 5G facts or conspiracies?
The following studies on nanotechnology (Review of the toxicity of particles intentionally produced for nanotechnology applications, from an…
 • 
OUTRAGED HUMAN
7
Mysterious White Lung Syndrome IS NOT MYSTERIOUS
WHITE LUNGS PNEUMONIA? From: https://www.ndtv.com/feature/what-is-white-lung-syndrome-a-mysterious-pneumonia-outbreak-similar-to-chinas-4624241Thanks…
 • 
OUTRAGED HUMAN
30
