OUTRAGED’s Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
If you have no arguments and want to hide information, the easiest way is to block the person
More good news -
Aug 31, 2025
•
OUTRAGED HUMAN
45
97
8
It is nanoparticle induced amyloidosis, not a "vaccination" (or "virus"), Chan-Zuckerberg
https://www.czbiohub.org/intercampus-research-programs/
Aug 5, 2025
•
OUTRAGED HUMAN
54
23
17
May 2025
Deruelle F. Microwave radiofrequencies, 5G, 6G, graphene nanomaterials: Technologies used in neurological warfare. Surg Neurol Int…
PLEASE READ THIS RESEARCH ARTICLE:
May 19, 2025
•
OUTRAGED HUMAN
65
18
27
March 2025
Adverse Drug Reactions one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality
A shocking compilation of statistics from before the so-called Covid, documents that those pushing their agenda of exclusive government-sanctioned…
Mar 30, 2025
•
OUTRAGED HUMAN
50
9
14
February 2025
SO, WHO IS ROBERT MALONE?
… … Thanks for reading OUTRAGED’s Newsletter!
Feb 16, 2025
•
OUTRAGED HUMAN
79
42
21
January 2025
Cancer NanoVaccines?
Only 0.7% of nanoparticles have been successfully delivered to the tumor (median value)
Jan 28, 2025
•
OUTRAGED HUMAN
58
18
13
Stargate CERN
A Stargate?
Jan 28, 2025
•
OUTRAGED HUMAN
58
22
17
Gain of function? No. Toxic nanotechnology.
Where is the entire academic community?
Jan 26, 2025
•
OUTRAGED HUMAN
85
20
22
Cancer "vaccines" and AI?
Digital Identification, biometrics, IoT (IoE) and quantum finance are all based on this toxic nanotechnology, so they will want to inject this stuff at…
Jan 25, 2025
•
OUTRAGED HUMAN
41
14
9
S.M.A.R.T METERS DEATH GRID
Smart meters are "dangerously insecure," according to researcher Netanel Rubin – who claimed the gear uses weak encryption, relies on easily pwned…
Jan 15, 2025
•
OUTRAGED HUMAN
132
32
42
Incompetence? Who's still buying it?
Something from the mainstream press:
Jan 14, 2025
•
OUTRAGED HUMAN
21
7
6
Serratia Marcescens in the fog?
Thanks for reading OUTRAGED’s Newsletter!
Jan 14, 2025
•
OUTRAGED HUMAN
91
38
31
© 2026 OUTRAGED HUMAN
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts